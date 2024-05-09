The Snoopman Files

The Snoopman Files

7 Comments

User's avatar
Poisoned Kiwi's avatar
Poisoned Kiwi
May 9, 2024Edited

What a farce. Reading this, Solzhenitsyn sprung to mind. And Kafka. And Koestler. Excellent report.

Reply
Share
Dan Varoy's avatar
Dan Varoy
May 9, 2024

Great reporting Steve Snoopman. Forest will no doubt be forced to grant the two heroes leave to counter claim for damages and defamation.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Snoopman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture