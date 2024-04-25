The controversy over excess deaths exploded when a whistle-blowing data administrator at New Zealand’s Ministry of Health supplied the inventor of the optical mouse with one third of the remote island nation’s ‘vaccination’ records.

In this heretical dispatch, former Māori Television news and current affairs editor, Steve Snoopman, examines New Zealand’s excess mortality data and he compares the democide in the South Pacific archipelago with other countries’ excess deaths.

He also reports on developments in the machinations surrounding Barry Young, the MOH-whistleblower. In the days prior to Mr Young heading to the Wellington District Court, New Zealand’s health authority demanded Rumble takedown a channel called FreeNZ Media, which is controlled by former TVNZ news anchor, Liz Gunn. Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said they’d fight any censorship encroachment.

Former Police Senior Constable, Daniel Picknell — who attended the hearing at which a trial date was set for April 28 2025 — advised the supporters that a team effort was needed to push for new Police leadership, to investigate the carnage.

As with the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia and elsewhere, the New Zealand jab-injured were told they just had anxiety. By coding the jab-injured for stress or anxiety, hospitals, clinics and health professionals could get paid for administering the shots and avoid registering the adverse reactions in official statistics and to shirk taking responsibility. And like elsewhere, people weren’t counted as fully vaccinated until two weeks after the second shot. By these and other sleights of hand, the Military-Medical Industrial Complex could hide the real picture.

Key Finding: New Zealand’s health officials, public health ‘experts’ and medical associations continue to deny some 11,200 post-injecticide excess deaths. The Health Ministry’s position is fraudulently based on omissions of key evidence; and is a breach of section 240 of the Crimes Act 1961, which deals with crimes of deceit.

N.B. An endearing idiosyncrasy of New Zealanders is that they refer themselves as ‘Kiwis’, a flightless nocturnal fat beaky avian creature that eats roots and leaves. Ironically, New Zealand soldiers adopted the Kiwi as a monika during World War I.

Democide (noun) is defined by R.J. Rummel in his 1994 book, Death by Government, as state-sanctioned murder of any domestic person, or civilian people by government officials, who act with the approval of the highest officials or state policy, whether explicitly or implicitly, and includes genocide, politicide and mass murder.

New Zealand’s Post-Pfizer Injecticide Excess Death Toll

IMAGINE IF DISTILLERY companies manufactured ‘high quality’ spirits that turned out to kill one mortal human per 1,100 shots served — but officials won’t investigate.

This high spirits scenario — with a death toll of one drinker per 1100 shots — sounds like a drinkers’ nightmare, right? Notwithstanding the metaphor-laden simplicity about alcohol as a poison, this one in 1,100 shots death toll might be comparable to the approximate excess tally per 1,100 doses of covid-19 ‘vaccines’ administered in NZ.

In the remote South Pacific archipelago, Pfizer monopolized the corona shots market.

New Zealand’s excess deaths since the covid-19 vaccine roll-outs are 11,199, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Excess deaths are deemed to be above the expected level of mortality, by scraping All Cause Mortality (ACM) data, which measures the total number of deaths by place, time and demographic, across numerous jurisdictions — to reveal unbiased data.

New Zealand’s ‘vaccination’ program began week 8 of 2021 (Monday 22 February), and is counted to the end of week 44 in 2023 (Sunday 5 November); using latest OECD data.

Scripps News reported 20 February 2021 that New Zealand began its largest vaccination program in the country’s history.

Thus, in 2021, NZ had 1683 excess deaths,* 5,786 in 2022, and 3640 to week 44 in 2023.

This OECD data is taken from week 8 of 2021, when the ‘vaccination’ program commenced,* and up to the end of week 44 of 2023, or Sunday 5 November, as far as the data record is updated. By that time, 12,200,000 doses had been administered.

Thus, the approximately 11,200 excess deaths divided by 12.2 million doses yields a 0.00094% fatality rate; rounding to 0.0009%, or one death per 1,100 doses. This data, however, does not separate out the ‘vaccinated’ from the ‘un-vaccinated’.

As I have shown, the OECD’s all cause mortality data renders a total of 11,199 excess deaths for the period at the beginning of week 8 in 2021 (February 22) to end of week 44 in 2023 (November 5), while the WHO claimed 3,445 covid deaths (as at 08.11.23).

Thus, there is a 7,755 discrepancy in deaths that are ‘unexplained’, as at week 44, 2023.

As such, New Zealand’s health officials, public health ‘experts’ and medical associations continue to deny some 11,200 post-injecticide excess deaths.

In case readers think Snoopman is just puffing on a pipe, he quotes Guy Hatchard:

“According to the OECD there were 1.2 million excess deaths in 2022 among their member countries which had a combined population of 1.2 billion. A rate of one excess death in every 1,000.” — The Ministry of Health Granted Vaccine Exemptions to Hundreds, 4 Oct 2023

Hatchard, who is a health advocate, goes on to make a crucial mind-orienting point:

“Now it is becoming accepted that both Covid and Covid vaccination began their lives in a biotech lab, it doesn’t seem to much matter what proportion of excess deaths are due to Covid and what to Covid vaccination, but for the record in 2022 there were approximately 200,000 deaths with Covid in the OECD. In summary, OECD excess deaths not attributable to Covid were one million in 2022 alone. This probably extends to a few millions worldwide, about the same as the annual deaths during World War One.”

In other words, there were one million excess deaths in 2022 across the 38 OECD nations that are not directly counted as covid deaths. It gets worse. The World Health Organization gas-lit the planet when it ‘estimated’ in May 2022 that almost 15 million died worldwide from the onset of covid — were [cough] due to the ‘pandemic’.

The following New Zealand mortality graph depicts official covid-attributed deaths.

This graph appears to show that the official covid-attributed deaths were delayed from being recorded as such, until after the 1st booster program started. After-all, SpiderCat found that OECD’s NZ excess mortality data for all of 2021 was 2,111.2.

Death’s Jaggered Red Line: This graph appears to show that New Zealand’s official covid-attributed deaths were delayed from being recorded as such, until after the 1st booster program started. After-all SpiderCat found that the OECD’s excess mortality data for all of 2021 was 2,111.2. [ SpidercatNZ, Dec. 10 2023 ]

Thus, there were 428 excess deaths for the first seven weeks of 2021, prior to NZ’s vaccination program commencing. And from week 40 of 2020, there were 410.9 excess deaths. While these figures are numerically small, it is critical to recall that the official covid death toll at the end of 2020 was 25 and at the end of 2021, the tally stood at 51.

By the end of 2022, New Zealand’s total excess deaths tallied at 5,787; and with 2,280 covid deaths, while the media cartel played along by ignoring the growing death toll.

Peak Recoil: For 2022, New Zealand’s total excess deaths tallied at 5,787 mortals.

The excess deaths tally of 3640 for 2023 is partial; the OECD data stopped at week 44.

Kiwi Killings: New Zealand’s excess deaths tally of 3640 for 2023 is partial, since the OECD data stopped at week 44.

In other words, the rise in excess mortality through 2021 was hidden, by avoiding the association with either the coronavirus disease, covid-19, or the ‘vaccine’ program.

Corona Cover-up: In 2021, New Zealand’s excess deaths tally of 1683 — from the start of the ‘vaccine’ program in week 8 to the end of week 52 — essentially meant the system was blinking red; yet the rise in excess mortality through 2021 was hidden, with only 26 deaths attributed to covid-19 and less than handful of deaths officially acknowledged as possibly being due to the vaccine.

Yet, the arrival of the ‘super-spreader’ variant, Omicron, was conveniently fingered for blame in 2022 for the surge in excess deaths, thereby sparing Pfizer a product recall.

The Health Ministry has avoided this newsroom ‘elephant’. A statistician, who wished to remain anonymous, told me, “Don’t let anyone bullshit you. It takes five minutes to anonymize a database.” He said the Ministry of Health is relying on public ignorance about how easy it is make such data available without gate-keeping and while hiding behind a smokescreen of ethics, privacy and ‘anti-vaxxer’ characterizations.

The Ministry of Health’s continued refusal to supply the full record level data comparing ‘vaccinated’ and ‘unvaccinated’ cohorts across the entire population, in an anonymized form — is consistent with the data blackout across the U.N. system.

Indeed, these findings are comparable with a study, published September 17 2023, that interrogated all cause mortality (ACM) data of 17 countries in the Southern Hemisphere in the Corona Era. Dr Denis Rancourt and his Correlation scientists, found that 9 of the 17 countries studied had no detectable excess ACM — until the ‘vaccines’ were rolled out. These nine countries were: Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Thailand, and Uruguay.

Rancourt et al interrogated the all cause mortality data to log, track and analyse the excess deaths by state, time and demographics including age, health and wealth and found strong statistical correlations revealing a disease outbreak displaying sensitivities to state borders, demographics and financial incentives.

In New Zealand, deaths started to rise with the onset of the mass injecticide mandates in the spring of 2021, and reached a peak in mid-2022, following the uptake of the fourth dose. Fortunately, many Kiwis — who had not fully bought into the Corona Cult — came to their senses after the second shot and declined further doses.

Correlation by Temporal Association: New Zealand’s all cause mortality data (blue line) shows a rise in excess deaths began with the role of the ‘vaccine’ program and then jumped after the deployment of the third and fourth doses (orange line).

Mortality began to rise sharply following the third dose rollout, and peaked after the fourth dose was marketed, in the Southern Hemispheric mid-winter of 2022.

Correlated Deaths by Dose: New Zealand all cause mortality data indicates a death toll caused by the ‘vaccines’; not covid-19. [ Correlation: 2023 ]

However, as Dr Rancourt noticed, New Zealand’s excess deaths rose prior to the commencement of the vaccine rollouts in late February 2021. This curious rise occurred in Spring of 2020, from about week 38. This rise corresponds with Pharmac procuring and distributing remdesivir to Auckland hospital and then to other hospitals in September 2020 — as NZDSOS reported in September 2022.

Democide Data: Dr Denis Rancourt’s Correlation group show New Zealand’s all cause mortality [ACM black line top chart; blue line bottom chart] rose prior to the commencement of the vaccine rollouts in late February 2021. [ Correlation: 2023 ]

Eldric Vero, a retired engineer, has presented excess mortality graphs for numerous nations, including New Zealand, that he calculated had excess deaths at 11,671 (i.e. unadjusted). Mr Vero used the data from 2015 to 2020 to develop an average normalized curve and then applied a growth factor of 2.5 percent per year to model the period from 2020 to 2023. This adjusted value is 8,621 excess deaths since the start of Covid-19 injections in February 2021. Vero said to me that the OECD Mortality by Week data set, is essentially the same as in the Ourworldindata.org website.

Excess Deaths Down-under: In his New Zealand series of excess mortality graphs, Eldric Vero calculated excess deaths at 11,671 (i.e. unadjusted), and adjusted value of 8,621 excess deaths with a population growth factor of 2.5, since the start of Covid-19 injections in February 2021.

However, NZDSOS say the Our World in Data, which uses population growth projections based on pre-pandemic rates of 1.5%-2%, is an erroneous mathematical model. They reported that StatsNZ found New Zealand population only increased by 21,100 in 2021 and just 5,800 in 2022, and therefore doesn’t explain excess deaths.

Previously withheld vaccine status data correlated to gross mortality statistics was released by NZ’s Ministry of Health on 15 February 2024, showing deaths by dose.

This new all cause mortality (ACM) dataset was arranged in relation to the period between vaccination and death from 1 July 2019 to 1 December 2023, and was released under the Official Information Act. This data is sorted by age into 20-year increments.

Because the data also included unvaccinated mortals, the covid vaccine program can be analysed by correlating the periodicity to the most extreme adverse event: death.

However, despite the resources, skills and data-sets at its disposal, NZ’s Ministry of Health (MOH) did not provide any graphic presentations such as time series analysis by age cohort to show excess mortality per dose across the New Zealand population.

Health NZ/Te Whatu Ora provided the bare minimum data as Excel spreadsheets.

Ergo, due to the New Zealand health authority’s Orwellian Ministry of Truth stance to censor the true performance of the corona injecticide with the ‘unvaccinated’ population’s mortality comparisons, the combined data-sets have been presented by others, including Scoops McGoo,16 February 2024, via a memo-blog site, X-Twitter.

Scoops McGoo stated the “latest official New Zealand FOIA data of All-Cause Mortality by COVID-19 vaccination status & age, shows that the vaccinated are the driver of excess all-cause mortality”; whereas “unvaccinated deaths did not account for any major spikes in excess mortality!” Evidently, the strong signal of an extreme ratio showing the spikes in rising mortality was due “because in the early part of the data there are numerous deaths when very few were expected (because the leaked data cohort size was small); Scoops McGoo wrote referring to the data leaked by Mr Young.

Strong Signal: The MOH’s OIA-released data is combined with Barry Young’s MOH leaked data, to show mortality in each dose group (including 0 doses), where “Took 1 dose” in the charts at the top of this thread means that those in that cohort stopped after their first dose. Same for “Took 2 doses”, and so on. “Took 1 dose” means “stopped after 1 dose”, while “Took 0 Doses” refers to the conscientious objectors, who remained unvaccinated; all groups are standardized to their respective cohort sizes. [Source: Scoops McGoo ]

This NZ MOH vaccine-mortality data release — which resulted from multiple OIA requests, including New Zealand resident, Chris Johnson — was subsequently retweeted by Dr Pierre Kory MD, who co-founded the American doctors’ Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), an organization that correctly promoted ivermectin as a treatment for covid, and then developed post-vax recovery protocols.

Ben@USMortality, who runs a project called Mortality Watch, followed up with several charts, the first showing the ‘vaccinated’ took over the All Cause Excess Deaths category following the jab rollouts (a Phase III Clinical Trial), starting in January 2021.

Pfizer’s Monopoly on Excess Deaths: This charts shows the ‘vaccinated’ took over the All Cause Excess Deaths category following the jab rollouts, starting in January 2021 though to July 2023. [ Ben@USMortality ]

Next, Ben@USMortality produced cohort charts for covid ‘vaccination’ status and age, which appeared to show the ‘vaccinated’ faired poorly compared to the conscientious objectors who remained ‘unvaccinated’ from aged 21-40 and older. Thus, Ben’s aged-time series cohort analysis proved male and female Kiwi civilians of fighting age were also cast for termination in this stealthily declared global health war; not just the old.

These cohort charts for covid ‘vaccination’ status and age, which appeared to show the ‘vaccinated’ faired poorly compared to the conscientious objectors who remained ‘unvaccinated’ from aged 21-40 and older. [ Ben@USMortality ]

Subsequently, Spider Cat NZ produced a number of graphs to illustrate dose deaths in his piece How Many People died Within 30/90/180 days of Covid Vaccination in NZ?

The Rustler produced a graphic of New Zealand’s mortality data showing 7,008 deaths within 30 days of a COVID-19 Vaccination, with a breakdown — Dose 1: 1,685 deaths Dose 2: 1,878 deaths Dose 3: 1,614 deaths Dose 4: 1,202 deaths Dose 5: 593 deaths Dose 6: 36 deaths. Health New Zealand’s/Te Whatu Ora’s Covid-19 Vaccination webpage showed there were 5,510 deaths for the vaccinated within 28 days of a positive COVID test, of which 4,200 were boosted, 669 were fully vaccinated and 621 had 1 or 0 shots.

Thus, the data shows high temporal correlation between deaths by doses. The toxicity is cummulative, meaning mortality rates increases as more doses are administered.

Deaths by Doses: New Zealand’s mortality data showing 7,008 deaths within 30 days of a COVID-19 Vaccination, with a breakdown by dose from March 2021 to November 2023. The Rustler , Feb. 18 2024]

American centi-millionaire Steve Kirsch created a series of graphs to demonstrate how the vaccinated did not expect to become a cohort defined by an increasing mortality rate (MR) with time, or with more doses, and how the aged faired worse.

Kirsch was supplied with this data-set from a whistle-blowing data administrator, Barry Young, who copied it from Health New Zealand’s pay-per-dose data-base.

New Zealand Mortality Rates: This series of graphs demonstrates how the vaccinated did not expect to become a cohort defined by an increasing mortality rate (MR) with time, or with more doses, and how the aged faired worse in spite of the vaccine marketing. { Steve Kirsch’s Newsletter , Nov. 30 2023]

As a result of analysing the leaked Ministry of Health data, Kirsch estimated that on average, that the ‘vaccines’ killed approximately 1 person per 1,000 doses.

In mid-February 2024, when the NZ MOH vaccine-mortality data release occurred — as a result Chris Johnson’s Official Information Request — Kirsch showed how the ‘vaccinated’ become the main cohort of New Zealand’s excess deaths.

Extras in a Pfizer Snuff Flick: The inventor of the optical mouse, Steve Kirsch, shows how the vaccinated become the main cohort of New Zealand’s excess deaths.

NZDSOS also published a graph showing the correlation excess all cause mortality and the number of covid ‘vaccines’ administered, based on data obtained via OIA that was combined with all cause mortality data from StatsNZ. The blue “boosted” population were experiencing death at far higher rates than all other groups, NZDSOS stated.

The data also shows that once the excess deaths began to decline in early 2022, the drive to get boosted for Omicron (toward the end of February 2022), coincided with a commensurate, or relative, rise in excess deaths among the boosted cohort.

Their report headlined, “Increasing All Cause Mortality Associated With Increased Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine,” also cited renowned cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough, who said in testimony before the Pennsylvania Senate that there were four broad vaccine injury syndromes being seen. The body systems affected are cardiovascular, neurological, haematological (clotting) and immunological. ‘Turbo cancers’ have also become widespread, whereby many patients report with symptoms already at Stage 4.

This graph shows blue “boosted” population are experiencing death at far higher rates than all other groups; the green “unvaccinated” includes anyone who has not completed a two dose course, or whose two dose course was completed within the preceding fourteen days. [Credit: NZDSOS, 26 June 2023 ]

The NZDSOS also referred readers to their primer on C-19 vaccine impacts explaining the mechanisms of action that can cause multiple health harms. Also cited was Daily Clout, lead by Naomi Wolf, who assembled a multi-disciplinary team to trawl inside the Pfizer clinical trial documents to find what the US FDA (Food and Drug Authority) tried to suppress for 75 years to protect the pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Ergo, an excess deaths (and harms) snowball was rolling around the planet by the time Barry Young’s whistle-blowing data ripped NZ’s MOH ‘safe and effective’ mask off.

However, just five days prior to the explosive whistleblowing event of November 30 2023, John Braddock accused Jacinda Ardern of overseeing a “criminal ‘let it rip’ policy”, since he noted officially-attributed total of covid deaths tallied at 3,522.​ In his article, “New surge in New Zealand COVID-19 cases and deaths”, Braddock wrote:

“All but 30 of these deaths occurred after then Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the abandonment of the COVID-19 elimination policy in late 2021 and adopted the criminal ‘let it rip’ policy that has now killed more than 27.4 million people globally.” — John Braddock, 25 November 2023, World Socialist Website

Braddock believed that the ‘let it rip’ policy was the driver of excess deaths because he failed to see that the medical martial law paradigm had caused the initial covid death peaks from March to May 2020, in order to manufacture consent for mass vaccination.

Yet, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), New Zeland’s ‘covid-19’ death toll took off in early 2022, which coincided with this first booster rollout.

Where Out Thou? This World Health Organization (WHO) graph shows New Zeland’s ‘covid-19’ death toll took off in early 2022, which coincided with the first booster rollout (or third dose) as at November 22 2023, thereby begging the question about how the missing deaths, including those in 2021, were recorded on death certificates — without alarming the pathologists, coroners or the police.

This correlation between the surge in so-called ‘covid’ deaths, especially since the first booster (during the Phase III Clinical Trial), has been the focus of several groups, such as the NZ Doctors Speaking Out with Science, and Health Forum New Zealand led by Lynda Wharton, and their NZ Citizens’ Register; as well as illnesses and injuries by groups including Silent No More and the Peoples’ Health Alliance NZ.

Conspicuous by Absence: This chart “Vaccinations by Week” shows the uptake of Pfizer’s Cominarty injectide with time, but somehow Health New Zealand/Te Whatu Ora cannot bring itself to produce any charts correlating this COVID-19 vaccine data with mortality. [ Health NZ Vaccination Page ]

Cathy Jamieson illustrated New Zealand’s Excess Mortality graph produced by Our World in Data with an overlay of pertinent vaccination events (typed in red), as away to show that deaths from all causes really took off once the mandates were imposed.

Pfizer’s Booster Bonanza: This Our World in Data graph gets a make-over by New Zealand researcher, Cathy Jamieson, with an overlay of pertinent vaccination events (typed in red), as away to show that deaths from all causes really took off once the mandates were imposed. [ Cathy Jamieson , May 17 2023]

The data and graphs on World-o-Meter also tell a similar picture to the WHO data, showing that New Zealand’s death toll attributed to the coronavirus did not really start to exponentially climb until March 10 2022, when the tally was 91.

New Zeland’s covid-19 death toll took off in early 2022 and daily deaths attributed to the coronavirus peaked at 69 on 22 July 2022. [ World-o-Meter , Dec 2023]

As the record shows, on February 2 2022, NZ’s PM Jacinda Ardern and the Director General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, doubled-down with ‘outbreak news’ of ‘community cases’ in various regions amid Omicron’s “inevitable spread”.

At no time did the Police see fit to investigate the fraud of the periodic rises in the ‘caseloads’, which could be correlated with propaganda drives through the media inducing the gullible to get tested, jabbed and sick — like monkeys in an experiment.

This ‘failure’ stood in spite of Ardern bragging in a press conference where she addressed frustrations over ‘rule-breaking’ of the medial martial law restrictions.



“We drum in that messaging of the dangers of covid for a full two week period of sustained propaganda.” — Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister, FocusLive, 1 March 2021

Mother Superior: “We drum in that messaging of the dangers of covid for a ful two week period of sustained propaganda.” Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister, FocusLive, 1 March 2021 [28min30secs]

Ardern gained a communications degree at Waikato University, which gave her a solid grounding in propaganda. The purpose of propaganda is to disorient, distract and dis-empower audiences with weaponized narratives to achieve hidden objectives.

After her tertiary education was paid for by the New Zealand Freemasons, Ardern was groomed for the role of prime minister by the billionaire-funded World Economic Forum — since she was selected for the WEF’s Young Global Leaders programme on 13 March 2014. The World Economic Forum is one of numerous policy-setting and distribution foundations, think-tanks and implementation organizations fast-tracking the transition of the planet with a technologically-mediated social design to displace democracy with technocracy, by harmonizing jurisdictions under a global government.

Élite Grooming: Jacinda Ardern’s selection in 2014 for the Young Global Leaders program of the over-entitled billionaires’ World Economic Forum club, followed her earlier selection for a Masonic scholarship.

A psychological hijacking of humanity has occurred, said Jason Christoff — who is an expert on behavioral modification and psychological manipulation — adding “something devilish is afoot”, in his testimony at Senator Ron Johnson’s Capitol Hill roundtable titled, “Federal Health Agencies and the Covid Cartel: What are they Hiding?”. Christoff said the statistical proof of this simultaneous hijacking of mass populations was the evidence presented by every other speaker on the panel.

Ergo, the corona conspiracy was orchestrated above the level of governments, and it was a “smashing success” with vast death-centric results, Christoff said, while the total human environment was inverted with disempowering behaviours, perceptions and beliefs. The new censorship is designed to weaponize “an extremely dark reality”.

Something Devilish Afoot: Appearing before Senator Ron Johnson’s Capitol Hill roundtable titled, “Federal Health Agencies and the Covid Cartel: What are they Hiding?” , Jason Christoff — who is an expert on behavioral modification and psychological manipulation — said the new censorship is designed to weaponize an extremely dark reality, and each inversion is executed with precision to psychologically hijack whole populations. [Source: The Highwire , Feb 28 2024]

The brazen Great Corona Hostage Crisis — which was a reset pulled to alter the arc of history in favour of the planet’s Overlords — would inevitably lead to a backlash.

The backlash would entail citizen driven inquiries, lawsuits, and trials as well as many ‘defectors’ and epic protests, convoys and occupations across the American Empire.

The mass vaccination program was a part of a stealthy democide operation.

Indeed, Dr Geert Vanden Bossche, warned in 2021 that developing a vaccine in the middle of pandemic would drive the creation of dangerous variants. And in 2022, a former Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer’s Allergy and Respiratory Research Unit, Dr Michael Yeadon, refuted the solution that universal vaccination is the only way to end the pandemic. The carnage is detectable in the data and at the ‘coal face’, across the United States, and the world where vaccines were mandated.

Covid Era Excess Deaths — United States of America + World

During the covid era, there were two broad categories of excess deaths in the US:

(1) an accentuated mortality spike occurred immediately after the WHO’s ‘pandemic’ declaration that was caused by the aggressive government and medical responses against sick elderly cohorts (yet, 34 states did not significantly exhibit this feature); and (2) in the summer of 2020, and the fall and winter of 2020 and 2021, and the summer of 2021, the peaks and excesses in all cause mortality co-correlated with poverty, obesity and regional climate, associated with chronic psychological stress induced by the government and also the medical responses, which massively disrupted lives and society, and affected broad age groups, as young as 15-year olds.

The data reveals a ‘narrative’. Correlation Research, a Canadian group, estimated the covid-period measures in the US — including coercing the population to take injecticides — killed 1.3 million poor and disabled residents to week five of 2022.

At that time, US death toll attributed to the coronavirus numbered 943,000.

In their August 2022 study for the USA, Dr Denis Rancourt’s Correlation Research group also estimated 330,000 deaths were caused by injecticide programs, which were coincident with high degrees of poverty, disability, obesity, diabetes, and high medication rates in states where ‘vaccine equity programs’ were implemented.

When compared to the World Health Organization and World-O-Meter daily deaths meta-data that attributed death toll spikes to covid, the Correlation group’s graphic shows (see below) the ‘vaccines’ had the effect of arresting the sharp death toll decline occurring at the end of 2020 and early 2021, followed by two distinguishable peaks with the deployment of the first and second shots and first of the boosters.

United States of Eugenics: When compared to the World Health Organization and World-O-Meter meta-data that attributed death toll spikes to covid, the Correlation group’s graphic (bottom) shows the vaccines had the effect of arresting the sharp death toll decline occurring at the end of 2020 and early 2021, followed by two distinguishable peaks with the deployment of the first and second shots and first of the boosters.

Moreover, a mass cull of patients in the United States occurred with an emergency use authorization of May 1 2020, for the introduction of courses of an alleged anti-viral drug, remdesivir. This conscious cull — which occurred under the direction of health officials — and the drug’s manufacturer, Gilead Pharmaceuticals — caused multiple organ failure, including impairing kidney function, before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of May 1 2020, as I have showed.

Correlation Research, a Canadian group, estimated that the injecticides killed 17 million worldwide. This estimate followed from three years of work by Canadian multi-discipliniary scientist, Dr Denis Rancourt, who spent the course of the ‘covid-period’ making the case that the lock-downs, and associated measures, including the global mass ‘vaccine’ programs had caused excess deaths. His team’s work has paid off.



At Senator Ron Johnson’s Covid Forum on Capitol Hill (7 Dec 2022), numerous experts presented testimony of excess levels of injuries, illnesses and deaths; in attempts to trigger immediate pulling of the covid-19 shots from the public health programs.

Former Blackrock broker, Edward Dowd, drew upon life insurance industry (actuary) data, labor statistics and all cause mortality data to show that in the large cohort of employed Americans aged 25 to 64, there was a 40% excess mortality rate in 2021. Mr Dowd added that 1.6 million in the employed segment of the US population aged 16 to 64 became disabled from May 2021 to September 2022. The author of Cause Unknown also testified that approximately three million Americans were disabled between May 2021 and September 2022. He said this meant that the number of people who had disappeared from the labor force — because they had become disabled — corresponded to the state populations of Wyoming and Vermont combined.

Ed Dowd’s Human Projects group had also estimated 300,000 post-vax deaths through to end of 2022. This figure corroborated Dr Rancourt’s estimate that 330,000 Americans died as a result of the corona injecticides, up to the end of February 5, 2022.

In a February 2024 sequel to the Senator’s 2022 Capitol Hill Covid Forum, provocatively titled, “Federal Health Agencies and the Covid Cartel: What are they Hiding?”, Ed Dowd stated that in 2020, the United States excess deaths were 458,000; 73% were 65 and older, while the working age 15 to 64 year olds’ cohort comprised 27%. In other words, the draconian covid measures prior to the ‘vaccine’ rollouts caused these excess deaths. And then, in 2021, there were approximately 500,000 excess deaths, with the 65+ age category accounting for 57%, while the excess deaths for the 15 to 64 working age cohort increased to 43%. There was an absolute increase of 73% in excess mortality for the 15 to 64 age cohort in 2021 over 2020, meaning in 2021 there were 215,000 excess deaths, over the 2020 figure of 124,000 excess deaths.

Disabilities Continue to Skyrocket [ The Highwire , 4 Dec 2023]

It gets worse. The ‘Long Covid’ cover-story hides actual ‘Long Vax’ issues, as Dr Pierre Kory told Tucker Carlson. If untreated, ‘Long Vax’ can lead to early death.

Furthermore, it was commonplace for the jab-injured to be coded by hospitals, clinics and health professionals as anxious. This systematic gaslighting was inflicted so that they would get paid for administering the shots and to avoid registering the adverse reactions in official statistics and to shirk taking responsibility. Everyday jab-injured Americans told their harrowing stories in the documentary Follow the Silenced, who trusted the science, the officials and the pharmaceutical companies to their detriment.

The United States total excess deaths since the commencement of ‘vaccine’ program is estimated at 1.1 million for 2021, 2022 and 2023, Ed Dowd stated in his testimony.

This figure is comparable to Dr Rancourt’s estimate of 1.27m dead to week 5 of 2022.

This means the US death toll was approximately 1.65 million to the end of 2023 for all measures including lock-downs, medical interventions and the corona injecticides.

Senator Ron Johnson’s February 2024 Covid Cartel forum also heard testimony that the covid shots’ modified RNA — which were transported by the lipid fat nano-particles, and were designed to instruct human cells to mass manufacture spike proteins — became the mechanism for an explosion in covid-19 cases, a proliferation of variants, and surges in vaccine adverse events, including the most acute: deaths.

And insurance analyst Josh Stirling stated that UK Government’s statistics to May 2022, showed that the mortality rate of the vaxxed was 26% higher than the unvaxxed.

Despite this comparative data of vaccine status from the UK Office of National Statistics, on November 14 2023 the London-based propaganda magazine, The Economist, estimated that the world toll of excess deaths caused by ‘covid’ is 27 million (while the official tally stands at 7 million). This covid-attributed death toll masks the bioweapon-injecticide casualties list, and therefore, the underlying regulatory capture.

The Economist’s timeline shows excess deaths took off once the cajouling, conning and coercion got underway with ‘vaccine’ drives, as well as the mandating of workers. The excess deaths as depicted per 100,000 human mortals, is illustrated below; the first map (at left) displays the estimated excess deaths, while the second map (at right) shows official deaths. Strangely, this prestigious magazine did not account for the extraordinary correlation between higher excess deaths in the draconian states of the United States where the injecticide programs advanced the casualty lists, adding to the US death toll already clocked up by those across those states that inflicted hard measures to compliment the totalitarian lockdowns, including suppressing the use of ivermectin, while prescribing a lethal drug remdesivir — instead of invermectin.

Corona Heat Maps: These excess deaths per 100,000 people [left map] and covid-19 deaths per 100,000 people [right map] avoid the elephant in the Economist newsroom, since they estimated that the world toll of excess deaths caused by ‘covid’ is 27 million (while the official tally stands at 7 million), and while totally avoiding the data showing the strong relations to the injecticide programs.

Numerous voices have realised that the planet is pitched in a hybrid world war.

‘Winston’ to Winston: or How Barry Young became a Whistleblower

The controversy over excess deaths exploded on 30 November 2023 when an interview with a whistle-blowing data administrator at New Zealand’s Ministry of Health was podcast by former TVNZ news anchor, Liz Gunn. The hour-long interview, and the associated interviews produced by Gunn’s FreeNZ Media, featured damning graphs of the nation’s high daily death counts in 2021, 2022, and 2023, as well as ‘heat maps’ and graphs of locations where the whistleblower, Barry Young, alleged particular ‘vaccine’ batches were associated with high post-‘vaccine’ deaths. But, in the absence of a well-coordinated whistle-blowing drop, the intended bombshell metaphorically landed like a scud missile outside the Health Ministry’s HQ at 133 Molesworth St, ‘Wellywood’.

Left intact inside, health officials with bruised egos retaliated with the help of the Crown Law Office, to have Mr Young (aka ‘Winston Smith’) arrested on the Sunday afternoon of 3 December, by eight ‘Specials’ of New Zealand’s ‘Thought Police’, who ransacked his home. A sequel to the 1977 movie, Sleeping Dogs, seems more bankable.

The data-base that Barry Young supplied to Mr Kirsh was, in effect, approximately one third of New Zealand’s covid-shot doses, since it contained four million vaccine dose records out of the approximately 12 million doses administered — at the time.

Smoking Gunn: The NZ MOH Whistleblower story renewed calls for all health data to be released anonymized, so that the vaccinated can be compared to the unvaccinated.

Fast-forward to a date recorded as April 23 of the whipper-snapper year known as ‘2024’ on a planet known as ‘Earth’ — in the globalized language called ‘English’ — a far-flung rock that is presently populated with 8.1 billion sentient bipedal humans called ‘homo sapiens’, that appear to lack adult supervision, amid the ongoing Third Hundred Years’ War that has ‘evolved’ from a conflict to control oil into a fight over the resources to dominate the development of the computing chip. And in the Wellington District Court, the judge set down a trial date, April 28 2025, for the 56 year old, Mr B. Young, who afterward confidently alleged there is no case to answer.

Young had read an excerpt from a letter produced by Health New Zealand, that he claimed had been sent to various recipients in response to his whistle-blowing efforts.

In spite of the letter’s title, “Notification of Privacy Breach,” which Young viewed as a framing element to make the recipients nervous about their information. He read:

“We also want to reassure you, however, we have found no evidence to suggest any of your information was taken from the system and used or disclosed to anyone else.”

He added, that the Ministry of Health admitted in an OIA letter to NZDSOS, that they had not looked at the data released to the pubic domain via himself. Young reminded the supporters in the courthouse lobby that the MOH had told the world that it was “misinformation” and had claimed to have “debunked” his whistle-blowing.

Gunn asked Daniel Picknell, a former Police Senior Constable, to step forward to add some detail. Picknell confirmed the NZDSOS letter was received April 8, and that the Ministry of Health was legally blocked by an Employment Relations Authority order preventing anybody looking at the data. In effect, the MOH was ‘checkmated’ by their own legal move in cahoots with the Ministry of Justice, and the Crown Law Office.

“It’s unjust. Barry does not deserve to be here,” said Picknell, who had served in NZ Police for almost 20 years at the time he quit in June 2022 after several attempts requesting the senior management, including Commissioner Andrew Coster, to investigate potential criminality within Government over the ongoing vax harms.

“The Police should be speaking to Barry about how they can help him, to investigate what’s gone on, instead of turning him into a criminal for trying to save lives”. — Daniel Picknell, Former New Zealand Police Senior Constable, 23 April 2024.

When pressed by Gunn to name names, Picknell advised that those who cared enough about the injustice, would need to push for new leadership in the Police. Picknell said the problem was that “until the Police are led in a different way by a different person, we’re not going to get any help. We’re going to have to do it ourselves.”

Previously, in a FreeNZ Media podcast (February 10 2024), Mr Picknell had said the top brass of New Zealand’s Police were failing to exercise their statutory power to investigate the government, because its police force is led by a captured leadership.

The week prior to Young’s court appearance, Gunn, was sent a hostile letter from a swanky law firm representing Health New Zealand, the public service entity of the Ministry of Health. Law firm Simpson Grierson, claimed in a letter of Wednesday 17 April, that Gunn had failed to comply with an Order from NZ’s Employment Relations Authority demanding that she take down media content to satisfy their client.

The letter threatened Gunn with either three months in the country’s corrective behaviour facilities (jails); or a fine of not more than $40,000 (in NZ monopoly dollars); or with a process of property sequestration. But, the letter was written with prejudice.

To stay in the chess game, Gunn’s FreeNZ Media operation took down the content.

In a podcast, Liz Gunn said the decision to takedown the content offline was not made out of fear over Police raiding her home. Gunn said her logic was, “I’m going to bloody-well out-manœuvre you bastards. Your not going to get me in a corner.”

The Simpson Grierson take-down letter came five days after FreeNZ Media posted a podcast headlined, “The Young Ones - Under 40’s NZ Covid Jab Data”, (12 April 2024). Young and Gunn stepped through the Ministry of Health’s pay per dose data, to reveal 740 people — aged 40 and under — who died following Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine.

As Mr Young said in this segment, recorded 23 November 2023, this figure of 740 post-jab deaths for those aged 40 and under is just from the pay per dose database that he had access to, as administrator. While the data-set contained 4 million dose records pertaining to some 2.2 million New Zealand residents and citizens, it is important to keep in mind that the other 8 million records held by the Ministry of Health were the so-called ‘free’ doses, that could be attained at mass vaccination sites in carparks, or with schools, workplaces and public parks, stadiums or at shopping center venues.

Most Kiwis aged 40 and under likely received the shots at the free ‘vaccination’ sites.

News Fiction at Six: The Ministry of Health also maintained the mis-perception of less than a handful of possible post-vaccine deaths at the time when whistleblower, Barry Young, was arrested for releasing data pertaining to two million New Zealanders who had been vaccinated, as 1News reported 4 December 2023.

The fired, arrested and belittled data administrator, Mr Young, claimed he sent the data he held to his employers, as well as every New Zealand member of parliament whose email addresses he could find, prior to the data release. Young — whose co-workers nicknamed him Winston Smith after the protagonist in George Orwell’s dystopian novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four — said the silence had been “deafening” to his email request to look at the data, since he claimed there was alarming proof of excess post-vaccine deaths. Ironically, the news media towed the government line, as if they were all headquartered offshore in a cartel-owned fishing trawler, called La Narrative.

Correcting the Record: The controversy over whether or not the covid vaccinations have caused higher than normal rates of deaths, or excess mortality, exploded when MOH IT worker-turned whistleblower, Barry Young, went public on FreeNZ Media .

In Nineteen Eighty-Four, Smith’s job at the Records Department of the Ministry of Truth, is to rewrite historical documents so they matched the changing current party line. In the Orwellian Universe, Winston Smith is a citizen of Oceania, one of three super-states, with shifting alliances that sets Oceania in a perpetual war with either Eurasia or Eastasia. Smith reads a passage from a forbidden non-fiction book entitled, The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism by Emmanuel Goldstein, the official enemy of Oceania. Goldstein reveals the purpose of perpetual war is to expend resources, so that each population is kept in a constant state of scarcity, poverty and stupidity; productivity directed to inventive dynamism to reforge society is forestalled.

Winston Smith’s job is revising newspaper articles and doctoring photographs —mostly to remove ‘unpersons’, or ‘wrongthink’ citizens, who have fallen afoul of the Party for expressing ‘thoughtcrimes’. Due to his proximity to the mechanics of rewriting history, Smith nurses doubts about the Party and its monopoly on truth.

In the memory-holed past of November 30 2023, when Gunn fronted her whistle-blower scoop, it was clear that her ‘Winston Smith’ nursed doubts about the claims of ‘safe and effective’ shots. NZ’s Chief Minister, Jacinda Ardern, had assured the media, 19.03.2020, that her Government would be the “single source of truth”, after emerging from a meeting with business leaders, including those in the tourism industry, in the sulphur aerosol-smelling city of Rotorua — while denying a lockdown was looming.

Ministry of Truth: On March 19 2020, when New Zealand’s Prime Minister and Minister for National Security and Intelligence effectively consigned healthy skepticism to the national memory hole, sharp Kiwis smelt that something was ‘off’.

Yet, “the Orwellian Nightmare” materialized with lock-downs, censorship, and vaccine mandates to “keep your job”, business, and holiday. “Western Civilization” breached the “Nuremberg Accord” and regressed to “1984”, confided ‘Winston Smith’ to Gunn in a sparsely furnished flat, with a wall-mounted telescreen like that which harassed Orwell’s protagonist “6079 Smith, W.!”, whenever he walked into range.

It turns out that ‘Winston Smith’ had emailed Winston Peters, the leader of the New Zealand First political party, and left multiple messages on his phone to solicit his help post-election. But, these efforts only elicited the ‘sound of crickets’, Young said.

Previously, Mr Peters had won over a segment of the ‘Freedom Community’ for showing up during the Parliament Occupation (February 8 to March 2 2022), when New Zealanders in their thousands convoyed to the Government’s HQ, Wellington with an emphatic message, “End the Mandates!” In a chess move to re-win power, Peters said it’s a politician’s job to hear out protesters when they come to parliament.

Veteran Political Chameleon: Winston Peters, the leader of the New Zealand First political party, won over a segment of ‘Freedom with Truth’ movement for showing up during the Parliament Occupation (February 8 to March 2 2022).

The former Deputy Prime Minister, whose NZ First Party failed to get re-elected in September 2020, added that he was astounded to see that Parliament unanimously decided to dismiss the occupiers. “They don’t know who you are, and they should.”

At the time he spoke to the occupiers, the Beehive’s national security group, Officials Committee for Domestic and External Security Coordination (ODESC), had green-lighted the New Zealand Police to pursue a siege plan to re-take the occupied territory by force. As I reported in a series of eight dispatches during and in the aftermath, this chess move could not have occurred without the complicity of NZ’s media cartel.

Open Rebellion at NZ’s Crown HQ: From 8 February to 2 March 2022, conscientious objectors to the carnage wrought by the Government’s unsound, unlawful and unwise ‘response’ to the Corona Hostage Crisis — occupied New Zealand’s Parliamentary Grounds and surrounding streets.

My reports were an eye-witness account of the how the Police were violent on four key days: February 10, police tried to oust the occupiers; and on February 21, Police instigated their siege plan by distributing concrete bollards to choke the growth of the occupation; and on February 22, Police executed a pre-dawn psychological operation to seed the narrative that Riot Police were going to be used to finish the job; and finally on March 2, Police executed the termination phase to up-end the Occupation.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Dissident journalist Steve Snoopman describes how the Police were getting ready for yet another surge forward like a rugby scrum, with body-snatching sub-teams standing by, after a diversion team would draw some protesters to the far-end of the grounds near the Beehive — and then his commentary rang true. [NZ Parliament, ‘End the Mandates Occupation’, Day Three, Feb 10 2022, River of Freedom documentary trailer].

Shamelessly, NZ’s media cartel — for the most part — doubled down at the Parliament Occupation. Despite the glaring contradictions being laid out on a platter, subservient reporters stirred in more propaganda spiced with systemic bigotry.

The ‘Fourth Estate’, in effect’ acted as poodles making yapping noises to defend the First Estate Legislature; that is the plutocratic ‘immune system’ in this ‘liberal democracy’, which is ruled by a civil oligarchy, who control strategic resources. Their clown show continues, in part, because New Zealand’s media cartel avoids a reset.

Instead, the ‘Fourth Estate’ acts ‘intuitively’ as the peripheral nervous system to protect the other three estates — the legislature, the administration, and the judiciary.

The ‘Cultural Authorities’ (8 Feb-2 Mar): The media turned the NZ Parliament Occupation into a one-horse race contest for the construction of reality.

The Police Commissioner at the time, Andrew Coster, sanctimoniously blamed a small number of protesters who were spoiling for a fight, rather than admit the planning underpinning the siege plan involved the use of police provocations, police brutality and police propaganda to create bad optics for the Freedom Occupation.

Commissioner Coster is still the head of the top brass who had overseen the coercive side of the numerous lock-downs, including border patrols, and who have avoided — along the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) — investigating the obvious geopolitical strategy to pivot the Western liberal democracies onto a totalitarian trajectory.

Endorsing Suppression of Free Speech: Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, at the time of Parliament Occupation, knew he could rely on a compliant news media, who would not call out the repeated violence inflicted by the state.

Picknell wrote in an open letter that he was told by a senior police official Inspector Matt Srhoj that Police do not investigate Government. According to Picknell, Inspector Srhoj visited him on behalf of Commissioner Coster. In a letter dated 20 October 2023, and sent by email to Commissioner Andrew Coster and the other Senior Police managers, Picknell brought to their attention new evidence of Pfizer having provided a different COVID-19 immunisation product to New Zealand, than the product that was given Provisional Consent by Medsafe. When NZDSOS reported on this development one month later, they pointed out Pfizer had committed fraud.

In spite of this product ingredient switch being a potential mechanism for the mass injury of many of the recipients of Pfzer’s Comirnaty product in New Zealand, NZDSOS noted that Picknell had received no response after more than 20 days.

As such, the Commissioner, and the other recipients, had ‘punted for touch’.

The Health Ministry’s position is fraudulently based on omissions of key evidence; and is a breach of section 240 of the Crimes Act 1961, which deals with crimes of deceit.

Thus, it is clear why Picknel would visibly support the MOH whistleblower, whose efforts to raise the alarm about the post-vaccine body count, was also roundly ignored, Young has claimed. A damage control ‘response’ plan seems to be endemic.

Indeed, Young claims he sent an email to the entire leadership team of Health New Zealand (HNZ) to notify them of a huge safety signal in their own database, he said.

However, HNZ management didn’t ask any questions, but instead they fired the Oracle database system administrator immediately — according to Steve Kirsch, a Boston-based vax injured-recovered centi-millionaire who hosts the gifted MOH data.

Thus, since Mr B. Young (56) had reached out to the Regime, ‘Big Brother’ had time to figure out a plan to undermine the whistleblower’s brave efforts to expose the carnage.

Chief Executive Margie Apa of Health NZ/Te Whatu Ora, which is a division of the corporatized Ministry of Health, ‘said’ in a prepared propaganda statement:

“Sadly, we have continued to see conspiracy theorists disseminating false and harmful misinformation. We assure people there is no evidence whatsoever that vaccination is responsible for excess mortality in New Zealand and that they can continue to have confidence in vaccines. By chance and separate to a prior COVID-19 vaccination event, some people will experience new illnesses or die from a pre-existing condition shortly after vaccination, especially if they are elderly. [emphasis added]

Apa’s directed downplaying of the extensiveness of post-corona injecticide serious adverse events, illnesses and deaths will be apparent to the reader.

As I mentioned previously in the first subsection, on 15 February 2024, NZ’s Ministry of Health released, by OIA, previously withheld vaccine status data correlated to gross mortality statistics showing deaths by dose in 20-year tranches. With this sleight of hand, the theatre continues since NZ’s MOH proceeded to scape-goat Barry Young, and his supporters, even as they quietly released data revealing post-vaccine outcomes.

This continued scape-goating by health officials occurred one week prior to Young’s February 22 appearance in the Wellington District Court. The nation’s health authority sanctimoniously ensured the news media reported how they had had to contact 12,000 New Zealanders, among them vaccinators, about the data breach.

Predictably, the nation’s co-dependent newsrooms worked as a vector for the Ministry of Health’s disinformation, like you might expect of a body with zero immunity to communicable diseases. The news stories appeared in the New Zealand public media 16 February, the day after NZ’s MOH released the data to New Zealand citizen, Chris Johnson. The news stories maintained the bias established at the start of the Corona Hostage Crisis, that anyone who challenged the narrative was a conspiracy theorist.

Therefore, it can be seen that the senior officials at Ministry of Justice, the Employment Relations Authority and its Crown Law Office, along with the Ministry of Health and the New Zealand Police, have reached a ‘meeting of minds’ to scapegoat Barry Young in an attempt to resolve a crisis for the three estates of the realm. With the Fourth Estate Media’s help, the legislature, the administration and the judiciary play a risky contrived ignorance game, by covering up state-sanctioned democide.

In a podcast later the same day that Barry Young last appeared in the Wellington District Court, the CEO of Rumble, Chris Pavlovski, said New Zealand’s health authority sent them a takedown request to remove FreeNZ Media entirely from the platform. Pavloski compared the treatment of Barry Young to Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked classified U.S. Department of Defense documents, known as the ‘Pentagon Papers’. Ellsberg was also accused of stealing classified documents and the New York Times won a case in the Supreme Court to protect its 1st Amendment right to publish.

Ready to Rumble: CEO of Rumble, Chris Pavlovski, said “we’re going to tell the New Zealand health authority to go pound sand,” following the NZ Ministry of Health’s request to takedown FreeNZMedia ’s channel.

Ellsberg’s whistle-blowing showed the Pentagon had knowingly covered up intelligence, that it was embroiled in an unwinnable war with Vietnam, that eventually vanquished 58,000 American lives, and 3 million Vietnamese.

“And now you have the New Zealand health authority.. wants to cover their tracks and they want to remove a channel that’s reporting on this. Like I said, this is reminiscent to the Pentagon Papers. This is an absolute violation of your human rights and your ability for freedom of expression,” he said. Pavloski added the Ministry of Health was violating Article 19 of the U.N. Declaration on Human Rights, as well as the 1st Amendment to the US Constitution, which protected a free press and free speech.

Pavlovski said, “we’re going to tell the New Zealand health authority to go pound sand.” The Rumble CEO said he found the takedown request “disgusting”.

Strategic Defensive Chess Move: In a podcast , Liz Gunn said the decision to takedown the content offline was not made out of fear of the Police raiding her home. Gunn said her logic was, “I’m going to bloody-well out-manœuvre you bastards. Your not going to get me in a corner.”

The CEO of Rumble balked at the idea that foreign governments would try to order around a U.S.-based media company. He concurred with podcaster, Matt Kim, that the U.S. appeared to play a ‘follower’ role, letting or having, other governments test the resolve of platforms, or content creators, or to pass censorship laws to see what sticks.

Pavlovski stated that Rumble had received takedown requests from numerous states.



He said it doesn’t matter who is reporting on it, the U.S. State Department should be protecting U.S. media companies from this rife trend to attempt to censor creators.

“The New York Times could have been reporting on this story,” Pavlovski remarked, adding the censorship issue needed to be confronted “head-on” — across all fronts.

Steve Snoopman worked at indigenous broadcaster, Māori Television, for 14 years as an editor of news and current affairs. He forged his superpower to ‘Thunk Evil Without Being Evil’ while writing a thesis on the Global Financial Crisis. Upon quipping that Batman had failed to bust any Gotham banker balls — since his ass is owned by DC Comics — he consequently realised New Zealand needed a Snoopman.

Editor’s Note: If we have made any errors, please contact Steve Snoopman with your counter-evidence. e: e: snoopman72@proton.me

Steve Snoopman also posts on Snoopman News [at] https://snoopman.net.nz/