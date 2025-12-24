The Snoopman Files

The Snoopman Files

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Shona Duncan
Dec 24, 2025

Thank you. Take a scroll around my Substack posts. Freemasonry is definitely "esoteric" to a fault. Governments practice witchcraft and it is naive to think they get to their ranks without the backing of a secret occult society. I am trying to gather as much information about the unfolding amyloid health crisis. [redacted] apparently laced the covid injections with Prion disease. CJD. Mad Cow Disease, and cancer, and HIV inserts and whathaveyou. It was an attack. Biological warfare. Very few can hear me. So I have created select-bibliographies and put them into Substack posts. At least you can see what information I have. Feel free to take a scroll on the wild side.

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