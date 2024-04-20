The Snoopman Files

The Snoopman Files

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Dr. BRUCE Dooley MD's avatar
Dr. BRUCE Dooley MD
Apr 20, 2024

Hi Steve,

Excellent synopsis. Thank you for all you co tribute to this war loyal Kiwis like yourself are fighting. I became friends with Liz and Jonathan when filming my 2022 interview with her on the dark, private 110-year old Federation of State Medical Boards,( FSMB). They are both true Heroes.

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1 reply by Steve Snoopman
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Visionary
Apr 21, 2024

Well written article...I am astounded at the totalitarian approach to cover up these crimes of humanity inflicted on the NZ population. We must stand up for what is morally and ethically right in exposing these subservient fools who are accessories to evil and horrendous crimes.

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