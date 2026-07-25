Snapshot: New Zealand’s banks operate as a racketeering cartel maintaining a financial-enslavement system with a debt-based monetary architecture in which cash is kept scarce. This scarcity of a key resource, which is the key feature of cartels, compels households, businesses, and even public institutions to borrow manufactured credit and pay for the ‘privilege’. At a time when data is the ‘new gold’ resource, humans have been cast as harvestable product. Behind the scenes, New Zealand’s banking industry is restructuring its mechanisms to tether ‘citizens’ as chattel capital in their roles as customers, clients, consumers, cogworkers, contractors and chummy capitalists with trackable transactions in a blockchain currency with programmable features. Capitalism is being displaced with a new instrument of expansion: techno-feudalism.

➳ Introduction:

FEW monkeys stop in the street to think about how cash is relatively scarce compared to credit, which is abundant. Yet, most monkeys have debts such as mortgages, car loans, and credit cards. Fewer still stop in the street in the dead of night to ponder why.

Monkeys of New Zealand know the ‘Big Four’ banks make enormous profits, but fail to comprehend that they operate as an extortionist price-fixing racketeering cartel.

Racketeering is a deceptive practice of offering solutions to problems created through coordinated concealment to extort money, assets or pecuniary stakes in enterprises.

The New Zealand Monkey will say they are Australian-owned and assume that’s the end of the ownership-chain story. New Zealand has 27 operating banks, which are ‘regulated’ by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (as mentioned later). Sixteen offer personal banking services, while the others focus on commercial banking.

Yet, despite their slick marketing, their activities have a hidden sinister purpose.

This sinister purpose can be un-done by honing in on the secrets, tracing the root causes behind the surface effects and matching the core problems to real solutions.

Skip to the subsection “Mammon’s Monsters’ 13 Banking Secrets” and to the subsection “Context, Recap and Concluding Solutions to 13 Dirty Secrets of Banking” — or continue reading.

Banks play a slick marketing game to project an image of an ‘industry’ acting earnestly to help society meet its needs, wants and aspirations. Yet, this especial cartel group — which has its own incorporated society called the Banking Association — are acting as a criminal group enterprise practicising structural deception. Bankers occupy a uniquely privileged position pretending to lend other peoples’ money without actually parting with any funds that existed prior to the N.Z. Monkey — who are cast as witless ‘borrowers’ — signing the ‘loan’ contracts. And, the bankers not only profit from these structurally coercive fraudulent transactions, as the Snoopman snoop-splains. But also, New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority (FMA), the Commerce Commission, and the Treasury all turn a blind eye — then wink.

Everyone who has ever played the game of Monopoly knows that if the most strategic or competitive player at the table gets to be the banker, they will frequently win the game. By gaining more properties, the player as banker extracts rents off everyone else, and the other players are cleaned out and beaten. The game can be viewed as a simulation of the ego’s greed fused with capitalism — which is a private political system that wields the economic means to exclude as many people as possible from owning land — and where the bank is the ‘silent partner’, but it never goes bankrupt. The real world parallel features shady bankers who monopolize the Get of Jail Free Cards due to ‘regulatory capture’, leading to merged ‘too big to jail’ banks.

The common understanding among mortal monkeys is that banks loan out the deposits of savers. This cover-story is a labyrinthine lie to hide the structural racketeering, and this systemic fraud is maintained by the Commerce Commission.

In 2023, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs requested the Commerce Commission to undertake a market study on the personal banking sector. This review is one of a handful of competition study’s commissioned since 2018 across various industries. The Minister’s terms of reference worked to screen off the commercial banking sector, which precluded naming the awkward features of the debt-based monetary system, that relies on manufactured credit from the private banks buying government securities from the Treasury’s Debt Management Office at auctions.

This avoidance in naming the hidden mechanisms required for the issuance of conjured credit loaned by the private sector to the public sector was by codified the clockwork steps associated with this personal banking sector market study, as shown by Snoopman in the devilish details of the thirteenth secret of New Zealand banking.

The regulator practises the trick of contrived ignorance, wherein screening actions set up subsequent unwitting misdeeds, that need to be viewed as a unitary whole, as a U.S. litigator David Luban, has stated more generally. The Commerce Commission’s recent market study of the banking sector only ‘investigated’ personal banking services, and excluded commercial banking activities. This decision signalled a screening action.

In his paper, “Contrived ignorance”, published in The Georgetown Law Journal in 1999, David Luban argued the case for modelling the “Structure of Contrived Ignorance” by viewing screening actions and so-called unwitting misdeeds as a unitary whole rather than separated by time-frames. Luban proposed viewing the version of the self that wittingly performed screening actions to preserve his own oblivion as the principle actor, while the agent is the later self at the time of the unwitting misdeed, who effectively ratifies the earlier self’s choice to compartmentalize or screen off potential knowledge of wrongdoing. A quote Luban draws from a U.S. trial seems apt for this summary of banking secrets in a New Zealand context, “Ostriches … are not merely careless birds.” In making his point that “in criminal law, willful ignorance is grounds for conviction, rather than acquittal,” Luban was in essence, laying out the gaps in catching and convicting group enterprises that contrive ignorance.

In sanitized language, the Commission’s 333-page draft (and final) report entitled “Personal banking services market study”, the regulator typed the c-word — cartel — only once. The Commission claimed it found no evidence of explicit coordination or tacit coordination between competing banks, despite noting features consistent with the conditions for coordination. These conditions included: (1) concentrated supply and high barriers to entry and expansion; (2) the major banks’ focus on maintaining existing share of supply and margins with sporadic competition; (3) persistently high profitability; (4) homogenous products; (5) ability of providers to readily observe each other’s prices and volumes and a tendency to match prices; (6) limited innovation, stable demand, and a lack of market volatility; (7) and low rates of customer switching and high customer inertia which makes potential coordination easier to sustain.

The Commerce Commission, which pitched itself in an oxymoronic way as an independent Crown agency, read internal bank documents and solicited submissions.

It also commissioned Verian to undertake consumer research regarding personal banking services “to better understand consumers’ current situation, behaviour and interaction with personal banking services and providers.” The results of Verian’s ‘study’ — which was merely a market survey with fancy graphics — formed an ‘input’ into the Commission’s assessment of whether N.Z.’s retail banking sector was competitive, and whether it could be improved to promote long-term benefits for consumers of personal banking services. Verian (formerly known as Kantar Public and Colmar Brunton) pitched itself as “an independent research and evaluation agency, providing evidence and advisory services to government and the public realm, across Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world.” Ergo, another advisory consultancy in a world system of Rockefeller-style business syndicates that are protected by state regulators leaning on contracted advisors, as pioneered by McKinsey, which shields constituted authorities from accountability with a tailored contrived ignorance cloak.

Ultimately, N.Z.’s four major banking brands — BNZ, ANZ, ASB and Westpac — have in common the same top three underlying beneficial institutional owners: Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street. These three institutional investors collude at the apex of corporate ownership across western capitalism, to transition state economies to a post-capitalism world with a new imperial instrument of expansion: techno-feudalism.

Every empire needs an instrument of expansion. The technologies, institutions, and oil resources comprised the instrument of expansion that was fought over in WWI and WWII. What happens to the instrument of expansion determines the arc of history. Dominance over the instrument of expansion greases the imperialists’ machinery. A new instrument of expansion results from the invention of new technologies to drive a combination of structural forces to gain the resources and territories to sustain the innovations in administrative systems that can give an empire the edge over rivals. The rulers of Western Civilization have fomented three seperate Hundred Years’ Wars at historical moments when the world system was undergoing tectonic shifts due to the developments in the three elements of the instrument of expansion, that oligarchs exploit to forge or reforge their empires. Capitalism is being replaced with a new instrument of expansion.

Predictably, the Commerce Commission makes no mention of Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street. These entities are Voldemort pronouns; THEY must not be named. The ‘Big Three’ coordinate influence through their corporate governance departments.

Today, a banal-sounding central bank for central bankers called the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has come to “control monetary policy in the developed world”, as Adam Lebor wrote in Tower of Basel: The Shadowy History of the Secret Bank that Runs the World. Yet, the Bank for International Settlements was officially established to manage Germany’s war reparations after the engineered Crash of 1929.

Instead, the Basel-based bank operated as a mechanism to funnel capital for building up Germany’s war machine. Indeed, Carroll Quigley wrote in Tragedy & Hope:

“the powers of financial capitalism had [a] far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences. The apex of the system was to be the Bank for Intrenational Settlements in Basle [sic], Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the world’s central banks which were themselves private corporations. Each central bank, in the hands of men like Montagu Norman of the Bank of England, Benjamin Strong of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, Charles Rist of the Bank of France, and Halmar Schacht of the Reichbank, sought to dominate its government by its ability to control Treasury loans, to manipulate foreign exchanges, to influence the level of economic activity in the country, and to influence cooperative politicians by subsequent economic rewards in the business world.” — Quigley (1996). Tragedy and Hope, p. 324

These central bankers made many decisions of economic and political importance regarding the planet’s key regions, at the apex of a structured world cartel of the national financial powers. The central bankers were technical agents of the dominant investment bankers of their own countries who could fire them at any time. Together they comprised a ‘grid’ of international bankers, as described in Conjuring Hitler.

Crucially, for this exposé of the 13 secrets of banking, Quigley went on to state:

“The substantive financial powers of the world were in the hands of these investment bankers (also called “international” or “merchant” bankers) who remained largely behind the scenes in their own unincorporated private banks. These formed a system of international cooperation and national dominance which was more private, more powerful, and more secret than that of their agents in the central banks. The dominance of investment bankers was based on their control over the flows of credit and investment funds in their own countries and throughout the world. They could dominate the financial and industrial systems of their own countries by their influence over the flow of current funds through bank loans, the discount rate, and the rediscounting of commercial debts; they could dominate governments by their control over current government loans and the play of the international exchanges. Almost all of this power was exercised by the personal influence and prestige of men who had demonstrated their ability in the past to bring off successful financial coups, to keep their word, to remain cool in a crisis, and to share their winning opportunities with their associates. In this system the Rothschilds had been preeminent during much of the nineteenth century, but, at the end of that century, they were being replaced by J.P. Morgan whose central office was in New York, although it was always operated as if it were in London (where it had, indeed, originated as George Peabody and Company in 1838). — Quigley (1996). Tragedy and Hope, p. 326

Quigley, who taught at the Jesuit’s Georgetown University, had moved for 20 years among the British Elite, or the Milner Group, who had engineered WWI and WWII, and he had access to their private papers for two and a half years, out of which he completed writing The Anglo-American Establishment in 1949; it was published in 1981. (The U.S. publishers likely embellished the title, it’s really a study of the British Elite).

The core of a British ‘Secret Élite’ had met on February 15 1890 at Lord Nathaniel Rothschild’s country estate to discuss a world domination plan hatched by Cecil John Rhodes. This megalomaniacal British ‘Secret Élite’ plotted World War I and then with some new blood, three factions worked monolithically to bamboozle the Nazis. The public is served up the trigger for war, rather than the calculated chess moves by all players in a series of ‘grand masters’ competitions over a numbers of years to make war ‘inevitable’. It could be visualized in what Snoopman calls a wedge of war model.

Power has shifted over the course of the 20th Century from governments to central banks, according to Catherine Austin Fitts, who was the managing director of the Wall Street investment bank, Dillon, Read & Co. in the 1980s. The Basel-based private Central Bank, the Bank for International Settlements, which is owned by the major central banks, was not only established to be a conduit to build up the German War Machine, and to control finance and settle transactions that would circumvent allegiances to their respective nation states. It was also established to crisis manage a permanent war world economy. Fitts says a control grid with programmable money is being established in which transactions can be tracked to mine the data of humans as harvestable commodities who can be traced, tolled, taxed, ticketed, and tethered.

The form money takes is legitimated by the authority of the dominant institutions.

N.Z.’s ‘Big Four’ banks are: ANZ (Australia and New Zealand Banking Group), BNZ (Bank of New Zealand), ASB (Auckland Savings Bank), which is owned by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Westpac (which is a portmanteau Western and Pacific, formed in 1982 from the merger between Bank of New South Wales and the Commercial Bank of Australia. The Big Four control 90% of the personal banking market, with combined ‘assets’ of $580 billion, while the local banks’ combined ‘assets’ are $25 billion. There are a handful of smaller New Zealand-owned banks: TSB (Taranaki Savings Bank), Kiwi Bank, and Cooperative Bank, Heartland Bank and SBS (Southland Building Society); and a number of building societies and credit unions.

BNZ is owned by National Australia Bank, whose top four custodians (May 1 2025) are: HSBC (Australia) holds a 24.5% share; JP Morgan Australia’s stake is 16.2%; CitiCorp’s holding is 12.8%; and BNP Paribas owns a 2.08% stake. The top three underlying beneficial holders: State Street, 7.28%; Vanguard, 6.04%; BlackRock, 5.8%.

ANZ is majority held by institutional investors with the top twenty owners holding 61.72% of ANZ’s stocks, according to Pestel Analytics (Sept. 1, 2025). State Street holds a 12.43% stake in ANZ; Vanguard owns 3.55%, and BlackRock holds a 2.95% share.

Westpac’s ownership is spread among numerous institutional and mutual funds, domestic and foreign. However, the biggests stakes are held by Vanguard, 11.41% State Street, 7.56%; and BlackRock, 6.5%, according to Investing.com (1 May 2026).

ASB, which is owned by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, is in turned majority owned by U.S. institutional investors, who hold more than 60%. Vanguard holds a 10.93% stake in CBA; State Street owns 6.07%, and BlackRock holds a 6.36% share.

Foreign banks with a presence in New Zealand are: two American banks, CitiBank and JP Morgan Chase; one British bank, HSBC (the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation); one Dutch firm, RaboBank; three Chinese banks, China Construction Bank, Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; two Indian firms, the Bank of India, and the Bank of Baroda; one Japanese bank, the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group; and one South Korean entity, the Kookmin Bank.

Credit Suisse, which operated in N.Z. from 1990 to 2023, and initially financed privatizations on the advise of four ex-Treasury staff, had a long-standing partnership with First NZ Capital (now Jarden), was taken over by a Swiss bank rival, UBS, in 2023.

UBS (Union Bank of Switzerland) is a non-registered bank located in HSBC Tower.

CitiBank is owned by Citigroup, which is turned is majority owned by institutional investors including: Vanguard holds approximately 8.801% of shares; BlackRock owns a 6.589% stake, and State Street Corp manages around 4.357% of shares.

JP Morgan Chase’s institutional shareholders account for 74.92% of total shares as at March 2026. The top three institutional shareholders are: Vanguard, 9.85%; BlackRock, 7.85%; and State Street, 4.65%, Investopedia reported, as at Dec. 31, 2025.

HSBC (the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation) is also majority owned by institutional investors with the top three stakes held by: Fisher Asset Management, 21.3%; Dimensional Fund Advisors, 12.4%; and Morgan Stanley, 8.97%. In turn, the top four owners of Morgan Stanley are: Mitsubishi UFJ, 23.91%; Vanguard, 7.59%; State Street, 6.58; and BlackRock, 6.04%, according to Yahoo Finance as at Dec. 31 2025.

Mitsubishi UFJ is also owned by numerous domestic and foreign institutional investors. The top three shareholders are: BlackRock, 7.70%; Vanguard, 7.49%; and Nomura Asset Management, 4.06%, as at May 1 2026 according to Investing.com. In turn, the top three owners of Nomura Holdings: BlackRock, 9.43%; Nomura Asset Management, 4.72%; Vanguard; 4.35%, as May 8 2026, according to Investing.com

UBS is 32.8% owned by UBS Group, and 41.50% owned by exterior institutional investors including the top three shareholders: Vanguard, 8.48%; BlackRock, 5.61%; and Massachusetts Financial Services, 2.22%, reported Investing as at May 23 2026.

Public debt is bought at auctions by ‘Primary Dealers’. In New Zealand, the Primary Dealers registered with New Zealand Debt Management (part of the Treasury) are the approved financial institutions permitted to bid in auctions for New Zealand Government Securities. The current Primary Dealers are: ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited; Bank of New Zealand; Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited; Citigroup Global Markets Limited; Commonwealth Bank of Australia; J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited; Westpac Banking Corporation, New Zealand, and UBS AG, Australia.

And so, we see the non-registered Swiss bank, UBS AG, that is located in the HBSC Tower, is one of the Primary Dealers in the New Zealand Edition of Monopoly. The Swiss bank that in 2023 bought out Credit Suisse, which had positioned itself in Wellington in 1987, and like a vulture lured four Treasury officials to squawk in advisory reports about corporatizations, to prepare a menu for corporate-raiding privatizations of state commercial trading entities, infrastructure and public services.

And so, the legacy of Credit Suisse slinks like a ghost inside the HSBC building, while its new owner, UBS, profits off the debt-enslavement system like a knighted vampire.

Richard Werner, the author of The Princes of Yen, says that the primary dealers are the ones that really control the interest rates, and not the central banks, by determining the supply of the currency at these auctions. As a cartel, the primary dealers in effect act as a regulators of the level of economic activity, which determines boom and bust cycles. Moreover, the primary dealers, conjure their own credit to buy the treasury’s securities, meaning the banking cartel profits off the theater of pretending to lend its own cash reserves to purchase the government’s bonds to finance public expenditure.

Furthermore, the tax departments of the state treasuries play along in this theater of enslavement by taxing the labour of the human monkeys cast as citizens and residents.

Monkeys toil as smurfs in their labour because they remain unaware of their purpose.

In these ways, the Commission obscured the cartel’s ‘blood and treasure’ mechanisms.

Let’s snoop-sketch the 13 structural secrets of New Zealand’s banking and its history, describing the mechanics of a cartelized industry suppressing human dynanism.

Mammon’s Monsters’ 13 Banking Secrets

1. Artificial Scarcity of Cash

The first secret is the key resource for facilitating debt-free transactions is kept scarce.

Banks act as a cartel to restrict the supply of debt-free cash, in the form of notes and coins, since the world’s banking cartels exist to manage financial enslavement.

Ergo, banks maintain an actual scarcity of cash to compel society to ‘borrow’ credit.

At least 80% of New Zealand’s currency in circulation is privately created bank credit, as Gillian Lawrence spelled out in a Reserve Bank Bulletin article entitled, “The Reserve Bank, Private Sector Banks and the Creation of Money and Credit” — in 2008.

Before the emergence of ATM’s in 1981, and electronic sales transactions in the mid-1980s, and electronic automatic payments in the late 1980s and through the 1990s, and taking off with commercial websites from the 2000s onward — money created by private banks via lending and recorded in ledgers, was 85–90% of circulated currency.

In the U.S., cash only constitutes about 1 to 3 per cent of the total currency, meaning the other 97-99 per cent is borrowed into existence as transaction specific credit, and as Treasury bonds purchased by 19 primary dealers, which are global banks that privately-own Federal Reserve stocks as a cartel monopolizing the currency supply.

In N.Z., the Primary Dealers were called the Registered Tender Counterparties (RTCs), but a name change occurred for consistency with other markets. They perform essentially the same core function as Primary Dealers in the U.S. when buying government debt at auctions. Ergo, the banks buy Treasury debt and the quantity they buy determines the wholesale price, or the Official Cash Rate, not the Reserve Bank.

And, in the United Kingdom, credit constitutes 97% of the money in circulation.

By acting as a banking cartel, bankers collude to make credit abundant. This collusion occurs with the collaboration of the state’s Treasury and Reserve Bank, the Commerce Commission, the State Services Commission, the government and its finance minister.

Snoop-Takeaway: Banks act as a cartel to maintain a scarcity of cash and by restricting the supply of this key resource cash the banking industry compels society to ‘borrow’ credit.

2. ‘Loans’ are Manufactured Credit

The second secret of banking is mortgage ‘loans’ are manufactured credit.

Ergo, retail banks don’t loan out other peoples’ savings. The credit is borrowed into existence when the ‘loan’ contract is signed. Banks are credit manufacturers.

Meanwhile, depositors savings are invested in government securities, corporate bonds and the share markets; the profits of these activities fund the banks’ operations.

With this sly credit creation, banks act as a racketeering cartel, profiting off interest charged for ‘borrowing’ despite fraudulently marketing the conjured funds as ‘loans’.

The scarcity of debt-free cash that compels families and businesses and governments to ‘borrow’ the bankers’ manufactured credit to build homes, enterprises or hospitals, respectively, and to compete for scarce cash to ‘repay’ the privately conjured credit.

In other words, the private banking cartel dominates the government’s economic policy framework, to maintain a debt-based monetary architecture that requires maintaining an artificial scarcity over a key resource, cash, in order to coerce households, enterprises and public governance institutions to ‘borrow’ credit.

The deposits that ‘borrowers’ pledge to qualify for a loan are actually what ‘finances’ the credit conjured with computer key-strokes and accounting entries by bankers.

Since the bank is simply conjuring credit, the purpose of the ‘loan deposit’ is to supply the cash funds to actually finance the credit creation. Prospective home-buyers are led to believe they need to stump up the ‘loan deposit’ to make a solid commitment to ‘pay back the loan’, otherwise the bank is taking all the risk by ‘lending’ other savers’ deposits. With this sly sleight of hand, naïve monkey borrowers think it’s a fair deal.

Since the commitment to ‘repay the loan’ is in the ‘loan’ contract, which states that forfeiture of the house will occur if the ‘borrower’ defaults on the loan’, then the commitment is in signing the contract and being on the hook to payback the principal (total sum of the ‘loan’). As the years clock up, the borrower sinks more money into the making the principal and interests payments, unaware the credit was conjured.

When new ‘loans’ are made, the manufactured credit funds are deposited into the cheque accounts of ‘borrowers’. Property sales create a chain reaction to grow credit.

Each time the proceeds from the sale of property are re-deposited, the banks have new funds that add to the deposit base to make new ‘loans’. In this way, the bank holds bank a fraction of the newly deposited as a ‘reserve’ with ‘one hand’, while with the other hand, the banker uses this ‘cash’ to expand the credit supply by a magnitude, thereby creating an ever-expanding credit bubble that will pop one day, causing tears.

Banks need only hold reserves that equate to a fraction of the actual deposit claims on their books in a fractional reserve banking system. This system creates financial bubbles.

Therefore, the term ‘borrowing’ is a euphemism for the ‘privilege’ to receive purchasing power in the present due to a structural alliance among banks, credit rating agencies and financial authorities to maintain the debt-based financial system.

New Zealand’s monetary system is characterized by interest-bearing credit attached to abundant debt and by structural racketeering to maintain scarcity over debt-free cash in order to coerce households, enterprises and public entities to ‘loan’ currency.

Snoop-Takeaway: Bank ‘loans’ such as mortgages are manufactured credit funds, that are borrowed into existence when the ‘loan’ contracts are signed; banks racketeer as credit manufacturers.

3. Interest is an Extortionist Rent

The third secret of banking cartels is that interest is an extortionist fee.

The common understanding is that interest is charged according risk, and is the price of the borrowed money. This arrangement seems fair to brainwashed monkeys.

Interest is not ‘the price of money’, since no money that previously existed is lent.

Rather, interest represents an extortionist rent on the funds marketed as ‘loans’.

Indeed, as Mack Ott of the privately owned Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis pointed out in his article entitled, “Money, credit and velocity”, in May 1982, “Credit is not money, but the promise of future money to the lender in return for the current temporary use of purchasing power — goods or money — extended to the borrower”.

The competition among mortgage ‘borrowers’ is intensified, since the funds to cover the interest component are not created when the ‘loan’ principle is manufactured.

Because cash is kept scarce relative to credit, ‘borrowers’ with businesses raise prices to ‘repay loans’, often without any idea that the funds were created with key-strokes.

The nation’s economy increasingly becomes geared toward servicing private debt.

Due to its geographical isolation, New Zealand is a captive market for a cartelized industry with the power to conjure the currency and charge extortion fees for its use.

Snoop-Takeaway: A private credit network, or banking cartel, supplies interest-bearing currency, which is ‘borrowed’ into existence by the Crown that is indebted to the private bank cartel.

4. Cartel Control of Currency Creation

The fourth secret is the private banking cartel controls the country’s currency supply.

New Zealand’s currency is primarily conjured through interest-bearing public and private debt issued by private banking institutions. The ‘economy’ is rigged by banks.

The Treasury’s Debt Management Office issues N.Z. Government Bonds to fund its expenditure. The yield, or the ‘interest’, is determined by primary dealers at auction, and not the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, as the public is brainwashed to believe.

The primary dealers, the commercial banks, buy the government bonds with newly created credit. While the Reserve Bank sets the Official Cash Rate (OCR) which is the wholesale price for buying New Zealand currency in the form of Treasury bonds, the Reserve Bank is actually responding to bond market yields set by the primary dealers.

Ergo, the private credit network as a banking cartel supplies interest-bearing currency that the Crown borrows into existence; these borrowings become ‘public debt’.

In this way, public money is a rental commodity, rather than a sovereign resource.

The commercial and retail banks set mortgage rates at a margin above the OCR. This margin, or spread, is set by primary dealers and the market power of the bank cartel. Consequently, households, businesses and clubs pay, say 4.5% interest, not the OCR, but OCR + the private bank margin, as Iain Parker explained in a piece, “The Finance Franchise: How the private banks hold New Zealand hostage by its money system”.

Each time the proceeds from the sale of property are re-deposited, the banks have new funds that add to the deposit base to make new ‘loans’. In a fractional reserve banking system, banks hold reserves as a fraction of the deposit claims on their books.

The commercial bank credit manufacturing is the single major source of currency expansion in New Zealand. This interest-bearing debt requires continuous credit issuance to remain solvent, even when real productive capacity cannot be sustained.

A credit-manufacturing racket conjures credit upon a base of Treasury-issued debt, as government bonds, which are IOUs to pay the loan principle and the ‘interest’ or the bond yield, to a foreign and domestic private banking cartel, or Mammon’s Monsters.

Ergo, credit manufacturing by banks is the single major source of currency expansion and the New Zealand Government ‘borrows’ the currency it should be issuing itself.

Snoop-Takeaway: The private credit network acts as a banking cartel supplying interest-bearing currency, that the Crown borrows into existence; these borrowings become ‘public debt’.

5. Principal and Interest Drives Up Prices

The fifth secret is that currency expansion by credit creation drives inflation.

Credit creation drives up prices, or causes cost-side inflation to make products, transport materials, supply services, build infrastructure and mine resources.

The expansions in the money supply, devalues each unit of the currency.

Since banking cartels restrict the supply of cash, this means households, businesses and governments can never earn enough cash to finance their needs. By being compelled to ‘borrow’ funds into existence, households, businesses and governments are placed in a position to raise prices to cover the principle payments.

Moreover, the interest component isn’t created as part of the ‘loan’, society is forced to compete to earn the scarce cash to meet the ‘interest’ payments component. Across an economy, the hustle to make a profit fuels the pressure of traders to increase prices.

‘Borrowers’ are compelled to stump up a deposit, which finances the conjured credit.

Therefore, since each generation are cast as ‘borrowers’, they are compelled to sell their homes and businesses at ever higher values just to break-even, because of the ‘rent’, euphemistically called ‘interest’ that the banks charge for the privilege of using their fraudulently manufactured credit, as English economist Michael Rowbotham stated in his book, The Grip of Death: A Study of Modern Money, Debt Slavery and Destructive Economics. And most of the ‘loan’ principle, since this component was money they didn’t have due to the bankers maintaining an enslavement system of structural cash scarcity, and fluctuating cycles of credit creation in cahoots with the financial authorities. New Zealanders’ work in servitude to the Monsters of Mammon.

Manufactured credit and the interest act in unison as twin drivers to push up property prices over time, since banks as a cartel to maintain cash scarcity, compelling each generation of ‘borrowers’ to sell properties at ever higher values just to break even.

Snoop-Takeaway: Currency expansion by credit creation fuels inflation since ‘borrowing’ drives the hustle to make a profit, especially since the ‘loans’ don't advance the interest component.

6. Bank Cartels Maintain Structural Unemployment

The sixth secret is bankers control the level of employment through interest rates.

The commercial banks and the Reserve Bank collaborate to adjust interest rates to control the level of (un)employment, at Treasury bond auctions and setting the OCR.

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is used as an inflation-targetting tool. This wholesale yield, or the ‘interest’ on the bonds, is determined by the primary dealers at auction.

Inflation-targetting works to keep quarterly price increases in a 0% to 3% inflation rate band. This regime maintains a low cost of credit for the cartels, as far as possible.

Wages and salaries are seen as a ‘cost-push factor’ on inflation. Rises in paypackets across the economy leads to higher consumer demand, which also drives up prices.

As such, the quarterly inflation figures — primarily the Consumer Price Index (CPI) — are used as a proxy measure for the dampening or bouyancy of economic activity.

By setting the Treasury bond yields rate, the commercial banks cue the Reserve Bank about the desired base points band to raise or lower the currency’s wholesale ‘price’.

The banks add their margin on top of the OCR, the currency’s wholesale ‘price’.

High interest rates means less applicants will qualify for loans, which causes economic activity to shrink, that in turn causes more unemployment. Worker pay bargaining power is weakened and a downward pressure on wages and salaries occurs.

Therefore, higher interest rates drives down cost-side inflation as more public projects, enterprises and employment are scuttled. Everyone hurts, except the rich.

But, with the Reserve Bank’s charade adjusting the currency’s wholesale ‘price’ to target inflation since 1989, the decades of relatively cheap credit has fuelled asset inflation. The wholesale price adjustment is set by the quantity of government debt bought by Registered Tender Counterparties (RTCs at the Treasury Bond Auction). With this cartel collaboration between the Reserve Bank, Treasury, the State Services Commission, the banks, and institutional investment firms — the wealth gap grew.

Conversely, supplying credit at low interest rates boosts economic activity because more councils, enterprises or households will qualify for ‘loans’, which causes an expansion in economic activity, that in turn causes employment growth. Worker pay bargaining power is strengthened, causing an upward pressure on wages and salaries.

Therefore, lower interest rates drives up cost-side inflation as more public projects, enterprises and employment are supported. This hurts the profit of big businesses.

This hidden policy of maintaining structural unemployment at between 4% to 6% of the workforce, is a form of structural violence that produces a coercive visible poverty.

In cahoots with the banking cartel, the New Zealand Crown has inflicted a hidden policy to maintain a low-wage and salary economy, termed: structural unemployment.

Ergo, by manipulating wholesale credit costs, the international and domestic banks operate as a price-fixing cartel to regulate economic growth, and to inflict ‘discretionary idleness’ through ‘strategic sabotage of industry’ — as it suits them.

Inflation targetting have been state policy for 37 years. Its cruel levers stealthily regulate the level of economic activity in the geographically isolated archipelago.

Snoop-Takeaway: The bank cartel collaborates with the Reserve Bank and Treasury to regulate the level of economic activity through interest rates at weekly bond auctions, which sets the OCR.

7. Austerity as a Whole of Society Debt Bondage Mechanism

The seventh secret of banking is societal debt bondage results from restricting cash.

New Zealand permanently rents its currency from private financial institutions.

Indeed, “public money as a rental commodity, rather than a sovereign resource”, casts the country into a state of financial enslavement under the rule of feudal bank lords.

By maintaining an artificial scarcity of cash and an abundance of privately manufactured credit, the cartelized banking industry creates a coercive structural force to compel households, enterprises and governments to go into debt. This hidden debt bondage game creates a scarcity in property ownership over time, because the value of land increases as each generation takes on debt and interest — and sells up.

Moreover, property is periodically lost primarily during market collapses, which are structurally engineered events, since banking is a universally cartelized racket.

The debt-based currency is ‘borrowed into existence’ with the manufactured credit ‘loaned’ by global commercial banking consortiums to the Treasury through purchases of the Government’s securities, and bonds from the central banks.

This means that every time the Treasury holds an auction to tender its bond and security IOUs to the primary dealers — the commercial banks — the Government is, in effect, posting New Zealanders as tax-indentured hostages by selling Treasury securities and bonds through the New Zealand Debt Management Office.

The currency’s wholesale ‘price’, that the Reserve Bank euphemistically calls the ‘Official Cash Rate’ represents the Bond Yield or the interest rate that the banking cartel charges the Treasury for the privilege of maintaining supply of credit.

A portion of income tax is extracted to service the interest on public loans conjured as credit by private banks, who are referred to as ‘bondholders’ owed a ‘coupon interest’. A Goods and Services Tax Act was also introduced, on 1 October 1986, by the Minister of Finance Roger Douglas, as a Monopoly rent of 10% on most inland transactions. This GST introduction just happened to thematically riff on the historical date, October 1st 1957, when a Committee appointed by the Minister of Finance, Jack Watts, dutifully recommended a currency switch from the imperial pound to a decimal dollar. On October 1st 2010, GST was raised to 15% from 12.5%, a level it had been at since July 1 1989, a date that riffed off the historical levying of export and import duties between Australia and New Zealand. The Customs Regulation Ordinance was approved by the Legislative Council came into effect on July 1 1841.

The central government, and regional, district and city councils all enforce tolls as taxes or rates, as fees and fines to finance public ‘loans’, including the ‘interest’ payments because they do not exercise the sovereign power to produce abundant debt-free cash to fund infrastructure, services and projects, like community food forests.

New Zealand local councils primarily have their debt and financial health assessed by international credit rating agencies like S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, who are two of the ‘Big Three’ firms of the international credit rating cartel that includes Moody’s. The primary financing vehicle for local government in New Zealand occurs through the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA) established in 2011). The top three institutional owners of S&P Global Ratings are The Vanguard Group, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. and State Street Global Advisors, Inc.; while Fitch Ratings is privately held as a subsidiary under Fitch Group, which is 100% owned by the Hearst Family Trust; and the top three institutional owners of Moody’s Corporation are Berkshire Hathaway, Vanguard Group, and BlackRock, headed by Larry Fink.

Treasury imposes austerity, which are a set of economic ‘fiscal’ policies, usually consisting of tax increases and public spending cuts, to reduce budget expenditure, as well as sales of a state’s assets to raise revenues, and public-private partnerships and outsourcing to cut spending. By achieving ‘market fundamentals’ — which is coded technocratic-speak for neoliberal economy policy measures favoring oligarchs — the cost of credit lines for the Big Business cartels is kept low, and is the job of lobbyists.

For example, on the watch of Reserve Bank Governor Don Brash and Finance Minister Ruth Richardson, the wholesale interbank credit rate was used as a ‘ransom note’ to state managers to listen to ‘price signals’ — by getting their policies to reflect the free market orthodoxy — during the Bolger National Government’s first term.

On 30 July 1991, the ‘30 Day Bank Yields’ fell below 10% for the first time since 1974,* one day before Finance Minister Ruth Richardson performed her ‘Mother of All Budgets’ as a ‘hostage exchange ritual’ in Parliament. This ‘permanent’ penetration through the 10% threshold demonstrated ‘the market’ voted approval for deep cuts to welfare payments, the end of the state’s home-ownership support programmes, and the passage of the Employment Contracts Act, which was designed to drive down wages and therefore cost-side inflation, as Revolution: The New Country showed.

Thus, on the 130th Anniversary of Parliament passing an act to incorporate ‘The Bank of New Zealand’ (July 29th 1861), the wholesale interest rate was kept above 10% pa. In other words, during New Zealand’s second revolution, the banking fraternity riffed off their Colonial Era forebears, who established the Bank of New Zealand to bankroll the consolidation of the nation, by becoming the Colonial Government’s banker during the New Zealand Masonic Revolutionary War of 1860-1872. By the mid-1860s, the BNZ’s owners, dubbed the ‘Limited Circle’, received a steady 10% dividend, since the ‘Kingites’ who were framed as being in rebellion, had been successfully defeated in the Waikato War of 1863-64, as any newroom possessing a copy of New Zealand Banker’s Hundred: A History of the Bank of New Zealand 1861 — 1961 would know.

Ergo, with the defeat of the rebellious unions, the Neo-Feudal Sect rewarded the well-healed with access to relatively cheap credit with which to inflate the housing market.

The limitation of scarce cash works hand-in-glove with the Crown’s hidden structural unemployment policy to maintain a low-wage and salary economy — to keep inflation low. In turn, income taxes services the interest payments to banks accrued by public debt issued at the bond market auctions held on Thursday afternoons by the Treasury.

With the Cabinet’s theatrical approval, Treasury imposes austerity measures to keep the cost of credit lines for the Big Business cartels low, in accordance with the aims of lobbyists, advisors and consultants who are part of the wealth defense industry that work for the client oligarchy, who are submissive the American Empire. By taxing the income of workers, cutting government spending and by privatizing tax-funded infrastructure as well as state or council-owned commercial trading enterprises, and transforming tax-funded public services into public-private services, such economic fiscal policies serve the client oligarchy and their transnational counterparts.

As such, austerities work hand-in-glove with the artificial scarcity of cash as coercive structural forces to compel households, enterprises and the government to go into debt. Without the Roman taxes, the debt enslavement monetary system of private credit funding public debt, would collapse. Ergo, the New Zealand Crown, like all governments, do not exercise the sovereign power to mint debt-free cash as currency or, sovereign money, in sufficient quantity to support the geographically isolated archipelago to re-organize itself to become to be a model dynamic civilization.

By maintaining an artificial scarcity of cash and an abundance of privately manufactured credit, the cartelized banking industry creates a coercive structural force to compel households, enterprises and governments to go into debt.

The hustle propelled by interest-bearing credit creation works as a structural force that drives up prices, inflates asset bubbles and causes busts — all of which fuels pressures for austerity policies, such as taxes, budget cuts, and privatizations.

Snoop-Takeaway: Societal financial enslavement results from restricting cash as a resource, in order to compel households, enterprises and governments to go into debt to private banks.

8. Immigration Supplies a Loan Market with Customers and Drives Down Labour Costs

The eighth banking secret is that immigration is a tool to keep wages and salaries low, while feeding the bank cartel with new mortgages, business loans and overdrafts.

Migrating monkeys need housing, which generates demand for jobs to pay rent or mortgages, as well as savings for a deposit on a house, or for capital to start a business.

Immigrants can be exploited as a vulnerable cohort for low wage employment, even if they are skilled, because the Government has exerted a superiority complex about recognizing qualifications from non-Western countries. Physicians become uberized drivers before they requalify, while wealth fast-tracks residency and citizenship. Thus, time is weaponized on a migration fulcrum, which tips in the favour of the wealthy.

Moreover, immigrants are used as a structural force to reduce incomes across the Western countries, which acts as a mechanism to drive down the global price of labour, working in tandem with out-sourcing manufacturing to ‘emerging economies’.

Over time, the Government has improved its settings for skilled migrants. And so, New Zealand has become a multi-cultural society with localised diasporas.

Since WWII, various government administrations have lured migrants for work to fuel economic growth. This policy works with a twin trick. On the one hand, immigrants are enticed to the geographically-isolated archipelago with its reputation for being a corruption-free peaceful place, and an affordable developed economy. Increasingly, they’re driven from war-torn places stoked by the American Empire, whose military backs the Federal Reserves’ Petro-Dollar currency. Or, by the economic warfare imposed by the IMF’s structural adjustments to corporatize and privatize a targeted state’s infrastructure, state commercial trading entities, and public services. Or, by being displaced by World Bank-funded development projects to benefit transnationals.

On the other hand, as ‘Kiwis’, we’re constantly exposed to the impacts of a ‘Goldilocks’ Joker Card, where the N.Z. Monopoly Economy runs either ‘too hot’, ‘too cold’ and rarely runs ‘just right’. There are either not enough jobs, and even if there is enough employment, New Zealand is still an expensive place to live. House price inflation is excluded from the Consumer Price Index. So, the costs of mortgages and rents are not counted in the headline-making quarterly household reports measuring inflation.

From the bank cartel’s perspective, including housing as a household cost in the Consumer Price Index would create a distortion, because a rising housing market creates a favourable type of inflation for investment class portfolios: asset inflation.

Because most New Zealand Monkeys don’t comprehend the connection between the Reserve Bank’s noises about adjusting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) and inflation-targetting between the 0% to 3% band, there is widespread ignorance about how regulating the wholesale ‘price’ of the currency impacts economic activity. Raising the OCR works as a mechanism to reduce consumer spending, and to make more businesses fail, and to scuttle employment, while lowering the OCR works as a lever to increase consumer spending, to make businesses grow, and to boost employment.

By encouraging increased economic activity, the bank cartel lures the New Zealand Monkey to invest their capital, or ‘borrow’ credit so that more monkeys will be wiped-out once the banking cartel moves their price-fixing fingers to press the ‘Stop’ button.

The New Zealand Monkey would find it galling to learn of a private dinner in December 1986 where the Lange Government’s Finance Minister, Roger Douglas, boasted about the point of the so-called ‘free market reforms’. They were inflicted in a blitzkreig strategy to overwhelm resistance by targetting all sectors of the economy with austerities (except banking). Douglas said there would be a top strata of wealthy and in 25 years most New Zealanders wouldn’t be able to afford to live in NZ.**

** [Finance Minister Roger Douglas anecdote: Confidential source in private conversation with three witnesses. In the 1996 documentary series, Revolution, Douglas said he had hoped the Labour Government would be in power for 15 years].

Ergo, the nation was group-processed to ‘up sticks’. However, Māori Monkeys became litigious in the High Court about state-asset sales, which stalled the privatization programme. This predicament forced the Crown to design a cunning Treaty Settlements scheme that would corporatize Māori Monkeys and create a class structure among Māori, while sowing division among Pākeha New Zealand Monkeys, to harbour resentment about tax-funded settlements; yet the Monarchy reigns on.

And so, with this set-back and resistance, the Feudal Ruling Monkeys turned up the immigration spigots, to not only drive economic growth while maintaining a rate of unemployment at an average of 6% of the workforce from 1983 to 2014. But also, to change the voting demographics over time, through the importation of Immigrant Monkeys with no roots to New Zealand, to reduce the threat of indigenous intransigence.

The manipulation of these structural forces were part of a broader blueprint called the ‘1980s Project’, to reforge the world economy into a global super-economy with the United States at the center. The ‘1980s Project’ was workshopped throughout the 1970s at the Council on Foreign Relations in Gotham — on David Rockefeller’s watch.

The combination of using immigration to keep wages and salaries low, works hand-in-glove with the restriction over the supply of debt-free cash and the use of inflation targetting to regulate the level of economic activity to limit financial independence.

Snoop-Takeaway: Immigration is a tool to keep wages and salaries low, while feeding the bank cartel with a new source of mortgages, business loans and overdrafts to fuel profit growth.

9. The Racketeering Costume Change: From Bail-outs to Bail-ins

The nineth secret of banking is that bail-outs have been quietly replaced with bail-ins.

In the 2010s, various jurisdictions throughout the American Empire quietly put in place this bail-in regimes. In the next financial crash, a portion of deposits will be confiscated overnight to save troubled banks (and other financial institutions).

Under a bail-ins scheme, the savings of the monkeys will be converted into stocks, by whatever fraction is deemed ‘necessary’, even though the share prices of embattled financial institutions will likely be plummeting on news of such interventions.

This bail-ins regime was quietly implemented a blandly called Open Bank Resolution Policy (OBR). It has been designed to recapialize troubled financial intitutions with creditors such as shareholders, as well as depositors who have savings with banks. While shareholders might not know about bail-ins, at least they know the stocks they hold carry a risk. Yet, ordinary shareholders have zero say in the running of big firms.

And, while everone knows that if a bank goes go belly-up, depositors can lose ther savings, most depositors across the Western world have no idea that a bail-ins regime even exists, because there’s a quiet agreement to not emphasize the bail-ins mechanism. Indeed, the bail-ins regime was designed in a parallel universe inhabited by financial policymakers, and discussed in papers published by financial authorities, think-tanks and specialist academic journals, while the public largely remains unware.

The neat-trick about this lack of public awareness, is that the bail-ins regime was designed after the huge backlash to tax-payer funded bail-outs, and while the systemic rigging of every financial market was laid bare with U.S. Department of Justice cases. So, the stealthy deployment of a bail-in regime is intended to manage a controlled collapse, since the bursting of the massive derivatives and debt bubbles is inevitable. For their part, derivatives can drive up asset values because they expand the pools of investors and speculators, who seek returns off slices of assets they don’t even own. They are also a linchpin and can be wielded as financial weapons of mass destruction, since they are traded privately and can be used as mechanisms for coordinated attacks.

The nations that led this quiet regime change were Canada, the United States and its fraternal twin, the United Kingdom, along with Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Cyprus and the world’s most famous financial-secrecy haven state, Switzerland. The rest of the fragile European Union established bail-in regimes by the end of 2016.

This accelerated architecture behind today’s banks-first, investors-last system started in parallel to the US Dollar being taken off the Gold Standard, when President Nixon ceremoniously interrupted a Sunday night broadcast of Bonanza on August 15 1971. Wall Street’s biggest players rewrote the rules of asset ownership so that nearly all U.S. securities are legally owned by a single, centralized financial entity controlling $100 trillion, while investors are left with only a weak contractual claim. In a major financial crisis, investors’ assets can be frozen and seized to absorb losses at failing firms — as Justin Haskins says in, The Next Big Crash: Conspiracy, Collapse, and the Men Behind History’s Biggest Heist. He warns that the next financial crisis could expose the hidden risks behind stocks, 401(k)s, and retirement accounts of Americans.

Therefore, where bail-outs around the world ritually lumped taxpayer monkeys with massive tax bills when they were added to their country’s national debt to ‘save’ the global banking and financial cartels from bankruptcy, the bail-ins regime lumps regular saver and investor monkeys with the financial burden of rescuing banking and other financial institutions for their wreckless or criminally collusive decisions.

Savers’ deposits will be used to recapitalize distressed banks and financial institutions.

Snoop-Takeaway: Bail-outs have been stealthily replaced with a bail-ins regime called Open Bank Resolution, enabling savers’ deposits to be used to recapitalize distressed banks.

10. All Wars are Bankers Wars

Colonial Cabal: At the time of the Waikato War of 1863-64, Freemason Bro. Frederick Whitaker was both the Premiere and Attorney-General, while the Bank of New Zealand’s primary founder, Mr Thomas Russell, a Methodist lay-preacher, was also the Colonial Defence Minister; he was distributing the war funds, and meanwhile, Parliament was like an executive branch of the Bank of New Zealand; 28 shareholders and five directors were in the House with the founder.

Banking’s tenth secret of is all wars are bankers’ wars, as Michael Rivero outlined.

For example, when the Bank of England was established in 1694, as the world’s first national central bank, it’s immediate mission was to finance England’s ongoing war against France (known as the Nine Year’s War). The Bank of England was established with an 11-year charter as a joint-stock company and raised £1.2 million, and was essentially a public-private partnership, since the associated legislation levied taxes on trade. Parliament repeatedly renewed and extended the charter because the imperial government continuously needed to finance military campaigns for its expansionist empire. This public-private partnership was profitable for the bank’s stock-holders.

The creation of the Bank of England, along with establishing a stock-market and shifting control of state finances from the Crown to the Parliament, afforded innovations in the administration of capital, taxation and expenditure. Combined with the isles’ geographical advantage, Britain gained the edge over other European Cannon Powers to fund its empire with far-flung colonies inhabited with ‘natives’.

Iain Parker makes the link between oligarchs, including bankers, and their imperialist ambitions to fund wars, on his Substack, NZ Global Economics Context, in a post entitled, “The Deceptive Architecture of Transatlantic Private Credit Imperialism”:

“As historians of imperial political economy have shown, the line separating commercial finance from imperial strategy was often thin. Credit frequently preceded territorial control”.

Indeed, in Colonial New Zealand, after the ‘First Taranaki War’ (1860-1) ended in a truce, the Bank of New Zealand brokered finance of £3 million from the London and Sydney money markets to fund the ‘New Zealand Wars’. This Masonic Revolutionary War consolidated the take-over of New Zealand to establish a British Masonic Colony.

The so-called ‘New Zealand Land Wars’ were said to be triggered by the refusal of Māori to sell land. This was a projection of blame by the plotters. The sinister truth is that development money was withheld from the colony until the conquest stage was nearly complete. Moreover, the development money was not to be debt-free cash.

Furthermore, the violence of state-formation was managed by a co-governance arrangement between British Freemasons and their counterparts in N.Z., who operated a parallel power structure and were a revolutionary organization that plotted the subversion of the Māori tribal economy. Because the colonists’ ruling class refused to co-develop with ‘the natives’, and would not merge with the existing communal barter economy, and instead coveted the ‘waste lands’, the colonists could not compete without development money. A new bank was required to escalate hostilities.

New Zealand’s debt-based monetary system was consolidated during the New Zealand Masonic Revolutionary War (1860-72). The Bank of New Zealand was established by legislation in 1861, to take over the role of the Colonial Bank, and quickly became the financier of the Colonial Government’s expansionist ‘Land Wars’ for the colonists.

The Colonial Government’s overdraft was also bankrolled by the Bank of New Zealand, while the Māori Wars was waged in the Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Whanganui. Freemason Governor Bro. George Grey, a Sandhurst Military College graduate, was recalled to the Colony to lead the consolidation stage as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, while his Chief Native Lands Purchaser, Freemason Bro. Donald McLean, organized militias, including the Armed Constabulary (that were New Zealand’s first police force, and they were modelled on Irish Constabulary).

And, Freemason Bro. Frederick Whitaker, who ran a law firm Whitaker & Russell, with Thomas Russell, the primary founder of the Bank of New Zealand, drafted three pivotal laws to facilitate the consolidation of the Masonic Revolution. These were: the Suppression of Rebellion Act of 1863, to cast Māori as criminals opposing Queen Victoria; the New Zealand Settlement Act, which legalized the establishment of military towns on land belonging to ‘rebellious’ tribes; and the New Zealand Loan Act, that authorized ‘borrowing’ three million pounds of engraved, land confiscation-backed bonds for a mass grave-consigning conflict named, ‘the Maori Wars’.

At the time of the Waikato War of 1863-64, Bro. Whitaker was both the Premiere and Attorney-General, while the BNZ’s primary founder, Mr Russell, a Methodist lay-preacher, was also the Colonial Defence Minister; he was distributing the war funds.

In the Colonial Era, British banking was dominated by the Rothschilds Dynasty, while the Bank of England was a privately-owned central bank. There were two layers to the British Empire. The surface layer was Christian with missionaries, and its underbelly was masonic, with a network of Zionist-indoctrinated Freemasons wielding power.

Vast swathes of land were confiscated in Māori territories where Masonic Colonial, Imperial and Constabulary forces made war and pursued a scorched earth policy.

A credit-fuelled rural land price boom occurred in the 1870s, which subsequently collapsed in the 1880s, and led to a bail-out of the Bank of New Zealand in 1895.

The colony was consolidated into districts and provinces under Masonic control.

Ergo, credit manufacturing, as a key mechanism of social control, has historic roots.

Debt finances war booms; it is a structural feature of capitalism-fuelled imperialism, because it abstracts the costs of the fighting, the destruction and the rebuilds into the future as taxes levied on populations, while the profiteering pirates enjoy impunity, tax shelters and vanity paintings for adding to the legacy of a war traumatized species.

Snoop-Takeaway: As an instrument of imperial expansion, capitalism requires conquests when the economic hitmen fail to swindle, bribe or bully the local chiefs to agree to onerous deals.

11. Digital Currencies to Deepen Social Control

Banking’s eleventh secret is that the bankster cartels are implementing systems to take algorithmically-programmed digitial currencies live, to deepen the social control.

These digital currencies take two broad forms: Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), issued by state-owned or joint-stock reserve banks; and Stable Coins, which are as a class of cryptocurrency pegged to a reserve asset are tokenized debt.

Expert critics of the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) system warn that intrinsic to their design, is programmable money. Where presently, cash makes anonymous transacting possible, and digital transactions are tracked by commercial banks, credit card companies or cooperative banks — a CBDC currency confers the capacity for the central banks or ‘partners’ to collect the meta-data of every transaction.

Therefore, central banks will gain the power to mediate what is permissible for individuals as classes of ‘consuming’ humans to purchase, and when and why.

Stablecoins are a class of cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value by pegging themselves to a reserve asset, most commonly fiat currencies like the U.S. Dollar (USD), or commodities like gold. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, stablecoins aim to offer price stability while retaining the benefits of blockchain technology — namely, speed, 24/7 availability, and lower transaction costs. In the U.S., stable coins are required to maintain a 1:1 ratio of bank reserves in U.S. Treasuries or cash desposits. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency regulates banks and financial institutions transacting in stablecoins.

Since stablecoins are crypto-currencies on a blockchain, such cyber-currencies can track every transaction. With the roll-out 5G telecommunications systems, such transactions will be made via cellular phones, and can be fused as carbon currencies. These blockchain cyber-currency systems make it possible to trace the specific units of products to their origin, destination and destruction. This tracking, tracing and tabulating is possible with the fusion of Universal Product Codes (UPC), Internet of Things (IOT), and bio-digital ID cards to tether humans to a digital panopticon.

The digital currency schemes involve a total surveillance down into the digital wallets distributed via commercial or retail banks, and the credit, tokens or vouchers allocated or earned by humans tracked via the fusion of a universal digital ID system.

This means the algorithms can be programmed into the digital wallets, or tokens, to instill compliance in mass populations, to limit consumption, travel and association.

The capacity to gauge emotions with facial recognition software and to tether this data for social credit scoring and for worthiness for carbon credit allocations, raises the spectre that such biometrics will be used for instilling behavioural modifications across populations. Especially, since surveillance cameras are so common that the full spectrum coverage outdoes the monitoring by 20th Century totalitarian regimes.

Critics of Digital IDs point out the real purpose is to gain control over entire populations, since the key feature is inter-operability across all institutions, all platforms, and all demographics — transnationally to construct a control grid.

Although the opt-in is technically voluntary, it relies on the proxy-coercion or the power of the population as workers, sales agents, and cheerleaders to gain adopters, compliance, and wear down resistance on multiple systems, sites, and scanners.

The global banking cartel scheme is to eliminate debt-free cash by restricting access to products, services and investments via the fusion of this universal digital ID system. And this CBDC’s scheme implies an expected integration of a global carbon credit and tax transactions system onto the central bank digital currencies platform.

Critics forsee the fusion of the United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which includes a drive to impose net-zero carbon economic framework, with a social credit scoring system imposed on monkeys cast as citizens, consumers and contractors to modify their behaviours. Yet, the resources to build, power and cool the huge data warehouses required to track, tether, tax, toll, tithe, ticket and tributize everyone on the planet — will drive pressures for plunder, conflict and pollution.

Snoop-Takeaway: The architecture to take algorithmically-programmed digitial currency live is being stealthily planned, built and implemented across New Zealand to deepen the social control.

12. Banks Inflict Financial Crises

The twelfth secret is that banks inflict financial crises to politically capture nations.

The gaming of New Zealand occurred on Robert Muldoon’s watch as Prime Minister (1975-1984), when large industrial development ‘loans’, liberalizing regulatory controls over the share market, and legislating voluntary union membership happened.

Conspicuously, everything was frozen except the share-market, which boomed.

In mid-1984, New Zealand was subjected to a financial-bureaucratic-political coup.

Muldoon refused to authorize a currency devaluation that incoming Labour Party Finance Minister, Roger Douglas, had quietly promised to the ‘business community’.

Currency speculators had bet on a currency devaluation and stood to loose if Muldoon refused to budge. Evidently, the situation ‘caused’ a Constitutional Crisis. The Reserve Bank closed the foreign exchange floor on Monday 16 July, which was precisely 888 weeks since Muldoon had overseen NZ’s currency change-over from the imperial pound to the decimal dollar, on 10 July 1967, on his first watch as Under-Secretary of Finance. The bankers dined at Le Normandie Restaurant, signalling they had pulled off a financial coup d’état to commence their ‘silent revolution’, which had been telegraphed by the chosen date of polling day, July 14. Even the press called it the ‘Bastille Election’. The Storming of the Bastille in Paris in 1789 was an important date in the French Revolution. On July 14, 1789, a violent uprising that helped usher in the French Revolution occurred at Bastille, which was a military fortress and prison.

Four days out from the election, on 10 July 1984, the ‘captains of industry’ signalled a ‘sea-change’ by hosting a lunch for Labour Party leader, David Lange, whose party had no electoral mandate to implement a planned economic warfare programme designed to create a crisis-ridden society. Lange had been invited by Hugh Fletcher of Fletcher Challenge Corporation, Colin Reynolds of Chase Corporation, and Michael Fay of the merchant bank, Fay Richwhite, to speak to 70 ‘captains of industry’, as author Stevan Eldred-Grigg recounted in his 1996 book, The Rich: A New Zealand History. Eldred Grigg observed that billions of dollars in ‘smart money’ were made by currency speculators betting on an inside track of knowledge that the New Zealand dollar would soon be devalued (once Lange’s right-wing inner Cabinet were catapulted to power). The currency speculators sold New Zealand dollars at a time when the New Zealand currency was deemed to be over-valued and would buy back NZ dollars later, at a cheaper rate. The currency crisis was engineered as a coercive mechanism to create a spectacle to justify a government by emergency atmosphere for the pre-planned economic reforms. In effect, the currency speculators were posting ransom notes to the incoming Lange Cabinet. N.Z.’s financial authorities could have revealed data from the Nostro accounts; a Wellington-based cheque clearing-house for currency trades.

In the four-part documentary series Revolution, Rod Deane — the Reserve Bank Deputy Governor — claimed the month-long speculative currency attack ‘forced’ the Reserve Bank and Treasury to borrow $1.7 billion to prop up the NZ dollar’s value.

In other words, the Reserve Bank and Treasury played along with the theater of the currency attack, buying the New Zealand dollar at a high price with the cover-story that they were trying to maintain its value. What are the odds, that the leader of the Labour Party, David Lange, would perform a speech to the captains of industry on July 10 1984, just four days out from polling day, amid an orchestrated currency attack?

After all, it was on July 10 1967, that the N.Z. currency switched from the imperial pound to the decimal dollar. Ergo, the luncheon with the captains of industry, that included merchant banker, Michael Fay — who would soon spearhead a challenge to the America’s Cup — signalled political sea change with a staged currency crisis.

This humiliating ‘down trou’ for Muldoon 888 weeks, after he publicly led the switch of NZ’s currency from easy convertibility with the imperial U.K. pound to the metric U.S. dollar, was packed with symbol sorcery, and was readily decipherable to the metaphor-attuned. In 1688, when the ‘Glorious Revolution’ deposed the Catholic King, James II, and a protestant monarch was propelled to occupy the throne at ‘Christmas’, 888 years after Charlemagne was crowned Holy Roman Emperor on 25 December 800 AD. The ‘King of the Franks’ had led a reign of terror against the pagans of Saxony to spread Christianity, the religion invented by the Roman Imperial Cult based on plagairized mythological elements spread as forgeries to create a phantom historical messianic character, Jesus Christ, to reforge the Roman Empire with unholy lies.

In the heretical Christian Gnostic tradition, the application of numerology to the Greek alphabet, the name ‘Jesus’ corresponds to eight hundred and eighty ­eight.

The staged currency crisis was inflicted during the election campaign to create the spectacle of an emergency, to justify implementing a series of planned economic reforms. The Bank of New Zealand speculated against the New Zealand currency.

The first of these reforms was a lifting of regulatory control over finance and banking, including floating the New Zealand currency, to enable high capital mobility, which would fuel asset-value inflation for investors who could access cheaper credit overseas. High interest rates were maintained amid a sharemarket boom, which facilitated corporate raiders to buy up enterprises. Meanwhile, tarriffs and industry subsidies were removed, which was designed to cause business failures, and spread the crisis so that all sectors would be overwhelmed simultaneously, to mitigate mounting a coherent resistance, as Finance Minister Roger Douglas bragged in 1989.

The corporate raiding of New Zealand’s state assets — which involved the rapid, broad-scope corporatization, privatization and cartelization of state-owned commercial trading enterprises, infrastructure, and public services — was a racketeering operation that worked in cahoots with foreign interests. A world debt crisis had emerged in 1982 after governments borrowed from the International Monetary Fund, as a consequence of two engineered oil price shocks in the 1970s.

The first oil price crisis was staged to re-invigorate the Federal Reserve banking cartel by setting a new world price for oil, to underwrite the Petro-Dollar system, while the second was engineered to forge an Arc of Crisis of Islamic Fundamentalism at Russia’s doorstep, to destabilize the Soviet Empire and bring about its collapse, as William F. Endgahl recounted in his book, A Century of War, published by Pluto Press.

The public sector reforms were also a way to scuttle employment at a time when unemployment was already over 250,000 — out of 3.3 million people. Large-scale visible poverty weakens workers’ wage and salary pay bargaining power, and delivers bigger profits for big businesses — as Alister Barry’s 2002 film, In a Land of Plenty: The Story of Unemployment in New Zealand revealed. No one voted to be jobless or bankrupt.

This scuttling of employment predictably lowered expectations about wage and salary increases, and consumer spending dropped causing the quarterly consumer inflation index to stabilize over time. The consumer price index is a proxy measure for worker pay bargaining power, and hides the link between inflation targets and interest rates.

This blitzkrieg corporate heist of the economy was in effect a strategic sabotage of industry; between 1987 and 1995, tens of thousands of New Zealanders lost their jobs.

However, aboriginal and indigenous Māori became a bulwark, challenging the sale of state assets. Not all of the blitzkrieg economic ‘reforms’ occurred, partly because Lange balked at Douglas wanting to privatize roads, hospitals and schools.

Predictably, the deregulation, corporatization and privatization of N.Z.’s public sector commercial trading enterprises, industrial infrastructure and public services stirred a tension between the investors, management, workers and citizens. This disregulation extended into the private sector, amid frequent restructuring of the state authorities.

Ironically, the Bank of New Zealand was rescued twice to the tune of about $1,300 million, with two government orchestrated ‘capital raisings’ in 1989 and 1990.

The BNZ’s financial distress came as a consequence of its credit manufacturing exposure to the property markets in New Zealand and Australia that slumped following the 1987 Sharemarket Crash. In the second bail-out, merchant bankers Fay Richwhite paid $100 million for a 30% stake. The Bolger Government resisted public pressure for an inquiry, and sold the BNZ to NAB in 1992, and with this privatisation the National Government reversed the Colonial Government’s nationalisation of 1895.

This trans-corporate heist of the New Zealand economy resumed at pace during the Key Ministry and continues onward un-abaited as a ‘quiet transfer’. New Zealand now resembles a Monopoly game, but with an additional outer external circuit occupied by transnational banks, capital management firms, and mutual funds such as CitiBank, JP Morgan Chase, HSBC, UBS, BNP Paribas, Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street.

Every industry is cartelized, and they are dominated by players maintaining market monopolies, and tethered with foreign ownership ties, credit lines, and linkages to transnational-affiliated policy dissemination think-tanks, while regulators play dumb.

For example, Fletcher Building appears to be New Zealand-owned to local eyes, due to the company brands it owns. These are: Winstone Wallboards, that produces the GIB which enjoys cosy compliance arrangements with councils throughout the toll-booth neo-feudal plantation economy. Fletchers also owns the building supply franchise, Placemakers, Golden Bay cement, Firth concrete, pipes supplier Humes, quarry firm Winstone Aggregates, civil engineering firm Brian Perry, Easysteel, Strammit steel, Fletcher Reinforcing, Altus aluminium, Dimond and Pacific Coilcoaters roofing.

However, Fletcher Building is 65% owned by four global banks (HSBC, 25%; Citicorp, 19.05%; JP Morgan, 13.91%; BNP Paribas, 7.65%), showing its leverage to draw on manufactured credit, since these banks are shareholders in the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Ergo, the trans-corporate take-over of New Zealand corresponds with the ongoing forging of the global super-economy, amid rupturing tectonic geopolitical shifts.

Across the world, the western banking cartel repeatedly inflicted 395 banking, currency and sovereign debt crises between 1970 and 2007. The strategy of Western capitalists was inflicted to construct the conditions amenable to financial volatility and use the ensuing financial crises as a mechanism to gain more control over the world’s governments and their respective citizenries. In 1970s, they opted to tether this economic warfare strategy, to developments in finance, shifts in the capitalist system and innovations in computing. To this end, Western capitalists greenlighted what Snoopman calls the Three CC’s — Credit Conjuring, Cartel Collusion, and Chip Construction — in order to reinvigorate the American Empire and to forge techno-feudalism, with the view to securing the permanent enslavement of humanity.

This strategy culminated in the construction of transnational cartels across every industry of the American Empire, or ‘the West’. Their debt-based capital raising, whether through loans, corporate bonds and share issuances creates a structural imperative for growth in profits to make loan repayments, to pay bond yields and to make dividend allocations. In turn, growth as a structural force compels cartels to parlay with aggressive strategies, plans and tactics. Consequently, incessant growth sets the conditions for driving plunder, war and poverty, and all kinds of enslavement.

Snoop-Takeaway: Banks inflict financial crises to strategically sabotage industries, politically capture nations and compromise administrations, to benefit a client oligarchy and their allies.

13. The Banking Cartel is Core Componentary of New Zealand’s Cryptocratic Dark State

The thirteenth secret of New Zealand banking is that the industry is captured by a cryptocracy that rules the realm, and every significant institution— from the shadows.

The secret elite criminal network that orchestrated the currency crisis in mid-1984 to create an atmosphere conducive to governance by emergency to carry out the pre-planned transcorporate heist of the economy in the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s — are still staging crises, managing the optics, and serving the solutions. The requisite commissioned inquiries, reviews and studies, as well as court cases are part of the cover-ups. The cryptocracy’s chess moves are played with spooky precision-timing to riff off historical events, so that the newsmaking theater simultaneously performs as cryptic signals intelligence, boasts its ritualized spectacular power and functions to maintain discipline among a network that includes ‘soldiers’ who make events happen.

The cryptic ‘fingerprints’ of the secret elite is detectable in the meta-data of dates.

New Zealand’s issues, scandals and crises are thematically encoded with historical riffs to signal authorship, unity, scapegoats and caution — while telegraphing hidden aims — in plain sight. This pattern of metaphor-laden historical riffing reveals a ‘matrix code’ used by cryptocratic network to signal their chess-moves to one another.

In music, a riff is a concise musical phrase that is played multiple times to create a recognizable theme within the song. They provide a foundation and structure to the music, often appearing at the beginning of a song or at the start of a chorus. Where a a hook is also a catchy musical idea, and usually only appears once or a few times for greater impact, a riff is repeated as a motif or figure in the melody or accompaniment of a musical composition. So, a syndicates’ encoded chess moves perform as motifs to reveal a narrative arc, while conveying psychopathic humour consistent with a theme.

This cryptic coding system works as ‘signals intelligence’ to communicate individual, institutional and ideological capture, cooperation and conviction to advance a coordinated rupture with the past by theming events to riff off N.Z.’s history. This way, the syndicates’ expected chess moves can tracked, and defections detected swiftly.

In the case of the Commerce Commission’s retail banking market report (20 August 2024), the key dates from start to finish were timed to stealthily signal the status quo.

Let Snoopman lay out the thematically-encoded history riffs in this “Project Timeline”.

On June 19 2023, Dr Duncan Webb, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, transmitted his request to the New Zealand Gazette for the Commerce Commission to conduct the market study into personal banking services. The Minister stated the study could include the structure of the industry and its competitive nature, which meant the request wasn’t limited to personal banking. And, the Commission could also focus any additional matters not listed. These additional matters could have included showing how the ‘Big Four’ buy government securities and that without this ‘commercial banking’ activity, a debt enslavement system with privately manufactured bank credit funding public debt — would not be possible. And therefore, the retail banking sector wouldn’t be able to charge interest, as an evil extortionist rent, on ‘borrowed money’, for such things as home ‘loans’, which collaterize property titles.

Given the Commerce Minister’s gazette letter was dated June 19 2023, what are the odds that it was on June 19 1861, when the New Zealand Bank Bill was introduced into the House Representatives? This bank bill endorsed the establishment of the Bank of New Zealand, which was founded on July 2 1961, to be the primary private banking mechanism to profit from brokering private debt to finance the escalation of the New Zealand Wars. After all, a closing off of ‘the commons’ is an essential pre-requisite to establishing capitalism, which is an imperial instrument of expansion utilizing private credit as the dominant source of currency in cahoots with the state.

And, on June 19th 1847, the Auckland Savings Bank received its first deposit.

Ergo, the Minister’s gazette letter telegraphed that the Commission’s stewardship over the ‘market study’ wouldn’t rock the foundations of the banking industry.

On 20 June 2023, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs had the terms of reference for the Commission’s market study into retail banking published in the New Zealand Gazette. The market review was set with a deadline for August 20 2024.

On 20 June 1866, the arrest of the gold thieves Richard Burgess, Thomas Kelly and Joseph Sullivan for the ‘Maungatapa Murders’ took place. (Philip Levy was arrested the previous day). The four-man ‘Burgess Gang’ (also known as the ‘Kelly Gang’) were subsequently hung at Nelson for the murders of four men while en route to the West Coast goldfields. The four men had arrived in New Zealand via the goldfields of Victoria, Australia. Ergo, gold rush and villainy metaphors signified rewards and perils for the modern-day ‘gold thieves’, especially for the ‘Big Four Ozzie Banks’.

The following day, June 21, the Commission announced the study had “opened”. This news was spread through Corporate New Zealand, and their Media Monarchy shills.

The banks claimed the market study wasn’t needed. The chief executive of the industry’s ‘forum’, the New Zealand Banking Association Roger Beaumont, claimed, “We’ve got nothing to hide.” Beaumont added, “It’s a highly regulated industry and we’re used to being very transparent and open because of that degree of regulation.”

The Banking Association’s members include: ANZ, BNZ, ASB, Westpac, TSB, Heartland, The Cooperative Bank, Kiwibank, SBS, Citi, J.P.Morgan, HSBC, RaboBank, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, KB Kookmin Bank, and affiliate members, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and the “Big Three” lawfirms, Chapman Tripp, Russell McVeagh and Bell Gully, who all trace their origins to the Colonial Era of New Zealand’s Masonic state formation, when the land was wrested from Māori either by swindle, struggle or stealth. The Banking Association claims it is a “forum for member banks to work together on non-competitive industry issues” and to be “the voice of the banking industry. We back our banks to deliver for New Zealanders by shaping policy and telling the industry’s story.”

This banking lobby group’s corporate roster looks like a modern version of the Colonial Era Northern Club for members of Auckland’s Oligarchy, the ‘Limited Circle’. In sunlight, the ‘nothing to hide’ claim drops like hung outlaws at the gallows.

Snoop Snapshot: Bell Gully resulted from a merger between Bell Gully & Co of Wellington, founded in 1860, and Buddle Weir & Co of Auckland, founded in 1840, and from a merger with the law firm Whitaker & Russell, founded in 1861, by Freemason Frederick Whitaker and Methodist lay-preacher Thomas Russell, the same year that the Bank of New Zealand was established by colonial legislation. Bro. Whitaker became NZ’s Attorney-General and Premier in 1863, while Mr Russell filled the role of Colonial Defence Minister. In this ministerial post, the primary founder of the Bank of New Zealand, Thomas Russell, oversaw the dispersal of funds for the ‘Waikato War’ of 1863-64, that were brokered by the BNZ. Meanwhile, Parliament was like an executive branch of the Bank of New Zealand; 28 shareholders and five directors were in the House with the founder.

The timing of the Commission’s announcement to open a market study into personal banking that would include scoping out how to ‘unlock’ a Māori Lands Market — belied the cryptocracy’s dark humour. How uncanny was it that the public announcement — by the state’s Wellington-headquartered competition regulatory authority — occurred on June 21, and therefore thematically riffed off the date June 21 in 1843, when a delegation of magistrates set out from Wellington to investigate the Wairau Affray. A massacre occurred in the Wairau Valley near Nelson on June 17, when the armed party confronted the Māori group on the muddy banks of a stream. A shot was fired, leading to a firefight in which 22 European settlers and 4 to 9 Māori —including Te Rangihaeata’s wife, Te Rongo — were killed. The New Zealand Company claimed to have purchased the fertile Wairau Valley in 1839, from a deed obtained by a whaler dating back to 1832. Chief Te Rauparaha claimed the deed was for timber and water rights, not full land ownership, and that the deed was not legitimately obtained.

A posse from Nelson accompanied Captain Arthur Wakefield and Nelson Police Magistrate Henry Thompson, who ventured into the Wairau Valley bush to confront the chiefs with a warrant for a charge of arson, alleged to have occurred arising from their opposition to the survey. Thompson demanded the chiefs accompany him aboard the Government brig, Victoria. He made two attempts to handcuff the chief belligerent of the Musket Wars, Te Rauparaha. The chiefs were prepared to accept adjudication of the land dispute, but would not submit to being treated like prisoners by boarding the ship. While the two sides were conferring, a shot was accidently fired by an untrained labourer, who had been added to the arrest party. The affair led to deep bitterness, and represented a cultural conflict over legitimacy of jurisdictions.

Reading the runes, amid ongoing industry reviews, the members of the New Zealand Bankers’ Association saw that a review of the banking industry was on the horizon.

They rebranded as the New Zealand Banking Association to give themselves a Māori translation: Te Rangapū Pēke. This Bank Association stated it was King Tāwhiao’s name for a Māori banking rōpū (or group). Tāwhiao, the second Māori King, who had established Te Peeke o Aotearoa (The Bank of Aotearoa) around 1886 as a financial institution to support the economic autonomy of the Kīngitanga (King Movement). It operated until about 1905, and was usually referred to as ‘the Maori Bank’.

The Bankers’ Association CEO, Mr Beaumont, wrote smugly, “The ingoa, or name, was given to us by Tāwhiao … and we are very grateful for this generous gift. The name reflects who we are as an association of banks woven together to speak with one voice.” This rebrand was announced on 31 January 2023. Potently, on January 31 1770, Freemason Captain James Cook had the British flag raised on Motuara Island, Queen Charlotte Sound, as a Discovery Doctrine ritual when he claimed possession of the lands in King George III’s name, in the presence of an ‘old Indian man’.

Naturally, the old Indian man had no clue that Captain Cook was peforming a ‘Discovery Ritual’, which was the first of 10 elements pertaining to a legal doctrine used by the Christian Cannon Powers to lay claim to territories in the ‘New World’.

So, what motives lay beneath this appellation-themed metaphor-laden historical riff?

The new trade name for the Bankers’ Association not only co-opted the Māori equivalent in keeping with the current corporate-state zeitgeist of political correctness. This manipulative chess move sought to deepen the cultural assimilation of a people who lost the New Zealand Masonic Revolutionary War on the watch of the second Māori King, King Tāwhiao Potatau Te Wherowhero, who advocated a self-reliant Māori economy. Since the Bank of New Zealand played an instrumental role in raising finance for the Waikato War of 1863-64, it would stick in the craw of the Waikato-Tainui tribes to know the Bankers’ Association rebrand announcement was timed with an appellation-theming to telegraph the bankers rule the ‘Monoply Board’.

The Bankers’ Association’s rebrand occurred amid corporate Māori entities investing in Māori-focussed housing, transport hubs, and industrial park developments.

Ergo, with Māori wealth rising, the vexed issue of Māori Land being excluded from the banking industry’s ‘loans’, could be addressed. Naturally, the Market Study on Personal Banking didn’t spell out that retail and commercial banks don’t actually loan savers’ deposits. The terminology in the Commission report such as ‘home loan’, ‘borrower’, ‘residential mortgage’, ‘principal’, and ‘interest’ added to the deceptive smoke and mirrors theater, to obscure a state-regulated cartelized industry practising structural rackteering, systemic fraud, economic warfare and financial enslavement.

With this appellation chess move, the cryptocracy telegraphed that Māori Land would be added to the New Zealand Edition of the Monopoly. This appellation-themed historical riffing telegraphed the bankers expected title deeds as collateral for ‘loans’.

This gazetted notice was published again on June 22 2023, allegedly due to a minor formatting error. Perhaps this mistake wasn’t an error, but an advertisement.

Also on June 22 2023, a statement of process paper was published. How uncanny, since it was on June 22 in 1836 that Edward Gibbon Wakefield presented a process for the colonization of New Zealand before a House of Commons Committee on Colonial Lands. Wakefield advocated a “systematic” approach to colonization, including a policy of selling land at a “sufficient price” to fund the migration of laborers. By this term, he referred to the problem capitalists in the colonies faced since they were forced to be their own workers, in those places where immigrant workers were able to become instant landowners because land prices were dirt cheap. Wakefield, who sought to replicate the capitalist class system, envisaged a solution of controlling the supply of land available for migrants to create a “sufficient price” for the soil, that in turn would regulate the supply of labour. Ergo, sustaining the class system today requires maintaining the scarcity over land through the banking cartel’s maintenance over the scarcity of debt-free cash. The supply of land to migrants is also regulated by maintaining a low wage and low salary economy, by modulating the cost of credit to scuttle employment, sabotage business growth, and to perpetuate credit dependency.

Ergo, to anticipate the possibility that labouring Māori might falter in their mortgage payments, the Banking Association’s law firm members would need to prepare a legal process for a house committee to approve, whereby the titles to Māori Land be held as collateral, so they could be disposed of through the brutal mortgagee sale mechanism.

Potently, it was on June 22 1982, that Muldoon gazetted his general freeze on prices, which included wages and salaries, commodities, rents, interest, and dividends, but excluded share prices. The stock market became a playground for asset inflation.

Ironically, where Muldoon’s grip on the economy was framed as state centralized planning to justify the transition to a ‘market economy’, the sleight of hand by architects of the corporate raiding of the New Zealand was that the role of central planning would shift to an army of professionals working in think-tanks, banks, and consultancies — in cahoots with the central bank, treasury and other state agencies.

On 28 June 2023, a Cabinet Paper stated Cabinet approved the banking market study.

What are the odds that on 28 June 1862, Coromandel District was proclaimed a goldfield, by Freemason Governor Bro. George Grey via the New Zealand Gazette. It was the 1860s gold rush on the Coromandel Peninsula, in the North Island, and in Otago and the West Coast of the South Island, and the N.Z. Masonic Revolutionary War of 1860 to 1872, that were the catalysts in forging the colonial banks’ growth.

Given the timing of this Cabinet Paper, how uncanny was it that on 28 June 1870, that Freemason Bro. Julius Vogel announced a public works and development programme requiring a loan of £10,000,000 ($20 million) from overseas in his budget speech in the Colonial Parliament. It was in 1875, that N. M. Rothschild ‘loaned’ the New Zealand Government £4 million at 4.5% interest for Immigration and Public Works, as Jules Ayer’s “A Century of Finance” recorded the financial vampirism of the London House of Rothschild. As such, the Cabinet’s approval of the banking market study on June 28 2023, signalled that it was time to create a Māori Land Square, a Tokenized Citizen Wallet, and a Human Data Harvesting Chance Card for the New Zealand Techno-Feudal Edition of Monopoly, just as various gold fields, tribal territories and fencible settler districts could be added to the New Zealand Colonial Edition of Monopoly.

Ergo, the Commerce Commission’s personal banking market study was about consolidating the banking industry’s structural position as a debt-enslavement grid.

On August 10 2023, the Commerce Commission published a Preliminary Issues paper.

On August 10 1840, Captain Owen Stanley arrived at Akaroa in the Royal Navy warship, HMS Britomart, to claim sovereignty over the entire South Island by right of Cook’s ‘Discovery’. This chess move occurred in reaction to the arrival of the French covert, L’Aube, on the evening of July 10 1840 at the Bay of Islands. The French naval Captain Charles François Lavaud was beaten in his mission to claim the South Island as a colony of France. How fitting that in 1841, HMS Britomart was used to conduct the first detailed hydrographic survey of Waitematā Harbour, under the command of Captain Owen Stanley, since the port town of Auckland needed navigation charts.

Ergo, a preliminary issues theming was evident in the Commission’s chess move.

On September 7 2023, submissions closed on the Commission’s Preliminary Issues paper. There would be opportunity to make more submissions to the Commission, who would facilitate further ‘stakeholder’ feedback mechanisms in conferences and take written reponses, such as for its draft report. So, what better mocking way to telegraph the end of this Preliminary Issues feedback process — in a ‘democratic society’ denied the subject of civics during 13 years of mass indoctrination — than to riff off a historical farewell dinner held for Sir George Grey, on September 7 1853 in the Wairarapa, which was one of many to mark the closing of his first governorship?

Ergo, the submissions deadline of September 7 signalled plenty of opportunities would follow, since the farewell dinners for Grey were drawn out for months; he finally departed the colony on December 31st 1853 on the barque, Commodore. He was recalled to the Colony in 1861, to act as consolidator in the Masonic New Zealand Revolution set in motion by the Freemasonic idealitists, Captain James Cook and Joseph Banks. In his re-appointment as Governor of the Colony, Grey would act as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to end the ‘Maori Rebellion’, since the forging of capitalism required a conquest element, which was integral to the ‘Doctrine of Discovery’. Naturally, a subsection in the Preliminary Paper titled, “A brief history of banking in New Zealand”, failed to mention that the Bank of New Zealand was established in 1861 by the parliament’s legislation, and it quickly became the colonial government’s banker, raising finance to fund the escalation of the New Zealand Wars, as Snoopman reported in 2017. Instead, this brief history of N.Z. Banking mentioned that several banks opened in the 1860s amid the gold rush. Ergo, the Commerce Commission was telegraphing capitalism’s role as an instrument of imperial expansion, was outside the scope of its “Market Study on Personal Banking” — lest the New Zealand Monkey woke up and realized they are all a captive peasantry.

On October 5 2023, cross-submissions closed on the Preliminary Issues paper. These submissions presented feedback, including criticism of the sector’s competitiveness.

What are the odds that it was on October 5 1866, when the ‘Burgess Gang’ (or the ‘Kelly Gang’) were hung at Nelson for the murders of four men while en route to the West Coast goldfields? A reading of an eyewitness account the same day by the Nelson Evening Mail, casts doubt on whether the three men hung at the Nelson Goal had a fair trial, since the Government was under pressure to make an arrest and had offered a reward at a time when the state had neither any bodies nor proof against the suspects.

What followed in the prison yard was a scene that in effect performed like an inversion of the fictional crucifixion scene from the New Testament, with the so-called ring-leader Richard Burgess positioned in the middle, and with Thomas Kelly to left of him and Philip Levy to his right. At the gallows, Burgess admitted he was a career criminal and said the informant, Joseph Sullivan, the fourth member of the gang, had actually carried out the killings. Burgess said he became only aware of the murders after the fact, and implied he played a role in the last one of the murders. Kelly and Levy both professed their innocence. Levy added that he witnessed the Superintendent visit Sullivan in prison and assure the captive “approver” that he would get a pardon and be relocated to a part of the world where he was unknown.

Ergo, their metaphorical cross submissions weren’t going to change the court’s decision, and so their testimony at the gallows, performed like an inverted riff of the fictional crucifixion scene; the phantom messianic, ‘Jesus Christ’, was flanked by two thieves.

While Sullivan avoided the death penalty by turning ‘Queen’s evidence’ and testifying against his co-accused, he still received a life sentence. A free pardon was for any accomplice, but not the actual murderer. Ergo, this Burgess Gang hanging contained the ingredients of blame, betrayal, and bias that were reworked as metaphors for a psycho-humour riff in the closure date for cross-submissions on the Preliminary Issues paper. After all, the Victorian Era hanging scene at the Nelson Goal had performed like an inversion of the crucifixion scene from the fictional New Testament. So, despite the Captives presenting criticism, the convictions stayed unchanged. Any deluded Informants lacked a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card, since the Colonial Banksters possessed the stack. The cryptocracy’s humour mocked the profane participants and the public.

On March 21 2024, the Commerce Commission released its draft report on personal banking. What are odds that the March 21 1848, that a meeting took place to form the Canterbury Association, which led to the formation of the exclusively Protestant-established City of Christchurch? Ergo, a Church of England settlement-themed historical riffing signalled the Bankers’ Association had little to worry about in 2024.

On April 18 2024, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand tabled its report on the Personal Banking Market Study. How uncanny that on April 18 1840, the first Surveyor General, Felton Mathew, embarked at the Bay of Islands to search for a site for a new capital? The Far North’s biggest tribe, Ngāpuhi, would feel aggrieved that the colony’s capital would not be Kororāreka (now Russell), but instead would be located in the Waitemata Harbour, and would be named Auckland, after Lieutenant Governor William Hobson’s sponsor, Lord Auckland. The mission to gain development loans were withheld until toward the end of the New Zealand Masonic Revolutionary War of 1860 to 1872.

Ergo, techno-feudalism stealthily displaces capitalism, itself established as a colonial-settler expansionist instrument of empire. The Far North’s development stalled since Ngāpuhi refuse to settle, and the Crown refuses to relinguish sole sovereign power.

On April 19 2024, the Cabinet Office published a Cabinet Minute about the Commerce Commission’s Personal Banking Market Study stating the Minister met with the Commission and that the Minister would report back to the Cabinet Economic Policy Committee to seek agreement to any necessary elements of the response. Given that the coercive and forceful features of state power are ‘necessary’ to establish or reforge an instrument of imperial expansion, such as capitalism, it was was a potent date to publish this Cabinet Minute, which referred to the Market Study.

Indeed, on April 19 1841, the first sale of Auckland town allotments was held. Among the buyers was John Logan Campbell, who founded the Auckland Savings Bank in 1847. Campbell and his business partner, William Brown, bought an allottment on Shortland Street. To the rear of this allotment they built for Brown and his wife a cottage from kauri wood. This dwelling, called Acacia Cottage, survives as Auckland’s oldest house, in Cornwall Park, to which it was shifted in 1920. Auckland Savings Bank would flourish in the burgeoning residential mortgage market as the city grew.

These lands were acquired by Crown Agents who claimed they were purchased off Ngati Whātua of Ōrākei, while the iwi claims the land transfers were customary gifts to the Crown made with the understanding that such gifts were intended for mutual trade, development and economic prosperity, rather than a permanent sale to hock off.

The iwi claims the word “utu” in the deed of transfer was but was ‘mis-translated’ as “payment”, whereas in 1840, “utu” represented a broad concept of reciprocity, ongoing mutual obligation and maintenance of balance, rather than merely revenge. The tribe failed to comprehend capitalism’s wiring: it is an instrument of imperial expansion.

Uncannily, the Commission’s draft report on personal banking defined a residential mortgage as “a legal instrument registered on a residential property’s title in order to secure the payment of a loan made by a bank (or other lender) to the property owner (for example, to enable the owner to buy the property, to buy land for the construction of a new house or to renovate an existing house).” And business ‘loans’ are similar.

This legal instrument allows the bank to make a collateral claim: “A mortgage allows the lender to sell the property as a last resort if the borrower is unable to pay back the loan. While a mortgage registered on the title is separate to the underlying loan agreement, lending related to residential property is commonly referred to as a home loan, and the terms home loan and mortgage are sometimes used interchangeably.”

Ergo, the ‘Banker’ player still dominates in the New Zealand Edition of the Monopoly.

On May 2 2024, submissions on economic metrics closed. This was a potent date to riff off. On May 2 1858, the crowning of Te Wherowhero Potatau I as the first Māori King took place at Ngaruawhaia. The Kingitanga (or Māori King Movement) was established in an attempt to unify tribes with a pan-Māori tribal power structure to halt sales of Māori lands. The Colonial Oligarchy framed this refusal to sell land for a pittance, as a ‘Maori Rebellion’. Ergo, from the Masonic-Protestant colonial capitalists’ perspective, the coronation of the first Māori King telegraphed poor economic metrics for the development of a class-stratified capitalist economy.

On May 13th 2024, the Commerce Commission opened a consultation conference with a ‘mihi whakatau’, which is a form of welcome similar to a pōwhiri, but less formal. This three-day conference included a session on reducing the barriers to lending on Māori freehold land. How uncanny then, that the timing for opening this consultation conference occurred on May 13th 2024, given that it was on May 13 1864 when a Bank of New Zealand agency opened for business in a tent on the riverbank at Ngaruawhaia, the village that had been the stronghold of Tainui-Waikato before the Waikato War of 1863-64? Ergo, the Commission’s facilitating of industry growth into financing development of Māori freehold land, was signalled with dark humour.

This consultation conference ended on May 16th, which riffed off the date May 16 1833 when British Resident James Busby met with chiefs at Paihia and he received a salute of seven guns from the HMS Imogene. In June 1831, Busby outlined his dream job description to make treaties with Māori, when he published a pamphlet in England, titled “Brief Memoir Relative to the Islands of New Zealand”. In September 1831, a rumour had spread that a French ship was coming to invade and evidently caused much alarm in the Bay of Islands, and several rangatira approached Reverend Williams to seek protection from King William IV. A French corvette, La Favorite, arrived on October 3. This event triggered a letter to King William IV, dated October 5 1831 and signed by 13 rangatira asking for the King’s protection. Years later, Busby swindled 143,000 acres from Māori around the Bay of Islands on news of Captain Hobson’s imminent treaty mission. Ergo, a new wave of swindle was signalled.

How ironic then that a session on Māori access to personal banking services was published on February 14 2024, given that it was on February 14 1872 that Chief Te Kooti Arikirangi Te Tūruki engaged with Government forces for the last time. After all, it was the armed resistance of Te Kooti that was the last vestige of the ‘Maori Troubles’. The Commerce Commission was gleaning information about how to remove obstacles for Māori to be fully absorbed into retail banking. Yet, the sector, the industry and the nation is dominated by a state-endorsed cartel that maintains a structural debt-enslavement business model based on cash scarcity, exorbitant land prices and the exortionist racketeering practise of charging fees, including interest, for their fraudulently manufactured credit. This was the gorilla in the hearings rooms of the Commerce Commission and at the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee.

On May 27 2024, the transcripts from the consultation conference were published. Given that that trans-corporate takeover of the New Zealand economy occurred as a result of the Rockefeller-led ‘1980s Project’ to forge a global super-economy, what are the odds that on May 27 1839, the American flag was first flown in New Zealand at Okiato, Bay of Islands, by the American Consul Captain James Reddy Clendon?

On 30 May 2024, the post-conference cross-submissions closed on the third day, like Commerce Commission was signalling a biblical resurrection after a crucification sacrifice ritual for the salvation of fallen retail banking customers who paid usury.

How ironic, because on May 30 1842, Bishop Selwyn arrived at Auckland to begin work in New Zealand. Because, as Bishop, George Augustus Selwyn convened a constitutional conference at St Stephen’s Chapel, Judges Bay, Auckland, in 1857, to forge a Constitution for the Anglican Church of the Province of New Zealand. In the 1850s, Selwyn advocated of Māori rights, which drew bitter reproaches. However, in the early 1860s, he despaired over the upheaval amid the wars over land, the setback to the growth of a just and equal society, and the divisions within his church.

By 1863, he was unable to see any alternative to the military campaign in the Waikato. This was an ironic and tragic outcome. His action in associating with Lieutenant General Duncan Cameron’s forces as a chaplain brought a bitter legacy which reverberated in New Zealand’s Anglican Church long after the cessation of hostilities.

After an engagement which resulted in the deaths of women and children in a burning whare at Rangiaowhia on 21 February 1864, it was charged that the bishop had treacherously misled them into believing the village was a safe haven. Other stories claimed that Selwyn assisted in the massacre and blessed the troops involved. Rangiaowhia was an unfortified food basket village with a flour mill, grain fields, vegetable gardens and an orchard, that was occupied by Ngāti Āpakura and Ngāti Hinetū. Some held out to defend their village, such as from St Paul’s Anglican Church, where shots were fired through the windows. About 10 or a dozen warriors fired from a large raupo-walled whare, which either caught fire in the volleys or was set alight, and all were killed by gunshot or the fire, including chiefs Ihaia and Hoani. Three corporals were shot dead, and Colonel Bro. Marmaduke Nixon was hit with gunfire through the left lung, and he died of gangrene on 27th May. Colonel Bro. Nixon was honoured with a full Masonic military funeral on 30 May 1864, the “largest ever known” procession travelled from the Albert Barracks to the Symonds Street cemetery.

Thus, the Commerce Commission’s post-consultation cross submissions start and finish dates, May 27 and May 30, riffed thematically off the ‘sacrifice’ of Freemason Colonel Bro. Nixon, who had been recalled from retirement following the outbreak of the First Taranaki War in March 1860, and made Commanding Officer of two units of the Mounted Defense Calvary (later renamed the Royal Volunteer Calvary). These men formed a line of defence across the Waitemata-Manukau isthmus, linking the Fencible settlements of Howick, Panmure, Ōtāhuhu and Onehunga. Bro. Nixon was also called upon to form a Colonial Defence Force when Governor Bro. Grey’s war plans for the tribes of the Waikato south of Auckland emerged. Nixon and Grey had both trained at Sandhurst Military College, and comprehended logistics were critical to war strategy.

The Battle of Rangiaowhia spelt the death knell for Māori resistance in the Waikato War. Colonel Nixon penetrated the Paterangi Line, which was a six mile system of pa, trenches and bunkers in the vicinity of Paterangi Pā, deep in Waikato territory. Without this productive village and its surrounding gardens and fields, and the loss of other pa sites in the Waikato, the Battle of Ōrākau was a disaster for Waikato Māori.

Ergo, the cryptocratic dark state were signalling through their penetration of the Commerce Commission that without the defeat of the Waikato and Tainui tribal forces at Rangiaowhia, the finance for the banking industry would have been withheld.

These post-conference cross-submissions papers were published on June 17 2024, which was like a spiralled reverberatory closing of the circle, since the Commission’s announcement to open its Personal Banking Market Study had occurred on June 21 2023. As such, these two dates June 21 2023, and June 17 2024, acted like an inversion to the Wairau Affray of June 17 1843, and the subequent delegation of magistrates who set out from Wellington on June 21 1843 to investigate the issues at stake.

The same day that the Commission published the post-conference cross-submissions papers, June 17 2024, the Treasury’s Debt Management Office (DMO) published a memorandum for Primary Dealers, describing objectives, processes, and expectations for an efficient market in N.Z. Government Securities. The Debt Management Office was seeking to minimise the Crown’s costs of borrowing. So, it was on June 17 1869, that the first gold mine at Thames, the Mooanatairi, opened. And on June 17 1872, a quartz-crushing machine was erected in Otago, after the 1860s gold rush.

Ergo, structural shifts are afoot, and the banking industry is being recalibrated to mine humans as data resources, while the economy is re-cast as a mining facility.

These correspondences may seem unrelated. However, the Government agency, New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals published a two-part report in late August 2024 detailing resources by quantity with maps, for a strategic timeline to develop the vassal state’s capacity as a global mineral exporter by 2040. Ergo, this plan requires highways engineered for heavy trucking, inland transport hubs, and upgraded rail connected to sea-ports that are continuing to be privatized by councils. And, this long-range casting of New Zealand as a mining facility ‘requires’ taxpayer backed state loans, and maintaining cheap credit in N.Z.’s currency to lure private investment.

The Treasury’s Debt Management Office’s memorandum titled, Updated Primary Market Access Framework, stated a consultation document had been released on March 19 2024. Potently, it was on this date, 19 March, in 1861 when hostilities formally ceased in Taranaki with a flag of truce hoisted for the second time and a ceasefire conference held near Redoubt No. 6, following an intervention by Chief Wiremu Tāmihana, the previous day, March 18, after the skirmishes continued. The first shots were fired on March 17 1860 by surveyor Charles Hursthouse, as part of a Masonic-Protestant plot to trigger war by selecting Waitara as the flash-point, and stoking known internal antagonisms over love and the hurt pride of two chiefs. Like Governor Grey, his Commissioner for Native Land Purchases, Bro. Donald Mclean, was a consumate gleaner of ‘native intelligence’. In effect a famous Māori proverb was weaponized. ‘He wāhine, he whenua mate ai te tangata’ which translates to ‘By women or land, man is defeated.’ The Native Affairs Minister, Christopher William Richmond, bragged in a memorandum dated March 20 1860 between officials:

“It has long been manifest that in the first attempt to enforce obedience to the governor’s decision on any question affecting the natives might bring the disaffected tribes to the point of rebellion. An occasion has now arisen in which it has become necessary to support the governor’s authority by a military force. The issue has been carefully chosen — the particular question being as favourable a one of its class as could be selected.”

This minute was a frank admission for stoking what was publicly cast as a ‘native insurrection’, since the surveyors had acted as agent provocateurs in a wedge of war framework. Richmond’s minute also outlined the Maori King Movement’s mind for national independence, to oppose further European settlement with armed resistance.

So, New Zealand’s Debt Management Office (DMO) signalled that debt-encumbered land was an effective mechanism to end resistance of any independent-minded Māori.

And, how incessant mortgage adverts with family-oriented marketing of home loans underscores how, ‘By women or land, man is defeated,’ still holds true — due to financial illiteracy. The entrapment of financially illiterate horny grown-ups works exquisitely well, because they don’t comprehend that the glossy brochures, slick TV commercials, and friendly bank staff, all mask the fact that every empire needs an instrument of expansion. And, how cartel capitalism became the de jure mechanism after the Colonial Cannon Powers had enslaved the peasant, aboriginal and native monkeys by enclosing the lands, restricting cash earnings and supplying credit. And, how the present Hundred Years’ War was envisaged at a secret meeting on February 15 1890 between Nathaniel Rothschild, Cecil Rhodes and other degenerate well-connected men to re-invigorate the British Masonic Empire. And, nor do financially illiterate horny grown-ups, lured by home-loan marketing, know that the world is still in the Third Hundred Years’ War, which began around 1900 as a conflict to control the territories, technologies and techniques associated with oil, and the present tectonic geopolitical shifts are a struggle to dominate the development of the computing chip.

The hierarchical arrangements that have been threaded through all civilizations, are poised to subsume humanity’s capacity to be free forever, if we the generations currently alive allow this totalitarian heist of the planet to proceed unchecked. This is because the super-computing has the capacity to collectivize all previous instruments of expansion, including the various iterations of slavery, monasticism, feudalism, capitalism, communism, and their variant off-shoots and legacy institutions, to forge technofeudalism. Amid the exponentially growing technological advancement, including artificial intelligence, robotics and the meshing of computing power with genetically engineered biological organisms, the planet’s rulers intend to make humans superfluous. Western Civilization has been reset onto a totalitarian trajectory.



But, who’d know reading DMO memos, that far-reaching transformations were afoot?

The DMO’s Primary Market Access Framework confirmed a name change from Registered Tender Counterparties (RTCs) to the term Primary Dealers (PDs), to conform with the name for the role of wholesale currency buyers of government securities in other jurisdictions, such as the United States. It also stipulated that market participants were required to uphold the reputation of NZGS markets and support the overall efficiency and functioning of the secondary market in NZGS products. This requirement implied the Primary Dealers were restrained from disclosing the racketeering inherent to the New Zealand’s banking cartel and their global counterparts. Furthermore, the Treasury’s Debt Management Office stated:

“A key objective of the Primary Market Access Framework is to support NZGS secondary market liquidity, thereby reducing any liquidity premiums on NZGS and consequently minimising the Crown’s funding costs.” — NZ Debt Management, 17 June 2024

In plain english, the Debt Management Office expected its Primary Dealers to actively pimp out N.Z.’s Government Securities to their clients, customers and counterparties.

So, more than a year after the Bankers’ Association conjured a minor name change to rebrand as the Banking Association, supposedly as a politically correct translation contrivance to incorporate Tāwhiao’s name for a Māori banking group name, Te Rangapū Pēke, ahead of the Commerce Commission’s sanitized ‘study’ of the retail banking sector, which incorporated a segment about how to extend mortgages to

Māori freehold title land, the Treasury’s Debt Management Office timing was cute.

Since the Treasury’s Debt Management Office (DMO) published its memorandum for Primary Dealers, stipulating the house-rules for an efficient market in New Zealand Government Securities and to facilitate minimising the Crown’s costs of borrowing, on the same day that post-conference cross-submissions papers were published on June 17 2024, the DMO was communicating its expectations that the Commerce Commission’s recommendations wouldn’t impinge on the syndicate’s debt market.

The date, June 17, after all, was packed with threats of calamity and promises of prosperity since it was on June 17 1843, that the Wairau Affray occurred, and on on June 17 1869, when the Mooanatairi gold mine opened at Thames, and on June 17 1872, that a quartz-crushing machine was erected in Otago, after the 1860s gold rush.

The publication date of the Treasury Debt Management Office’s ‘Consultation Document’ on the Primary Market Access Framework on March 19 2024 was potent for its historic significance, not only because it was on March 19 1861 when hostilities formally ceased in Taranaki with a flag of truce hoisted and a ceasefire conference held near Redoubt No. 6, following an intervention by Chief Wiremu Tāmihana.

Given the absurd poverty crisis in N.Z., that had grown in parallel with the corporate heist of the economy in the mid-1980s, another March 19 date carries potency.

On March 19 1930, Charles Bathurst, 1st Viscount Bledisloe, was appointed as N.Z.’s Governor General. Known as Lord Bledisloe, Charles Bathurst did a stint as Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Food Control during World War I, which was a junior minister’s post. The Ministry sponsored a network of canteens known as National Kitchens. As Governor General, Bledisloe was claimed to have improved Pākehā–Māori relations, purchasing the site where the Treaty of Waitangi was signed and presenting it to the nation as a memorial. This chess move was part of a charm offensive ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Waitangi Treaty signings. While the sanitized historical accounts mention he was Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of New Zealand during his term as governor-general, they fail to mention how this important alignment subtly worked to prepare the troops for another war, while advancing the charm offensive targetting Māori. Bro. Bledisloe wrote a forward to a 1935 book, The Extinct Lodges of New Zealand, which chronicled the demise of 32 lodges of New Zealand Freemasonry that had their heydays during the Colonial Era. Some of these lodges were set up prior to, and during, the New Zealand Masonic Revolutionary War of 1860 to 1872, to inflict the consolidation stage — by conquest.

Therefore, the date was potent, because in 2023, the year prior to the DMO’s ‘consulation document’, the New Zealand Food Network (NZFN) supported an average of over 630,000 individuals per month with food aid (including food parcels, social supermarkets, and community meals) via its partner food hubs, representing a 42% increase in demand compared to 2022, and an 83% increase over 2021. This is in a food exporting country of five million, that produces enough food for 40 million humans.

Ergo, at a time when the Luxon Government had just performed its summer charm offensive, the Treasury Debt Management Office was consulting with New Zealand’s banking cartel on tweaks to its Primary Dealer market in Government Securities to maintain the debt-enslavement system established during the Masonic takeover of New Zealand. How ironic that the heritage of the ‘Big Four’ can be traced back to the Victorian Era. The Bank of New Zealand was established in 1861, while Auckland Savings Bank was founded in 1847. And ANZ was in part formed out of the Union Bank of Australia (which opened New Zealand’s first trading bank in 1840), and the National Bank of New Zealand, which was established in 1873. And, Westpac’s corporate heritage in New Zealand began with the Bank of New South Wales establishing a presence in New Zealand in 1861 during the Otago Gold Rush. The Bank of New South Wales changed its name to Westpac in 1982, and acquired Trust Bank New Zealand in 1996, that in turn resulted from the mergers of New Plymouth Savings Bank (est. 1850), the Dunedin Savings Bank (est. 1864), the Invercargill Savings Bank (est. 1864) and the Hokitika Savings Bank (est. 1866) in 1988.

The cryptic deprivation, deception, and dispossession-theming struck a gloating tone.

Given that the Commerce Commission’s post-conference cross-submissions closed on May 30 2024, a date that riffed off the day, May 30 1842, of Bishop Selwyn’s arrival at Auckland, and that he would subsequently become embroiled in recrimminations over the massacre at Rangiaowhia on February 21 1864, it was uncanny that the Wairau Massacre on June 17 1843 appeared to be used as historical material to riff off for timing the publication of the post-conference cross-submissions papers on June 17 2024. After all, the Wairau Massacre occurred when a posse of jumped-up colonists tried to arrest Chief Te Rauparaha for a charge of arson associated with a land dispute.

The date 13 August 2024 was set as the deadline for the so-called ‘independent’ Commerce Commission to report back to the Minister of Commerce. This deadline riffed off the date, August 13 1847, when Reverend Henry Williams received news of Governor George Grey’s “Blood and Treasure” dispatch sent to Lord Gladstone on June 25 1846. Grey blamed Williams and other missionaries for swindling land from Māori, as the root cause of the Northern War of 1845-1846. However, this rationale was deceptive, for it deflected from the fact that the Northern Chiefs allied around Hone Heke and Te Ruki Kawiti were resentful that their trade was being taxed, their authority was sidelined like rail-cars consigned to a shunting yard, and that what land deals were deemed illegal were taken by the Crown. Ergo, the Commerce Commission signalled the report would obscure the “blood and treasure” operation’s true causes.

On December 10 2024, the Cabinet Office published a Cabinet Minute noting that the Cabinet Business Committee agreed with the Commerce Commission’s conclusion, outlined in its final market study report, that competition was not working as well as it could when providing retail banking services to New Zealand consumers. The Cabinet Business Committee said the Government will act on all 14 recommendations.

How uncanny that the publication of this Cabinet Minute riffed thematically off the historical date 10 December 1868 when the Kuranui Company’s 10-Stamper Battery officially opened in the district of Thames during the Thames Gold Rush. A 10-stamper battery (or 10-stamp mill) was a mid-sized industrial machine used in late 19th and early 20th-century hard-rock gold mining to crush gold-bearing quartz ore into a fine sand, allowing the gold to be extracted. And, on December 10 1969, the first ironsand was fed into the kiln at Glenbrook steelworks. Ergo, the cryptocracy — via the Cabinet Business Committee — signalled that the underlying purpose of the Commission’s Market Study on Personal Banking Services, was to glean data on how to efficiently mine as many humans as possible into a harvestable data resource.

And, what are the odds that the 10-point memorandum received a rubber stamp of approval from the Cabinet Business Committee, on the same date that the Kuranui Capmpany’s 10-Stamper Battery opened on the historical date, 10 December 1868, in Thames? The cryptocratic dark state’s crushing black humor mocked New Zealanders.

On September 19 2025, the Minister’s 12-Month Report on the Personal Banking Market Study was published, exactly 13 months after the Commerce Commission’s final report was publicly released. What are the odds that on September 19th 1949, the New Zealand pound currency was devalued in coordination with Britain and the Commonwealth countries? And on September 19 in 1840, Thorndon was gazetted by the New Zealand Company as a settlement site, instead of at Petone. (In 1865, an ‘independent’ Australian Commission selected Wellington as a suitable central location for the Colony’s Parliament, and the suburb of Thorndon became its home). The Reserve Bank and Treasury are located near the Beehive, which is in Thorndon.

The cryptic communications signalled that the cryptocracy was steering the executives at the Commission, ministers of Cabinet, and the members of the Banking Association, the officials at the Beehive, the Reserve Bank, the Treasury and its Debt Management Office, together in such a way to ensure the optics were well managed.

Ergo, these chess moves associated with the Commission’s Personal Banking Market Study signalled a curated solidarity — with metaphor-laden historical date riffs.

This modus operandi of thematic riffing off historical events was consistent with such metaphor-laden riffs associated with the set-up, execution and aftermath of the staged currency crisis in 1984, as detailed in part 4 of Snoopman’s Darkest Days by Dates Down Under series, entitled “Kiwi Dollar Weaponized as Ransom Notes — ‘Bastille Day’ Currency Crisis, 1984”. This finding proves continuity of a shadow government.

Snoop-Takeaway: N.Z. is ruled from the shadows by a domestic cryptocracy that signposts its chess moves with thematically-encoded date riffs in cahoots with a transnational dark state.

13 Dirty Secrets of Banking: Crony Capitalism Context and Conclusions

The banking cartel inflicts financial enslavement amid widespread economic illiteracy among the population, which starts in the Great Sorting Machine known as ‘school’.

Consequently, the New Zealand Monkey grows up to believe that their vote counts and that the elected Government has the power to make significant changes in the interests of the people. Yet, what changes are the brands of the Fizzy Drink Parties in office, while the Treasury designs the rules around the use of private financial institutions, who create credit currency, and while the State Services Commission appoints compliant leadership across the public service, and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) ensures uniform execution in policy direction.

Private finance is the senior partner of the Government, no matter which party wins.

This bank cartel is a system of Corporate Public–Private Government, facilitating technocracy to incrementally displace democracy. This occurs at a time when most monkeys who live in the ‘liberal democracies’ of so-called ‘Western Civilization’, think of an elected government as akin to a warranty where the product can be replaced if it turns out to be faulty. But, the faults are a form of planned obsolescence, not ‘failures’.

A two party system in a left-right political paradigm provides the illusion of choice.

In New Zealand, this illusion of choice was expanded in 1996 with a Mix-Member Proportional voting system, that in effect offered more fizzy drink brands at the election night party. Like in the two party system, a Coalition Government still out-sources decisions to corporate consultancies, anonymous advisors still slither across the floors of the Beehive, and the bank cartel still allocates credit to syndicate cronies.

The monkeys’ roll is to vote for the Zoo’s new Santa CEO, who promise better policy presents during vote harvest season, which happens every three years in New Zealand.

This charade works on children in grown-ups bodies who avoid political puberty, and who keep believing the fairy tales about bureaucratic elves toiling away all year round to build the better policy products. This avoidance to grow political balls or political ovaries, means nominal grown-ups are easily persuaded, or just go along to get along.

Oddly, most parents ‘teach’ their children to be honest, but they see their parents voting for a ‘professional group’ that can lie on record, yet they don’t go directly to jail.

And this ‘professional group’ behaves like an undisciplined class when the teacher is absent — squabbling, slinging insults and threatening ‘to tell’ to get rivals in trouble.

But, when they are overseas and meet up with similar professionals, they vainly pose for photos smiling, shaking hands and performing power walk rituals like they are at a prizegiving. And, it leaves free-thinkers wondering what prizes were really exchanged.

Since the public don’t make the effort to see ‘the wiring’ of the hidden mechanisms of social control, nor to hear the behind-the-scenes players manipulating the political, commercial, cultural or martial trajectory of New Zealand, like its a Carbon Tax Facility to plug into to recharge the corporate EV fleet, they become like kids every three years sitting on the knee of their favorite Team Santa asking for policy presents.

Yet, the role of central Government, local government and their agencies is to steadily build out the new operating system with shiny marketing selling a slick smurf story.

The key feature of the new operating system is that the nation state morphs into an infrastructure maintenance facility (IMF) which provides the administrative, legal and enforcement framework to assist the transcorporate networks to harvest resources.

The smurf story lacks the how and the who of the why N.Z. has a toll booth economy.

Since the Commerce Commission screened off investigating commercial banking, the regulator preserved its own oblivion as the principle actor. This prosecution authority also became the agent of the subsequent unwitting misdeeds by ‘failing’ to spot the mechanisms that facilitated a ‘meeting of minds’ to maintain a cartel syndicate.

Moreover, since the Commerce Commission observed seven broad elements consistent with cartel coordination, this prosecution entity could have opened a parallel covert probe to focus on the commercial banks, their personnel and the state interface.

After all, its top executives would have to be as dumb as hammers to fail to see the wiring of a cartel, as Snoopman’s ‘13 Secrets of Banking’ shows. But, the Commission was unprepared to embroil the Treasury, the Reserve Bank and the Inland Revenue Department for their complicity in maintaining the racketeering structure of the cartelized banking industry over many decades. The Commission would have also had to coordinate its probe with the Police, and the S.I.S., and the Crown Law Office.

The Commission concluded that New Zealand’s personal banking sector lacks competition due to the absence of a “disruptive maverick” provider. This excuse was a safe deflection away from the Commerce Commission’s short-comings as a regulator.

The ‘need’ for disruptive ‘Maverick Banks’ was also a suggestion of a small lobby group, Monopoly Watch NZ, founded in 2016 by Tex Edwards, who called the Big Four, “Austrialian dinosaurs”. He described the “Australian-owned cartel” as “a vested interest club house supported by an army of [l]obbyists like the Bankers [A]ssociation and the misguided [f]inance [p]rofessionals group, INFINZ”. Edwards believed the problems of capitalism were best fixed by the private sector, with investment capital coming from the business sector, to fund an open banking start-up, or an online ‘fintech’. In his view, the Commission needed to supply a framework, including capital requirements, for the establishment of Maverick Banks to be scaleable and sustainable. In his oral submission, he said UK officials made the banks fund ‘open banking’. Monopoly Watch advocated Commission executives range beyond Australia to glean information to propose viable solutions, rather than attempt to use tax-funds to fix the problems of an industry who were allowed to complete “erroneous” mergers.

Yet, he failed to comprehend that capitalism is being displaced by techno-feudalism, and that a necessary pre-requisite to complete this stealthy multi-decade transition is the impoverishment of the monkeys, such that they become techno-peasants. After all, without economic independence, all other rights collapse. And, one of the key objectives of techno-feudalism as the new instrument of expansion, is to create a perfect totalitarian system in which no one can rebel against its authoritarian regimes.

The Commission failed to admit that the “stable oligopoly” of the four major banks — BNZ, ANZ, ASB and Westpac — exists to act as a single monopoly. An oligopoly-type cartel refers to a formal, explicit agreement, or to tacit collusion between a small number of dominant firms (an oligopoly) within an industry to coordinate their actions— specifically regarding price-setting, output quotas, and market sharing.

Because the Commerce Commission played along with the Minister of Commerce (or his sly advisors), the nation’s competition regulator performed a screening action by failing to mention in its report that the BNZ, ANZ, Westpac and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (the ASB’s owner) are also categorised as Primary Dealers, who ‘buy’ the Government’s debt through Treasury’s Debt Management Office at a half-hour online ‘auction’ every Thursday afternoon. These four banks are among eight ‘primary dealers’ who set the price for renting the New Zealand currency each week by agreeing the ‘buy’ various quantities of the Treasury Bills and Governments Bonds.

But, the banks — as Primary Dealers — don’t use savers’ deposits to buy the state’s securities. The Primary Dealers conjure credit to ‘loan’ the Treasury the funds as debt, which is why the Treasury Debt Management Office is on the hook to pay a ‘bond yield’ (an interest-bearing security). After all, capitalism is a system of private credit funding public expenditure, while monkeys cheerfully toil for their existence because access to land is restricted, and while oligarchs weild their claims to wealth to steer the political trajectory of captive colonies that have been reframed as ‘free markets’. When savers nominate a portion of their deposits to be ‘invested’ in the government ‘treasuries’, they are participating in a secondary market, whereby the bank as a primary dealer is profitting off sub-letting the state securities to its clueless captive customers.

Ultimately, the four banking brands — BNZ, ANZ, ASB and Westpac — have in common the same top three underlying beneficial institutional owners: Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street. These three institutional investors collude at the apex of corporate ownership across western capitalism, to transition economies to a post-capitalism world with a new imperial instrument of expansion: techno-feudalism.

Just as the Commission avoided opening an independent investigation into the commercial banking sector, to detect its explicit and implicit coordination with each other and their counterparts in the personal banking sector space, to maintain a racketeering debt-based monetary system, this so called ‘independent’ regulatory authority also neglected to show that the ownership chain of the four major retail banks that controlled 90% of the market, shared the same top three owners.

But, to do that the Commission’s top executives would’ve had to overcome the cultural conditioning, complacency and cowardice that pervades every significant institution, in a land where the isolated population chases carrots and is afraid of sticks, in a most attentuated way. New Zealand suffers from small island syndrome. Most fear calling out shady practices in their workplaces, or industries, or public entities, because every private and public sector speciality is small and the elite level is tight at the top.

And, because the nation’s cultural wiring was forged in the Victorian Age, when the emergent establishment imposed acceptable topics of conversation, as any newsroom possessing a copy of Professor John Miller’s 1958 book, Early Victorian New Zealand: A Study of Racial Tension and Social Attitudes, 1839-1852 — would recall. The acceptable conversations were limited to reporting their afternoon walks, bragging about their children, gossiping on the worthiness of particular relationships as they pertained to class stratification, the entertainment on offer, and news from England, clothes, horses, and cases of outraged conventionalism. Embarassingly, this wiring continues in broad fundamental form with mere additions and subtractions, because the population maintains the performance of social masks, in a geographically isolated part of the world. Most who were born in N.Z. haven’t lived and worked and built anything with the local populations in foreign lands; that’d shake up rigid psyches.

Except, next door, in Australia, where 600,000 New Zealanders live in what is classed as a pivot state, meaning a nation located at the seam of the international system. Middle Powers such as Australia, are sites for contest among the rivals of the Great Powers, and as such they are drawn into a geopolitical game where they attempt to avoid ending up on the menu. Australia, as part of the Western Alliance, views China as a threat, even as it trades with the rising regional power. Snoopman explores the creepy, sinister logic that such an oceanic power alliance would require a shadow pivot state to fulfil a Trojan Horse function, by acting as its lightening-rod, its lab-facility and its light-house. The thematic date-riffing — that is detectable in New Zealand’s staged disasters, economic crises and other catalytic events since the tragic Ballantynes’ Fire in 1947 — continues to the present, functioning as a covert war.

Ergo, where Britain exported its hardy excess convicts to Australia, New Zealand was colonized by Britain’s excess population of conformists, who performed the polite airs.

So, the “nice” population doesn’t question, speak-up, nor forge parallel watchdogs.

But, the most mobile take flight in search of work in the old penal colony across the ‘ditch’, or further afield, meaning that at any one time, a million ‘Kiwis’ live overseas.

Consequently, most New Zealand Monkeys give no thought to why N.Z.’s Government borrows money, how debt besets councils books, or who has enough money to ‘lend’ to a government, let alone governments everywhere, as the Debt Clocks show. Nor, why tethering a state’s economy to debt is a bad idea, and how and why it happened.

For example, commerce students learn that when the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) was formally established on August 1st 1934, following the Reserve Bank Act 1933, it was created to act as the nation’s central bank, taking over the sole right to issue banknotes, manage currency, control the exchange rate, and provide stability to the financial system during the economic distress of the Great Depression. But, commerce students don’t learn that the Rothschilds, as the world’s dominant banking dynasty in the 19th century — withheld serious development finance for Colonial New Zealand until after the ‘Land Wars’ were won by the British and Colonial forces. Ergo, the land was enclosed by a masonic-driven conflict and crooked land agents, surveyors and lawmakers finished off what the soldiers couldn’t complete, to establish capitalism. Neither do those students of commerce who gain a masters of business administration actually learn how Lord Nathaniel Rothschild hosted a cabal meeting at his country estate on February 15 1890 to hear Cecil John Rhodes pitch his world domination plot to reforge the British Empire using a Jesuit-like secret society.

This world domination plot would entail making war in southern Africa to gain control of the gold mines as a war treasure chest, while the diamond mines would supply gemstones with the hardness for machine-cutting tools to engineer a fully mechanized war machine on land, the seas, and in the air for ‘the Great War’. And in the ‘Inter-War Period’, a collapse of Germany’s economy amid a worldwide slump would be staged for a ‘grid’ of international bankers, and industrialists to resource the Nazis on a war path, as any newsroom possessing a copy of Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich, by Guido Giacomo Preparata — would know.

Ergo, after World War II, the Federal Reserve’s dollar imperium gained the status as a de-facto world currency because America was the only power left un-wrecked.

New Zealand and Australia were drawn deeper into the orbit of the American Empire.

Both country’s currencies were earmarked for a changeover. On October 1st 1957, a Committee appointed by the Minister of Finance, had recommended a currency switch from the imperial pound to a decimal dollar, while their Australian federal government counterparts appointed a committee to investigate the issue in 1959. In 1963, both countries announced they would go decimal. As a prepatory step, the New Zealand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was signed on August 31 1965.

In 1965, a Bank of New Zealand employee, Terrance Nuthall, was sent to the BNZ’s Melbourne branch and later to the bank’s Sydney branch, while Australia prepared its currency switch-over set for February 14 1966. The Australian currency change-over was commerce-themed, since the New South Wales colony’s first shop opened at Sydney Cove on February 14 1792. Nuthall said his secondment to Australia was in order to help oversee the Bank of New Zealand switch to a decimal one. He helped write manuals, gave talks at clubs and invited Muldoon to speak at a Junior Chamber, while publicity on the new currency was organised by the Decimal Currency Board, and the Decimal Currency Act 1964 provided for advisory and technical committees.

However, in his biographical article for Local Matters, Nuthall neglected to mention the significance surrounding his selection for the currency changeover from covertibly with the English imperial pound to the full convertibility with the American decimal dollar on 10 July 1967. Yet, Nuthall did not mention who he married. His wife, Beatrice Este, was named after her ancestor, Beatrice d’Este, who was painted by Leonardo Da Vinci. Born in 29 June 1475, in the Castello Estense in the Duchy of Ferrara in what became Northern Italy, Beatrice d’Este was the second child of Ercole I d’Este and Eleanor of Aragon. She was also painted by Bernardino de’ Conti, an apprentice of Da Vinci, in a painting later mistitled, The Rothschild Lady.

Beatrice d’Este led the Milanese resistance against the French during the first of the Italian Wars. Her interventions repelled the Duke of Orléans who was on the verge of conquering Milan. Therefore, it’s significant that Terrance Nuthall oversaw the currency changeover on Muldoon’s watch as Under Secretary of Finance, on 10 July 1967, since the event riffed off the date when the French frigate L’Aube sailed into the Bay of Islands after dark on 10 July 1840, with the mission to claim sovereignty over the South Island. How remarkable was it that a low-born bank officer would marry an ancestor of the Duchess of Milan, who was important enough to have been painted by Da Vinci? Terrence Nuthall’s marriage to Beatrice Este took place on May 28 1966.

This date thematically riffed off the date, 28 May 1862, that Vincent Pyke, a member for the Victorian Parliament, was gazetted as the Secretary of the Otago Goldfields (often referred to as the Goldfields Commissioner), a post that placed him in authority over the various provincial gold boards, to organize the administration of gold mining, and to draft regulations which fostered the development of the mining industry. Pyke was personally popular, as he constantly travelled through the goldfields delivering informative lectures to the miners. Ergo, the timing of Nuthall’s marriage to Este, signalled he was conferred with a nobleman’s office: ‘Secretary of the Currency’.

In the 1960s, London bankers developed a Euro-Bond market — with currency trading floors and an offshore tax haven network — to re-invent the British Masonic Empire.

In 1971, Muldoon succumbed to intense lobbying from the Broadlands Dominion Group to allow foreign firms access to merchant banking. At the time, there was only one merchant bank, the domestically-owned New Zealand United Corporation established in 1960. Four merchant banks with foreign ties — MARAC, Chase-NBA, Broadbank and South Pacific Merchant Finance — soon emerged. Currency trading rooms were built. The Chase-NBA New Zealand merchant bank was formed between the Rockefeller-controlled Chase Manhattan Bank of New York and the National Bank of Australia, and was headed by future Neo-Feudal Rich-Lister, Alan Gibbs.

Broadbank’s first CEO was the future Reserve Bank Governor Don Brash (1988-2002), and was formed in a joint venture between Broadlands Dominion Group and Wells Fargo Bank of San Francisco. Gibbs and Brash developed an offshore market in New Zealand dollars at a time when currency speculation was being pioneered to take advantage of a successful Wall Street-City of London financial-political coup in which the strings of the Rockefeller-puppet president, Mr Nixon, were pulled to un-peg the U.S. Fed’s dollar cartel convertibility from a stable value of gold, as William Engdahl shows in, A Century of War: Anglo-American Oil Politics and the New World Order.

A major threat to this emergent market for currency trading, came with the election of Norman Kirk in a landslide win by the Labour Party in 1972. As prime minister, Kirk wanted New Zealand to be the leading nation in a “world barter economy”. Such a vision was a direct threat to the currency traders and the grid of international bankers, since it would have presented a viable model for inter-state bartering.

Whereas, currency trading is a pre-requisite for weaponizing a nation’s currency through speculative attacks to create a currency crisis with which to compel the government to impose ‘market economy reforms’. Currency crises cause state treasuries to exhaust their currency reserves in futile attempts to maintain the value of their currency, often leading to emergency borrowing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In turn, the IMF responds with coercion to pressure governments to corporatize the state sector, and then privatize the state-owned enterprises, including infrastructure, as well as public services like hospitals, schools and libraries.

Conveniently, Norman Kirk died on August 31 1974. What are the odds that a prime minister who wanted New Zealand to be the leading nation in the barter economy would die on the same day that the New Zealand Australia Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was signed, on August 31 in 1965? Kirk — who was a threat to the emergent cryptocratic dark state — had undergone operations for varicose veins in both legs and had flown to northland in an unpressurized Air Force plane to stay at Air Marshall Rochford Hughes’ bach in the care of army nurses. Kirk was in pain. After Kirk phoned the wife of Minister of Defence from a local diary, he was taken to the Old Lady’s Home of Compassion hospital in Island Bay, Wellington, where there was no security, as former mayor Bob Harvey retold in his autobiography, Wild Westie. In the chapter “The Demise of Norman Kirk”, Harvey opined that Kirk was assassinated. After all, Kirk had also dispatched two Royal New Zealand Navy frigates — the HMNZS Otago and the HMNZS Canterbury — to Mururoa Atoll to protest French atmospheric nuclear testing in the Pacific. (The nuclear tests migrated underground).

The timing of Kirk’s death signalled his barter economy vision threatened merchant banking, multi-national industrialists, and Anglo-American imperial interests.

Ergo, a free trade-thematic metaphor underpinned the ‘timely’ death of Norman Kirk.

With Kirk out of the way, his replacement Bill (Wallace) Rowling by caucus vote lacked charisma and would lose the 1975 election to Robert Muldoon, who was backed by the Wellington Capital Club, founded by Robert Jones, to propel National to power.

In the year before Kirk broke National’s 12-year rule over the captive South Pacific colony, the validity of the ‘American dollar’ as the world’s defacto currency had come into question amid huge deficits run-up during America’s War on Indochina.

Matters came to a head in early August 1971 when former Rothschild banker and French President George Pompidou (1969-1974), who was also a Knight of Malta, sent a battleship into New York Harbor to remove France’s gold from the vault of the New York Federal Reserve Bank and to transport it to the Banque de France in Paris.

This chess move resulted in President Richard Nixon interrupting NBC’s 9pm broadcast of Bonanza, on August 15 1971, that the US Treasury bonds were no longer exchangeable for gold. By removing gold as a stable standard against which commodity and currency values had been measured, commodities once again entered the ‘casino circuit’ for speculation-driven ‘asset inflation’ that had occurred prior to the engineered Share-Market Crash of 1929. In this way, American dollars in the international arena was deemed a fully fiat currency, which is paper money with no precious metal backing. Instead, the U.S. currency would be fully backed with ‘lead’.

The North Atlantic banker dynasties that owned the Federal Reserve banking cartel needed to re-invigorate the dollar with a permanent war economy — by staging a war.

To this end, the Yom Kippur War of October 1973 was triggered by a Kissinger-Rockefeller-Bilderberger Nexus to reset oil prices to reforge the US FED cartel with a Petro-dollar, gaslight vassal states to buy US weapons and weaken governments with a world debt crisis, as William Engdahl’s A Century of War and Gods of Money reveal.

This reset deepened the economic might of the American Empire forged after WWII.

The plot sparked an oil price shock to establish the Petro-Dollar System. America supported Israel, which was intended to stoke anger from the Arab nations. This ‘wedge of war’ was constructed by ensnaring the Syrians, Egyptians and Israelis into misunderstanding the situation. After successfully stoking the tensions to cause a short war, Kissinger’s ‘shuttle diplomacy’ playbook involved brokering step-by-step agreements for withdrawals, by flying to the capitals of the warring sides to convey the proposals. The war became necessary due to the failures of the Six Day War.

In 1975, through informal channels, the U.S. struck a deal to back Israel no matter what, if the Zionist state agreed to act as America’s aircraft carrier in the mid-East.

Potently, this deal underwrote the Zionist Project which had suffered a serious set-back in 1967, when a war was halted on the sixth day, despite over two years of planning, training and logistical support from the United States of America, Britain, France, Australia and Canada to back Israel. On June 8 1967, an aircraft carrier, the USS America, was involved in an aborted bombing of Cairo, after the Israeli Defence Force screwed up their staged ‘false flag’ attack on the USS Liberty, which was supposed to be sunk. This botched attack on the USS Liberty was intended to be the pretext to bring America into the Six Day War of 1967, and was the real reason why the war lasted only six days. The bombing of Cairo was called off by Secretary of State Robert McNamara, and U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, after the Liberty broadcast a Mayday call and Israel’s airforce and navy failed to sink the spy ship. Crucially, the operation’s failure meant Israel had to play a long game to forge a Greater Israel.

Just as the Yom Kippur War of October 1973 was orchestrated to re-invigorate the Fed Cartel’s U.S. dollar, the Iranian Revolution of 1979 was engineered by British and American intelligence to set off an ‘Arc of Crisis’ across the Near East. It was designed to spill over into the Muslim regions of the Soviet Russian Empire. And that stirring, occurred merely three years after the Saudi Royals had been brought into a subversive intelligence, paramilitary and narcotics network called the Safari Club, by CIA Director, George H. W. Bush, to bankroll the chaos — featuring Islamic terrorism.

Governments were weakened by the two staged oil shocks in 1973-74 and 1978-79, since the high energy prices caused exports to drop, which meant taxes on imports plummeted amid stagnant economic conditions. States borrowed from the IMF. Then came the ‘IMF Lockstep’ with the ‘1980s Project’. The IMF imposed its ‘structural adjustments’, insisting governments corporatize public infrastructure, state-owned commercial trading entities and public services, followed by privatizations.

Meanwhile, in 1979 and 1980, N.Z.’s Prime Minister, Robert Muldoon, led a virtual double-life as chairman of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank board of governors. These top banking positions placed him in a position to ‘borrow’, and, in effect, symbolically signalled N.Z. was about to become the First World’s pre-eminent Shock Therapy test lab. With these co-governance arrangements, Kiwis would be on the hook to repay credit lines that funded ‘Think Big’ infrastructure, and the rising debt from these development projects, as well as borrowings from the IMF, were used as excuses to impose ‘structural adjustments’ on the New Zealand economy.

Yet, the strategic sabotage of New Zealand’s industry was the logical consequence of the ‘Erebus Disaster’ of 1979, an air terrorism event that communicated a threat to move bureaucratic mountains for the envisaged trans-corporate heist of the economy.

The crash occurred on November 28, the same day that Captain Robert Falcon Scott’s South Pole team first sighted the Trans-Antarctic Mountains last thing at night on November 28 1911, on his fateful last expedition. The flight coordinates for the Air New Zealand DC10 aircraft had been changed and yet the airline didn’t tell crew.

On November 29 1979, a U.S. Navy Hercules aircrew sighted the DC-10 wreckage, and radioed a few minutes before 1am that they saw no survivors. It was on November 29th 1910, that Captain Robert F. Scott’s Terra Nova sailed from Port Chalmers, at 3pm.

The U.S. Navy had been searching in the wrong places. The U.S. Navy, who had control over the flight tower at McMurdo, did not establish what the changed final waypoint destination flight coordinates were, when the flight path was transmitted to McMurdo Station after the plane took off. Justice Peter Mahon suspected foul play. He didn’t believe the misleading coordinates sent to McMurdo were yet another error.

Ergo, this polar tragedy-themed disaster was staged as a cryptic threat to elites attuned to metaphor-laden signals; flight plans could be changed any time, any place.

Consequently, New Zealand’s political trajectory was jolted by this catalytic event.

Moreover, the parallel placement of Prime Minister Robert Muldoon as the chairman of the IMF and the World Bank, became a portentous omen, since his position as finance minister meant he was also the sole shareholder of the state-owned airline.

Thus, the DC-10 wreckage on Mount Erebus served as an eerie talisman to the Western Élites attuned to such symbol sorcery. The matrix code said move bureaucratic mountains to forge of a global super economy, or more mountains will move in front of flight crews, any time. After all, Edmund Hillary was supposed to be the commentator on the fatal flight. But, the world’s most famous mountaineer, who was climbed Mount Everest ‘first’, was double-booked to speak at a business conference sponsored by the American Chamber of Commerce. It was the second time the Knight Commander of the British Empire narrowly missed a fatal flight.

On December 16 1960, Sir Edmund Hillary was due to be on board United Flight 826, bound for International Airport (Idlewild Airport), but he was late after getting stuck in traffic. A Trans World Airlines-owned Lockheed Super Constellation, Flight 266, collided in mid-air with the United Airlines-owned Douglas DC-8. The New York Air Disaster/Park Slopes Air Disaster, as it is variously known, was a take-down by the COREA Group in Frankfurt, part of the Deutsche Verteidigungs Dienst (DVD), according to Michael Shrimpton. Evidently, German spymaster Admiral Wilhelm Canaris and his deputy, General Leutnant Erwin von Lahousenin, set up the DVD in 1943 and 1944, after Sophie Scholl made it clear Germany couldn’t win World War II.

The alleged take-down of the TWA-United Airlines flights on December 16 1960 occurred simultaneously to President John F. Kennedy announcing that Robert Kennedy would be Attorney-General. The effect was that the airliner crash displaced the news of Kennedy Presidency’s big announcement that his brother would be attorney general, as can be seen on the front-page of the New York Times the following day. ‘Coincidentally’, the United Flight 826 Douglas DC-8 jetliner was bound for what was then officially known as International Airport, and it was subsequently renamed John F. Kennedy International Airport — after JFK was assassinated. Therefore, it would seem the German DVD had engineered the ‘TWA-UA’ collision to signal to those in the American Deep State aligned with the German DVD, that a take-down of the Kennedy Presidency was needed for their mutual self-preservation.

Shrimpton says it is easy for the DVD to cause an air crash in conditions of poor visibility, by introducing a fake radio beacon while disabling the true radio signal.

After-all, Francis Richard Conolly makes an excellent case in his epic documentary, JFK to 9/11: Everything is a Rich Man’s Trick for the penetration of the CIA by Nazis, and the American Oligarchy’s deep state network criss-crossing the FBI, the Mafia and other institutions within federal and state jurisdictions. Conolly argued that John F. Kennedy had fooled mafia bosses into thinking that Robert Kennedy would cease dismantling the mafia once he was elected as president, in exchange for mafia support.

CIA Directors Allen ‘von’ Dulles and Richard ‘von’ Helms were DVD, says Shrimpton, and therefore the reprehensible JFK Assassination is more comprehensible.

As such, the Mount Erebus Disaster makes more sense, particularly when it is recalled that the governance over the Antarctic Flights by the Civil Aviation Division was lax.

The thematic date riffing codification embedded in the take-down of Air New Zealand Flight TE901 is the dead give-away of a carefully planned air terrorism plot. The metaphor-laden matrix code performed simultaneously as an exhibition of spectacular power and as signals intelligence communicating a threat to move bureaucratic mountains for the envisaged trans-corporate heist of the economy.

There was only so much that a National Government could achieve, because if the prickly Muldoon had tried to implement the envisaged economic restructuring, his government would have fallen amidst a back-lash from manufacturers, farmers,

business owners and other primary producers. The economic heist required planning.

Muldoon was stuck between an oligarchic rock and a hard labour place. Proponents of a market economy, which was a sanitized term to describe technocratic neo-feudalism (later dubbed neoliberalism), had tried to persuade Muldoon. But, what they proposed was full-blown economic warfare that would up-end businesses, including farms, as well as privatize state trading entities and cause hardship. And, the labour unions would not give any ground on demands for wage and salary increases to keep pace with high inflation — as a result of crises ultimately caused by the planet’s Overlords.





➳ The Fix — “Ostriches … are not merely careless birds.”

The structural power of a criminal syndicate relies on the compromised machinary of public offices, to save its members from raids, judges who accept reduced charges, police super-intendants who sabotage investigations, and journalists who censor critical context. While violence gains territory for a syndicate, ‘the fix’ allows the criminal network to keep it, make economic gains, consolidate power, and plan bolder moves. The capacity to lean on ‘the fix’ grants the underworld degrees of acceptance within the Establishment to pull off audacious power crimes, especially when those with eyes attuned its workings see the hidden wiring turning up in periodic crises.

‘The fix’ is the right relationships, denoted by the verb connected, rather than unsubtle titles like Mafia or Cosa Nostra, as George Wolf described the term in an American context when he wrote, Frank Costello: Prime Minister of the Underworld, to recount his three decade entwinement as a lawyer with ‘The Godfather’. Likewise, when the national security state apparatus, or central government officials, wittingly participate in a catalytic staged crisis, the rupture is permanent with the visible public state. It is the moment when matters ‘stop making sense’, and key players ‘cross the Rubicon’.

The expression ‘crossing the Rubicon’ has its origins when General Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon River in 49 B.C. with his army; an act that broke the law and was a provocation for war with the leader of the Rome, Pompey. The expression is commonly used to mean that the ‘point of no return’ has passed and the severance is irreversible.

Members of criminal syndicates perform hostage exchange rituals, to signal chess moves, in accordance with game theory, as Snoopman snoop-splained in the introduction to this series, “Darkest Days by Dates Down Under”. A failure to post oneself as a hostage to communicate cooperation of a player representing a key role, a critical institution, or an important vested interest when a plot is in play — is taken as a defection, to be met with swift and stiff punishments, which maintains discipline.

Game theory was developed during the Cold War to stabilize the power structures of the Russian Empire and the American Empire. In their paper, “Resolving social conflicts through hostage posting: theoretical and empirical considerations”, Gideon Keren and Werner Raub noted that “tacit communications of threats and promises are two major message strategies used to influence the behaviours of others”. Being seen to advance the game with parallel, or mirrored moves, is a mechanism to construct stability and is predicated on a provisional promise to cooperate, if other players post hostages too. Such rituals create data for criminal investigations into crimes of power.

In this way, criminal coalitions embed events with encoded metadata to communicate unity that they are advancing a syndicate game to signal promises and threats, to telegraph caution and control in the inevitable scandals, while exploiting crises.

A syndicate’s signalling can take many forms, such as posting directors on multiple corporate boards, cross-ownership of stocks, bonds and securities, tabling directives, and holding press conferences with symbol-laden numerical, or metaphorical, drops.

In the bitter aftermath of the DC-10 takedown on Erebus in 1979, the Police Super-intendant Brian Wilkinson shut-down the investigation, without any prosecutions, because he was told to ‘make it go away’, as Paul Holmes wrote in his 2011 book, Daughters of Erebus. N.Z.’s news media couldn’t have cared less. ‘The fix’ was still on.

N.Z.’s Civil Oligarchy was reforged in the ensuing corporate heist of the economy.

The mangling of the country re-made the New Zealand Edition of the Monopoly Board, and is a twisty time-travelling tale for a future dispatch of The Snoopman Files .

Key Finding: New Zealand’s banking industry is restructuring its mechanisms to tether ‘citizens’ as chattel capital in their roles as customers, clients, consumers, cogworkers, contractors and chummy capitalists with trackable transactions in a blockchain currency with programmable features on a totalitarian trajectory to evolve into bipedal biometric cloud cells. These 13 secrets of banking show how the human monkey in New Zealand, are farmed as tax slaves to finance public debt that is conjured from private credit every Thursday afternoon in private. The 13th secret — thematic historical date-riffing — reveals the hidden wiring that connects the entire componentary of the banking cartel, to signal cooperation as a criminal to ‘the fix’.

If you haven’t yet subscribed to The Snoopman Files, it’s because Snoopman is a nobody.

Post-Script: The practice of embedding events with the recidivist prime number 13 to symbolize a financial oligarchy, was first expressed by Simon Johnson and James Kwak in their 2010 book, 13 Bankers. Intriguingly, when thirteen bankers met with Obama at the White House on Friday 27 March 2009, they were told by America’s first black president: “My administration is the only thing between you and the pitchforks.” Obama’s task was to impress on the thirteen Wall Street bankers that they desist from bragging in the public media about their enormous bonuses, following the tax-funded public insurance bail-outs of their banks, as the authors of the 2010 book, 13 Bankers, revealed. The bankers pitched in. This was not the first time that the financial-political oligarchy symbolically communicated with the prime number thirteen, via Barack Obama. When a $700 billion bailout bill was voted down in the US House of Representatives, Obama was assigned the task of convincing 13 ‘black caucus’ Democrat members of the US Senate, as The Washington Post reported in an article headlined, “Bush enacts historic financial rescue: House passes plan by wide margin, but stocks keep falling”. Not surprisingly, when JP Morgan Chase was fined in late 2013 for underwriting fraudulent home mortgage securities that led to the Global Financial Crisis, the Department of Justice arrived at the figure of $13 billion. With this public drop of the number 13, the DOJ signalled that ‘the fix’ was in. The practice of metaphorically codifying events by dates occurred to Snoopman while writing his A-Grade thesis on the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, when he found that the financial authorities met on April 15 2008 to discuss a plan called “Break the Glass”, to rescue the FIRE eocnomy (Finance, Insurance and Real Estate). The ‘Firemen’ (at the US Treasury and Federal Reserve) shelved the symbolically-titled plan until Wall Street set up Lehman Brothers to crash. Since April 15 is the deadline for American wage and salary earners to file their income tax returns, the Fed and Treasury ‘firemen’ were signalling who would be on the hook to pay for the bailouts of Gotham’s bankers, once they ‘broke the glass’ of the Break the Glass plan to sound the alarm, retrieve the fireman’s axe, and douse Wall Street with high-pressure hard cold cash. Yet, Snoopman didn’t realise that metaphor-laden date riffing was systemic componentary across the West, and in N.Z., it has been in use since a foundational event: the Ballantynes’ Fire.

Back when Steve Snoopman forged his superpower to ‘Thunk Evil Without Being Evil’ while writing a thesis on the Global Financial Crisis, he came across the book 13 Bankers: The Wall Street Takeover and the Next Financial Meltdown. Upon quipping Batman had failed to bust any Gotham banker’s balls — since Bruce Wayne’s ass is owned by DC Comics — he consequently realized New Zealand needed a Snoopman.