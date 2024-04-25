The Snoopman Files

The Snoopman Files

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Dan Varoy's avatar
Dan Varoy
Jun 15, 2024

Steve, this tear inducing coverage of, so many events, is almost too much for many of us with short attention spans to handle!

It is a brilliant, accurate and cost to you, obviously, many long hours of work, assemblage!

I had scanned the report, previously, and only managed to sit, on a Saturday morning, (in Joburg), after watching my Hurricanes get taken out by a motivated Chiefs side, distraught at the loss, switched the post mortems off, and scanned the latest Substacks out there.

The details and numbers are shocking and I am amazed that this report has only a handful of likes! Perhaps if Substack introduced a combo emoji like 👍 💔!?

Why do my once clear thinkers NOT listen to you and the likes of our Liz Gunn?

In the meantime, I promise to share this report to my readers worldwide!

Dan Varoy

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Robyn Couchman's avatar
Robyn Couchman
Jun 17, 2024

Wow what amazing work you have done and thank you so much…I’ll try sending it to some MP’s and post on fake book…but I guess there will be the same non answers from those still pushing their narrative- which is so frustrating and unbelievable! How can this be stopped? But I will keep sharing things to try to help. Thank you for your incredible work! 🙏

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