Snapshot: New Zealand’s banks operate as a racketeering cartel maintaining a financial-enslavement system with a debt-based monetary architecture in which cash is kept scarce. This scarcity of a key resource, which is the key feature of cartels, compels households, businesses, and even public institutions to borrow manufactured credit and pay for the ‘privilege’. At a time when data is the ‘new gold’ resource, humans have been cast as harvestable product. Behind the scenes, New Zealand’s banking industry is restructuring its mechanisms to tether ‘citizens’ as chattel capital in their roles as customers, clients, consumers, cogworkers, contractors and chummy capitalists with trackable transactions in a blockchain currency with programmable features. Capitalism is being displaced with a new instrument of expansion: techno-feudalism.

Editor’s Note: Racketeering is a deceptive practice of offering solutions to problems created through coordinated concealment to extort money, assets or pecuniary stakes in enterprises.

FEW monkeys stop in the street to think about how cash is relatively scarce compared to credit, which is abundant. Yet, most monkeys have debts such as mortgages, car loans, and credit cards. Fewer still stop in the street in the dead of night to ponder why.

Artificial Scarcity of Cash Banks act as a cartel to maintain a scarcity of cash and by restricting the supply of this key resource, the banking industry compels society to ‘borrow’ credit. ‘Loans’ are Manufactured Credit A bank ‘loan’ such as a mortgage is manufactured credit, that is borrowed into existence when the ‘loan’ contract is signed; banks are credit manufacturers. Interest is an Extortionist Rent Interest is an extortionist fee that represents an extortionist rent on the funds marketed as ‘loans’, since no money that previously existed is lent. Cartel Control of Currency Creation The private credit network as a banking cartel supplies interest-bearing currency that the Crown borrows into existence; these borrowings become ‘public debt’. Principal and Interest Drives Up Prices Manufactured credit and the interest act in unison as twin drivers to cause inflation on products and services, and to push up property prices over time. Bank Cartels Maintain Structural Unemployment Commercial banks and the Reserve Bank collaborate to adjust interest rates to control the level of (un)employment, by setting the OCR at Treasury auctions. Austerity as a Whole of Society Debt Bondage Mechanism Societal financial enslavement results from restricting cash as a resource, to compel households, enterprises and governments to go into debt to private banks. Immigration Supplies a Loan Market and Drives Down Labour Costs As a tool, immigration keeps wages and salaries low, while supplying a bank cartel with new sources of mortgages, business loans and overdrafts to fuel profits.

The Racketeering Costume Change: From Bail-outs to Bail-ins Bail-outs have been stealthily replaced with a bail-ins regime, called Open Bank Resolution, enabling savers’ deposits to be used to recapitalize distressed banks.

All Wars are Bankers Wars As an instrument of imperial expansion, capitalism requires conquests when the economic hitmen fail to swindle, bribe or bully local chiefs with onerous deals.

Digital Currencies to Deepen Social Control

The architecture of an algorithmically-programmed digitial currency is being stealthily planned, built and implemented across N.Z., to deepen social control.

Banks Inflict Financial Crises

Banks inflict financial crises to strategically sabotage industries, politically capture nations and compromise administrations, to benefit client oligarchies.

The Banking Cartel is Core Componentary of N.Z.’s Cryptocratic Dark State N.Z. is ruled from the shadows by a cryptocracy signposting its chess moves with thematically-encoded date riffs in cahoots — with a transnational dark state.



SEE full dispatch: “Mammon’s Monsters and their 13 Secrets” with links to sources.

Key Finding: New Zealand’s banking industry is restructuring its mechanisms to tether ‘citizens’ as chattel capital in their roles as customers, clients, consumers, cogworkers, contractors and chummy capitalists with trackable transactions in a blockchain currency with programmable features on a totalitarian trajectory to evolve into bipedal biometric cloud cells. These 13 secrets of banking show how the human monkey in New Zealand, are farmed as tax slaves to finance public debt that is conjured from private credit every Thursday afternoon in private. The 13th secret — thematic historical date-riffing — reveals the hidden wiring that connects the entire componentary of the banking cartel, to signal cooperation as a criminal to ‘the fix’.

If you haven’t yet subscribed to The Snoopman Files, it’s because Snoopman is a nobody.

Back when Steve Snoopman forged his superpower to ‘Thunk Evil Without Being Evil’ while writing a thesis on the Global Financial Crisis, he came across the book 13 Bankers: The Wall Street Takeover and the Next Financial Meltdown. Upon quipping Batman had failed to bust any Gotham banker’s balls — since Bruce Wayne’s ass is owned by DC Comics — he consequently realized New Zealand needed a Snoopman.

Editor’s Note: If we have made any errors, please contact Steve Snoopman with your counter-evidence. Or, if you wish to share information related to these dispatches, by email, please also state the topic in the subject line, using relevant noun words, so that your email is searchable for following up later … e: snoopman72@proton.me