The Snoopman Files

The Snoopman Files

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Susan Pockett's avatar
Susan Pockett
Jun 8, 2024

"The police can't be prosecuted if they thought what they were doing was right"?? This looks like a trial run of the proposed Democratic Party argument that illegal immigrants CAN vote in a US presidential election -- and have their votes counted -- IF THEY THOUGHT AT THE TIME THEY VOTED THAT THEY WERE CITIZENS OF THE US.

This can't be allowed to stand, whanau. The world needs this ridiculous argument to be "debunked" before November. PLEASE won't somebody prosecute the two police thugs in the Gunn case for assault and grievous bodily harm?

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Mitchell Maxberry's avatar
Mitchell Maxberry
Jun 8, 2024

Don McLean did the song, " The Day the music died" . Today we see another chapter of the story of the non legal political activist court decisions have buried any justice as we once knew it . As a serious student of history, this have been the bases of many revolts and civil wars. It now has consistency in its pursuit to destroy society and protect and enrich those protected . The truth is more dangerous than the poison of the media's lies and honesty must be destroyed to protect the misdeeds of those that yeild power . Society has come to its end when the integrity of Judiciary flees the courtroom . When its possible to select the Judge to proceed with the prosecution and in cases where the jury can be selected to achieve the desired outcome as is the case with Former President Trump then justice must be sought outside the courts and that is the beginning of a revolt . I can cite numerous historical revelations to back this up .

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