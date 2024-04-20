The founder of FreeNZ Media, Liz Gunn, posted an SOS call to the world Thursday 18 April 2024, following a hostile letter from a law firm representing Health New Zealand, the public service entity of New Zealand’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

The take-down letter demanded Gunn disable or delete links to content related to MOH whistleblower, Barry Young, who sent one third of the nation’s vaccination records to Boston tech centi-millionaire, Steve Kirsch. This take-down letter followed the shutdown of FreeNZ Media’s Westpac bank account three weeks prior.

Former Māori Television news and current affairs editor, Steve Snoopman, finds that while NZ’s Ministry of Health continue to scape-goat whistleblower, Barry Young, and his supporters, the nation’s health officials (quietly) released broad tranches of data by age group revealing mortality of the vaccinated by dose, as well as the mortality of the unvaccinated. With this sleight of hand, the theatre continues.

This heretical dispatch also cites OECD mortality data that supports Mr Young’s mounting disquiet as he oversaw the growing logs of the vaccinated in Health NZ’s pay-per-dose database — and saw them come to their hastened demise. Moreover, the conflicted science produced by the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) — whose data center is located at Auckland University — is found to be an exercise in avoidance to disclose the true picture of excess deaths. The GVDN’s co-director is vaccinologist, Dr Helen Petousis-Harris, who contrives ignorance as she sits on data.

Amid the controversy, Gunn’s interviews with ‘brave beacons’ encourages boldness.

Key Finding: New Zealand’s health officials, public health ‘experts’ and medical associations continue to deny some 11,200 post-injecticide excess deaths.

Sending Out an SOS to the World

AN SOS TO THE WORLD was podcast Thursday 18 April 2024 by the founder of FreeNZ Media, Liz Gunn, following a hostile letter from a swanky law firm representing Health New Zealand, the public service entity of the Ministry of Health.

Law firm Simpson Grierson, who sent the letter Wednesday 17 April, claimed Gunn had failed to comply with an Order from NZ’s Employment Relations Authority demanding that she take down media content to satisfy their client, Health NZ.

The letter threatened Gunn with either three months in the country’s corrective behaviour facilities (jails); or a fine of not more than $40,000 (in NZ monopoly dollars); or with a process of property sequestration. But, the letter was written with prejudice.

The dispute related to a whistle-blowing data administrator at New Zealand’s Ministry of Health, who claimed a pay per dose system showed people were dying in their thousands following the Pfizer covid vaccine. The MOH whistleblower, Barry Young, appeared in an interview on 30 November 2023, that was podcast by former TVNZ news anchor, Liz Gunn. The controversy over excess deaths exploded.

Excess deaths are deemed to be above the expected level of mortality, by scraping All Cause Mortality (ACM) data, which measures the total number of deaths by place, time and demographic, across numerous jurisdictions — to reveal unbiased data.

The NZ MOH Whistleblower story renewed calls for all health data to be released anonymized, so that the vaccinated can be compared to the unvaccinated.

The Simpson Grierson letter demanded media links be deleted or disabled on platforms: FreeNZ.org, X-(Twitter), Facebook, Rumble, Odyssey, and Bitchute.

In response, Liz Gunn and FreeNZ Media made the links private, implying the media still exists on the platforms. Gunn said she wanted to hear from Kiwis whether FreeNZ Media should comply with the takedown demands, or to defy the Order.

As Gunn read through the numbered paragraphs outlining the alleged breaches, she remarked the letter’s tone was like listening to a head mistress. She asked, “What do you want New Zealand? Suppression? Tyranny? Bullying? Or, do you want the truth?”

Gunn likened the action to Nazi Germany’s infamous Brown Shirts, who specialized in beating down anyone that visibly opposed the Nazi Party. Gunn asked people to stand with her in the “legal assault” upon her, and to give cash funds because the Government’s bank, Westpac, had closed their account three weeks prior.

In effect, Gunn and her media operation is under the state’s gun.

Segue to 1984, the Dystopian Novel — Not the Year

Ms Gunn also asked people to read George Orwell’s dystopian novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, so that those who hadn’t already, can see just how oppressive the New Zealand Government has become. Ironically, Barry Young’s co-workers nicknamed him Winston Smith after the protagonist in Orwell’s 1949 novel set in the year 1984.

In Nineteen Eighty-Four, Smith’s job at the Records Department of the Ministry of Truth, is to rewrite historical documents so they matched the changing current party line. In the Orwellian Universe, Winston Smith is a citizen of Oceania, one of three super-states, with shifting alliances that sets Oceania in a perpetual war with either Eurasia or Eastasia. Smith reads a passage from a forbidden non-fiction book entitled, The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism by Emmanuel Goldstein, the official enemy of Oceania. Goldstein reveals the purpose of perpetual war is to expend resources, so that each population is kept in a constant state of scarcity, poverty and stupidity; productivity directed to inventive dynamism to reforge society is forestalled.

Winston Smith’s job is revising newspaper articles and doctoring photographs —mostly to remove ‘unpersons’, or ‘wrongthink’ citizens, who have fallen afoul of the Party for expressing ‘thoughtcrimes’. Due to his proximity to the mechanics of rewriting history, Smith nurses doubts about the Party and its monopoly on truth.

In the memory-holed past of November 30 2023, when Gunn fronted her whistle-blower scoop, it was clear that her ‘Winston Smith’ nursed doubts about the claims of ‘safe and effective’ shots. NZ’s Chief Minister, Jacinda Ardern, had assured the media, 19.03.2020, that her Government would be the “single source of truth”, after emerging from a meeting with business leaders, including those in the tourism industry, in the sulphur aerosol-smelling city of Rotorua — while denying a lockdown was looming.

Correcting the Record: The controversy over whether or not the covid vaccinations have caused higher than normal rates of deaths, or excess mortality, exploded when MOH IT worker-turned whistleblower, Barry Young, went public on FreeNZ Media .

Yet, “the Orwellian Nightmare” materialized with lock-downs, censorship, and vaccine mandates to “keep your job”, business, and holiday. “Western Civilization” breached the “Nuremberg Accord” and regressed to “1984”, confided ‘Winston Smith’ to Gunn in a sparsely furnished flat, with a wall-mounted telescreen like that which harassed Orwell’s protagonist “6079 Smith, W.!”, whenever he walked into range.

Ministry of Truth: On March 19 2020, when New Zealand’s Prime Minister and Minister for National Security and Intelligence effectively consigned healthy skepticism to the national memory hole, sharp Kiwis smelt that something was ‘off’.

The whistleblower helped build a database system for the Ministry of Health’s vaccine payment system, a ‘pay per dose system’ that would remit payments to vaccination providers at clinics, pharmacies and to contractors travelling to resthomes. According to the nationwide community action network, Voices For Freedom, the payment system data exposed by the whistleblower did not include the bulk-funded providers, including drop-in mass vaccination centres and community mobile vaccination vans.

Centi-millionaire Steve Kirsch said the data-set supplied to him was, in effect, approximately one third of New Zealand’s covid-shot doses, since it contained four million vaccine dose records out of the approximately 12 million doses administered.

The Simpson Grierson take-down letter came five days after FreeNZ Media posted a podcast headlined, “The Young Ones - Under 40’s NZ Covid Jab Data”, (12 April 2024). Young and Gunn stepped through the Ministry of Health’s pay per dose data, to reveal 740 people — aged 40 and under — who died following Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine.

As Mr Young said in this segment, recorded 23 November 2023, this figure of 740 post-jab deaths for those aged 40 and under is just from the pay per dose database that he had access to as administrator. While the data-set contained 4 million dose records pertaining to some 2.2 million New Zealand residents and citizens, it is important to keep in mind that the other 8 million records held by the Ministry of Health were the so-called free doses, that could be attained at mass vaccination sites in carparks, or with schools, workplaces and public parks, stadiums or at shopping center venues.

Most Kiwis aged 40 and under would have received the shots at free ‘vaccination’ sites.

Newsflash! Health Officials Quietly Release Data in 20-Year Tranches

This scape-goating by health officials continued even after they were forced to release (quietly) the broad tranches of data by age group revealing mortality of the vaccinated by dose, as well as the mortality of the unvaccinated. With this sleight of hand, the theatre continues and has broadened to go after the lowest hanging fruit: indy-media.

Previously withheld vaccine status data correlated to gross mortality statistics was released by NZ’s Ministry of Health on 15 February 2024, showing deaths by dose.

This new all cause mortality (ACM) dataset was arranged in relation to the period between vaccination and death from 1 July 2019 to 1 December 2023, and was released under the Official Information Act. This data is sorted by age into 20-year increments.

Because the data also included unvaccinated mortals, the covid vaccine program can be analysed by correlating the periodicity to the most extreme adverse event: death.

But, Health NZ/Te Whatu Ora provided the bare minimum data as XL-spreadsheets.

Ergo, due to the New Zealand health authority’s Orwellian Ministry of Truth stance to censor the true performance of the corona injecticide with the unvaccinated population’s mortality comparisons, the combined data-sets have been presented by others, including Scoops McGoo,16 February 2024, via a memo-blog site, X-Twitter.

Scoops McGoo stated the “latest official New Zealand FOIA data of All-Cause Mortality by COVID-19 vaccination status & age, shows that the vaccinated are the driver of excess all-cause mortality”; whereas “unvaccinated deaths did not account for any major spikes in excess mortality!” Evidently, the strong signal of an extreme ratio showing the spikes in rising mortality was due “because in the early part of the data there are numerous deaths when very few were expected (because the leaked data cohort size was small); Scoops McGoo wrote referring to the data leaked by Mr Young.

Strong Signal: The MOH’s OIA-released data is combined with Barry Young’s MOH leaked data, to show mortality in each dose group (including 0 doses), where “Took 1 dose” in the charts at the top of this thread means that those in that cohort stopped after their first dose. Same for “Took 2 doses”, and so on. “Took 1 dose” means “stopped after 1 dose”, while “Took 0 Doses” (black line) refers to the conscientious objectors, who remained unvaccinated; all groups are standardized to their respective cohort sizes. [Source: Scoops McGoo ]

This NZ MOH vaccine-mortality data release — which resulted from multiple OIA requests, including New Zealand resident, Chris Johnson — was subsequently retweeted by Dr Pierre Kory MD, who co-founded the American doctors’ Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), an organization that correctly promoted ivermectin as a treatment for covid, and then developed post-vax recovery protocols.

Spider Cat NZ has also drilled down into New Zealand’s covid deaths, vaccination doses and excess mortality records to illustrate comparisons between the data-sets.

The jaggered orange line depicts excess deaths, which had dropped from the onset of the first hard nationwide lockdown of March 26 2020, climbed in the spring, and rose following an interval after the peak second dose and again following the third dose.

This jaggered orange line depicts excess deaths per week [quantified by right hand side Y-axis], by time comparison with the volume in the administration of covid vaccination doses for New Zealand [Credit: SpiderCat NZ ]

This correlation between the surge in so-called ‘covid’ deaths, especially since the first booster (during the Phase III Clinical Trial), has been the focus of several groups, such as the NZ Doctors Speaking Out with Science, and Health Forum New Zealand led by Lynda Wharton, and their NZ Citizens’ Register; as well as illnesses and injuries by groups including Silent No More and the Peoples’ Health Alliance NZ.

Indeed, Ben@USMortality produced cohort charts by covid vaccination status and age, which appeared to show that vaccinated fared poorly compared to the conscientious objectors who remained unvaccinated from aged 21-40 and older. Thus, Ben’s aged-time series cohort analysis proved male and female Kiwi civilians of fighting age were also cast for termination in this stealthily declared global health war; not just the old.

These findings are comparable with a study, published September 17 2023, that interrogated all cause mortality (ACM) data of 17 countries in the Southern Hemisphere in the Corona Era. Dr Denis Rancourt and his Correlation scientists, found that 9 of the 17 countries studied have no detectable excess ACM — until the vaccines were rolled out. These nine countries were: Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Thailand, and Uruguay.

Excess Deaths Data Reveals New Zealanders Cast as Test Subjects

In New Zealand, deaths started to rise with the onset on the mass injecticide mandates in the spring of 2021, and reached a peak in mid-2022, following the uptake of the fourth dose. Fortunately, many Kiwis — who had not fully bought into the Corona Cult — came to their senses after the second shot and declined further doses.

Correlation by Temporal Association: New Zealand’s all cause mortality data (blue line) shows a rise in excess deaths began with the role of the ‘vaccine’ program and then jumped after the deployment of the third and fourth doses (orange line).

Mortality began to rise sharply following the third dose rollout, and peaked after the fourth dose was marketed, in the Southern Hemispheric mid-winter of 2022.

Deaths by Dose: New Zealand all cause mortality data indicates a death toll caused by the ‘vaccines’; not covid-19.

New Zealand’s excess deaths since the covid-19 vaccine roll-outs are 11,199, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

New Zealand’s vaccination program began week 8 of 2021 (Monday 22 February), and is counted to the end of week 44 in 2023 (Sunday 5 November); using latest OECD data.

Thus, in 2021, NZ had 1683 excess deaths, 5,786 in 2022, and 3640 to week 44 in 2023.

This OECD data is taken from week 8 of 2021, when the ‘vaccination’ program commenced and up to the end of week 44 of 2023, or Sunday 5 November, as far as the data record is updated. By that time, 12,200,000 doses had been administered.

Thus, the approximately 11,200 excess deaths divided by 12.2 million doses yields a 0.00094% fatality rate; rounding to 0.0009%, or one death per 1,100 doses. This data, however, does not separate out the vaccinated from the un-vaccinated.

As I have shown, the OECD’s all cause mortality data renders a total of 11,199 excess deaths for the period at the beginning of week 8 in 2021 (February 22) to end of week 44 in 2023 (November 5), while the WHO claims there were 3,500 covid-19 deaths.

Thus, there is a 7,700 discrepancy in deaths that are ‘unexplained’ for the covid period.

As such, New Zealand’s health officials, public health ‘experts’ and medical associations continue to deny some 11,200 post-injecticide excess deaths.

The following New Zealand mortality graph depicts official covid-attributed deaths.

This graph appears to show that the official covid-attributed deaths were delayed from being recorded as such, until after the 1st booster program started. After-all SpiderCat found that the OECD’s excess mortality data for all of 2021 was 2,111.2.

Thus, there were 428 excess deaths for the first seven weeks of 2021, prior to NZ’s vaccination program commencing. And from week 40 of 2020, there were 410.9 excess deaths. While these figures are numerically small, it is critical to recall that the official covid death toll at the end of 2020 was 25 and at the end of 2021, the tally stood at 51.

By the end of 2022, New Zealand’s total excess deaths tallied at 5,787; and with 2,280 covid deaths the media cartel played along by ignoring the growing death toll.

Peak Recoil: New Zealand’s total excess deaths tallied at 5,787 for 2022.

The excess deaths tally of 3640 for 2023 is partial; the OECD data stopped at week 44.

Kiwi Killings: New Zealand’s excess deaths tally of 3640 for 2023 is partial, since the OECD data stopped at week 44.

In other words, the rise in excess mortality through 2021 was hidden, by avoiding the association with either the coronavirus disease, covid-19, or the vaccine program.

Corona Cover-up: In 2021, New Zealand’s excess deaths tally of 1683 — from the start of the vaccine program in week 8 to the end of week 52 — essentially meant the system was blinking red; yet the rise in excess mortality through 2021 was hidden, with only 26 deaths attributed to covid-19 and less than handful of deaths officially acknowledged as possibly being due to the vaccine.

Yet, the arrival of the ‘super-spreader’ variant, Omicron, was conveniently fingered for blame in 2022 for the surge in excess deaths, sparing Pfizer a product recall.

The Health Ministry has avoided this newsroom elephant. A statistician, who wished to remain anonymous, told me, “Don’t let anyone bullshit you. It takes five minutes to anonymize a database.” He said the Ministry of Health is relying on public ignorance about how easy it is make such data available without gate-keeping and while hiding behind a smokescreen of ethics, privacy and ‘anti-vaxxer’ characterizations.

The Ministry of Health’s continued refusal to supply the full record level data comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts across the entire population, in an anonymized form — is consistent with the data blackout across the UN system.

Ergo, this takedown letter development means the regime in New Zealand is being directed from above to shut down any dissent, to deter further whistle-blowing.

Message in a Podcast ‘Bottle’ Amid a Battle Over the Narrative

Near the end of her ‘SOS to the world’ podcast, Liz Gunn appealed to New Zealanders to get in touch to say “yes”, they’d support FreeNZ Media’s fight and their calls to the NZ Heath Ministry to release the vaccine data, or “no” that they don’t care.

The former TVNZ news anchor asked people to email her and FreeNZ Media at: liz.gunn@freenz.org — and also at: freenewzealand@protonmail.com — since the takedown letter gave Liz Gunn until Monday 22 April 2024 to comply.

Meanwhile, the nation’s haemorrhaging media cartel maintain a refusal to supply such counter-evidence, a practice which renders their newsrooms as sites for fallacies of missing evidence, as anyone who has a copy of Professor T. Edward Damer’s excellent book, Attacking Faulty Reasoning, could readily recognize.

Professor Damer defines unrepresentative data as “drawing conclusions based on data from an unrepresentative or biased sample.” This means the data are not drawn proportionally, and delineated, from all relevant subclasses. The situation is a reflection of the inherent biases of the Public Health and Medical Establishment (PHME) alignments with Big Pharma, Big Philanthropy and Big Government.

In their 1988 book Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media, Noam Chomsky and Edward S. Herman presented five news filtering mechanisms of their Propaganda Model that work as a powerful arbitrator for unofficial censorship across so-called ‘liberal democracies’. The model has application for all institutions.

Herman and Chomsky argued that the propaganda system is so effective at promoting the appearance of objectivity, that journalists often believe the illusion. They made the observation that censorship in a propaganda system is particularly hard to detect.

The scholars also argued that because the news media from time to time investigates wrongdoing inside the state apparatus and in the corporate world, it is not readily apparent that such exposés are usually tightly constrained.

Propaganda is the mass deployment of persuasive techniques by dominant coalitions in order to gain society’s acquiescence, and always omits or downplays key evidence to keep the underlying objectives, known or likely harms, or power linkages — hidden.

The Propaganda Model, as developed by Herman and Chomsky, is comprised of five structural news filters through which news is processed for mass consumption: [1] size, ownership and profit orientation; [2] advertising; [3] expert sources; [4] flak and the enforcers; and [5] ideology. Among these filters, the third news filtering mechanism, sourcing, is particularly noteworthy, since public health experts, officials and trusted institutions were afforded a status of presumptive accuracy.

Filter three accounts for how journalists and news outlets stay safely within the boundaries of a consensus frame by maintaining a bureaucratic affinity to expert sources, who essentially “subsidise the news” by providing ready-made copy that is assumed to be true — as the Propaganda Model predicts.

One of the valorized in-group public health experts — who wears several institutional hats and is up to her eye balls in conflicts of interest — is Helen Petousis-Harris. In response to the Health New Zealand’s sanctimonious notification press release of about Barry Young’s vaccination data release, Petousis-Harris typed:

“What these thieves have done to NZers is reprehensible. You have to be a sanctimonious self absorbed degenerate little cockroach to be to carry out an act like this. Much aroha to all the victims.” — Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris, University of Auckland

Much Aroha and Venom: Victims received Twitter-X love from the co-director of the Global Vaccines Data Network, whereas the Ministry of Health whistleblower, Barry Young, was likened to a “sanctimonious self absorbed degenerate little cockroach”, and while his accomplices were also deemed to be “thieves”.

Crucially, the NZ MOH Whistleblower story renewed calls for all health data to be released anonymized, so that the vaccinated can be compared to the unvaccinated.

But, Dr Petousis-Harris has her vested interest-skin in the game. The associate professor heads a data centre located at Auckland University. The Global Vaccine Data Network is hosted by ‘UniServices’ and received an $8 million budget in April 2021 for a three year project entitled Global Covid Vaccine Safety (GCoVS), to run the largest collaborative, ‘robust’ studies to determine vaccine safety and effectiveness using health data from 17 countries under its umbrella. In 2022, the CDC granted additional funding to extend the GCoVS project by two years and expand the number of sites participating globally. The Global Vaccine Data Network GVDN now boasts 28 partner institutions across 28 countries that represent more than 250 million souls.

The Global Vaccine Data Network held its inaugural meeting at Fondation Mérieux in Annecy, France, on 29th and 30th January 2019, enabled by seed money from the Gates Foundation. Representatives from academia, research centres, industry and GAVI in 16 countries in all 6 WHO regions attended, providing extensive collective epidemiological, analytical and communications expertise. The Global Vaccine Data Network was founded to address the lack of data to compare the risks versus the benefits of vaccines, the lack of infrastructure collate data during global pandemic events; the lack of evidence-based material to enhance public confidence; and lack of global coordination on vaccine safety and confidence in vaccines and communications.

Vested Interest-Skin in the Game: The data center for the multi-national Global Vaccine Data Network™ (GVDN®) is located at the University of Auckland, and is co-directed by New Zealand vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris.

On May 27 2021, the Science Media Centre NZ announced “NZ Scientists to lead largest-ever vaccine monitoring study”. While this media release about the Global Covid Vaccine Safety (GCoVS) project of the Global Vaccine Data Network might’ve reassured newsrooms that there would be timely results published about vaccine safety, most New Zealanders were (and remain) unaware that even existed.

However, amid the mass public campaign vaccine deployment, Dr Petousis-Harris sat on big data while playing a contrived ignorance game about the growing safety signals.

Despite its inaugural meeting occurring in January 2019, the multi-national Global Vaccine Data Network™ (GVDN®), took until February 2024 to publish a paper on the adverse events following the covid-19 vaccines. Dr Petousis-Harris was one of the study’s authors, and she was also credited as site lead for the New Zealand component.

Conspicuously, the study entitled, “COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals”, opened with a statement about the declaration of a pandemic on 11 March 2020 by the World Health Organization’s (WHO), followed by the desired solution of globalized vaccine programs to end the alleged pandemic.

“Since declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020 [1] more than 13.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide [2].” — K. Fasova et al, Vaccine Journal, 12 February 2024

Considering that Dr Petousis-Harris is an epidemiologist, you would have thought she might’ve been interested in how exactly the WHO knew the SARS-Cov-2 disease would become a pandemic, at a time when the world death toll was under 5000.

This minuscule fatality figure — which would barely register as a sneeze, let alone an influenza epidemic in world’s most populous countries — was evidently enough for the WHO to gaslight the planet. The WHO could easily emotionally hijack the world, in part, because in 2009 — and just weeks before the H1-N1 Swine Flu outbreak— this UN health standards and regulatory authority removed the threshold standard of scale from its pandemic definition. With this chess move, a pandemic could be declared without the crucial threshold of proportional threat, as Lilian Franck’s 2017 documentary TrustWHO warned, showing the World Health Organizaton’s over-reach.

The 99-million cohort study made headlines around the world. Without blushing, 1News in New Zealand noted the vaccine study used anonymized healthcare data.

Despite the anonymity of datasets, the underlying data is blocked from peer review.

This study was a disease-specific evaluation of vaccine safety comparing observed levels with pre-covid vaccine background rates observed in the eight countries. Rather than an investigative approach that looked at the wide range of post-vaccine injury conditions, the study design was limited to a selection of 13 adverse events of special interest (AESI) across three of the four broad body systems that were affected by the covid shots: neurological (brain and nerve), haematological (blood), and cardiovascular (heart). However, despite the media hype about the cohort size, the study did not look at the incidence of heart attacks, and it also excluded the immunological system.

It also did not look at cancers, despite exploding rates since the covid vaccines were deployed. Neither did the study investigate the vaccine programs’ impacts on excess deaths, using all cause mortality datasets; after all, death is the ultimate adverse event.

In their scathing review, New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science asked death following vaccination is “surely the most important AESI of all?”

“We know Dr Petousis-Harris has access to all the New Zealand data and our former Covid Immunisation Register (where everyone is recorded, vaccinated or not). She has been paid to provide our personal health data to a private consortium. Presumably anonymised, that information should be released for scrutiny.” — NZDSOS, 2 March 2024

Carnage Calculated: Selected heath impacts following doses 1 to 4 of the Pfizer, Moderna and Astra-Zeneca covid vaccines, as sourced from the Global Vaccine Data Network’s 99 million mortals cohort study published by the Vaccine Journal . [Credit: NZDSOS, March 2, 2024, “COVID-19 Vaccines and Adverse Events of Special Interest: Our Review of the World’s Largest Study”]

While the funding statement of the 99 million “COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest” cohort study stated the Global COVID Vaccine Safety (GCoVS) Project was supported by U.S. CDC and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as part of a $10.1 million grant that was 100% funded by the CDC/HHS — this financial statement did not disclose the fact that the multi-national Global Vaccine Data Network™ (GVDN®) was a Gates Foundation start-up non-profit.

And while Dr Helen Dr Petousis-Harris declared competing interests such as financial support provided by the New Zealand Ministry of Health, and that she served on expert advisory boards during the pandemic, and that she had speaking engagements for Pfizer and GSK, and that she also received funding from GSK — she did not disclose any conflict of interests to TVNZ’s 1News audience in May 2021.

From 2020 to the present, Dr Petousis-Harris has been a member of the COVID-19 Immunisation Implementation Advisory Group (IIAG), to provide advice for the New Zealand Ministry of Health to implement the COVID-19 ‘immunisation’ campaign. She was also a member of New Zealand Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group (CV-TAG), which approved access to NZ’s health data for the Global Vaccine Data Network to use for establishing the background rates of AESI from hospital discharge data and to enable monitoring the safety of COVID-19 vaccines using data from New Zealand’s primary care points of contact, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacies.

Anatomy of Conflicted Interests: Dr Helen Petousis-Harris is a member of New Zealand Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group (CV-TAG), which advised the Government on its pandemic response measures, and who participated in a meeting when approval was given for access to NZ’s health data for the New Zealand cohort study — in which she was site lead of the Global COVID Vaccine Safety (GCoVS) Project. [CV-TAG meeting November 2 2021, Minutes note: 8.3 ].

This approval of November 2 2021 (Minutes: 8.3), followed NZ’s PM, Jacinda Ardern, announcing 11 October 2021 broad vaccine mandates to coerce health sector workers, which occurred with the full support of the TAG members (October 19, Minutes: 3.0).

The inherent conflict of interest appears to have been overlooked by Uniservices.

Dynamics of Draconian Scuttling of Informed Consent: Following NZ’s PM, Jacinda Ardern, announcing 11 October 2021, the broad vaccine mandates to coerce health sector workers, it can be seen the systemic coercion occurred with the full support of the TAG members ( October 19, Minutes: 3.0 , OIA Request Response, 11 November 2021, retrieved from fyi.org).

Moreover, while she received no honoraria, Petousis-Harris was a semi-finalist for her covid ‘immunisation’ work, in the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards, which honours a person who contributes to the nation’s wellbeing through “their inspiration and leadership”. In 2021, Petousis-Harris was also shortlisted for the Nature Research Award for Driving Global Impact as an acknowledgement of her work on vaccine safety and effectiveness. These nominations reflected her boosted status.

As New Zealand-based food safety and public health advocate, Dr Guy Hatchard stated in his exposé, “The Strange Case of the Gates Foundation, the US CDC, and Our NZ Health Data” (24 Sept. 2022), the GVDN hadn’t produced any publicly verifiable data-sets amid rising corona-shot carnage, “despite its stated aim to respond to safety signals.” He asked whether the New Zealand government pandemic policy was coordinated to suit the agenda of Pfizer, the Gates Foundation, and the US CDC?

Dr Hatchard added that the “prize access to NZ health data” would have excited those at the GVDN who wished to overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’ and also their financial backers from the Gates Foundation and the US CDC. Herein lies New Zealand’s role as a remote test facility, moated by the South Pacific Ocean with a ‘team of five million’ push-over Kiwis who could be corralled into: a closure of borders to travel, while seizing competing treatments at customs and submitting to vaccine mandates with a single serum supplier, and while the Director-General of Health largely refused jab exemptions, and while the universal healthcare system was co-opted to supply a centralised data-facility with meta-data that would be privatized for propaganda.

New Zealand’s role as a giant field laboratory, Hatchard noted, was a contrast to the U.S. with its porous southern border, and its diverse competitive private healthcare system and wide-ranging treatments, a melting pot of vaccines, and a population better versed in freedom of medical choice. Ergo, New Zealand was a sitting duck.

Ironically, on May 9 of 2021, when Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris appeared on 1News, the flagship news brand of the Crown’s broadcaster TVNZ, the vaccinologist portrayed the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine as a safe product. The interview occurred in reaction to two reported deaths following vaccination in New Zealand.

Petousis-Harris stated after hundreds of millions doses administered globally there’s no suggestion that it’s the vaccine that actually had caused the deaths that follow vaccination. The vaccinologist said, “at the moment there’s nothing to suggest that there’s anything of concern here” adding “so far this vaccine’s looking incredibly safe”.

Yet, the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data for the period between December 14, 2020 and April 30, 2021, showed 157,277 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 3,837 deaths and 16,014 serious injuries across the United States. Crucially, NZ’s Ministry of Health relies heavily on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their judgment on drug approvals, while it also looks to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for vaccine safety monitoring, and also to the World Health Organization’s surveillance data.

And, at the time of the interview, 9 May 2021, New Zealand’s excess mortality had climbed following the commencement of the vaccine program. During the 10-week period that Pfizer’s vaccine had been administered (from week 8 to week 18 of 2021), some 555 excess deaths had occurred — according to OECD data. This rise in excess mortality began to occur in the Spring of 2020, which corresponded with Pharmac procuring and distributing a ‘failed’ trial drug, Remdesivir, to Auckland hospital and then to other hospitals in September 2020, as NZDSOS reported in September 2022.

And later in 2021, Helen Petousis-Harris co-wrote an article, “Countering Vaccine Misinformation: A Practical Guide for health Providers” (November 22 2021) published in Research Review, which was sponsored by a couple of the vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, GSK and Seqirus, which is owned by CSL; the world’s second largest flu vaccine manufacturer since 2016. As such the three sponsors of the “Countering Vaccine Misinformation” article belong to the global Big Pharma cartel, whose business model is racketeering, fraud, and democide. Petousis-Harris became a cheerleader for the World Health Organization’s lurch into totalitarianism. With egregious malignancy, the WHO called for member states of the UN — itself a defacto world government — to manage censorship amid its medical martial law regime, which included medical apartheid coercing populations to forgo their body autonomy, free will and dignity to maintain employment, businesses and education ‘privileges’.

With this example, the question arises as to whether the Research Review journal was captured by it’s affiliations to its industry and state sponsors, or actually colluding.

This is where the Propaganda Model has application to science journals and other institutional publications, communications and public facing postures.

For my study of the Global Financial Crisis entitled, “It’s the Financial Oligarchy, Stupid”, I found it necessary to add a sixth news filter — “buying out” — which had been suggested by Professor Oliver Boyd Barrett in his critique, “Judith Miller, The New York Times, and the propaganda model” following the controversies over reporting of the build-up to the US invasion of Iraq in March 2003 by The New York Times. Judith Miller amped up the case for the aerial assault on Baghdad in March 2003 and the justification for an escalation of the conflict into a ground invasion.

Fictional or Real World? After 9/11, the propagandist behavior of pandemic simulation player, Judith Miller — marked her as a deep state actor, since the pre-9/11 Dark Winter exercise featuring weaponized smallpox contained a subscript that insinuated Saddam Hussein’s Iraq was threatening to release a weaponized anthrax virus.

In part 3 of my series, Corona World Games, I showed how Judith Miller, a New York Times journalist and author of Germs: Biological Weapons and America’s Secret War, was one of at least four players, who took aspects of a Johns Hopkins’ University pandemic exercise called ‘Dark Winter’ from the tabletop simulation to the real world after the 9/11 Coup D’état of 2001. ‘Dark Winter’ included a sub-script scenario that insinuated Saddam Hussein’s Iraq threatening to release a weaponized anthrax virus and speculated Iraq was involved in providing technology for the biological attacks to terrorist groups based in Afghanistan. In her expose, All Roads Lead to Dark Winter, Whitney Webb wrote that Miller and other New York Times journalists wrote a total of 27 articles specifically about anthrax and its potential use as a bio-weapon between September 12, 2001 and the day before the first anthrax victim, photojournalist Bob Stevens was diagnosed with anthrax poisoning. Miller’s book, which was launched on October 2 2001, asserted that the U.S. faced an unprecedented bio-terrorism threat from terrorist groups like Al Qaeda. Curiously, on the day Germs was launched, the health of the first post-9/11 anthrax victim in America, began to rapidly deteriorate.

The corny graphic novel-like pandemic scenarios scripted by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security — along with their inclusion of the American Deep State’s officials in four simulations — belied an over-arching strategy to transform newsrooms into vectorized environments to globally spread emotional contagions. The subversive pandemic scenarios were performed to set-up the capture of public health, destabilize liberal democracies and weaponize ‘the news’.

Subversive Pandemic Scenarios: The Dark Winter table-top exercise also included an anthrax subplot sponsored by Saddam Hussein. In this way, the Dark Winter scenario designers possessed a remarkable prescience for post-9/11 zeitgeist that fingered blame on Al Qaeda and the Hussein-Iraq Government for the September 11 Terrorist Attacks .

Therefore, buying out is the deliberate concealment of corrupt, collusive, conspiratorial power relations by irregular or routine journalistic practices that result from conscious decisions to go along with the social norms of the élite milieu. In other words, some journalists may consciously internalize a deep institutional frame that reflects the collusive milieu in which they work, socialize and live. The buying-out filter leaves élite sources free to use the news as a means to manipulate public perceptions in regard to matters of acute public concern.

Filtering the News: The Propaganda Model describes how the news can be censored by unofficial means in supposedly open societies with ‘liberal democracies’.

In this way, the failure to conduct sustained, serious investigations into the root cause of crises, and how élite criminal groups steer crises to achieve strategic solutions, is also indicative of buying-out at the editorial and executive level of market-monopolizing media organizations (especially when widespread wrongdoing becomes obvious). Shamelessly, NZ’s media cartel — for the most part — doubled down at the Parliament Occupation. Despite the glaring contradictions being laid out on a platter, woke reporters stirred in more propaganda spiced with systemic bigotry.

The ‘Cultural Authorities’ (8 Feb-2 Mar): The media turned the NZ Parliament Occupation into a one-horse race contest for the construction of reality.

From 8 February to 2 March 2022, conscientious objectors to the carnage wrought by the Government’s unsound, unlawful and unwise ‘response’ to the Corona Hostage Crisis — occupied New Zealand’s Parliamentary Grounds and surrounding streets.

Yet, the ‘Fourth Estate’, in effect’ acted as poodles making yapping noises to defend the First Estate Legislature; that is the plutocratic ‘immune system’ in this ‘liberal democracy’, which is ruled by a civil oligarchy, who control strategic resources. Their clown show continues, in part, because New Zealand’s media cartel requires a reset, since it acts as a ‘Fourth Estate’ acting ‘intuitively’ as the peripheral nervous system to protect the other three estates — the legislature, the administration, and the judiciary.

New Zealand’s media cartel has continued their assault on the Freedom ’n Truth Movement’s core communications about how the Government’s ‘vaccine’ mandates were political blackmail, economic coercion and cultural exclusion — that predictably led to impacts such as job losses, relationship break-ups and vaccine injuries.

Unworthy Victims: Doctors and nurses from NZDSOS could have spoken about their work with Health Forum NZ documenting the mounting numbers of vaccine injured, including the dead if they were interviewed by NZ’s media cartel.

Thus, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health stance has been to withhold the full data that would reveal the true performance of the covid-19 vaccination programmes, claiming it has a duty to uphold the privacy of individuals health status. Notwithstanding that the Ministry of Health trashed the inherent right to privacy of health status by endorsing situations, such as empowering baristas to ask if customers had submitted to receiving a two-shot clot shot when asked for a two shot expresso, this data can be anonymized. The Health Ministry relies on the establishment media, academia and the graduates of the police academy consigning such points to a ‘spiral of silence’.

Ironically, the same Ministry of Health is whipping up public hysteria amid the prosecution case against Barry Young for releasing the associated data that health officials could have released with anonymized protocols. Indeed, the MOH’s avoidance in releasing full anonymized health data records of the entire vaccinated and unvaccinated population, with age, sex, health district, doses, dates of death and dates of doses is consistent with other health authorities. The underlying reason is not about protecting people’s privacy; it’s about forging a global pandemic industry.

Yet, New Zealanders were assured by government officials, health experts, and other celebrity scientists that the mRNA covid vaccines were designed to tell the body to recognise the spike proteins in order to induce an immune response should an infection occur down the track. Ironically, NZ’s health officials appear to be suspended in a cyro-genic animation like volunteers in a sci-fi space opera, where the ship has malfunctioned, but they haven’t woken up — despite the freaky nightmares.

Since everything is about controlling the narrative, the bulk of humanity has been cast in a battle for the narrative. But instead of being invited to participate in the discourses of great importance, humanity’s role is consigned to extras status in a movie epic. The equivalent in the video game universe are ‘non-playable characters’ (NPCs), that are characters who video gamers can’t control, such as a shopkeeper.

They have scripted set responses that drive the main characters’ plot forward.

Some of these non-players can be thought of as unwitting health officials, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, or coroners who go along with the narrative.

The present situation increases risks for the protagonists, as well as their opponents.

In other words, the narrative is being contested and this conflict creates counter data that the regime is trying to suppress. The story is advancing towards its Act II climax.

Every which way you look, people are contemplating giving up. But, when people see clearly what is really going on, and they realize they are at the half-way point of the over-arching narrative, or the ‘point of no return’, they find the resolve to carry on.

In the classic three act story structure, the protagonist(s) formulates new bigger goals to take on the antagonist(s). There are resistance ‘fronts’ opening up across the world.

The core challenge, it seems to me, is that everyone needs to find their purpose, which can be expressed more conceptually this way: go be the best version of yourself cause the planet’s Overlords can’t continue to rule the world if we are authentic everyday.

The crucial thing to recall is that being brave is not an absence of fear. Being brave is taking action in spite of feeling scared. This is critical, because we have been conditioned to think of courage in state-endorsed ways such as bravery in military battles, or emergency services rescues. But, the courage to overcome systemic intimidation, control or evil is to confront corruption, collusion or conspiracy, and is a special kind of bravery since it exposes crimes of power designed to enslave humanity.

There are many brave beacons embodying the highest principle of grace. Citizen journalist Polly St George makes the case for confronting totalitarianism with the ethos of Grace in her podcast, Living Under Grace Will Stop Totalitarianism.



Grace is not merely about being a great dinner party host. It also about boundaries.

Grace is the principled wise ethos that trumps authority when leaders are undeserving of respect. With Grace, humans can stand firm when fear and hope are operationalized for emotional hijacking. The quality of Grace is also fierce when the land, community and household are threatened by tricksters, whether they be travelling puppet governors, psychopathic predatory philanthropists or plane-loads of jet-setting technocratic totalitarians. This does not mean we need stoop to violence.

On the local front, brave beacons embodying grace have been interviewed by Gunn.

Gym entrepreneur Steve Oliver — whose gymnasiums remained opened during the lockdowns and did not discriminate over vaccine mandates — suggested that Kiwis need to learn to say ‘No’. He added that an occupation at Parliament would not have been necessary if Kiwis said, ‘We’re going for a picnic with our families and friends today’. The mandates would have been gone the next day, he told Liz Gunn.

And in an interview with Liz Gunn, bullying whistleblower Robyn Hutchison said:

“I’ve said this in various circles many times we each have a part to play in getting our country back. And each of us is wired in a certain way. We have certain experiences and skills and talents and abilities. If we are all working in our strengths, with this focus, we would move mountains! And some are made to be beacon holders.”

Hutchison — who has been coordinating a series of nationwide supporters picnics to coincide with Barry Young’s continuing court appearances — sees such beacons as new fronts that open up in a campaign for people to rally around, and regain focus.

“And Barry [Young] and others that we know are doing that. Yes, there is a personal price to pay. But, none of this is going to come easy. Getting our country back is never going to be an easy walk in the park. But, we need to put some skin in the game, and know when the victory comes, we have played our part.” — Robyn Hutchison, FreeNZ Media

Steve Snoopman worked at indigenous broadcaster, Māori Television, for 14 years as an editor of news and current affairs. He forged his superpower to ‘Thunk Evil Without Being Evil’ while writing a thesis on the Global Financial Crisis. Upon quipping that Batman had failed to bust any Gotham banker balls — since his ass is owned by DC Comics — he consequently realised New Zealand needed a Snoopman.

Editor’s Note: If we have made any errors, please contact Steve Snoopman with your counter-evidence. e: e: snoopman72@proton.me

Steve Snoopman also posts on Snoopman News [at] https://snoopman.net.nz/