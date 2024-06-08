The Snoopman Files

The Snoopman Files

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Jonny
Jun 22, 2024

Much like our failing infrastructure our judicial system along with the msm and the constabulary are a crumbling disgrace whom I have no faith in or respect for , outstanding article that shines a bright light on the mess this country now finds itself in as we continue with the mountains of lies we are having to live by instead of bravely facing some home truths that will take us out of the mire we currently live in , truly dark times that I fear grow ever darker by the day because of our ignorance and refusal to live in truth , and this failure comes from our leaders who are gutless and fearful to lead in honour , wisdom and integrity, what a mess we are in ! Thanks snoop man for your great work

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