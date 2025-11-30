The Snoopman Files

The Snoopman Files

4 Comments

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
Nov 30, 2025

Another 'event' to ponder over. Thanks for your diligent analysis Steve.

Reply
Share
Poisoned Kiwi's avatar
Poisoned Kiwi
Nov 30, 2025

Another great piece, thanks.

"Post-Script: Snoopman’s father..." -- incredible, but not surprising. DSIR!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Snoopman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture