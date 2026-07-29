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Theme: This tragedy is one of many staged shocks that have been inflicted upon New Zealand for the best part of eight decades. They reveal how New Zealand’s issues, scandals and crises are thematically encoded with historical riffs to signal authorship, unity, damage control and scapegoats — while telegraphing hidden aims — in plain sight. New Zealand’s staged events occur with spooky precision timing to riff off historical events so that the newsmaking psycho-dramatic terror theater, simultaneously performs as cryptic signals intelligence, boasts its ritualized spectacular power and functions to maintain discipline among a cryptocracy. The cryptologists’ modus operandi is to encode events with metaphors, to telegraph ruptures with the past, that go live as the syndicate’s chess pieces perform their scripted and improvised moves.

Snapshot: The staging of a DC-3 crash in the Kaimai Range on July 3 1963 was signalled by the date it occurred. It was timed to thematically riff off the date July 3 1866, when Freemason Governor Bro. George Grey delivered a speech in Parliament endorsing the upcoming laying of the Cook Strait Telegraph Cable as an important national development project. Officially, the DC-3 crash, which killed 23, was primarily caused by inadequate provision of navigation beacons. Ergo, the crash occurred amid a national civil aviation boom that required navigation technology upgrades, an accelerated phasing out of the domestic piston-engine era, and ceasing the tiresome the provincial rivalries. Codified into the dates associated with this catalytic aviation catastrophe were clusters of transportation-themed historical events, combined with technological obsolescence metaphors, to signal a victory lap in an ongoing covert civil war.

Terrorism, according to the Oxford Universal Dictionary [1933 Edition revised 1964. 3rd Edition], is a system of terror, government by intimidation; the system of the ‘Terror’ (1793-4); a policy intended to strike with terror those against whom it is adopted; the fact of terrorizing or condition of being terrorized (such as in 1798 during the French Revolution).

*The adjective “terrific” derived from the Latin word “terrificus,” which means “causing terror or fear.” Terrific used to describe events that inspired fear or terror, but by the late 19th Century the adjective came to describe things deemed awe-inspiring. This shift in meaning paved the way for the contemporary usage of “terrific” as an adjective of praise and admiration, like humanity had come under the spell of dark wizards and witches skilled in symbol sorcery.

A note for international snoop-readers: An endearing idiosyncrasy of New Zealanders is that they refer themselves as ‘Kiwis’, a flightless nocturnal fat beaky avian creature that eats roots and leaves. Ironically, New Zealand soldiers adopted the Kiwi as a monika during World War I; a conflict that resulted from a conspiracy discussed on February 15 1890 at Nathaniel Rothschild’s mansion, to re-invigorate the British Empire.* The South Pacific archipelago is comprised of two main islands. They underwent some names changes, and to keep it simple for migrating British peoples boarding the New Zealand Company ships at port, they came to be called the North Island and the South Island. Where Australia was colonized with Britain’s excess cohorts of disobedient convicts, New Zealand was colonized with Britain’s excess cohorts of conformist simpletons.

* A conspiracy to reforge the British Empire was greenlighted at Lord Nathaniel Rothschild’s country estate on February 15th 1890, as Gerry Doherty’s and Jim Macgregor’s recount in Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War. The 1890 scheme evolved into a plot for war against Germany with Russia as an ally to get the two to smash each other twice, because a British Secret Élite viewed the possibility of a trade alliance between Germany and Russia as a death knell to the British Empire. This Secret Élite established the Round Table Movement in 1909, which published a journal to get élites to rally around the Empire, promising a ‘universal peace’, which would require a collosal conflicts embroiling the world and vanquishing enemies. Naturally, these degenerate men didn't consult any focus groups of seven year-olds, who could have unbraided their flawed logic, since forging a ‘universal peace’ meant totalitarianism. Their diabolical plan was to destroy nation state autonomy, with super-imperialists ruling the world, as Guido Preparata’s Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich, and William Engdahl’s A Century of War: Anglo-American Oil Politics and the New World Order — make abundantly clear. But, Britain over-reached, and it’s empire morphed. Therefore, this dispatch presents the supposition that an undeclared war was inflicted across the so-called West. In New Zealand, this covert war initially took form as novel Trojan Horse-staged disasters, amid an on-going Third Hundred Years’ War forging a new imperial instrument of expansion: technofeudalism.

➳ Overview: The Kaimai Plane Crash, 3 July 1963 — Death Toll: 23

A PLANE CRASH in the Kaimai Range on July 3 1963 is most remembered as a case of a WWII-era aircraft blown off course in atrocious weather. The newly refurbished National Airways Corporation-owned DC-3 was carrying 23 people — who all died.

It was widely reported at the time as New Zealand’s worst air accident. After Erebus, it’s designation as an ‘internal crash’ requalified it among the ‘worst of type disasters’.

One of the enduring mysteries of the Kaimai Crash, was why Flight 441 was flying into a gale and headed for ranges categorised as non-mountainous terrain on its way to an airport that lacked corresponding equipment for the DC-3 to track its distance from the destination — on a route that NAC was not licensed to operate, for over six years. After all, you’d have thought that a crown department having a Minister of Civil Aviation called John McAlpine (1960 to 1966), would have had a better grasp that ‘ranges’ is a noun word describing long rocky jaggery mountains, and that the Air Services Licensing Authority might have noticed NAC’s 441 flights were unregistered.

Particularly since the 441 route — which commenced from the former RNZAF air base at Whenuapai, to Tauranga, and onto Gisborne, Napier, Palmerston North, and Wellington, and Wanganui, Hamilton and Whenuapai — was wryly referred to as ‘Round the Rocks’, since the inland territories of the ‘North Island’ are mountainous.

But, perhaps the Transport and Air Department Minister had been overly preoccupied with the investigation into the staged ‘Brynderwyn Bus Disaster’ of February 7 1963, which remains N.Z.’s worst land transport disaster. What are the odds the bus crash occurred on the same date that N.Z.’s worst shipwreck happened, on February 7 1863, when the HMS Orpheus sank. Where the wreck of the Orpheus was the costliest day of the ‘Land Wars’ for the British during Queen Victoria’s reign, the wreck of a Waikato Bus Services’ coach was the costliest Waitangi Celebration during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign — for Māori. The Waikato Bus was a converted WWII-era army truck. It’s rear brakes weren’t checked in the three services and two certificate of fitnesse tests in the four months leading up to the fateful day following the trip to Waitangi.

The DC-3s were military transporters in WWII. NAC’s DC-3, ZK-AYZ, started its work-horse life as a RNZAF transporter of troops, equipment and supplies flying to Bougainville for the brutal campaign against the Imperial Forces of Japan.

As transport minister, Mr McAlpine had focussed on modernizing New Zealand’s land transport with diesel locomotives replacing steam-powered ones, after the staged Tangiwai Disaster, and favouring trucks as land transport over rail freight haulage.

Although the DC-3 was equipped with distance-measuring equipment (DME), this gear only worked if it were paired with the same DME ground equipment. Since Tauranga Airport did not have this DME technology installed at the time of the crash, the pilots were deemed to have been unaware of their true position before descent.

Former Māori Television news and current affairs editor Steve Snoopman presents the case that the ‘Kaimai Plane Disaster’ was staged as a ritualized ‘victory lap’, following the ‘Brynderwyn Bus Disaster’ the day after Waitangi Day 1963. Amid a strong Māori presence, a kapa haka group who had performed songs before the monarch, were slayed in a staged ‘accident’ when the brakes failed while descending the Brynderwyn Range. ‘Waitangi ’63’ was proof that the once ‘hostile Natives’ had been truly subdued, after so many of their generation perished amid World War II in the Maori Battalion.

Uncannily, the pairing of the Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) that was aboard the crashed DC-3 and that had been withheld from Tauranga Airport, was installed three weeks and three days later, on July 27 1963. What are the odds of this new DME tech coming into operation on the very same day, that one of New Zealand’s foremost pioneering aviators George Bolt, died? After all, it was George Bolt who ran a refresher course for ex-World War I pilots in the mid-1920s, who’d later form the nucleus of the New Zealand Air Force, that sold their DC-3’s to NAC after WWII.

Other provincial airports not on the main trunk routes were equipped with the DME tech, that could be paired with the DC-3s in the months after the Kaimai Crash.

Given that George Bolt as a teenager launched a glider, that he had built at age 18, from the Cashmere Hills, is it not creepy, spooky symbol sorcery that before NAC’s DC-3 ZK-AYZ crashed, it was photographed for the airline’s marketing material flying around Banks Peninsula? After all, it was the hand-gliders, such as Ralph Court, an expert glider pilot and, at the time of the crash, President of the New Zealand Gliding Association, who gave valuable testimony at the Court of Public Inquiry about severe downdrafts and invisible atmospheric currents near high jaggery rocky terrain.

The Cashmere Hills are an affluent residential suburb located on the lower northern slopes of the Port Hills, that rise sharply above Christchurch City, and through which a rail tunnel links the city to Lyttleton’s port, while to the south of the harbour lays Banks Peninsula, with a cog-wheel-shaped coastline jutting out of the South Island, with plenty of hidden coves, isolated bays and deep ridges forged by volcanic violence.

How uncanny was it it then that Mr McAlpine opened the Civil Administration and Meteorological Services Aeronautical College at Christchurch Airport on April 5 1964? After all, it was on April 5 1871, that Freemason Dr Isaac Featherston departed Wellington to take up a post as the first Agent-General in London. In this role, he would raise capital for the national development focussed on infrastructure projects.

Ergo, the ‘cryptologists’ codified a victory lap with new DME tech starting on July 27.

As with all of these staged disasters, their cover stories play on an apparent individual, institutional, or ideological ‘failure’, to identify and avoid pitfalls, blind spots, and common mistakes, that practically guarantee the odds of a catastrophic crisis.

These staged disasters play with the tactic of inversion, where naïveté is cultured into the gentile peasant monkeys, such that they plan for success without asking the critical counter-question: what would guarantee failure? Yet, initiates of secret orders also learn about inversions in metaphorical ceremonial stages, journeys, and trials with symbol-laden allegorical tales performed as rituals to achieve degrees of a craft.

As such, this dispatch explores the ‘Kaimai DC-3 Disaster’ as a novel Gladio staged terror event, as part of a series of ‘worst of type disasters’ inflicted upon New Zealanders, to shift the political center of gravity by embroiling state, district and city officials. Ergo, the public inquiries are performative theater and are part of the cover-ups, to deflect attention horizontally among the monkeys to cue arguments about blame, while never imagining the cause is a pyramidic cryptocracy inflicting novel Trojan Horse attacks. The mayhem-makers behind the ‘Kaimai Crash’ gleefully overlayed their own cryptic cypher into the crisis and its aftermath with their symbol sorcery, by riffing off the historical moments with psychotic humour — to hack reality.

The supposition presented here is that following World War II, a kind of warfare was imported into New Zealand that was so novel in its nature, that neither its immigrant or native populations world suspect they were being subjected to a psychic-voodoo.

In post-war Western Europe, a low-grade secret war was inflicted by NATO that exploited a ‘strategy of tension’ designed to frighten the mass populaces and thereby shift the political center of gravity to the ‘right’ and away from socialism by blaming left-wing communist groups, and associating freedom and democracy with capitalism. Swiss historian Daniel Ganser showed the subversion of Western Europe by the fascist Gladio network, which represented a radical shift in warfare, in his groundbreaking study, NATO’s Secret Armies: Operation and Terrorism in Western Europe.

But, in New Zealand, no one would believe the communists were that militant.

In N.Z., this novel clandestine warfare has featured a general trend in increasing its techno-prowess, while a ‘cryptocratic dark state’ network grew in size, sway and sophistication. But always, one characteristic remained a constant; a thematic riffing off historical events to signify a cryptographic disaster, where the worst types of tragedy out-do the previous ‘bests’ in natural disasters, or unintended human-made crises. Or, where a calamity is staged to look like an illness, a lone wolf, or beyond N.Z.’s control.

This Staged Disasters Down Under series revisits: the Ballantynes’ Fire, 18 November 1947; Tangiwhai Disaster, 24 December 1953; Brynderwyn Bus Tragedy, 7 February 1963; Kaimai DC-3 Disaster, July 3 1963; and the Wahine Disaster, 10 April 1968.

This series of ‘worst types of disasters’, or the diabolical attempts to make them so, joins up with the Darkest Days by Dates Down Under series, starting with the Mount Erebus Disaster in 1979 and continues with the Manawanui Grounding on October 5th 2024, which was precisely 13 years after the Rena Grounding on Astrolabe Reef.

Brazenly, ‘the news’ is weaponized as a vector conveying codified signals that the ‘incidents’ were staged. Date riffs are a key detectable sign communicating threats, cooperation, authorship, and to telegraph covert objectives, scapegoats and rewards.

Snoopman decodes pivotal crises whose timings give away that they were thematically designed to riff off historical events, to signal authorship, cooperation, caution, and to telegraph hidden objectives. The signals show players are communicating their cooperation to take a plot ‘live’, convey hidden aims and to broadcast psychopathic humour, thereby posting themselves like ‘hostages’ — as applied game theory predicts.

In music, a riff is a concise musical phrase that is played multiple times to create a recognizable theme within the song. They provide a foundation and structure to the music, often appearing at the beginning of a song or at the start of a chorus. Where a a hook is also a catchy musical idea, and usually only appears once or a few times for greater impact, a riff is repeated as a motif or figure in the melody or accompaniment of a musical composition. In this Staged Disasters Down Under series, the metaphors encoded into the historical date riffs perform as motifs to reveal a narrative arc.

Over the course of hacked time, new district, city and government officials become embroiled in a reset that alters the mandated political trajectory of New Zealand.

Ergo, there lurks another layer to New Zealand’s recent past and the trail of meta-data reveals encrypted ‘glyphs’ or ‘runes’ of a network who ‘hex’ targets in terrible tricks.

Snoopman’s time travelling tale traces an epitome of evil most of his fellow monkeys might thunk could only happen in horror novels, grim stage plays or in epic noir flicks.

As such, this code-breaking dispatch teaches snoop-readers how to apply Sherlock Holmes or Agatha Christie logic to Nancy Drew or Scooby Doo enduring mysteries, current crimes and unfolding news events in order to spot-light the spooky darkness.

This ground-breaking series cites the NZ History website, administered by the Department of Internal Affairs, as well as A.W. Reed’s 1973 compedium of significant events entitled, It Happened Today in New Zealand, and A.W. Reed’s 1979 chronology, Two Hundred Years of New Zealand History, and Datus: A Chronology of New Zealand from the Time of the Moa by George Finn. News headlines are reworked into illustrated collages, with graphical colouring-in by Snoopman.

➳ Decoding the Kaimai Crash by Dates

On Wednesday July 3 1963 , National Airways Corporation Flight 441 departed from Whenuapai at 8:21am for a flight to Tauranga and slammed into a vertical rock face on a ridge at Mount Ngatamahinerua in the Kaimai Ranges, North Island at 9:09am.

The DC-3 plane had struck a deep bush-clad rock-face at an altitude of around 2460 ft (750m) at 140kmh and caught fire on impact. It was 100 feet below the top of the ridge.

The entire wreckage, minus the starboard engine, was lodged in a U-shaped cleft. An intense down-draft, known locally as the ‘Kamai Breeze’, was deemed the probable proximate cause of the collision. The DC-3 had flown up the valley consistent with where the wreckage was wedged, and the aircraft was laterally level at impact, while the aircraft was caught in a vertical descent and its nose was up, attempting a climb.

Numerous eyewitnesses saw the DC-3 before it disappeared in cloud, or in the hills.

Joyce Brumby was feeding a calf south of Manawaru, when she heard the engines rev like the DC-3 was trying to climb the hills, and a few seconds later the engines ceased, followed by a roar. The pilots were dealing with the undulating waves of the ‘Kaimai Breeze’ up-and-down-drafts, while eyewitnesses glimpsed the DC-3 in the low cloud.

The fuel tanks ruptured and an intense fire destroyed most of the cabin area, charring broken bodies. One man survived some hours. However, the wreckage was not sighted until about 11.30am on July 4 and the first of a ground party did not reach the wreckage until the morning of July 5, when they were lowered by two helicopters.

The wreckage was 400 yards from a trig station, 100 yards from the crest of a ravine.

Pilot Len Enchmarch and First Officer Peter G.G. Kissel were flying blind in cloud.

At 9.06am, the pilot contacted the Tauranga Airport Control Tower, requested descent from 5,100 feet to 4,100 feet and gave an estimated arrival time of 9.08am. The Control Tower tried to make contact at 9.14am and again at 9.16am, but the DC-3 had crashed.

Amid poor visibility, the cockpit crew were relying on the onboard radio compass that pointed at the destination radio beacon. In theory, the needle pointed at Tauranga. The compass showed the pilot and co-pilot their direction to Tauranga, but not their actual position. Moreover, there emerges a controversy over the signal power of the powerful Auckland Control Tower beacon. It’s transmission may have bled into the transmission of the Tauranga Control Tower, since their frequencies were close.

Whenuapai’s powerful Non-Directional Beacon (NDB) frequency was set at 336 kHZ, while Tauranga’s less powerful NDB transmitted at the frequency of 340 kHZ.

The north easterly gale blew the plane, and with no visibility of the landscape below, the pilots were unaware that they had flown to the western side of the Kaimai Ranges, rather than over the top them. They thought they were descending over flat terrain.

Given that in the immediate aftermath of an air crash, that in part resulted from a lack of complementary distance measuring equipment (DME) at the destination airport, and other navigational equipment and instrument radio beacons — how uncanny was it that the collision happened on the same day, when Freemason Governor Grey gave a speech on July 3 1866 and mentioned the upcoming Cook Strait Cable project. At the opening of the Fourth Parliament, Grey recognized the cable as a top priority for the nation’s development and a critical linkage for the country’s telegraph networks.

“The extension of Telegraphic Communication within the Colony, by means of the Electric Cable shortly to be laid across Cook Strait, will also conduce to the progress of the country and the development of its resources. Measures will be taken as early as possible for continuing this means of communication throughout the Northern Island.” — Governor Bro. George Grey, Parliament, The New Zealand Gazette, July 3 1866.

Ergo, the Kaimai Crash plotters were telegraphing new gear would soon be deployed.

Brazenly, the ‘cryptologists’ who scripted this sinister plot were gleefully signalling they could inflict a civilian massacre with impunity. In his parliamentary speech of July 3rd 1866, Governor Grey stated that “Her Majesty’s Native subjects would learn acts of violence cannot be practised with impunity” by “firmness towards the turbulent”, they would learn “the advantages derived from the habits of Law, and a respect for Order”, while the [patriarchial masonic ruling class] maintained a “perseverance in a policy of kindness and consideration towards the well disposed”.

Potently, Grey had also declared his pride that the major conflicts in the North Island had ended and the “hostile Natives” had been subdued, which carried considerable weight because he was Commander-In-Chief of the Arm Forces. As such, Bro. Grey was the primary consolidator of the New Zealand Masonic Revolutonary War.

He cautioned there were districts requiring for a time, a sufficient force to “repress outrage”, and maintain Her Majesty’s authority with “firmness towards the turbulent”.

Let Snoopman seguey to lay out the turbulence of the post-World War II boom era, for it lays the groundwork for comprehending the subtextual metaphors baked into the DC-3’s demise. Equipped with conspiracy seerist sight, snoop-readers can learn to decode the symbol sorcery synchronized to hack reality, snatch lives from souls, and sever community connections forever, in sinister plots designed by ‘cryptologists’.

➳ Sequey to the 1951 Watersiders Strike, ANZUS and the CIA’s ‘Air America’

During the turbulent time of the Watersiders Strike of 1951, McAlpine proved he was a National Party man when he worked on the wharves at the Port of Lyttleton despite threats, while New Zealand Railways secretly contracted with the CIA’s proprietary airline, Civilian Air Transport (CAT), to fly cargo by night to maintain commerce and break the strike. McAlpine’s political seat was the large Selwyn District bordering Christchurch, Canterbury. To accelerate the breaking of the wharfies’ strike, Freemason Prime Minister Bro. Sidney Holland dissolved parliament and announced a snap election on 11 July 1951. After five months of picketing, lock-outs, and cargo flights, Mr Holland’s hardball leadership forced the capitulation of the unions, and led to 20 years of dominance by the National Party over New Zealand’s political landscape.

The central tension was that the watersiders were being made to work the war-time hours established by the Fraser Government’s Waterfront Industry Commission, without overtime and with ‘worker loyalty’ pressure and the stigma of being branded a communist, amid a cost of living crisis of the post-war boom. The wharves were controlled by British shipping companies, who refused a pay increase on a par with that awarded to wharfies covered by the Arbitration Court. Moreover, the British shipping companies wouldn’t upgrade with technnologies and techniques that wharfies had encountered as enlisted men while in America during World War II.

These tensions had brewed for more than a year, amid pressures to train fighting-aged working men in combat tactics as a part of a ‘Pacific Defence’ during the Korean War.



Freemason Prime Minister Bro. Sidney Holland declared a state of emergency on February 22 1951, seven days after the strike began, and he put the army and navy to work at the docks, while the state-owned NAC transported freight, and the CIA’s Civil Air Transport planes flew 1300 flights by night across the Cook Strait, since the the Railways Department ferries were stuck in the docks. But, while on the surface the nation was sharply divided in class warfare, there was a deeper covert war in play.

The date that Mr Holland dissolved parliament and announced a snap election on July 11 1951 carried a potency, since it was on July 11 1913 that the newspapers reported on the final day of the Labour Unity Conference in Wellington, New Zealand, with headlines, “No Compromise At the ‘Unity’ Conference” (Evening Post, July 11 1913) and “United Labour Party will Fight the Revolutionaries”(Dominion July 11 1913).

This Unity Congress was foundational and led to an organized working class.

The Labour Conference, held in Wellington from July 1 to 10 1913, brought together around 400 delegates from both moderate and militant trade unions. The conference

dissolved the “Red Feds” (the New Zealand Federation of Labour) and established a dual-structure organization with two major labor bodies: the militant industrial wing United Federation of Labour (UFL) and the political wing Social Democratic Party (SDP), to operate together toward unifying the New Zealand working-class movement.

The central tension of the July 1913 congress was a philosophical clash between “militants” (advocating for revolutionary syndicalism and general strikes) and “moderates” (who favored reform through the established Arbitration Court). Although the 1913 congress successfully negotiated a compromise between rival factions on paper, this newly formed “unity” soon met the friction of those stirring for a confrontation with the Establishment and those seeking non-revolutionary ideas and methods. Later that year, the massive 1913 Great Waterfront Strike erupted. This pivotal event in New Zealand’s industrial disputes history evolved into severe civil disturbances and clashes between unionists and special constables. The ‘Specials’ met nightly at the Establishment’s Wellesley Club, before night patrols in Wellington.

The defeat of the unions by the conservative government temporarily crippled both the UFL and the SDP. Despite this setback, the blueprint for combining industrial and political wings forged at the Wellington Unity Conference laid the crucial groundwork for the establishment of the New Zealand Labour Party in 1916.

Yet, where the working class and its leadership were divided in both strategic vision and tactical direction which led to a failure to act decisively at crucial moments, in 1913 and 1951, the capitalist ruling class wasn’t divided on oligarchic wealth defence.

Where during the Great Watersiders Strike of 1913, Charles Holdsworth, general manager of the Union Steam Ship Company regarded it as “an incipient class war”, and Governor General, Lord Liverpool, opined that the UFL had declared a provisional government — during the Great Watersiders Strike of 1951, Prime Minister Sidney Holland deployed emotive Cold War rhetoric to describe the Waterstrikers as an enemy menace within, committing industrial anarchy.

In 1913, the New Zealand Herald reported on July 11, the idea of a ‘Defence Fund’ discussed at the Auckland Branch of the New Zealand Employers’ Federation. Amid a growing number of strikes in 1912, the logic of a Dominion-wide Defence Fund supplied from employers from all industries, was in discussion throughout the country at the various provincial branches. From the Employers’ Federation viewpoint, the idea sought to address the need to act in concert, throughout the Dominion, to firmly band together for their mutual protection to fight the strikes of “the agitator” to a finish, by drawing on the Defence Fund, rather than letting a particular industry or employer flail, conceding and adds pressure to other industries.

In 1951, the early election triggered by Holland, took place on 1 September, the same day the ANZUS military alliance was signed with the US and Australia in San Francisco. Amid the Cold War, the timing’s subtext cast the strikers as communists.

In February 1951, US Secretary of State John Dulles visited Australia and New Zealand to discuss the ANZUS treaty and the possibility of concluding a Pacific security arrangement amid fears of a resurgent Japan in the Pacific. It became apparent that such support would be dependent upon the United States providing New Zealand with some formal security guaranty. The terms of a Japanese Peace Treaty were also announced on July 11 1951, the same date Mr Holland dissolved parliament and announced the snap election in a chess play of brinkmanship.

Four days later, the outplayed watersiders union representatives capitulated on a metaphorically tilted political chess board, that had the working class moving pieces ‘uphill’. Yet, the divided nation didn’t perceive there was a deeper invisible war in play to destabilize, divide and defeat the geographically-isolated archipelago, over decades.



➳ The Kaimai DC-3 Crash Connection



The foundational event in this covert war — that manifests ‘worst of type’ disasters or other kinds catalytic shocks, as its most attenuated feature — was the Ballantynes’ Fire of November 18 1947. It occurred on the same day as the passage of the State Fire Insurance Act of November 18 1903. Underpinning this clandestine warfare was a degenerate militarist logic known as a ‘strategy of tension’, to shift the center of political gravity, by place, by institution and by time, as each crisis shock struck and embroiled officials in cover-ups. The requisite inquiries worked as mechanisms to control the damage, achieve the desired reforms, and gain lucrative contracts, while the consent for change was manufactured through the news media; who for their part, failed to review the patterns as these ‘worst of type’ catastrophes piled up the carnage.

The next staged disaster was the Tangiwai Train Disaster of December 24 1953, which was timed to riff off the same evening that the Church of England’s trailblazing first missionary slept restlessly in the Bay of Islands on the evening of December 24 in 1814, before he would perform the first Christian Christmas Service to the ‘uncivilized natives’ the following day, December 25th, at Oihi Beach, in the Bay of Islands. What are the odds, for a night train terror ‘accident’ to occur while many passengers slept restfully on the Wellington to Auckland Express? Especially, given that this “most grievous railway accident” occurred two days into the Coronation Tour of 1953-54, and uncannily gifted the new Queen the moment to broadcast the tragic news to the waning British Empire, via radio. How uncanny, given the British Monarch is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, or Anglocized Catholicism, a faith of Christianity, itself invented by the Roman Imperial Cult, that created a phantom.

And then came a bus crash in the Brynderwyn Ranges on February 7 1963, that occurred on the same day when New Zealand’s worst shipwreck happened, on February 7 1863. This ritualized rite of revenge signalled a rupture with the past, and that the historic grievances of the ‘hostile Natives’ were long dead and buried. The crash, which killed 15 was carrying a Māori cultural group returning from Waitangi after performing kapa haka waiata (synchronized dance and song) before the Queen.

And so, what better way to focus the attention of the masonic deputies and soldiers of the nation’s emergent cryptocratic dark state, than to smash a propeller-driven DC-3 — famed as a reliable World War II-era transporter — into a lengthy range known to locals to produce the turbulent ‘Kaimai Breeze’? Ergo, layered into the Kaimai Crash was the characteristic psychopathic humour to telegraph a rupture with the past.

After all, with the upgrade to NAC’s DC-3s as the Skyliners, amidst a domestic civil aviation boom, there was a pressing need for public finances to fund technological upgrades for communications equipment to link the radio transmission and receiver networks. What better way to gain control over more officials, institutions and districts, than to inflict a staged airliner ‘accident’ that required a cover-up?

In 1960s New Zealand, amidst a low-grade fifth generation war, and with the “hostile Natives” subdued, the dynamism of technological development brought about by two world wars, had made possible the capacity to invent the technical means to direct societies as client police states but masked with kind, considerate resource allocations.

Particularly brazen, since N.Z. National Airways Corporation (NAC), was state-owned and was established by the New Zealand National Airways Act, 1945, as the national domestic airline of New Zealand until 1978 when it amalgamated with New Zealand’s international airline, Air New Zealand. The airline was headquartered in Wellington. NAC was itself a government-led amalgamation of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) 40 Transport Squadron, Union Airways and a number of other smaller operators, including the country’s first commercial air service Air Travel (NZ) Ltd.

Indeed, NAC was an instrument of national development, as Jim McAloon wrote in the New Zealand Journal of History for his review of Wings of the Nation: A History of the New Zealand National Airways Corporation, 1947–1978 by Peter Aimer (2000). McAlcoon noted that, “NAC was established as a state monopoly by the Labour government in 1947 for excellent reasons, above all that a comprehensive network would mean a slow start to profitability and that private enterprise would be virtually certain to cherry-pick the lucrative trunk routes, leaving provincial connections to languish.”

Ergo, the cryptologists selected July 3 as the crash date to codify the fatal flight with metaphors that imparted NAC’s purpose as an instrument of national development, and it therefore required a nationwide navigation beacon upgrade. But, since an undeclared low-grade war featuring novel Trojan Horse attacks were the means for incrementally capturing the country, and metaphor-laden shocks were the modus operandi for achieving a long range military strategy to forge a techno-feudalist police state — the occasion of Governor Grey’s parliamentary speech of July 3rd 1866, fitted the bill. After all, the ‘Consolidator’ had endorsed the Cook Strait Telegraph Cable.

The pilots believed they were two minutes away from the Tauranga Air Field when they radioed for permission to commence descent. No newsrooms considered whether there was a false radio beacon installed in the Kaimai Range to draw the aircraft off its designated flight track, to ensure it would be caught in a violent down-draft.

The Inquiry heard from DC-3 Captain Bill Montgomerie Pattie, flying from Auckland, who faced a wind speed of 75 knots at 5000 feet, and had encountered turbulence over the Kaimai Range and the plane dropped 1000 feet in seconds, before landing at 10.26 am at Tauranga. Pattie learned of the crash once he landed from a NAC staffer, after flying a DC-3 Viewmaster, ZK-BYE, from Hamilton Airport to Tauranga Airport.

Moreover, the Public Court of Inquiry did not consider whether the inclement weather had been engineered to ensure the take-down of Flight 441. After all, the US Government authorized a weather modification program called Project Cirrus, beginning in 1946. The US Army, Navy, Air Force gained the practical, technical, and physical skills, knowledge and data about how to manipulate the ferocity, trajectory and velocity of hurricanes during this weather modification program. (The USG, and companies, continued to develop weather modification mechanisms into the present).

Moreover, a German intelligence ring stationed in Wellington had penetrated N.Z’.s state bureaucracy, according to Michael Shrimpton. In his book Spyhunter: The Secret History of German Intelligence, Shrimpton claimed that West German military intelligence penetrated the CIA and MI6, and had been carrying out industrial espionage, sabotage, and air terrorism to financially attack jet manufacturers, airliners and state treasuries in an undeclared war targetting civilians. He claimed the crash of Air New Zealand Flight TE901 on November 28 1979 was air terrorism. Shrimpton said the Deutsche Verteidigungs Dienst (DVD) based at Dachau, near Munich, were specialists in talent-spotting and blackmailing future leaders, and often laid false radio beacons to lure aircraft off track, or otherwise sabotaged aircraft.

Amid the storm and with the low cloud obscuring the Kaimais, quarry worker Errol Board heard the roaring engines of the DC-3 and thought the pilots must think they’re on the other side of the ranges on descent over flat terrain. The next thing, he heard a muffled “whoof” and the propeller engines were silenced. He rang the Matamata Police, while the Tauranga Control Tower tried in vain to contact the wrecked aircraft. An initial search was mounted, and Mr Board’s team was instructed by Police to return after two and a half hours of trekking. After four and one-quarter hours, at 3.15pm, they got close on foot, and could smell jet fuel, from across the ravine, but they couldn’t see the plane lodged into the side of a ridge 400 yards away, because the range was blanketed with low cloud, while the storm was still raging.

They returned to the quarry where the lunch-room had become the headquarters for the semi-improvised search operations. Regular Kiwis didn’t comprehend that a stealthy low-grade war had been inflicted since the Ballantynes Fire on November 18 1947 — which itself occurred on the same day that the State Fire Insurance Act was passed on November 18 1903. Had they known, all hell would have broken loose.

➳ A Cover-up Masquerading as an Air Accident Probe and Inquiry

The Public Court of Inquiry was commenced three months after the crash, following an Air Accidents investigation. The Inquiry was conducted by the Judge of the Court of Arbitration, Sir Arthur Tyndall, and the other members were Squadron Leader Dave Thomas, the officer commanding No. 42 Squadron RNZAF, and Captain Fred Allen, a retired NAC captain with considerable DC-3 experience. The appointed secretary was Mr Nigel Haggitt, representing the Air Department and various counsel represented interested parties. They were; H.R.C. ‘Dick’ Wild, QC, and Paul Neazor for the Minister in Charge of Civil Aviation; Denis Blundell and Simon Lockhart for NAC; E.F. ‘Bage’ Page for the next of kin of nine passengers who were killed in the accident; and Alister Macalister for the personal interests of the Captain and First Officer of the aircraft and for the New Zealand Airline Pilots’ Association.

Crash investigators estimated the impact speed went from 140kmh to zero in roughly 3.5 metres. The pilots thought they were on the coastal side of the Kaimai Range, but instead the plane was deemed to have been blown off course by the storm and they were in the leeward side of the Ranges and were caught in a turbulent down-draft.

Pilot Len Enchmarch, First Officer Peter Kissel attempted to fly up and out, but the thruster power was too little and too late, and the doomed DC-3’s fate was sealed.

The aircraft, was equipped with one magnetic compass, two altimeters, two radio compasses and distance measuring equipment (DME). Prior to the flight, the co-pilot of the standby crew, checked the radio compasses and the distance measuring equipment. Yet, the pilots reported a defect the DME during 24 of 96 flights. The magnetic compass was found to be serviceable by the Dominion Physical Laboratory.

Over the latter part of the flight, the wind at the aircraft’s cruising height of 5000 feet increased to about 75 knots (139 kms/per hour), or possibly higher. But, without the link-up in navigation signals between Tauranga Airfield and the DC-3, neither the doomed pilots, nor the Air Traffic Controller, Murray Christopherson, had any real fix on the actual location of Flight 441 when it radioed for descent to 4100 feet.

The Court came to believe during “the final 15 minutes of the flight, the DC-3’s radio compasses was affected by terrain and the precipitation static, and were not giving accurate tracking guidance”. Justice Tindall, stated that the primary cause of the crash was the strong downward current in the leeward side of the Kaimais. This downdraft thrust the aircraft below the levels of the crested ranges and the plane was caught in extreme turbulence. Afterward, weather forecasters were required to brief air-crews.

The pilots were unable to regain control and recover their lost height before impact.

On the first day of the Inquiry, George Lesley Graham Richardson, one of the Air Traffic Controllers on duty at Whenuapai, said that at 8.35am ZK-AYZ reported an altitude of 5500 feet, and an estimated time of arrival at Tauranga as 9.14 am.

NAC Captain Claude Richard Pocock testified the radio compass could “hunt” and swing right around when the aircraft was in the vicinity of thunderclouds.

NAC Captain Bryan Lloyd Johnson said the radio compass needle could vary by 10 to 12 degrees on a normal day, and that thunderclouds could make the radio compass unserviceable. Captain Johnson said compass variations in the area of the Ranges was generally well known by pilots. When he was asked how long did the DC-3s’ distance measuring equipment remain in contact with Whenuapai, John replied that the distance varied, but it would be exceptional for the beacon to apply all the way to Tauranga. Johnson said he never encountered an altimeter to be out by 1000 feet.

Inspector Air Accidents Branch of the Air Department, Edgar Francis Harvie said the DC-3’s magnetic compass was the only navigation device that was recovered. All other navigation electronics, two altimeters, a distance measuring device with associated calibrator and a radio compass with a needle to show direction, were all destroyed.

In his book, Erebus and the Dragonfly, Robin Fautley about the Air Traffic Control Officer, George Richardson, who was monitoring ZK-AYZ and was in radio contact with that aircraft from Whenuapai Air Field, until he passed on the air traffic control stewardship and communications to Tauranga Tower’s controller, Murray Christopherson. Flautley noted that Richardson recounted he had been threatened he would be breaching the New Zealand Secrets Act if he spoke to the Inquiry of his concerns about the possible transmission bleed between the Auckland and Tauranga air traffic control towers. Richardson also claimed threats were made with reference to his wife and children, which appeared to work since it was only years later that he wrote of his experience in an aviation magazine. The former air traffic controller said there were other air traffic controllers who held the same view.

The cryptocracy exploits individual, institutional, and ideological vulnerabilities.

On 8 July 1963, the minimum altitude over the Kaimai Range was raised by 1,026 feet to 5,126 feet. With this belated high-ground alteration, the Kaimai Range was re-classed as mountainous terrain. This change, described as a precautionary measure, after the predictable calamity, riffed thematically off the historical cutting of the flagstaff at Maiki Hill on July 8 1844 for the first time with Chief Hōne Heke’s consent.

Ergo, after a subversive attack, a ‘moral of the tale’ metaphor was telegraphed, and the ‘non-mountainous terrain’ was toppled by a new virtuous high-ground gazette notice.

The Civil Aviation Administration was culpable in regard to the dawdling timeline for the provision of navigation tech, along with Mr Alpine, whose head was in the clouds.

There were three fatal crashes during NAC’s first few years of operating that led the government to set up a commission to better organize the civil aviation sector.

NAC’s three fatal crashes in its first three years of operation, were all due to a lack of navigational radio beacons in New Zealand. There were: NAC DC-3 Freighter air crashed on 9 August 1948, above Port Underwood, killing two; NAC Lockheed Model 10 Electra crashed on 23 October 1948, into Mt Ruapehu, killing 13; NAC Lockheed Lodestar crashed on 18 March 1949, on approach to Paraparaumu, with 15 dead. A fourth crash occurred on 22 May 1954, when a NAC Douglas DC-3 crash landed on a road by Raumati Beach, on the Kāpiti Coast, killing three unaccompanied infants. This crash was attributed to fuel starvation, due to the wrong fuel line cut-over switch had been activated, causing a failure of the engines, which could not restart.

With this trail of DC-3 air crashes, it’s noteworthy that during their 1953–1954 Royal Tour of New Zealand, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh safely flew aboard a Douglas Dakota (a military variant of the DC-3). By this time, the main trunk routes had sufficient navigation transmitters and ground radio receivers to communicate with the aircraft, which was operated by the RNZAF’s No. 42 Squadron.

And so, when the royal party departed at Wellington’s Paraparaumu Airport to fly in the RNZAF’s No. 42 Squadron Dakota down to Woodbourne Aerodrome near Blenheim, they benefitted from the ‘lessons learned’ from the early DC-3 accidents.

For instance, the crash of DC-3 Freighter on 9 August 1948, killed the two pilots. NAC’s DC-3, ZK-AOE Parera slammed into Scraggy Ridge, on the seaward slopes between Fighting Bay and Port Underwood, overlooking the entrance to the Tory Channel in the Marlborough Sounds, which is located on the north-east coast of the simply-named, ‘South Island’. Where attentive military eyes and ears were honed on the VIP-configured No. 42 Squadron Dakota — that was specially stripped and refitted with luxury amenities, including leather reclining seats, plush carpets, and rimu wood paneling, to accommodate the royal couple’s travels across the country — NAC’s refurbished formica-panelled DC-3 Hastings was scheduled to meet its doom.

At the time of the Kaimai Crash, the distance measuring equipment corresponding with those aboard the DC-3s, was being installed at Tauranga Airport, according to John King in New Zealand Tragedies: Aviation Accidents and Disasters. In his book, Kaimai Crash: New Zealand’s Worst Internal Air Disaster, Richard Waugh wrote that the Inquiry was told the provision for installation of the DME technology for Tauranga Airport was envisaged to occur concurrent to the provision of the new runway. This runway construction took 13 months from June 1966 to July 1967. How uncanny was it that this new DME tech came into operation on July 27 1963, since it was on the very same day, that one of New Zealand’s foremost pioneering aviators George Bolt died?

Recall how Bolt launched a glider from the Cashmere Hills, Christchurch, that he’d designed and built in 1911 at aged 18? He then pioneered aerial photography, worked as an apprentice mechanic at the Walsh brothers’ New Zealand Flying School in Auckland, experimented with an airmail service, ran refresher courses for ex-service pilots who were to form the nucleus of the New Zealand Air Force, flew as chief pilot for Cook Strait Airways in the mid-1930s, and was appointed chief engineer with the Royal New Zealand Air Force during World War II. And, in 1944, Bolt was appointed chief engineer of Tasman Empire Airways Limited (TEAL), the forerunner of Air New Zealand and he remained with TEAL until his retirement in 1960. Following the quarrying of Maungataketake and Pukeiti volcanic mountains on the Ihumātao Peninsula to construct concrete runways at Auckland Airport, travellers would traverse the George Bolt Memorial Drive, which officially opened in January 1966.

Since the doomed NAC flight departed from Whenuapai, which at the time was Auckland’s main airport, and the DC-3 was bound for Tauranga Airport, what are the odds that George Bolt just happened to die on the same day, July 27 1963, that the poem “Lady of the Elms” was published on July 27 1947, three days after the passing of Alice Heron Maxwell? She was the long-time custodian and resident of The Elms/ Te Papa Tauranga, one of New Zealand’s most significant historic mission houses, located in Tauranga. Significantly, the site of The Elms/Te Papa Tauranga was once a pā, Ōtamataha. During the Musket Wars in 1828, Ōtamataha Pā was raided and sacked by Hauraki tribes. The CMS missionaries gained permission to establish their station at the pā in 1835. Māori continued to live and work on the land, alongside the missionaries, up until the battles of Gate Pā/Pukehinahina and Te Ranga in 1864, during the broader New Zealand Masonic Revolutionary War of 1860 to 1872.

Ergo, the cryptologists codified the link-up in navigation signals following a gleefully performed strategic sabotage to instill terror in those Establishment insiders with the ‘attuned senses’ to decode the ritualized ‘victory lap’, soon after the Brynderwyn Crash.

The Kaimai Crash telegraphed an end to the aviation pioneering era in domestic piston-engine airliners, and to make the international airports jet-age compatible.

On September 23 1963, Air New Zealand (then operating as TEAL) ordered three Douglas DC-8-52 jet aircraft with the approval of McAlpine, and setting the stage for regular trans-Tasman jet flights. This aviation milestone, propelled the country into the international jet age, at a time when the Auckland International Airport was under construction, just happened to thematically riff off the historical date when the HMS New Zealand sailed into Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour on September 23 1919. The Indefatigable-class battlecruiser was launched in 1911, and had been funded by the NZ Government as a naval contribution to the British Empire as the wedge of war with the German Empire narrowed. Ergo, following the technological revolution of World War II, the corporate imperial ‘high-ground’ had shifted to the skies with jet-powered civilian aviation, as part of a broader economic war fought between competing cartels that were ‘Rockefellerizing the world’ with syndicate models.

The same day the ‘Kaimai Disaster Inquiry’ commenced in Hamilton, the New Zealand Press Association reported the New Zealand General Manager of Pan American Airways saying it was still interested in extending its Boeing 707 service to Christchurch International Airport if it were ready before Mangere Airport, and if the airliner was awarded trans-Tasman rights. In an article headlined, “City Faces Jet Service Hurdle” in the Press (Oct. 1, 1963), Pan Am’s New Zealand General Manager Mr. William L. Rolph, said New Zealand was one of the few countries it was operating in, with piston-engined aircraft, adding “We want to replace them”. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would need to inspect the airport at before Pan Am could be granted a certificate to fly Boeing 707’s to Christchurch,

Rolph said. Trans-Tasman rights would require intergovernmental approval including with the US and France, since the airline would be wanting to fly to Tahiti as well.

The timing of Pan Am’s press statement’s was at best opportunistic to coincide with the start of the Inquiry into the Kaimai DC-3 crash. Or, it wittingly hinted there was a subtextual layer that underpinned take-down regarding a hidden set of objectives.

The Court of Inquiry did not recommend that all DC-3s be fitted with flight data recorders, because the expense was deemed too high. This decision signalled there was a calculus that lay beneath this case of industrial sabotage-cum-air terrorism, masquerading as a tragic air accident. There was a stiff price to be paid for resourcing technological upgrades, and it included incrementally capturing the target nation, by penetrating institutions to compromise officials with cover-ups across districts, towns, and cities, and through the administrations over the decades. Absent, a controlled release of technological upgrades with a commensurate capture of officials, the American Empire would lose control of this critical structural force, since it fed economic dynamism, which is the basis for maintaining military dominance.

The dates associated with the Public Inquiry were also embedded with thematic riffs.

Given the transportation metaphors codified into the dates associated with this cruel staged airliner crash, the Inquiry’s meta-data yields uncanny correspondences.

Especially, since serious development capital was also withheld from the colony until the major conflicts with the ‘hostile Natives’ in the North Island were over mid-1860s.

The Public Inquiry opened on September 30 1963, in Hamilton and continued in Wellington, and concluded in the capital on October 15. What are the odds that Rufus K. Hardy, a missionary and church leader with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), concluded his mission in the Waikato and Tauranga districts on September 30 1900, where he had preached among the ‘Maori people’. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Hardy evidently developed a deep appreciation for nature from childhood hikes in City Creek Canyon and surrounding hills, which honed his observational skills and sense of adventure. In the pioneer settlement of Salt Lake City, family worship, ward meetings, and community service were integral to daily life. In 1934, Hardy was later ordained as a member of the First Council of the Seventy, contributing to the church’s global administrative and teaching effort.

Ergo, the Public Inquiry would hear of the virtues of observational skills when venturing into the rugged outdoors, and of knitting wards into broader systems, that required teaching administration, and skills across the range of fields to sustain life.

Meanwhile, a Boeing 727 touched down at Sydney September 30 1963 while on a 50,000 mile world tour ‘proving flight’. Aboard were executives from Boeing Corporation, Pratt and Whitney and three officers from U.S. Federal Aviation Agency. Australia had its own aviation milestones on this date. On September 30 1929, a radio link was established in Nhill, Victoria, to support the pioneering Sydney to Perth “Aerial Derby”. And, whadda ya’ know, the next day, October 1st, the first aircraft in the Sydney to Perth aerial derby arrived intact after a turbulent flight. How uncanny, in New Zealand, it was on September 30th 1963, when much of the first day of Inquiry was about the radio navigation technology, communications with the DC-3 and the lack of matching radio navigation link-up at the Tauranga Airport. And, while this issue of corresponding equipments spilled over in the beginning of the second day, the Inquiry’s second day was mostly taken up with local witness accounts of the last two minutes of the doomed DC-3’s flight in cloudy, rainy, turbulent weather conditions.

So, what are the odds that the day the Public Inquiry opened, on September 30 1963, was also the day the U.S. Navy completed its first of the regular Antarctica Flights to McMurdo Sound with faster, long-range aircraft landing on the newly completed 9000-foot long ski-landing airfield? The Press reported two U.S. Navy Hercules touched down on the new ice runway in overcast weather with a temperature of 22°Celcius.

Ergo, a transportation development theme was codified into the commencement date.

The United States military began its regular seasonal flights from Christchurch International Airport to Antarctica’s McMurdo Sound, following early exploratory and initial flights of Operation Deep Freeze in the 1955-56, United States Air Force, Air National Guard and Royal New Zealand Air Force at Harewood Airport, Christchurch. Ergo, in Deep Freeze 63, the two ski-equipped, four-engine turboprop LC-130F’s, military transporters of the U.S. Navy’s Antarctic Development Squadron Six (VXE-6), landed at 5.47am and 6.37am on September 30 1963, on the new 9,000-foot ice runway at McMurdo, with the best navigational gear to mitigate crashes.

While N.Z.’s internal post-war civilian infrastructure development was patchy, the armed forces were mobilized for virtue-signalling imperial projects in Antarctica.

To build Scott Base and assist the U.S. Navy with establishing McMurdo Station and the ongoing needs for Operation Deep Freeze, New Zealand’s three branches of defence — Navy, Air Force and Army — provided logistics, supplies and navigational support in the mid-1950s and onward through the time of Kaimai Crash Inquiry.

The RNZAF’s aerodromes (like Wigram and Taieri) were used as staging grounds for the first long-distance flights to Antarctica in December 1955. The RNZAF Antarctic flights directly supported Scott Base and the Trans-Antarctic Expedition from 1956 to 1958, and actively aiding ground teams in establishing supply depots and safe routes through to the end of 1963. The RNZAF provided air logistics, and reconnaissance flights, mapping the terrain to find overland routes, and provided on-call Search and Rescue for the early U.S. Navy flights. The RNZAF flew Douglas DC-3 Dakotas, the Auster, De Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter, and Handley Page Hastings transports.

The Royal New Zealand Navy supplied the primary sealift and maritime logistics for base construction, transporting building materials, personnel, and exploration vehicles. The ice-strengthened vessel HMNZS Endeavour, departed Wellington on its first voyage in December 1956, delivering the Ross Sea Party to Pram Point where they helped build Scott Base, in time for the official opening on January 20 1957. The Endeavour continued running annual supply missions to the ice into the 1960s.

The New Zealand Army provided the heavy lifting, engineering, and plant operation required to physically build Scott Base from the ground up. Deployed engineering teams and heavy plant operators who utilized tracked vehicles such as Sno-Cats, Ferguson tractors, and building materials to assemble the base’s foundational huts. An army construction team, alongside naval and civilian overseers, were on the ground during the austral summer of 1956–1957 to build the station ahead of its opening on January 20, 1957. Through 1963, Army personnel provided continuous infrastructure and logistical support for Operation Antarctica.

On the surface this correspondence appears unrelated, or it may seem like a benignly subtle reminder — via the news — about the need for careful flight planning, better weather forecasting and a thorough consideration of the terrain by civil aviators.

However, the date correspondences take on an uncanny load with the publication of the crash report, released by Mr McAlpine, ten weeks after the Inquiry closed.

The report of the Public Inquiry was published on November 28 1963, which thematically riffed off the historical day, November 28 1911, that Captain Robert F. Scott and his South Pole team first sighted the Trans-Antarctic Mountains last thing at night. Ergo, the DC-3 airmen didn’t see the ranges looming straight in front of them.

Captain Scott’s fateful expedition was intended to locate the South Pole, but the five members of South Pole team died in the harsh chilly Antarctic conditions.

In his book, Erebus and the Dragonfly, Robin Fautley wrote there appeared to be parallels between the Kaimai Crash and the Erebus Crash, and he questioned whether there was a cover-up with Flight 441, as with Erebus, which is regarded as the stand-out in cover-ups by many New Zealanders. Fautley wrote of a cover-up philosophy endemic to some establishment figures of New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Like John King, Richard Waugh, and Simon Gault, who all took a ‘second look’ at the demise of Flight 441, Fautley failed to detect the theme of technological obsolescence and technical upgrades that had underpinned the Kaimai Crash — by design.

The Public Inquiry concluded its hearing on October 15 1963. This date carried a potency, since it was on October 15 1877 that the former Governor, George Grey became premiere of the colony. He led the fight against Julius Vogel’s proposal to abolish the system of provincial governments that he had helped establish under the 1852 Constitution, but this challenge was unsuccessful. Like other New Zealand leaders, especially Vogel, he saw New Zealand’s destiny as being head of a Pacific empire, but he opposed New Zealand’s federation with Australia at the Australian Federal Convention in Sydney in 1891. Where Grey lost his fight to retain the provincial governments, and opposed New Zealand being federated with Australia, NAC had relinquished the Pacific routes, such as to Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, the Cook Islands and the Norfolk Islands to Tasman Empire Airways Limited (the forerunner to Air N.Z.), while the resourcing of its domestic routes remained patchy, particularly the feeders to provinces — and while the state and councils shirked on navigational aids.

Potently, a milestone date occurred on October 15 1961 when a crowd of 70,000 gathered at Harewood Aerodrome, Christchurch, to view the U.S. Air Force’s C-133s, C-130BLs, C-124s land with two Swiss-manufactured 37,000-pound snowmilling machines picked up from Chatearoux Air Station, France, as well as two automatic weather stations, and with spare parts, and equipment supplies — alongside PV2s.

So, the Kaimai DC-3 Crash of July 3 1963 riffed off the date, July 3 1866, when Governor George Grey bragged in Parliament that the major conflicts in the North Island had ended, while he also endorsed Cook Strait Telegraph Cable as a critical project in national development. How uncanny that the Kaimai Crash Inquiry would conclude its public hearings on October 15 1963, since it was the same day when George Grey became the Premiere on October 15 1877 in an attempt to save his provincial system, with its in-built independence, parochial pettiness and conflicts.

And, while two key dates associated with the Kaimai Inquiry corresponded with milestones in Operation Deep Freeze: the start date, September 30 1963, occurred in parallel with the landing of two ski-equipped Lockheed C-130 Hercules transporters on the new 9,000-foot ice runway at McMurdo, on September 30 1963, and supported with the best navigational gear to mitigate costly crashes; and the end date, October 15 1963, corresponded with the milestone date, October 15 1961, when 70,000 muggles gathered at Harewood Aerodrome, Christchurch, to view the U.S. Air Force’s military transporters with two Swiss-made snowmilling machines to grate the ice and snow smooth and fill in the crevices, cavities and cracks. And, given that Captain Derek Leonard Enchmarch did not sight the Kaimai Range, what are the odds the report’s release date, November 28 1963, corresponded with the date, November 28 1911, when Captain Robert Falcon Scott and his South Pole team first sighted the Trans-Antarctic Mountain Range last thing at night, four months before their tragic deep freeze?

As a metaphorical snow-milling machine, the Inquiry grated the ice and snow, and fill in the crevices, cavities, and cracks to deliver a report as smooth as the new 9,000-foot ice runway at McMurdo Sound, like it were a milestone in ‘Operation Kaimai Breeze’.

Where Captain Enchmarch died in a firey crash of the DC-3 on a ravine in the Kamai Range on a routine unlicensed flight ‘Round the Rocks’ of the North Island in a gale, Captain Scott died in a tent from the extreme cold, exhaustion and starvation on a return journey from the South Pole, in a blizzard just 11 miles from a One Ton Depot.

Ergo, the firey demise of the Hawke’s Bay Skyliner in a rainy gale was a staged inversion of the icey demise of the Scott Expedition in a chilly blizzard, that muggles wouldn’t decode, since they naïvely believed that New Zealand was immune from endemic evil.

The thematic date-riffs associated with the Court of Inquiry prove that the probe was theater to smooth the plot’s rough surfaces, by shoving the metaphorical icy snow into the factual crevices, cavities, and cracks to establish a narrative to hide the conspiracy.

Reading the refractions through a cracked looking glass, these inversions belied a Carrolian Wonderland of militarist wizardy and witchcraft gleefully mocking muggles.

On May 2 1964, the 1st Ranger Squadron of New Zealand Special Air Service, blew debris with 23 kilograms of gelignite to fall onto the wreckage partly because people were getting upset at catching glimpses of the smashed metal. And, also to prevent further dangerous or unauthorized rubber-necking and scavengers from trying to reach the treacherous site, if the official reasons are to be believed. For a defence force, NZ’s Army appears to lack the intelligence to detect a domestic enemy network.

Indeed, in this tale of a state-sponsored massacre, two curious correspondences arise.

On the very same day, May 2 1964, the last electric tram trip happened in N.Z.’s capital city, Wellington. As a structural shift, the rise of public buses and private cars brought about the obsolescence of New Zealand’s last electric tramway system in 1964.

In this tragic tale of tyrants inflicting terror with impunity, the cryptologists signified the burial of the wreckage of an aircraft considered obsolete, by selecting the date to thematically correspond with the burial of a Hauraki Plains soldier, on May 2 1929.

A veteran of the New Zealand Expeditionary Force, Jeffrey (Dick) Buckthought, served in World War I and died aged 46. Buckthought’s burial record is historically notable for being one of the very first recorded interments at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery, some three years before the official public opening of the cemetery. As such, his name stands out in local genealogy and council records of a perished foundational pioneer, who was interred in the modern Hauraki settlement’s primary burial ground. Especially, since his family had deep roots across both the Taranaki and Hauraki/Thames-Coromandel regions, with several Buckthoughts having served in the military, and the family was woven into the local fabric of the Thames area.

How uncanny, since Flight 441 was said to have been blown off course, once the DC-3 encountered the gale at the Firth of Thames, on a route for which NAC lacked a license for some six years, headed to towards a range classed as non-mountainous.

Ergo, the S.A.S. mounted an ‘expeditionary force’ to bury the wreckage of a Douglas Dakota DC-3 model aircraft that was known as a military transporter during WWII, before the site in the Kaimais was officially classified as sacred consecrated ground.

Noteworthy, July 1 1963 Rear Admiral Peter Phipps was appointed chief of the staff committee at the Department of Defence, a post that was soon renamed Chief of Defence. This transition chess move metaphorically riffed off preparations of the New Zealand Division, who were undergoing training in trench warfare at the time of the infamous opening of the Somme offensive on July 1 1916, which became British Empire’s single worst day in battle, with 57,000 casualties, wounded, dying or dead.

A change-over of leadership can be an excellent cover for removing planning records.

Phipps was promoted to the rank of vice admiral, and in this capacity he helped set up the new framework of top-level defence administration. To be clear, Snoopman isn’t saying that Phipps was necessaarily privy to the clandestine warfare occurring around him. The Cryptocratic Dark State can exploit earnest talent to achieve their ends; even those educated at Christchurch Boys’ High, and even if they believed they were the son of Robert Julian Scott, who was a Canterbury College engineering professor who had designed locomotives and wagons at the Addington Workshops, and was the eldest son of Royal Navy Rear-Admiral R. A. G. Scott, and cousin of Captain Robert Falcon Scott, the Antarctic Explorer, who perished on the Antarctic Continent.

Numerous transport-themed dates are also associated with the dates of the aircrew, as mentioned in the “Report of the Public Inquiry into the Circumstances of a Civil Aircraft Accident involving National Airways Corporation DC-3 ZK-AYZ, in the Kaimai Range on 3 July 1963 (No. 25/3/1338)”, published 28 November 1963. To decode these dates for their symbolic value, it’s also critical to bear in mind the potent metaphorical elements in the design of a catastrophic event intended to send shock-waves through the aviation industry, its regulatory office and the élites. The metaphor-laden elements included the key players, vehicles, mechanisms, places and histories.

For instance, it’s crucial to recall that the Minister of Transport, John McAlpine, held the large provincial Selwyn electorate seat, neighbouring Christchurch, which was serviced by Lyttleton Port, that was linked by rail and the Summit Road. McAlpine’s ministerial duties meant he would have frequently commuted by air to Wellington.

The newly refitted DC-3 Dakota, registered as ZK-AYZ, was named Hastings, and was photographed over Banks Peninsula for NAC’s ‘Skyliner’ promotional material.

The last major overhaul of ZK-AYZ was completed on March 29 1963, and thematically riffed off the date March 29 1959, when the largest crowd in New Zealand was said to have assembled at Ohakea Air Base to view an air show carried out by the Royal New Zealand Air Force (with between 100,000 and 120,000 people present).

Pilot Len Enchmarch last routine DC-3 training check was carried out on 26 February 1963, which riffed thematically off the date that the Summit Road, Christchurch was opened on February 26 1938. Enchmarch’s completed a routine 180-day route check on March 19th 1963, a date that found metaphorical correspondence with the arrival at Wellington, of the first full-powered steamship called the British King, sailing regularly direct between the United Kingdom and New Zealand on March 19 1883.

How ironic that the DC-3 pilot would lose his bearings over the Kaimai Range, given that Enchmarch is a rare English surname primarily associated with the Tiverton region of Devon in southwestern England. According to Ancestry.Com, a specific, ancient etymological definition remains untraced. However, “the name’s root construction reflects English topographic origins, historically evolving in rural communities alongside similarly constructed names like Hindmarsh”. Ergo, Captain Enchmarch was cast to star as the pilot of a converted Air Force DC-3 to collide with a range classified as “non-mountainous” on the Air Department’s topographical maps.

First Officer Peter Kissel, who’d once been national junior 440 yards champion and a RNZAF pilot during WWII, had completed a 180-day route check on April 17 1963.

This date corresponded with the first championship cycle meeting held at Hagley Park, Christchurch, on April 17 1880, as well as the departure date of the HMS Galatea sailing from Wellington for Nelson, on April 17 1869, anchoring off D’Urville Island overnight, during the Royal Tour of the Duke of Edinburgh, which was in essence a ‘Victory Lap’, following the end of the major conflicts with the ‘hostile Natives’. Given that the men, who carried out the operational level tasks of these early ‘staged disasters’ were in effect the ‘soldiers’ in an declared civil war, and the DC-3 crashed while flying on a ‘Round the Rocks’ inter-city flight in ‘brass monkey weather’, what are the odds that the first inter-city brass band contest took place on April 17 1880?

From the 1840s, the bands of the imperial regiments based in the colony provided music for state and civic occasions, vice-regal balls and public concerts. The Militia and Volunteer armed provincial groups also formed brass bands, and among them the Taranaki Volunteer Rifles, formed in 1859, is believed to have formed the first brass band. Today, the Royal New Zealand Air Force Band, New Zealand Army Band and Royal New Zealand Navy Band continue this tradition of military brass bands.

On July 2 1963, Kissel completed a routine DC-3 training check. This date corresponded with the opening of the electrified rail line between Wellington and the northern suburb of Johnsonville, July 2 1938, with electric units replaced over time. And on July 2nd 1948 the cessation of the Wellington to Eastbourne ferry service occurred. Ergo, the pilot who flew the swift Vought F4U Corsair fighter bomber in and around Bougainville, with No. 30 Squadron RNZAF in the ‘Pacific Theater’ of the second staged world war, had been a fast junior athlete and who fought for the Empire, was retired, July 3, in mountainous terrain after his aviation career peaked in combat, and would be replaced over time with newer, younger, more efficient units.

The name Kissel is a Slavic word meaning ‘sour’, after a similar old Slavic dish — a leavened flour porridge (or weak sourdough) which was made from grain, most commonly oats. His wife, Susan Bory told Simon Gault in the Kaimai episode of the Descent into Disaster series, that toward the end of 1962, Co-Pilot Kissel was thinking of a career change after he had missed out on qualifying as a captain a couple of times.

Ergo, Sgt Kissel was cast for the role as a ‘sour oats’ co-pilot of a converted air-ship of war, and since he didn’t take the hint to get on his bike, he’d have to make it through the topographical version of the mariner’s French Pass — before a change of career.

Given the forgoing transport-themed date correspondences associated with the pilots of the Kaimai Crash, what are the odds that the air hostess, Jill Wilson, had transferred to the Hostess Section on April 4 1963? After all, it was on April 4 1956 that the road from Kingston to Queenstown was completed. Recall that the Minister of Ransport, John McAlpine, had spearheaded the Transport Act 1962, which facilitated the upgrade of the railway network from steam-powered train engines to diesel locomotives, and also the upgrading of the state highway network for trucking?

The name Wilson is of Old Germanic origin composed of the elements wil (meaning “will” or “desire”) and helm (meaning “helmet” or “protection”). Ergo, to achieve the will of the crytpocracy, the cryptologists designed a ‘civilian air accident’, wherein a desirable hostess trained in safety procedures would provide zero protection. And, the captain at the helm of the airship, had no sense of the topography amidst atrocious weather. And, nor did his sour oats co-pilot, who’d had lost his desire to continue flying since he’d sowed his oats, after landing a hotty, who’d miss him dearly. All three crew died with the 20 passengers on a converted World II-era transporter roughly five months after a converted World-II Mack Truck-cum-bus ran off the road in the Brynderwyn Range. The operational level of both staged disasters were carried out by men of the figurative brass bands and conducted by the top brass, to happen like clockwork with a ‘coordinated heat’ leading up to the first inter-city contest on July 3.

The misleading forecast of the upper winds between Whenuapai Air Base and Tauranga Air Field was among the acceptable contributing causes to the air crash. The down-draft on the lee-side of the Kaimais was in the order of 2000 feet per minute. Local hand-gliders informed the Inquiry about the hazards of the down-drafts.

As if like a prequel, or test run, before the bigger bolder plot of Erebus, where the many of the civilian pilots at Air New Zealand were not familiar with the effects of white-out in icy regions, not all of NAC’s pilots were familiar with mountain air waves.

The Court of Public Inquiry expended some real estate in the report explaining mountain waves due to the general lack of knowledge in aviation circles about the dynamic effects of air flow over high ground. There was no warning about turbulence in the Kaimai area despite the storm raging during the night of July 2, and the loss of power supplies in the early hours of July 3 in the Gordon district, due to poles being blown down. The storm lasted through July 4 and impaired a search until July 5.

On July 4th, two search planes were deployed, as well as a helicopter. Despite these aircraft making brief sightings, they unwittingly performed a metaphorical inversion function, since it was on July 4 1938, that the first multiple-unit rail service opened between Wellington and Johnsonville. On July 5, the full ‘search’ party was air-lifted into the remote crash site, for the gruesome body recovery tasks, and the crash scene investigation followed, whose job it was to figure out the specifics of the last moments of the flight, including the degree of control the pilots had before impact.

How uncanny that this date riffed off the controversy over whether or not H.J. Pither was the first to fly an aircraft in a controlled flight on July 5 1910 at Riverton. The officially accepted first flight was accorded to Vivian Walsh, dated February 5 1911.

The morning newspapers reported on Saturday July 13th 1963 that the Hamilton coroner had identifed 13 of the 23 crash victims, from the press wires of July 12. Given that the number 13 is used by the Old Boys’ Networks to signal solidarity, caution and and had long been a symbolic number to procure marriage arrangements, it is uncanny that the number of victims tallied to 13 in time for the Saturday papers on July 13. After all, Vivian Walsh obtained New Zealand’s first pilot’s certificate on July 13 1916. Following the outbreak of World War I, Walsh and his brother, Leo, founded the New Zealand Flying School at Ōrākei on Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour, so that New Zealand pilots could join Britain’s Royal Flying Corps (RFC). Their initiative eventually led to the formation of New Zealand’s Royal Air Force, and many of their fleet of DC-3’s were sold to the New Zealand National Airways Corporation. Ergo, New Zealand’s cryptologists had signalled a brutal intervention in political pilotage.

With this inversion, more psychopathic humour was designed into the DC-3 crash.

The same July 13th edition of The Press contained a plug for Air Force helicopters.

Two helicopters were used in this air-lift, and was the first time that choppers were utilized for an aircrash in N.Z. In a statement dated July 12 1963, Air Commodore Thomas Francis Gill noted the utility of the two helicopters used in the recovery of bodies and salvage of some pieces of the Skyliner. The Air Commodore, who was a member for supply on the N.Z. Air Board, said helicopters would enhance support of naval and army units and assist in civil emergencies. It was on July 12 1951 that the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand initialled a draft of the ANZUS military Treaty. (Gill later became Minister of Defence and Police, and N.Z. Ambassador to the U.S.)

On 9 May 1966, a jury case was set down for the claims against NAC in the Auckland Supreme Court (High Court), because it was found previously by Justice Michael Hardie Boys on July 7 1965, that the state-owned airline did not have an air service license to operate the Auckland to Tauranga route, as required by the Air Service Licensing Regulations 1952. The license expired on May 31 1957. This meant NAC did not have protection under the regulation for claims over £5000, at a time when there was no accident compensation fund. The Crown-owned airline was not only facing an embarassing case. But also, according to this narrative, the bereaved families were supposed to believe that due to administrative bungles, the registration had lapsed for six years because the correct forms had either not been filled, or submitted to the adminsitrative secretary. Evidently no one noticed at Air Services Licensing Authority. This state of affairs was piled upon the fact that the Civil Aviation Administration had not required the installation of the Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) for the DC-3s at Tauranga Airport, and had not considered the Kaimai Ranges as mountainous terrain for the purposes of aviation safety.

Given that this case for damages would draw publicity to the state-owned domestic airliner that it was unlicensed to operate the flight route since May 31 1957, what are the odds that the case was set down for May 9 1966? This date thematically riffed off the time when Auckland Electric Tramways Company was registered on 9 May 1899.

How uncanny then that NAC’s license to operate the flight route from Auckland to Tauranga expired on May 31 1957. After all, the Auckland Harbour Bridge’s date of operations for carrying traffic started on May 31st 1959, including bus services from the North Shore to the city. Ergo, thematic salt was sprinkled on governance wounds.

This case would have been an embarrassment for the Minister of the Air Department, John McAlpine, most especially since one of his first acts as the Minister in Charge of Civil Aviation, was to recommend the appointment of the Directors of New Zealand National Airways Corporation to the Governor-General. The Directors of the New Zealand National Airways Corporation: Sir Leonard Isitt, Chairman; Sir Andrew McKee, Deputy Chairman; Mr Geoffrey Newland Roberts; Mr Alan Fleming Gilkison; and Mr George Nicholls, effective from November 1st 1961, for a period of three years.

These roles meant the NAC Director’s terms would end on October 31st 1964.

In August 1964, 15 writs totalling £302,500 were lodged in the Supreme Court, Auckland (now the High Court), on behalf of 15 dependants of some of those killed in the Kaimai crash. Damages were claimed against the Attorney-General, sued in respect of the Air Department, which at the time of the crash included the Civil Aviation Administration and the Meteorological Service, and against NAC. The directors would be facing scrutiny at a time when newspapers were scathing about the time-lag between the Inquiry and the civil aviation sector’s discussions about reform.

To convey an idea of the brazen high-stakes of the cryptocracy’s chess moves,

the Chairman of New Zealand National Airways Corporation, Sir Leonard Isitt, had

added New Zealand’s signature to the Instrument of Surrender between the Allied powers and Japan, back when he was Air Vice-Marshal, on September 2 1945.

The first two of NAC’s revamped DC-3 Dakotas, rebranded as ‘Skyliners’, were renamed Napier and Hastings, after the two main cities of the Hawke’s Bay province.

Before Shots: New Zealand National Airways Corporation (NAC) flies its Hastings , ZK-AYZ, for a photo-shoot off the coast of Banks Peninsula, South Island, in Aril 1963, to promote the revamped DC-3s as the Skyliners in its marketing materials.

Airport location discord between Napier and Hastings filled council meeting agendas since the 1950s. It was uneconomic to build two airports within 15 miles of each other.

On July 3 1963, NAC Flight 441 was the Hastings, ZK-AYZ, which was scheduled to fly on to Napier after landing at Tauranga Airport. Since the NAC directors at the time were appointed on November 1st 1961, what are the odds that the province of Hawke’s Bay was separated from Wellington by Order in Council on November 1st 1858?

In January 1963, construction of the sealed runway started at the Hawke’s Bay Airport on the site of the Beaconsfield Aerdrome, where the Huriri Lagoon in Westshore, was uplifted during the Napier Earthquake of 1931. Westshore is a northern coastal suburb of Napier City. Ergo, on July 3 1963, the ex-World War II RNZAF DC-3 Dakota transporter, and re-registered as ZK-AYZ, and then newly revamped and renamed by NAC as the Hastings, was misled to fly to its doom and never reach Napier Airport.

The callous calculus becomes obvious, with the opening on February 15 1964, of the Hawke’s Bay Airport, to be shared between Napier and Hastings. Established on the site of the former Beacons Aerodrome, the shared facility was the result of a 1961 government inquiry designed to resolve a long-standing rivalry between the two cities.

The date was provocative, since February 15 commences a 30-day period before the Ides of March, that soothsayer, Spurinna, warned Julius Caesar to beware of, and that ended on March 15th 44 BCE, with the Emperor’s slaying by Rome’s Senators.

The Establishment of Hastings and other provincial cities and towns, were cryptically told to slam their noisy gobs shut, since the Hastings had slammed into a ravine at full throttle in a ferocious storm on the historical date of Grey’s parliamentary speech, July 3 1866 — announcing that the major conflicts in the North Island were over with.

How uncanny that the Airport’s opening date, riffed off the first Main Trunk Line regular express train between Wellington and Auckland on February 15 1909? A two hour air show featured a de Havilland Vampire fighter jet and U.S. Air Force Hercules.

Indeed, a provincialist theme signalled the necessity for provision of technological upgrades on the provincial feeder air routes, not merely the main trunk ones, such as Auckland, New Plymouth, Wellington, Blenheim and Christchurch. NAC’s DC-3 service had commenced with a flight route form Christchurch to Wellington and onto Wanganui and Hamilton, and had been inaugurated by ZK-AYZ on May 23 1955. What better date for the cryptocracy to codify their penetration of the state-owned domestic air carrier, since it was on May 23 1938 that the Kororareka Association of Vigilantes was established. And, on May 23 1840, Governor Hobson sent off a dispatch with Willoughby Shortland, the Colonial Secretary and Police Magistrate, calling on the N.Z. Company settlers at Port Nicholson to disband their “illegal association”. It was Freemason Colonel Bro. William Wakefield, principal agent for the New Zealand Company, took formal possession of Port Nicholson in the name of that settlement enterprise in in September 1839. It was around Port Nicholson that the town of Wellington grew, and eventually became the capital of New Zealand in 1865.

Notably, Dunedin Airport was established at Momoa on the Taieri Plain on May 23 1962, thereby indicating it was also under the control of the cryptocracy.

How uncanny that telegraph communication opened between Christchurch, Dundein and Invercargill on May 23 1865, as any newsroom possessing a copy of Datus: A Chronology of New Zealand from the Time of the Moa, by George Finn — would know.

According to the 1966 edition of An Encyclopedia of New Zealand, the Civil Aviation Act of 1964 established a Department of Civil Aviation whose principal functions, were to promote and encourage the economic and orderly development of civil aviation, to initiate and carry out surveys into any aspect of civil aviation, to provide for the investigation of aircraft accidents, and to maintain a national meteorological service. How ironic, given that McAlpine opened the Civil Administration and Meteorological Services Aeronautical College at Christchurch Airport on April 5 1963. After all, it was on April 5 1871, that Freemason Dr Isaac Featherston departed Wellington to take up a post as the first Agent-General in London. In this role, he would raise capital for the national development scheme of Freemason Julius Vogel.

The money would be used to build the ‘public works’ or infrastructure essential for economic development: railways, roads, bridges, port facilities and telegraph lines, as well as to lure British migrants, and to accelerate Māori land purchases instead of leases. Although, Featherston raised £1 million loan for infrastruture including roading in 1869 on a trip to London, he had become accustomed to autocratic rule as a provincial superintendant, and this tendency caused friction in dealings with high-ranking British officials. He raised a further £1 million development loan in 1872.

Ergo, the symbol sorcery underpinning this psycho-drama was gleeful. It belied an aggressive cryptocratic dark state, whose capacity to move chess pieces as precursor signals of the looming mayhem, while also telegraphing a rupture from the past.

This precursor chess move of April 5 1963 — the day after air hostess, Jill Wilson, had transferred to the Hostess Section — telegraphed the looming carnage. The thematic codification of having the Minister in Charge of Civil Aviation open the Civil Administration and Meteorological Services Aeronautical College at Christchurch Airport, signalled that better administration, training, and procedures would be emphasized for reforms in civil aviation, meteorological services and regulations.

Moreover, it also telegraphed ‘the fix’ was on to stage an aviation ‘accident’, that would be leveraged for more ‘capital raises’ of infrastructure, planes and training.

Key Establishment insiders of the provincial cities and towns, and the major cities were being told to gain cooperation among their public and private institutions, and develop an enthusiastic military discipline, to focus on development objectives.

And across the entire operation, the metaphors danced to music themed to a sinister horror, designed to gleefully mock its victims, the bereaved and compromised officials.

➳ Kaimai Crash: A Cryptic Conspiracy in Plain Sight

To recap, the crash of a DC-3 in the Kaimai Range was blamed on inadequate provision of navigation beacons, a weather forecast that under-estimated localized wind strengths, poor classification of mountainous terrain and the civil aviation’s reliance on the estimated times of arrival in spite of inclement weather conditions.

These ‘causal factors’ hid the root cause of the Kaimai Crash Conspiracy. Kiwis, as gentile peasant monkeys, possess a cultured naïveté that is structural, since the ruling Establishment ensures the systems of public and private sector education, bureaucracies, media and other work-settings suppress knowledge about the workings of the hidden mechanisms of political power, wealth accumulation and social control.

Due to this structurally cultured naïveté, Kiwis can be tricked into plodding along like witless Smurfs to materially assist in guaranteeing failure with catastrophic results.

Where NAC’s pilots on the Fokker turbo-propeller planes flying the main trunk routes could rely on airports with the equivalent Distance Measuring Equipment being installed, the DC-3 pilots were habituated with the practice of relying on estimating arrival times, and getting their bearings visually from the landmarks below. Without radar navigation aids and a matching ground-based transmitter at Tauranga Airport, the DC-3 co-pilot was making calculations while flying through a ferocious storm.

And, that is without considering the possibility that a false beacon was introduced.

The issue of transmitter bleed between Whenuapai and Tauranga was evaded at the Inquiry, as Auckland Control Tower Officer George Richardson divulged years later.

The national domestic carrier, NAC, flew piston-engined propeller-driven Douglas DC-3s (from 1947). The transition to turboprop aircraft began in 1960 with the arrival of the Fokker F27 Friendship. While Air New Zealand introduced the Douglas DC-8 jets for international routes in 1965, the domestic jet era took off when NAC launched Boeing 737-200 jets for the main trunk routes in 1968, and the last DC-3 was withdrawn from service in 1974, said Waugh, the author of Kaimai Crash (2003).

The first three Boeing 737-200’s that NAC bought, were signed in a contract on July 19 1967. How uncanny that this contract signing date struck an aviation milestone-theme, since it was on July 19 1906, that pioneer aviator Richard W. Pearse filed a provisional specification for “An Improved Aerial or Flying Machine”, with the New Zealand Patent Office. He is considered a leading New Zealand pioneer aviator.

Ergo, the milestones in New Zealand’s transportation technologies, infrastructure and administration history, as well as associated naval, airforce and army histories, were used to signal similar developments in civil aviation, and also those dates associated with the Kaimai Crash Conspiracy. The date meta-data reveals a criminal syndicate.

These staged disasters are designed to hack reality and jolt the political center of gravity. The themed historical date riffs signal inflicted ruptures with the past, and the symbol sorcery packaged into staged shocks communicate the aims in metaphors.

Black humor is detectable in this symbol sorcery. This wretched victory lap ritual symbolized a ‘high price’ paid to further the economic development of New Zealand.

Ergo, a communications technological upgrade theme was signaled to those elites attuned to reading metaphors, amid a stealthy civil war to establish techno-feudalism.

The ‘Kaimai Range DC-3 Disaster’ became an activated talisman in a new dark secret zeitgeist of techno-sorcery, that exploits places, families, peoples, communities, and institutions for their names, history, or symbolism — with an evil, cruel brazen glee.

New Zealand’s Cryptocratic Dark State played its hand to capture officials, and make them work harder to resolve long-standing disputes, while protecting its power.

It was as if the cryptocracy was leaning into its psychopathic humour with the choice of Justice Michael Hardie Boys, as the judge to make the obvious finding that since National Airways Corporation had been flying the 441 route as an unlicensed operator, it was not protected from a sizeable claim in a class action lawsuit filed for the bereaved families. The calculus underpinning this ‘too stupid to be stupid’ bureaucratic error — which had carried on for six years — was like a one-two boxing punch combo. The first was that the families would be drawn into a case to focus on gaining damages, which would be worn by the airliner, rather than on criminal charges triggering a police investigation. This is where the selection of Judge Hardie Boys carried potent symbolism, since a jury trial would draw the newsmen.

Michael Hardie Boys’ father was Reginald, who had advised the Inquiry Board into the ‘Tangiwai Train Disaster’ at Wellington in 1954. In that staged tragedy, 151 people lost their lives in what was a cruel rite of passage ritual for the emergent cryptocracy.

While a court case focussed on financial compensation, and wouldn’t overly involve the police, who were hierarchically controlled anyway, the real risk of public hearings lay with the newspapers. All it would take would be for the newsmen to discuss the ‘too stupid to be stupid’ similarities between the Kaimai Plane Crash, and the Brynderwyn Bus Crash, and the Tangiwai Train Crash, and even the Ballantynes Fire.

And, all four resulted in an inquiry that had the stenchy air of a toff-nosed cover-up.

And, all it would’ve taken to unravel the Establishment’s reflex to protect its power as the over-entitled ruling class, was for one white shark-newsman, smelling blood, to report the patterns, and probe the cover-ups in each, over the 16 years between them.

And then, turn those serialized articles into a book, with each disaster cover-up dropping like a bombshell to knock the Edmonds’ Cook Book off its formica perch. And make it into a documentary, and broadcast it on television before the Wahine Disaster.

But, a pattern of giving up is coded into the Kiwi cultural ‘DNA’ at moments when major set-backs arrive, and the cusp of success is just over the metaphorical horizon.

➳ Forgotten Silver Seguey

This theme was explored by Peter Jackson in the mockumentary Forgotton Silver, selling the tale of a fictional pioneering New Zealand filmmaker, Colin McKenzie.

The hilarious mockumentary claimed the reason he had died in obscurity — despite all of his remarkable firsts, such as making the first sound feature movie with dialogue in 1908, 19 years before the first official sound film, was because he didn’t finish an epic film, Salome, after numerous set-backs during production, on into the 1930s.

McKenzie had resumed filming at a remote location on February 22nd 1919, after his brother died while serving with the New Zealand Expeditionary Force at Gallipoli in 1915. The scale of Salome, a biblical tale set in the City of Jerusalem — recreated out of local stone — had became grander as the ‘Roaring 1920s’ soared with optimism. The lost ‘Jerusalem’ in overgrown bush, was found to have been a marvel of engineering.

What are the odds that a marvel of New Zealand engineering, opened for business on the historical date, February 22nd 1902, when the Kelburn Cable Car carried paying passengers for the first time? After all, the Kelburn Cable Car achieved its purpose to open the hills of Kelburn above Wellington’s city center for housing. Wellingtonians flocked in their thousands to ride the new cable car running between Lambton Quay and Kelburn. With this nod to the Kelburn Cable Car, Forgotten Silver was playing on the desire to mythologize New Zealand pioneers, and in doing so, the filmmakers poked fun at the structural elements of the maverick we-did-it-first national identity.

Naïve Kiwis — who didn’t see the funny side of being fooled into believing the incredible tale of a genious pioneering filmmaker from New Zealand — were livid. They couldn’t see the clues, which started with Jackson metaphorically ‘leading the audience down the garden path’ to a delapidated shed of an eldery neighbour, where an old pirate’s style treasure chest had sat for decades, containing rusty film cans.

The mockumentary’s outlandishness builds from there, and features interviews with New Zealand actor Sam Neil soon after he had starred in Jurassic Park, Hollywood historian Leonard Maltin, and local film archivist Johnny Morris playing himself. They all described the historical significance of discovering the treasure trove of old film reels. Naturally, the spoof poked fun at the eternal argument that Richard Pearce beat the Wright Brothers to fly the first mechanical plane. With ‘restored’ McKenzie footage, capturing the embellished scene of Pearce’s so-called first flight and using fake digital enhancement — five years before CSI aired — to enlarge the date on a newspaper to ‘settle’ the issue of the day, month, and year of this ‘aviation milestone’.

The forged date, March 31 1903, meant the filmmakers pushed their faked account of the feat out to precisely one year prior to the earliest claimed date: March 31 1904.

Jackson hijacked an audience at the Embassy Theater on opening night of the NZ Film Festival to fake a ‘gala screening’ scene to sell the idea that the film and television industry gathered to watch the premiere of McKenzie’s epic, Salome, as

the follow-up documentary, Behind the Bull: Forgotten Silver, shows. The date was September 3 1995, and appeared to riff off some milestones in public broadcasting. On September 3 1977, The Dominion published an influential piece detailing $1 million in tax-payer funding for an epic six-part historical drama, The Governor, while it was broadcasting. The series became a highly debated milestone public service broadcasting and of Māori historical depiction on screen. And, on September 3 1939, New Zealanders heard a statement from Acting Prime Minister, Peter Fraser, via a radio broadcast at 9.30 p.m., that was in effect a declaration of war against Germany.

In any case, on September 3 1995, the archival documentary series, Waka Huia, broadcast a special reflective episode focusing heavily on the history and cultural impact of the pioneering Māori news series, Te Karere, on Television New Zealand.

Jackson — who produced this movie with his accomplice in cultural ‘thoughtcrime’, Costa Botes — would have to make the epic Lord of the Rings, before he would be forgiven by naïve Kiwis. And so, the apprentice photo-engraver who used his earnings from the printing press at the Evening Post, to self-fund his debut feature film Bad Taste, made over four years on weekends, teamed up with a documentarian, Mr Botes, to search New Zealand’s past to find its tenacious resolve, in a mockumentary, depicting a film pioneer who resorted to filming slap-stick pranks on the public, and finding investors overseas to back his vision. Ergo, Jackson and Botes gleefully mocked N.Z.’s cultural wiring, to say ‘Kiwis don’t readily back trail-blazing Kiwis’.

Forgotten Silver had aired on the Sunday Theater slot, usually preserved for TV dramas, on October 29th 1995. Fitting, since the New York Stock Market of October 29 1929 featured as a trigger for another financial set-back for McKenzie’s epic, Salome, leading to an escalation in solutions that could only get complicated. Given the hoax played with screening a tax-payer funded mockumentary on the state-owned Television New Zealand, what are the odds that this date corresponded with the production of the first commercial newsprint at Kawerau in the Bay of Plenty on October 29 1955? After all, the angry phone logs at TVNZ became news, once tricked naïve Kiwis learned the ‘documentary’ was a hoax. In the end, the joke of Forgotten Silver was also played on the those in the New Zealand film and television industry, who were privy to the production being a spoof, since the air-date signalled that the news is layered with propaganda that fools newsrooms much of the time. Where the Austin Chronicle described Jackson as “a gleefully, deliciously deranged filmmaker,” the N.Z.’s crisis engineers were metaphorically, and literally, having the last laugh.

Where the date riffs by the mockumentarians were nods to the past in a gleefully playful hoax, the cryptocracy that rules New Zealand from the shadows were winking.

They had, after all, six months prior pulled off the Cave Creek Tragedy on April 28.

This date just happened to correspond with the dates that Elsdon Best was said to have left Wellington for Galatea for his long study of the Tuhoe tribe, on April 28 in 1895, and is aid to have complete making his field notes for Tuhoe on April 28 1907.

Ergo, Cave Creek was a ritualized sacrifice of an outdoors adventure class, and was inflicted to consolidate the capture of the Department of Conservation, in preparation for the Pike River Mine Disaster. Both staged disasters were in the Paparoa Range.

The Pike River Mine Disaster of November 19 2010 was inflicted to discredit under-ground mining, particularly coal, and to advance the re-interegation of New Zealand into the Western Alliance, and to deepen its economic integration into the American Empire. New Zealand was earmarked to become an open-cast mining facility.

In the days prior to and after the Pike River mine explosion of November 19th 2010, Bank of America bought stock in Bathurst Resources, an Australian-based mining firm that later became the biggest open-cast coal mining operator in New Zealand.

The huge sums poured into the mining project were not to return a profit. But, to keep the black operation going, with a devastating explosion occurring on the 42nd anniversary of an aircraft carrier, USS America, arriving at Wellington Harbour on November 19 1968, with 42 days left in the year, during Lyndon Johnson’s presidency.

Johnson had visited New Zealand in 1942 as Lieutenant Commander in the US Naval Reserve, as a personal observer for President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Pacific.

And so, while the filmmaker — who had saved his pennies from working the printing press at the Evening Post, and while was doing his naughty-best making a mockumentary — the cryptocracy was inflicting a sinister shock to jolt the political center of gravity within the Conservation Department, and the Bolger Regime.

The gleeful mocking in-built into these staged disasters — as revealed by the meta-data of thematic date riffs — turns New Zealand’s do-it-yourself maverick ‘we did it first’ national identity on its head, with horrific episodic news-making shock events.

➳ The Kaimai Crash Conspiracy Connection

Since the Cryptocracy get their kicks blurring the ‘Make Believe World’ with the ‘Make Real World’, it’s clear the ridiculous situation of NAC’s 441 flight route being unlicensed for six years, was integral to the Kaimai Crash Conspiracy. The setting up of officials would have sent shock waves through the ‘Old Boys’ Network’. After all, it further embroiled the vice admiral, who’d co-signed Japan’s surrender document.

Thus, the symbol sorcery in the selection of Judge Hardie Boys carried potency since it was packaged with a threat, to compel the civil aviation industry as well as state and council officials to work together to forge a coherent set of reforms instead of arguing.

The implicit threat was in the name, since it riffed off the Hardy Boys’ novel franchise.

In the Hardy Boys Universe, the boys live in an atmosphere of mystery and intrigue, while the police were stupid, and can’t see a plot thickening before them. The boys are brothers, Frank and Joe Hardy, who aspire to be like their father, Fenton Hardy, a legendary private investigtor, who solves crimes that the Bayport Police are incapable of working out, in the fictional city of Bayport, Barmet Bay. Despite the dangers of facing off with crime syndicates, the Hardy boys leaned into being compulsive mystery sleuths, which amusingly drives their Aunt Gertrude nuts with worry.

As Arthur Prager (1971) wrote in Rascals at Large about Bayport’s criminal underbelly:

“Never were so many assorted felonies committed in a simple American small town. Murder, drug peddling, race-horse kidnapping, diamond smuggling, bank robbing, kidnapping, dynamiting, burglaries, medical malpractice, big-time auto theft, even (in the 1940s) the hijacking of strategic materials and espionage, all were conducted with Bayport as a nucleus.” — Arthur Prager (1971) Rascals at Large, or, The Clue in the Old Nostalgia

Likewise, when the sinister plots in this sleepy backwater called New Zealand is laid bare, and you squint to picture a timeline spanning almost eight decades, is it not so far-fetched to wonder, had the Old Boys’ Network recruited their sons as prospects, to join the syndicate, and have gleeful fun being the evil inversion of the Hardy Boys?

The domestic criminal syndicate in New Zealand used their ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ cards and secured an out of court settlement with bereaved families of 15 dependents.

The newsmen failed to hone in on four crises that were screaming of cover-ups, even if the nature of their staging was not obvious — without drilling into the metaphors laden with historical riffs. To be fair, to see such patterns would take more events.

For instance, while the first of the post-war staged disasters was the Ballantynes Fire on November 18 1947 — you wouldn’t think to go looking to see what occurred on the same day, to find that the State Fire Insurance Act was passed on November 18 1903.

However, when the crash of an Air New Zealand A320 Airbus crashed on the 29th anniversary of the ‘Mount Erebus Disaster’, and you know there was a cover-up of that ‘air accident’, it makes you wonder why the government and Air NZ was so sensitive about the matter of an apology. And, also about avoiding explaining what went down.

And so, the Snoopman started consulting the Snoopman newsroom’s copy of It Happened Today in New Zealand and the Department of Affairs NZ History page.

Since many of New Zealand’s ruling families established themselves in the Colonial Era, any newsroom possessing a copy of A.W. Reed’s Two Hundred Years of New Zealand 1769-1969, could have perused its pages to find if there was any historical referencing that would shed light on why an A320 Airbus crashed. Particularly, since the French corvette, L’Aube, sailed into the Bay of Islands after dark on July 10 1840 on a mission to claim sovereignty over the South Island, and precisely 145 years later, agents of France’s equivalent of the CIA set two bombs, after dark against the hull and propeller shaft of the Rainbow Warrior in Auckland Harbour, with only a three-hour delay to ensure detonation before midnight to trample on the Lange Government’s sovereign chess moves to make the South Pacific a nuclear free zone. Especially, since the HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on Sinalei Reef in Samoa on the 13th anniversary of the MV Rena running aground on a reef called Astrolabe, which takes its name from a French frigate named after a navigational device that was made obsolete by the sextant, which was used by Captain James Cook on his first voyage of ‘discovery’.

You would thunk that N.Z.’s newspapers might have a section titled ‘Too Stupid to be Stupid’, that resulted from coding data for patterns across major issues, scandals, and crises, tracking their narrative arcs, the key players, institutions and conflicts of interest of vested interests, to discern the hidden objectives from the ‘coincidences’.

But then, newsroom reporters, producers, and editors would think that such an exercise would be a bit like Jerry Fletcher, the conspiracy theorist taxi driver played by Mel Gibson in the movie Conspiracy Theory, trawling newspapers seeking connections between events that appear unrelated. Yet, Fletcher is the victim of CIA-type MK-ULTRA torture inflicted to extract sensitive information. Locked away in Fletcher’s fried mind is the key to a murder of a judge, who was the father of Alice Sutton, a lawyer at Gotham’s District Attorneys’ Office, who Fletcher frequently visits at City Hall, to blurt out his conspiracy theories and eventually to ask her out, which doesn’t land overly well. And, that mystery leads to a far-reaching conspiratorial plot about why Fletcher is hunted. Since it’s the Hollywood Universe, the ending leads the viewer to think there’s a good super-secret agency over-seeing the alphabet agencies.

Ergo, as a consequence of New Zealand’s newsrooms having a preference to believe in ‘coincidence theories’ fed to them by the archipelago’s cryptocratic dark state, they have missed the cryptic matrix code embedded in the newsmaking disasters that they have been reporting on, for the best part of eight decades. Their cultivated snobbery about diving down stinky filthy dark rabbit holes, has meant they have missed out on scooping the journalistic equivalent of a paradigmatic scientific discovery. Snoopman has found that where Air N.Z. Captain Jim Collins and his air crewmen never saw Mount Erebus looming straight in front of them on November 28 1979, Captain Robert Falcon Scott and his team first sighted the Trans-Antarctic Mountains one year into their polar journey, on November 28 1911. Like Captain Scott, Captain Collins died in the Antarctic ice, while the airmen aboard the Air NZ A320 Airbus died in the Mediterranean, precisely one year prior to the 30th anniversary of the Erebus Crash.

The thematic historical date riffs reveal the over-arching objectives of a meta-conflict that underpinned why the Air NZ jets crashed 29 years apart: forge a super-economy.

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The Fix: Contrived Ignorance, Conflicts of Interest, and Crony Old Boys

The structural power of a criminal syndicate relies on the compromised machinary of public officials to save its members from raids, judges who accept reduced charges, police super-intendants who sabotage investigations, and journalists who censor critical context. While violence gains territory for a syndicate, ‘the fix’ allows to the criminal network to keep it, make economic gains, consolidate power, and plan bolder moves. The capacity to lean on ‘the fix’ grants the underworld degrees of acceptance within the Establishment to pull off audacious power crimes, especially when those with eyes attuned its workings see the hidden wiring turning up in periodic crises.

‘The fix’ is the right relationships, denoted by the verb connected, rather than unsubtle titles like Mafia or Cosa Nostra, as George Wolf described the term in an American context when he wrote, Frank Costello: Prime Minister of the Underworld, to recount his three decade entwinement as a lawyer with ‘The Godfather’. Likewise, when the national security state apparatus, or central government officials, wittingly participate in a catalytic staged crisis, the rupture is permanent with the visible public state. It is the moment when matters ‘stop making sense’, and key players ‘cross the Rubicon’.

The expression ‘crossing the Rubicon’ has its origins when General Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon River in 49 B.C. with his army; an act that broke the law and was a provocation for war with the leader of the Rome, Pompey. The expression is commonly used to mean that the ‘point of no return’ has been passed.

Members of criminal syndicates perform hostage exchange rituals, to signal chess moves, in accordance with game theory, as Snoopman snoop-splained in the introduction to this series, “Darkest Days by Dates Down Under”. A failure to post oneself as a hostage to communicate cooperation of a player representing a key role, a critical institution, or an important vested interest when a plot is in play — is taken as a defection, to be met with swift and stiff punishments, which maintains discipline.

Game theory was developed during the Cold War to stabilize the power structures of the Russian Empire and the American Empire. In their paper, “Resolving social conflicts through hostage posting: theoretical and empirical considerations”, Gideon Keren and Werner Raub noted that “tacit communications of threats and promises are two major message strategies used to influence the behaviours of others”. Being seen to advance the game with parallel, or mirrored moves, is a mechanism to construct stability and is predicated on a provisional promise to cooperate, if other players post hostages too. Such rituals create data for criminal investigations into crimes of power.

In this way, criminal coalitions embed events with encoded metadata to communicate unity that they are advancing a syndicate game to signal promises and threats, to telegraph caution and control in the inevitable scandals, while exploiting crises.

A syndicate’s signalling can many forms, such as posting directors on multiple corporate boards, cross-ownership of stocks, bonds and securities, tabling directives, and holding press conferences with symbol-laden numerical or metaphorical drops.

In the Wonderland down under, the meta-data of the date of July 3 1963, telegraphed a threat intended to send shockwaves among those in the Establishment, who weren’t expecting another staged disaster so soon after the Brynderwyn Bus Crash.

The staging of a DC-3 crash on the same historical date as the parliamentary speech of Governor Bro. George Grey, on July 3rd 1966, when he endorsed the Cook Strait Telegraph Cable project, was sizzling with symbol sorcery. In effect, it communicated that since the recent land-lady inspection visit had once again proven that the establishments of the provincial towns and cities and the big smokes, could cooperate — it was time to set aside the bickering and focus on national development.

This modus operandi lays a pattern of metaphors into the precursor events to show key players are advancing the game, or as ‘get-set’ and ‘show-time’ signals, as well as the aftermath events, such as coroners’ inquests, inquiry court cases, mass funerals, reforms, award ceremonies, and the official memorials occurring on potentized dates.

To those elites attuned to reading the runes, the catalytic crash of a newly revamped World War-II DC-3, and photographed for the brochures as the renamed Hastings, that never made it to Napier City on a ‘Round the Rocks’ flight route that the government-owned airline had flown unlicensed for over six years — while the crew flew blind — the codified obsolescence baked into the worst civilian air accident in New Zealand’s history, at the time, was bleedingly, blindingly obvious. And, while

the DC-3 pilots ‘lost their bearings’ in a gale and headed for ranges categorised as non-mountainous terrain on its way to an airport that lacked the equipment to track the plane’s distance from the destination. After all, you’d have thought that a Crown-owned domestic carrier whose sitting chairman was Sir Leonard Isitt, the Air Vice-Marshal, who co-signed Japan’s surrender document precisely 72 months after Britain declared war on Germany — would have had a better grasp that ‘ranges’ is a noun word describing long rocky jaggery mountains. And, you might have imagined Isitt had terse words for the Air Services Licensing Authority about how he’d have had them court martialled over their staff’s contrived ignorance about not noticing the biggest airline they were supposed to be regulating, was flying a dangerous non-mountainous unlicensed route, with DC-3s that numerous airports couldn’t track.

And, the Air Services Licensing Authority might’ve said, ‘we are about to be stood down and as of August 1st 1963, there will be new men on the governance board. And besides, you should scold Edward Denis Blundell, who was the longest serving Chairman of the Air Services Licensing Authority. Indeed, Blundell was appointed as the chairman from 1952 to 1962, as A. R. Tyrrel’s book, Strong to Endure: Waitaki Boys’ High School 1883-1983, records.’ Oddly, the New Zealand Law Society omitted mentioning this 10-year stint as Chairman of the Air Services Licensing Authority, in their otherwise thorough obituary. You’d have thought the Law Society would have recalled that Blundell moved like a chess piece in 1962, to become the president of the very association to which New Zealand’s legal fraternity belongs. After all, in the 13th edition of New Zealand Law Journal of July 24 1962, a feature article was devoted to introducing the Law Society’s new president, wherein it mentioned he had recently resigned the chairmanship of the Air Services Licensing Authority. Given that in his role representing NAC — so soon after resigning the chairmanship of the Air Services Licensing Authority — Blundell would in effect weaponize his role as the President of the Law Society, what are the odds that on July 24, 1871, Bean Rock Lighthouse, located in Auckland Harbour, was first lit and played a critical role in early maritime navigation in the Waitematā Harbour. And, how uncanny that the completion of electrification of the Wellington-Upper Hutt suburban railway service occurred on July 24 1955? Ergo, the codified comms telegraphed looming disasters if the upcoming completion of air transportation networks didn’t include sufficient navigation aids.

And, how uncanny the very next year, almost everyone associated with the Skyliner Crash lawyered up, while Mr Blundell was President of the Law Society. And, while Mr Blundell represented National Airways Corporation, the very airline that he had regulated for nine years, and in five of those years, NAC flew the 441 route unlicensed.

During the 1954 Tangiwai Train Disaster Board of Inquiry, as legal counsel Mr E.D. Blundell and Mr H.R.C. Wild represented the Engine-drivers, Firemen and Cleaners’ Association (E.F.C.A.) and the Amalgamated Society of Railway Servants (A.S.R.S.). These organizations represented the locomotive crews and the broader New Zealand Railways workforce, respectively, during probe into the staged ‘Tangiwai Disaster’. While the obituary mentioned their elected president had “often appeared in disputes involving New Zealand Railways”, but Law Society didn’t mention him acting as a lawyer in either inquiry, while simultaneously he was a partner in Bell Gully. In 1945, Blundell set about organizing the legal profession in the capital, and he would do the same again, when he was elected to the New Zealand Law Society in mid-1962.

Snoop Snapshot: Bell Gully resulted from a merger between Bell Gully & Co of Wellington, founded in 1860, and Buddle Weir & Co of Auckland, founded in 1840, and from a merger with the law firm Whitaker & Russell, founded in 1861, by Freemason Frederick Whitaker and Methodist lay-preacher Thomas Russell, the same year that the Bank of New Zealand was established by colonial legislation. Bro. Whitaker became NZ’s Attorney-General and Premier in 1863, while Mr Russell filled the role of Colonial Defence Minister. In this ministerial post, the primary founder of the Bank of New Zealand, Thomas Russell, oversaw the dispersal of funds for the ‘Waikato War’ of 1863-64, that were brokered by the BNZ. Meanwhile, Parliament was like an executive branch of the Bank of New Zealand; 28 shareholders and five directors were in the House with the founder.

In other words, while Blundell chaired the Air Services Licensing Authority, he did a stint representing the workforce of Railways at the Inquiry into New Zealand’s worst train disaster, that convened in 1954, and in 1962, he quit the Air Licensing chairmanship the year prior to the Hastings DC-3 Skyliner crashing to become President of the New Zealand Law Society, whose members were in high demand during the investigations into New Zealand’s worst air disaster in 1963.

Blundell was first appointed in 1952 for a three year term by Lieutenant-General Sir Bernard Freyberg, 1st Baron Freyberg, N.Z.’s Governor General from 1946 to 1952, and would himself become Governor General from 1972 to 1977, and on whose watch Prime Minister Norman Kirk died in suspicious circumstances on August 31 1974.

What are the odds that a prime minister who wanted New Zealand to be the leading nation in the barter economy would die on the same day that the New Zealand Australia Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was signed, on August 31 1965? Kirk had undergone operations for varocise veins in both legs and flown to northland in an unpressurised air force plane to stay at the holiday home of Air Marshall Rochford Hughes, with army nurses, at Whangaraei Heads. Kirk phoned the wife of Minister of Defence from a local diary, saying he was seriously ill, and he was taken to the Old Lady’s Home of Compassion hospital in Island Bay, Wellington, where there was no security, as former mayor Bob Harvey retold in his autobiography, Wild Westie. In the chapter “The Demise of Norman Kirk”, Harvey opines that Kirk was assassinated.

Kirk had opposed the selection of Blundell as Governor General on the grounds that the Prime Minister at the time was John Marshall, and the pair were close friends.

On Blundell’s watch, there was no Royal Commission to establish the circumstances leading to the death of a sitting Prime Minister. Crucially, Marshall, who had been the Minister of Overseas Trade, had negotiated access for New Zealand’s agricultural exports to the British market when the United Kingdom joined the European Economic Community (EEC), and he had signed the NAFTA deal with Australia in 1965. Marshall, whose nickname was Gentleman Jack and who served for 20 years as a Cabinet Minister in New Zealand’s equivalent of the ‘Tory Party’, was knighted as a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire. This knight-hood was promulgated in the New Zealand Gazette, Issue 093 on September 26 1974. Cutely, this date just happened to riff the date, September 26 1904, that the steward of Cook Strait shipping, Pelorus Jack, a dolphin, was protected by Order in Council. What are the odds then that upon his retirement from politics, Gentleman Jack’s knight-hood was specially gazetted in the London Gazette on October 4 1974, since it was October 4 1839 that the New Zealand Company ship Tory departed Port Nicholson (now Wellington Harbour), for Cloudy Bay and the Wairau, across the Cook Strait.

And, you would have thought that Governor General, Brigadier Bernard Fergusson, might have thought it was strange that New Zealand’s worst air disaster followed the nation’s worst road disaster by six months, that’d occurred on the Queen’s latest royal visit. Which was doubly strange, because the country’s worst train disaster occurred on her first royal visit. And, just two days before the princess was married in 1947, the country’s worst fire in Christchurch performed like a ‘baptism of fire’ for New Zealand’s Establishment, since the Ballantynes’ Fire was the foundational event in a covert war to alter the political center of gravity of the South Pacific archipelago.

And, so you might have imagined the Brigadier squinting through his monocule and looking at the first shot of the wreckage printed in the Auckland Star, and thinking how it’d taken until Friday afternoon for this carnage to be seen, that had been authored by the dark artists producing Trojan Horse ‘worst of types disasters’ in the underground Empire Games. Surely the Sandhurst-trained Brigadier might’ve thought if the Air Force possessed hardy helicopters, they’d have captured a better snap sooner.

After all, following World War II, Fergusson commanded the 1st Battalion, the Black Watch, in Germany from 1948 to 1951, and was Colonel (Intelligence) at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), at Versailles, and then Director of Psychological Warfare operations during the Suez Crisis, which was a joint invasion of Egypt by the British, French and Israelis to take control of the Suez Canal. The psychological warfare radio broadcasts made under Fergusson’s direction and directed at Egypt, had claimed President Gamal Abdel Nasser was under the influence of Zionism, and urged Egyptians to attack Israel. To construe that Nasser was under the influence of Zionism would have been as plausible to Egyptians, as JFK telling

the American Press, the Vatican’s Jesuits and its Maltese Knights have zero influence on the White House, straight after he spoke his famous Secret Society speech. It’s almost as if Brigadier Bernard Fergusson was recruited to help carry on a Hundred Years’ War, that had morphed from being a crusade to wrest the ‘Holy Lands’ from the ‘Sand People’ for the Zionists — and into a dirty war against the gentiles down under.

To wit, on his black watch, the Public Court of Inquiry was brazen state-craft performing as banal judicial theatre, with the poker-face legal fraternity’s trick of contrived ignorance, wherein screening actions set up subsequent unwitting misdeeds, that need to be viewed as a unitary whole, as a U.S. litigator, David Luban has stated more generally. The ‘failure’ of the Kamai Crash Public Court of Inquiry to call out the conflicts of interests, the withholding of vital navigation technologies, and the metaphors dancing across the pages of the transcripts — belies a group decision that signalled a screening action: the scared cows of the DC-3 crash must not be corralled.

In his paper, “Contrived ignorance”, published in The Georgetown Law Journal in 1999, David Luban argued the case for modelling the “Structure of Contrived Ignorance” by viewing screening actions and so-called unwitting misdeeds as a unitary whole rather than separated by time-frames. Luban proposed viewing the version of the self that wittingly performed screening actions to preserve his own oblivion as the principle actor, while the agent is the later self at the time of the unwitting misdeed, who effectively ratifies the earlier self’s choice to compartmentalize or screen off potential knowledge of wrongdoing. A quote Luban draws from a U.S. trial seems apt for this summary context of the ‘Kaimai Crash Sacred Cows’, “Ostriches … are not merely careless birds.” In making his point that “in criminal law, willful ignorance is grounds for conviction, rather than acquittal,” Luban was in essence, laying out the gaps in catching and convicting group enterprises that contrive ignorance.

To those with a sixth sense for symbol sorcery to detect the metaphors floating like petulant petals performing an opera in an ornamental pond in a dream, the hacking of reality that occurred on July 3 1963 appears as a thematically lucid orchestrated symphony played by synchronized swimmers signalling designated roles in water-chess, while telegraphing bone-chilling threats that are conveyed as ‘breaking news’.

But, what if these causal factors were red herrings constructed to create a plausible set of catastrophic circumstances, to lead everyone off the trail of a conspiracy. What if the transmission bleed between Whenuapai and Tauranga was also part of the plot, to add noise to the navigational cluster-fuck? And, what if there was a false radio beacon transmitting a local signal from the Kaimais, to lead the Hastings’ pilots to think they were almost at Tauranga Airport, while flying blind in a timely gale?

The subtextual codification of the Kaimai DC-3 Crash, reveals the themes concerning civil aviation in the conflict areas of provincial rivalries, national development, and the preferencing of commercially viable routes, while neglecting a public service-orientation, that was provided in the National Airways Act 1945, establishing NAC.

As Peter Aimer wrote in his article “Aviation” in Te Ara: The Encyclopedia of NZ:

“The tussle between the state and private enterprise has been a continuous theme in New Zealand’s aviation history. Relegated to a secondary role behind the state’s virtual monopoly at the end of the Second World War, private enterprise triumphed by the end of the century.” — P. Aimer (n.d), Te Ara: The Encyclopedia of New Zealand

Although, Aimer never imagined there was a sinister system implemented at the end of World War II, to periodically jolt the nation’s political commercial, martial and cultural trajectory, he did neatly summarize the history of New Zealand’s civil aviation.

In 1978, Robert Muldoon’s National Government forced a merger between National Airways Corporation and Air New Zealand, thereby consolidating a state monopoly over civil aviation into one neat state-owned commercial enterprise. In 1986, David Lange’s Labour Government passed the Commerce Act, as an ‘anti-monopoly’ move, to ‘increase competition’ and the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Act, to facilitate the sale of newly created private-style corporate entities, out of bureaucratic government departments. The foreign takeover of New Zealand companies and state assets was legally possible because the 1986 Commerce Act focused entirely on domestic market behavior, not on the nationality of asset ownership. In merger evaluations, wealth transferred to foreign monopolists was often treated merely as an ‘offset’ to the claimed efficiency gains. Ergo, where tributes from the colonies were paid to Rome, in the American Empire, profits flow would to trans-corporate imperial bank accounts.

And so, in 1986, domestic airlines were exposed to foreign ownership. The Australian airline, Ansett (NZ), and later Qantas (NZ) competed with Air New Zealand on the main trunk route. In 1989, Air New Zealand was sold to a consortium led by Brierley Investments Ltd, and would return to partial state ownership to save the airline from financial collapse in 2001. However, a catalytic event occurred the year after the merger that forced NAC to amalgamate with Air NZ in 1978, that would jolt the Establishment and lead to the 1986 passage of the Commerce Act and State-Owned Enterprises Act. The catalytic event was the crash of an Air NZ DC-10 into Mount Erebus on November 28 1979, which was inflicted to coerce key insiders of the Establishment to move bureaucratic mountains. Or, more mountains could move in front of flight crews anytime, anyplace, to anyone who doesn’t get aboard to accelerate the trans-corporate fusion of the New Zealand economy with Australia and America.

It is a system that gains control without visibility, and contorts crises into contracts because such catalytic calamities were contrived, and they were quiet coups occurring mostly at the provincial level. When John Dulles flew into N.Z. to hatch out a military treaty with the Government in February 1951, it is critical to know that it was he and his brother Allen, who drafted the Treaty of Versailles in 1919, with its onerous terms that dismantled Germany’s empire, and its harsh war reparations, that together would inevitably add to the economic woes and stir the resentment necessary to add to a broader plan to stage a second global war. Allen Dulles had trained with the Office of Strategic Services in Switzerland during World War II, and would become one of the Wall Street lawyers and bankers that established in the Central Intelligence Agency.

This architecture of crises was to became classified, and election campaigns were to work as pipelines for infrastructure upgrades, and careers would be engineered or captured. The cryptocracy institutionalized blackmail, brinkmanship and bulldozing.

The cryptocratic dark state war weaponized perceptions to wage an invisible war that blended the causal factors found in accident or fire investigations or public inquiries, with the reform remedies to catalyze the expected contracts, control and catharthsis.

The objective to forge a police state colony via the modus operandi of periodic jolts, is sustained by the probes that are framed, cast, and timed — as part of the cover-up.

The machinary of this dark system makes accountability and transparency impossible.

And this is why, after nearly 80 years of cover-ups, New Zealanders’ expectations of transparency from public institutions are so low, they go looking for transparency in the lingerie sections of department stores, especially when there are ‘sales’ running.

Accountability is only to be found at a Lotto kiosk, where state-regulated hope is sold.

Key Finding: The Kaimai DC-3 Plane Crash was a ritualized victory lap inflicted to threaten the ‘pilots’ and ‘hostesses’ of the Establishments around the nation to better ‘steward’ the Old Boys Networks to navigate the commercial, technological and political transformations underway. The thematic date-riffs associated with the staged disaster and the Court of Inquiry prove that the probe was theater to smooth the plot’s rough surfaces, by shoving the metaphorical icy snow into the factual crevices, cavities, and cracks to establish a narrative to hide the conspiracy. Reading the refractions through a cracked looking glass, these inversions belied a Carrolian Wonderland of militarist wizardy and witchcraft gleefully mocking the hapless naïve muggles.

A likely criticism of this code-breaking exposé is that it is the work of a conspiracy theorist who has fallen down the proverbial rabbit hole, to make sense of a world that is chaotic, at a time when the geopolitical tensions are tectonic. Such critics, who have blathered before more generally and most vocally during the scamdemic about tin-foil hat-wearing conspiracy theorists, dismissed the ‘new world order’ as a trope. Indeed, coincidence theorists pimp local fallacices such as arguing from ignorance, strawman tactics, and omissions of key evidence — to maintain stasis with official narratives.

However, the Snoopman’s conspiracy seerist code-cracking cuts through the thick Fog of Coincidence Theory, to reveal a cryptic ‘matrix code’ that is the hidden wiring connecting the numerous staged disasters, engineered crises and catalytic shocks over the best part of eight decades. It follows that these metaphor-laden date riffs, that are hidden in plain sight, could be measured mathematically for their probabilities.

What set of mathematical models can be used to trigulate the data sets of such staged events over the course of eight decades, and that would be: capable to discern the probabilities beyond coincidence; the over-arching meta-objective, meta-narratives and meta-themes; and the likely suspects or guilty institutions or shadow government responsible for each of the staged events, and for the continuity of the covert war?

The other likely criticism is that Snoopman has not provided the paper trail of work schedules, memos, and contracts across multiple institutions to reveal the network.

Furthermore, Snoopman hasn’t shown the mechanisms, the metereological data and institutional infrastructure necessary to engineer a gale to occur with such precision timing to synchronize with all the theme-laden date riffing he claims to detect.

Since every newsroom ignores the Propaganda Model developed in the hi-8 video days of 1988, they are yet to jump over their first hurdle to scuttle the same out-dated news model that has been replicated across a crisis-ridden world lacking adult supervision.

And, every tenured professor in this Labyrinth Land is yet to pass through the Bog of Eternal Conspiracy Stench located at the rear end of every university. They are afraid of falling in the stinking swamp and smelling of boggy conspiracy theories — forever.

Yet, this Labyrinth Land has it’s Ludos to summon rocks when the metaphorical bridge collapses. These ‘Bogs of Eternal Conspiracy Stench’ started to fill with sludge during the McCarthy Era, when the FBI director J. Edgar Hoover wielded his prosecutorial bureaucracy in cahoots with Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy and his top aide Roy Cohn to slur so many of being ‘card carrying communists’. Still recoiling from fear of the emergent surveillance state, most left-leaning Democrat-voting liberal academics, journalists, and public figures shrunk in the aftermath of the JFK Assassination, rather than call-out the flimsy cover-story of a lone wolf assassination, seen handing out leaflets in New Orleans for the Fair Play for Cuba Committee (FPCC), a ‘grassroots’, pro-Castro organization that supported the Cuban Revolution, in the months before the killing of Kennedy. With this sheep-dipping as a communist activist, Lee Harvey Oswald was associated with Communist Cuba, Fidel Castro and his regime’s political allegiances with communist revolutionaries at a time when Soviet Russia and Rockefeller America were locked into an arms race. To openly pick apart the assassination of President Kennedy, liberals would’ve had to have made peace with the frictions that arise fast, whenever mortals dare to mention sacred cows.

Ever since, left-leaning public figures, especially, have shrunk from examining the big conspiracies, such as the wedges of war constructed to make two global conflicts happen in the first half of the 20th century, the JFK Assassination, and the 9/11 Coup.

And consequently, they are like 24 year-olds with a post-graduate degree in political science, full of swagger, and thinking they know the world. But, they don’t, because neither do the professors, because the filtering of the Propaganda Model applies universities expecially since they have become corporatized, with branded sponsors.

Because America is the world’s premiere propaganda super-power, the enshitification effect of news, currents affairs and their entwinement with the programming transmitted through Hollywood movies, serialized dramas and media cartel novels, the entrainment the human species to feel small, powerless and exhausted.

In New Zealand, newsrooms have a poor comprehension of the mechanisms of power that have been constructed to run beneath the stainless steel ‘civics’ bench tops.

Books such as Nicky Hager’s Secret Power, Marcia Russell’s Revolution, Ben Vidgen’s State Secrets, Bruce Jesson’s Only Their Purpose is Mad, Jane Kelsey’s The New Zealand Experiment, and Ian Wishart’s Paradise Conspiracy go some way to shining a torch light on New Zealand’s fusion of corporate and state power. But, they don’t capture the power structure as a ruthless deep network waging a secret war to a hidden rhythm.

And while books on various disasters, crises, and operations such as Pat Booth’s The Mr Asia File, Peter Mahon’s Verdict of Erebus, Robin Morgan’s and Brian Whitaker’s Rainbow Warrior, Paul Bensemann’s Tragedy at Aramoana, Danny Keenan’s Terror in Our Midst?, David Fisher’s The Secret Life of Kim Dotcom, and Rebecca Macfies’s, Tragedy at Pike Rive Mine, all do valuble work to reveal the ‘who, what, when, how and why’ of the re-examined events. But, these books didn’t grasp the true nature of the broader machine, its operating system and its role in an invisible war that commenced in 1947.

Likewise, the ‘second looks’ at the demise of Flight 441 failed to detect the conspiracy.

Aviation historian Richard Waugh, whose book on the tragedy was published in 2003, says news of the DC-3 crash dominated newspaper headlines for about five days. The impact and fire was so bad that a pathologist was needed to identify the blackened, charred remains of the 20 passengers and three crew. In an era when air travellers dressed spiffy, the fire fuelled by the ruptured tanks burnt the flash clothes off the dead and dying. The pathologist said the injuries were worse than in car crashes due to the speed of the impact into a ridge. The fire meant identification required medical and dental records, such as X-rays photography, as far as the task could be achieved.

Waugh appeared in a documentary series taking a second look at N.Z. disasters.

How uncanny that the ‘Kaimai Crash’ episode of Descent from Disaster — about an ‘air-disaster’ that officially resulted from a lack of distance measuring equipment (DME) and other navigational equipment and instrument radio beacons amid a storm — aired on July 23 2013. This meant it landed on the same day, July 23 in 1851, when the barque, Maria, sank in Wellington Harbour, taking 28 lives. What are the odds the wreck of the Maria, near Cape Terawhiti on Wellington’s rugged south-western coast supplied more ammunition for locals, who’d tried to convince the government a light-house was needed? Ergo, a navigational safety metaphor was codified into the air-date.

But, since Waugh, Fautley, King and Gault failed to thunk evil — like a cold-blooded clan of vampires — they never considered the ‘Kaimai Crash’ was deliberate, and was one of a series of ‘worst of type disasters’ inflicted to inch the nation further along the trajectory of police state formation, by compromising malleable officials over time.

This code-cracking exposé has taught snoop-readers how to apply Sherlock Holmes or Agatha Christie logic to Nancy Drew or Scooby Doo enduring mysteries, current crimes and unfolding news events in order to spot-light the spooky darkness.

Brazenly, ‘the news’ is weaponized as a vector conveying codified signals that the ‘incidents’ were staged. Date riffs are a key detectable sign communicating threats, cooperation, authorship, and to telegraph covert objectives, scapegoats and rewards.

This isn’t to say that the news media are ‘all in’ on the rort. Most would be appalled.

Yet, the news-media mock unconventional investigation approaches and the results they can yield as the work of conspiracy theorists who have bumped their head while falling down a metaphorical rabbit hole. But, headlines newsanchors, and radioheads announce uncanny synchronicities, usually without realising that criminal syndicates are using the news as a mechanism to signal synchronized moves as ‘chess pieces’.

The syndicated news is the result of the Rockefellerization of America, and this business model has spread virally outward from its inverted totalitarian core. And, while this Rockefellerization of every industry into cartel syndicates is recognized by thinking academics, journalists and screenwriters who recall The Network, it’s only conspiracy seerists who are open to the date riffs, that Snoopman sensed in his bones — cause they see he’s detected N.Z.’s emergent Cryptocratic Deep State applying a modus operandi of codifying each crisis with specific themed metaphors, like music.

Indeed, newsrooms miss the point of the adventures under-ground, which occurred as a result of Alice falling down the rabbit hole. Alice woke up, and emerged — changed.

Lewis Carroll, a mathematician, used inversions as paradoxes of logic to create the distorting dream world of Wonderland, which had an internal consistency of madness.

As Costa Botes said, reflecting on Forgotten Silver, “It’s not hard to fool people.”

Brazen lies spread quicker than the naked truth has time to stick on underwear.

If you haven’t yet subscribed to The Snoopman Files , it’s because Snoopman is a nobody.

Post-Script: Snoopman’s father ‘fought’ his way into World War II as a radio operator with the Royal New Zealand Air Force, which was controlled by Freemasons loyal to the British Masonic Empire. He passed the RNZAF’s written test with ‘flying colours’, but their Masonic leadership tried to trip him up in the interview with trick questions. Yet, he knew the science, technology and processes — back of hand-like. He was stationed in Bougainville and supported the brutal, gruelling jungle patrols. As the radioman, he walked the trails behind the company, since the logic was that a dead radioman couldn’t communicate enemy position, nor for assistance. When Snoopman realized New Zealand has been embroiled in a covert war for the best part of eight decades, he comprehended why he had been receiving intuitive “pulls” to periodically research New Zealand’s crisis events. Between 2015 and 2017, he could feel they were connected somehow, but he couldn’t see the thread connecting them all. There were to many antennas causing interference with his reception. And, he would come away from second-hand bookshops feeling like no-one had nailed New Zealand’s hidden wiring. In a metaphorical way, Snoopman has become a receiver station, decoding the incoming transmissions, and typing up ‘situation reports’.

Back when Snoopman was ‘Snoopboy’, he delivered the Auckland Star during the exciting days when Pope John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan survived assassination attempts. There was also a cervical cancer scare linked to tampons. The lead story didn’t state the tampons’ intentions. No one on his paper-round would say. Ever since, Snoopman notices when context in news is missing in action.

Editor’s Note: If we have made any errors, please contact Steve Snoopman with your counter-evidence. Or, if you wish to share information related to these dispatches, by email, please also state the topic in the subject line, using relevant noun words, so that your email is searchable for following up later … e: snoopman72@proton.me

An earlier version of this dispatch had it the New Zealand Company claimed title to the Port Nicholson on September 30 1839, and a meeting to form the Wellington and Westcoast Railway Company took place on September 30 1880. The dates were wrong. Corrected 30 July 2026. Snoopman’s fact-checkers have been put in the ship’s hold.

See: Moving a Mountain — The Crash of Flight TE901: November 28 1979



Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 1 [The Snoopman Files]

The Great Divide — 1981 Springbok Rugby Tour, New Zealand



Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 2 [The Snoopman Files]

Transport Themed Terrorism — Wellington Trades Hall Bombing, March 27 1984



Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 3 [The Snoopman Files]

Kiwi Dollar Weaponized as Ransom Notes — ‘Bastille Day’ Currency Crisis, 1984 Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 4

Accommodating France — Rainbow Warrior Bombing, 10 July 1985 Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 5

The Russians are Coming! The Mikhail Lermontov Sinking, 16 February 1986 Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 6 [The Snoopman Files]

Ballantynes’ Fire, 18 November 1947 — Death Toll: 41 Staged Disasters Down Under: Part 1 [The Snoopman Files]

Tangiwai Railway Disaster, 24 December 1953 — Death Toll: 151 Staged Disasters Down Under: Part 2 [The Snoopman Files]

The Brynderwyn Bus Buskin, 7 February 1963 — Death Toll: 15 Staged Disasters Down Under: Part 3 [The Snoopman Files]

“Into the Erebus Abyss — Air New Zealand Flight TE901 Rabbit Hole Redux” “Terror Archipelago Down Under?” Part 2 [The Snoopman Files]

Steve Snoopman also posts on Snoopman News [at] https://snoopman.net.nz/





