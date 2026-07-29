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Theme: This tragedy is one of many staged shocks that have been inflicted upon New Zealand for the best part of eight decades. They reveal how New Zealand’s issues, scandals and crises are thematically encoded with historical riffs to signal authorship, unity, damage control and scapegoats — while telegraphing hidden aims — in plain sight. New Zealand’s staged events occur with spooky precision timing to riff off historical events so that the newsmaking psycho-dramatic terror theater, simultaneously performs as cryptic signals intelligence, boasts its ritualized spectacular power and functions to maintain discipline among a cryptocracy. The cryptologists’ modus operandi is to encode events with metaphors, to telegraph ruptures with the past, that go live as the syndicate’s chess pieces perform their scripted and improvised moves.

Snapshot: The staging of a DC-3 crash in the Kaimai Range on July 3 1963 was signalled by the date it occurred. It was timed to thematically riff off the date July 3 1866, when Freemason Governor Bro. George Grey delivered a speech in Parliament endorsing the upcoming laying of the Cook Strait Telegraph Cable as an important national development project. Officially, the DC-3 crash, which killed 23, was primarily caused by inadequate provision of navigation beacons. Ergo, the crash occurred amid a national civil aviation boom that required navigation technology upgrades, an accelerated phasing out of the domestic piston-engine era, and ceasing the tiresome the provincial rivalries. Codified into the dates associated with this catalytic aviation catastrophe were clusters of transportation-themed historical events, combined with technological obsolescence metaphors, to signal a victory lap in an ongoing covert civil war.

➳ Overview: The Kaimai Plane Crash, 3 July 1963 — Death Toll: 23

On Wednesday July 3 1963 , National Airways Corporation Flight 441 departed from Whenuapai at 8:21am for a flight to Tauranga and slammed into a vertical rock face on a ridge at Mount Ngatamahinerua in the Kaimai Ranges, North Island at 9:09am.

The DC-3 plane had struck a deep bush-clad rock-face at an altitude of around 2460 ft (750m) at 140kmh and caught fire on impact. It was 100 feet below the top of the ridge.

The entire wreckage, minus the starboard engine, was lodged in a U-shaped cleft. An intense down-draft, known locally as the ‘Kamai Breeze’, was deemed the probable proximate cause of the collision. The DC-3 had flown up the valley consistent with where the wreckage was wedged, and the aircraft was laterally level at impact, while the aircraft was caught in a vertical descent and its nose was up, attempting a climb.

Numerous eyewitnesses saw the DC-3 before it disappeared in cloud, or in the hills.

The loss of Flight 4441 in the Kaimai Range is most remembered as a case of a WWII-era aircraft blown off course in atrocious weather. The newly refurbished National Airways Corporation-owned DC-3 was carrying 23 people — who all died.

It was widely reported at the time as New Zealand’s worst air accident. After Erebus, it’s designation as an ‘internal crash’ requalified it among the ‘worst of type disasters’.

One of the enduring mysteries of the Kaimai Crash, was why Flight 441 was flying into a gale and headed for ranges categorised as non-mountainous terrain on its way to an airport that lacked corresponding equipment for the DC-3 to track its distance from the destination — on a route that NAC was not licensed to operate, for over six years. After all, you’d have thought that a crown department having a Minister of Civil Aviation called John McAlpine (1960 to 1966), would have had a better grasp that ‘ranges’ is a noun word describing long rocky jaggery mountains, and that the Air Services Licensing Authority might have noticed NAC’s 441 flights were unregistered.

Particularly since the 441 route — which commenced from the former RNZAF air base at Whenuapai, to Tauranga, and onto Gisborne, Napier, Palmerston North, and Wellington, and Wanganui, Hamilton and Whenuapai — was wryly referred to as ‘Round the Rocks’, since the inland territories of the ‘North Island’ are mountainous.

Amid poor visibility, the cockpit crew were relying on the onboard radio compass that pointed at the destination radio beacon. In theory, the needle pointed at Tauranga. The compass showed the pilot and co-pilot their direction to Tauranga, but not their actual position. Moreover, there emerges a controversy over the signal power of the powerful Auckland Control Tower beacon. It’s transmission may have bled into the transmission of the Tauranga Control Tower, since their frequencies were close.

Whenuapai’s powerful Non-Directional Beacon (NDB) frequency was set at 336 kHZ, while Tauranga’s less powerful NDB transmitted at the frequency of 340 kHZ.

The north easterly gale blew the plane, and with no visibility of the landscape below, the pilots were unaware that they had flown to the western side of the Kaimai Ranges, rather than over the top them. They thought they were descending over flat terrain.

Given that in the immediate aftermath of an air crash, that in part resulted from a lack of complementary distance measuring equipment (DME) at the destination airport, and other navigational equipment and instrument radio beacons — how uncanny was it that the collision happened on the same day, when Freemason Governor Grey gave a speech on July 3 1866 and mentioned the upcoming Cook Strait Cable project? At the opening of the Fourth Parliament, Grey recognized the cable as a top priority for the nation’s development and a critical linkage for the country’s telegraph networks.

“The extension of Telegraphic Communication within the Colony, by means of the Electric Cable shortly to be laid across Cook Strait, will also conduce to the progress of the country and the development of its resources. Measures will be taken as early as possible for continuing this means of communication throughout the Northern Island.” — Governor Bro. George Grey, Parliament, The New Zealand Gazette, July 3 1866.

Ergo, the Kaimai Crash plotters were telegraphing new gear would soon be deployed.

Brazenly, the ‘cryptologists’ who scripted this sinister plot were gleefully signalling they could inflict a civilian massacre with impunity. In his parliamentary speech of July 3rd 1866, Governor Grey stated that “Her Majesty’s Native subjects would learn acts of violence cannot be practised with impunity” by “firmness towards the turbulent”, they would learn “the advantages derived from the habits of Law, and a respect for Order”, while the [patriarchial masonic ruling class] maintained a “perseverance in a policy of kindness and consideration towards the well disposed”.

Potently, Grey had also declared his pride that the major conflicts in the North Island had ended and the “hostile Natives” had been subdued, which carried considerable weight because he was Commander-In-Chief of the Arm Forces. As such, Bro. Grey was the primary consolidator of the New Zealand Masonic Revolutonary War.

He cautioned there were districts requiring for a time, a sufficient force to “repress outrage”, and maintain Her Majesty’s authority with “firmness towards the turbulent”.

Uncannily, the pairing of the Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) that was aboard the crashed DC-3 and that had been withheld from Tauranga Airport, was installed three weeks and three days later, on July 27 1963. What are the odds of this new DME tech coming into operation on the very same day, that one of New Zealand’s foremost pioneering aviators George Bolt, died? After all, it was George Bolt who ran a refresher course for ex-World War I pilots in the mid-1920s, who’d later form the nucleus of the New Zealand Air Force, that sold their DC-3’s to NAC after WWII.

Other provincial airports not on the main trunk routes were equipped with the DME tech, that could be paired with the DC-3s in the months after the Kaimai Crash.

Given that George Bolt as a teenager launched a glider, that he had built at age 18, from the Cashmere Hills, is it not creepy, spooky symbol sorcery that before NAC’s DC-3 ZK-AYZ crashed, it was photographed for the airline’s marketing material flying around Banks Peninsula? After all, it was the hand-gliders, such as Ralph Court, an expert glider pilot and, at the time of the crash, President of the New Zealand Gliding Association, who gave valuable testimony at the Court of Public Inquiry about severe downdrafts and invisible atmospheric currents near high jaggery rocky terrain.

The Cashmere Hills are an affluent residential suburb located on the lower northern slopes of the Port Hills, that rise sharply above Christchurch City, and through which a rail tunnel links the city to Lyttleton’s port, while to the south of the harbour lays Banks Peninsula, with a cog-wheel-shaped coastline jutting out of the South Island, with plenty of hidden coves, isolated bays and deep ridges forged by volcanic violence.

How uncanny was it it then that Mr McAlpine opened the Civil Administration and Meteorological Services Aeronautical College at Christchurch Airport on April 5 1964? After all, it was on April 5 1871, that Freemason Dr Isaac Featherston departed Wellington to take up a post as the first Agent-General in London. In this role, he would raise capital for the national development focussed on infrastructure projects.

Ergo, the ‘cryptologists’ codified a victory lap with new DME tech starting on July 27.

As with all of these staged disasters, their cover stories play on an apparent individual, institutional, or ideological ‘failure’, to identify and avoid pitfalls, blind spots, and common mistakes, that practically guarantee the odds of a catastrophic crisis.

➳ A Cover-up Masquerading as an Air Accident Probe and Inquiry

The Public Court of Inquiry was commenced three months after the crash, following an Air Accidents investigation. Crash investigators estimated the impact speed went from 140kmh to zero in roughly 3.5 metres. The pilots thought they were on the coastal side of the Kaimai Range, but instead the plane was deemed to have been blown off course by the storm and they were in the leeward side of the Ranges and were caught in a turbulent down-draft. The aircraft, was equipped with one magnetic compass, two altimeters, two radio compasses and distance measuring equipment.

Pilot Len Enchmarch, First Officer Peter Kissel attempted to fly up and out, but the thruster power was too little and too late, and the doomed DC-3’s fate was sealed.

Over the latter part of the flight, the wind at the aircraft’s cruising height of 5000 feet increased to about 75 knots (139 kms/per hour), or possibly higher. But, without the link-up in navigation signals between Tauranga Airfield and the DC-3, neither the doomed pilots, nor the Air Traffic Controller, Murray Christopherson, had any real fix on the actual location of Flight 441 when it radioed for descent to 4100 feet.

The Kaimai Crash telegraphed an end to the aviation pioneering era in domestic piston-engine airliners, and to make the international airports jet-age compatible.

The dates associated with the Public Inquiry were also embedded with thematic riffs.

Given the transportation metaphors codified into the dates associated with this cruel staged airliner crash, the Inquiry’s meta-data yields uncanny correspondences.

Especially, since serious development capital was also withheld from the colony until the major conflicts with the ‘hostile Natives’ in the North Island were over mid-1860s.

The Public Inquiry opened on September 30 1963, in Hamilton and continued in Wellington, and concluded in the capital on October 15. What are the odds that Rufus K. Hardy, a missionary and church leader with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), concluded his mission in the Waikato and Tauranga districts on September 30 1900, where he had preached among the ‘Maori people’. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Hardy evidently developed a deep appreciation for nature from childhood hikes in City Creek Canyon and surrounding hills, which honed his observational skills and sense of adventure. In the pioneer settlement of Salt Lake City, family worship, ward meetings, and community service were integral to daily life. In 1934, Hardy was later ordained as a member of the First Council of the Seventy, contributing to the church’s global administrative and teaching effort.

Ergo, the Public Inquiry would hear of the virtues of observational skills when venturing into the rugged outdoors, and of knitting wards into broader systems, that required teaching administration, and skills across the range of fields to sustain life.

Since the Inquiry was due to migrate to Wellington to hear testimony, how uncanny was it that the start date of September 30 1963, also just happened to riff off the date of a public meeting called to form the Wellington and West Coast Railway Company, on September 30 1880? And years earlier, on September 30 1839, Freemason Colonel Bro. William Wakefield, principal agent for the New Zealand Company, took formal possession of Port Nicholson in the name of that settlement enterprise. It was around Port Nicholson that the town of Wellington grew, and eventually became the capital.

Ergo, a transportation development theme was codified into the commencement date.

During most of the first day of Inquiry, September 30th 1963, much of the testimony was about the radio navigation technology, communications with the DC-3 and the lack of matching radio navigation link-up at the Tauranga Airport. And, while this issue of corresponding equipments spilled over in the beginning of the second day, the Inquiry’s second day was mostly taken up with local witness accounts of the last two minutes of the doomed DC-3’s flight in cloudy, rainy, turbulent weather conditions.

So, what are the odds that the day the Public Inquiry opened, on September 30 1963, was also the day the U.S. Navy completed its first of the regular Antarctica Flights to McMurdo Sound with faster, long-range aircraft landing on the newly completed 9000-foot long ski-landing airfield? The Press reported two U.S. Navy Hercules touched down on the new ice runway in overcast weather with a temperature of 22°Celcius.

The United States military began its regular seasonal flights from Christchurch International Airport to Antarctica’s McMurdo Sound, following early exploratory and initial flights of Operation Deep Freeze in the 1955-56, United States Air Force, Air National Guard and Royal New Zealand Air Force at Harewood Airport, Christchurch. Ergo, in Deep Freeze 63, the two ski-equipped, four-engine turboprop LC-130F’s, military transporters of the U.S. Navy’s Antarctic Development Squadron Six (VXE-6), landed at 5.47am and 6.37am on September 30 1963, on the new 9,000-foot ice runway at McMurdo, with the best navigational gear to mitigate crashes.

While N.Z.’s internal post-war civilian infrastructure development was patchy, the armed forces were mobilized for virtue-signalling imperial projects in Antarctica.

To build Scott Base and assist the U.S. Navy with establishing McMurdo Station and the ongoing needs for Operation Deep Freeze, New Zealand’s three branches of defence — Navy, Air Force and Army — provided logistics, supplies and navigational support in the mid-1950s and onward through the time of Kaimai Crash Inquiry.

The Public Inquiry concluded its hearing on October 15 1963. This date carried a potency, since it was on October 15 1877 that the former Governor, George Grey became premiere of the colony. He led the fight against Julius Vogel’s proposal to abolish the system of provincial governments that he had helped establish under the 1852 Constitution, but this challenge was unsuccessful. Like other New Zealand leaders, especially Vogel, he saw New Zealand’s destiny as being head of a Pacific empire, but he opposed New Zealand’s federation with Australia at the Australian Federal Convention in Sydney in 1891. Where Grey lost his fight to retain the provincial governments, and opposed New Zealand being federated with Australia, NAC had relinquished the Pacific routes, such as to Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, the Cook Islands and the Norfolk Islands to Tasman Empire Airways Limited (the forerunner to Air N.Z.), while the resourcing of its domestic routes remained patchy, particularly the feeders to provinces — and while the state and councils shirked on navigational aids.

Potently, a milestone date occurred on October 15 1961 when a crowd of 70,000 gathered at Harewood Aerodrome, Christchurch, to view the U.S. Air Force’s C-133s, C-130BLs, C-124s land with two Swiss-manufactured 37,000-pound snowmilling machines picked up from Chatearoux Air Station, France, as well as two automatic weather stations, and with spare parts, and equipment supplies — alongside PV2s.

So, the Kaimai DC-3 Crash of July 3 1963 riffed off the date, July 3 1866, when Governor George Grey bragged in Parliament that the major conflicts in the North Island had ended, while he also endorsed Cook Strait Telegraph Cable as a critical project in national development. How uncanny that the Kaimai Crash Inquiry would conclude its public hearings on October 15 1963, since it was the same day when George Grey became the Premiere on October 15 1877 in an attempt to save his provincial system, with its in-built independence, parochial pettiness and conflicts.

And, while two key dates associated with the Kaimai Inquiry corresponded with milestones in Operation Deep Freeze: the start date, September 30 1963, occurred in parallel with the landing of two ski-equipped Lockheed C-130 Hercules transporters on the new 9,000-foot ice runway at McMurdo, on September 30 1963, and supported with the best navigational gear to mitigate costly crashes; and the end date, October 15 1963, corresponded with the milestone date, October 15 1961, when 70,000 muggles gathered at Harewood Aerodrome, Christchurch, to view the U.S. Air Force’s military transporters with two Swiss-made snowmilling machines to grate the ice and snow smooth and fill in the crevices, cavities and cracks. And, given that Captain Derek Leonard Enchmarch did not sight the Kaimai Range, what are the odds the report’s release date, November 28 1963, corresponded with the date, November 28 1911, when Captain Robert Falcon Scott and his South Pole team first sighted the Trans-Antarctic Mountain Range last thing at night, four months before their tragic deep freeze?

As a metaphorical snow-milling machine, the Inquiry grated the ice and snow, and fill in the crevices, cavities, and cracks to deliver a report as smooth as the new 9,000-foot ice runway at McMurdo Sound, like it were a milestone in ‘Operation Kaimai Breeze’.

Where Captain Enchmarch died in a firey crash of the DC-3 on a ravine in the Kamai Range on a routine unlicensed flight ‘Round the Rocks’ of the North Island in a gale, Captain Scott died in a tent from the extreme cold, exhaustion and starvation on a return journey from the South Pole, in a blizzard just 11 miles from a One Ton Depot.

Ergo, the firey demise of the Hawke’s Bay Skyliner in a rainy gale was a staged inversion of the icey demise of the Scott Expedition in a chilly blizzard, that muggles wouldn’t decode, since they naïvely believed that New Zealand was immune from endemic evil.

The thematic date-riffs associated with the Court of Inquiry prove that the probe was theater to smooth the plot’s rough surfaces, by shoving the metaphorical icy snow into the factual crevices, cavities, and cracks to establish a narrative to hide the conspiracy.

Reading the refractions through a cracked looking glass, these inversions belied a Carrolian Wonderland of militarist wizardy and witchcraft gleefully mocking muggles.

On the surface this correspondence appears unrelated, or it may seem like a benignly subtle reminder — via the news — about the need for careful flight planning, better weather forecasting and a thorough consideration of the terrain by civil aviators.

However, the date correspondences take on an uncanny load with the publication of the crash report, released by Mr McAlpine, ten weeks after the Inquiry closed.

The report of the Public Inquiry was published on November 28 1963, which thematically riffed off the historical day, November 28 1911, that Captain Robert F. Scott and his South Pole team first sighted the Trans-Antarctic Mountains last thing at night. Ergo, the DC-3 airmen didn’t see the ranges looming straight in front of them.

Captain Scott’s fateful expedition was intended to locate the South Pole, but the five members of South Pole team died in the harsh chilly Antarctic conditions.

In his book, Erebus and the Dragonfly, Robin Fautley wrote there appeared to be parallels between the Kaimai Crash and the Erebus Crash, and he questioned whether there was a cover-up with Flight 441, as with Erebus, which is regarded as the stand-out in cover-ups by many New Zealanders. Fautley wrote of a cover-up philosophy endemic to some establishment figures of New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Like John King, Richard Waugh, and Simon Gault, who all took a ‘second look’ at the demise of Flight 441, Fautley failed to detect the theme of technological obsolescence and technical upgrades that had underpinned the Kaimai Crash — by design.

These staged disasters play with the tactic of inversion, where naïveté is cultured into the gentile peasant monkeys, such that they plan for success without asking the critical counter-question: what would guarantee failure? Yet, initiates of secret orders also learn about inversions in metaphorical ceremonial stages, journeys, and trials with symbol-laden allegorical tales performed as rituals to achieve degrees of a craft.

As such, the full dispatch explores the ‘Kaimai DC-3 Disaster’ as a novel Gladio staged terror event, as part of a series of ‘worst of type disasters’ inflicted upon New Zealanders, to shift the political center of gravity by embroiling state, district and city officials. Ergo, the public inquiries are performative theater and are part of the cover-ups, to deflect attention horizontally among the monkeys to cue arguments about blame, while never imagining the cause is a pyramidic cryptocracy inflicting novel Trojan Horse attacks. The mayhem-makers behind the ‘Kaimai Crash’ gleefully overlayed their own cryptic cypher into the crisis and its aftermath with their symbol sorcery, by riffing off the historical moments with psychotic humour — to hack reality.

➳ But Why? Thematic Historical Date Riffing to Signal Ruptures from the Past

The supposition presented here is that following World War II, a kind of warfare was imported into New Zealand that was so novel in its nature, that neither its immigrant or native populations world suspect they were being subjected to a psychic-voodoo.

In post-war Western Europe, a low-grade secret war was inflicted by NATO that exploited a ‘strategy of tension’ designed to frighten the mass populaces and thereby shift the political center of gravity to the ‘right’ and away from socialism by blaming left-wing communist groups, and associating freedom and democracy with capitalism. Swiss historian Daniel Ganser showed the subversion of Western Europe by the fascist Gladio network, which represented a radical shift in warfare, in his groundbreaking study, NATO’s Secret Armies: Operation and Terrorism in Western Europe.

But, in New Zealand, no one would believe the communists were that militant.

In N.Z., this novel clandestine warfare has featured a general trend in increasing its techno-prowess, while a ‘cryptocratic dark state’ network grew in size, sway and sophistication. But always, one characteristic remained a constant; a thematic riffing off historical events to signify a cryptographic disaster, where the worst types of tragedy out-do the previous ‘bests’ in natural disasters, or unintended human-made crises. Or, where a calamity is staged to look like an illness, a lone wolf, or beyond N.Z.’s control.

This Staged Disasters Down Under series revisits: the Ballantynes’ Fire, 18 November 1947; Tangiwhai Disaster, 24 December 1953; Brynderwyn Bus Tragedy, 7 February 1963; Kaimai DC-3 Disaster, July 3 1963; and the Wahine Disaster, 10 April 1968.

This series of ‘worst types of disasters’, or the diabolical attempts to make them so, joins up with the Darkest Days by Dates Down Under series, starting with the Mount Erebus Disaster in 1979 and continues with the Manawanui Grounding on October 5th 2024, which was precisely 13 years after the Rena Grounding on Astrolabe Reef.

Brazenly, ‘the news’ is weaponized as a vector conveying codified signals that the ‘incidents’ were staged. Date riffs are a key detectable sign communicating threats, cooperation, authorship, and to telegraph covert objectives, scapegoats and rewards.

Snoopman decodes pivotal crises whose timings give away that they were thematically designed to riff off historical events, to signal authorship, cooperation, caution, and to telegraph hidden objectives. The signals show players are communicating their cooperation to take a plot ‘live’, convey hidden aims and to broadcast psychopathic humour, thereby posting themselves like ‘hostages’ — as applied game theory predicts.

In music, a riff is a concise musical phrase that is played multiple times to create a recognizable theme within the song. They provide a foundation and structure to the music, often appearing at the beginning of a song or at the start of a chorus. Where a a hook is also a catchy musical idea, and usually only appears once or a few times for greater impact, a riff is repeated as a motif or figure in the melody or accompaniment of a musical composition. In this Staged Disasters Down Under series, the metaphors encoded into the historical date riffs perform as motifs to reveal a narrative arc.

Over the course of hacked time, new district, city and government officials become embroiled in a reset that alters the mandated political trajectory of New Zealand.

Ergo, there lurks another layer to New Zealand’s recent past and the trail of meta-data reveals encrypted ‘glyphs’ or ‘runes’ of a network who ‘hex’ targets in terrible tricks.

Snoopman’s time travelling tale traces an epitome of evil most of his fellow monkeys might thunk could only happen in horror novels, grim stage plays or in epic noir flicks.

As such, this code-breaking dispatch teaches snoop-readers how to apply Sherlock Holmes or Agatha Christie logic to Nancy Drew or Scooby Doo enduring mysteries, current crimes and unfolding news events in order to spot-light the spooky darkness.

Key Finding: The Kaimai DC-3 Plane Crash was a ritualized victory lap inflicted to threaten the ‘pilots’ and ‘hostesses’ of the Establishments around the nation to better ‘steward’ the Old Boys Networks to navigate the commercial, technological and political transformations underway. The thematic date-riffs associated with the staged disaster and the Court of Inquiry prove that the probe was theater to smooth the plot’s rough surfaces, by shoving the metaphorical icy snow into the factual crevices, cavities, and cracks to establish a narrative to hide the conspiracy. Reading the refractions through a cracked looking glass, these inversions belied a Carrolian Wonderland of militarist wizardy and witchcraft gleefully mocking the hapless naïve muggles.

If you haven’t yet subscribed to The Snoopman Files , it’s because Snoopman is a nobody.

Back when Snoopman was ‘Snoopboy’, he delivered the Auckland Star during the exciting days when Pope John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan survived assassination attempts. There was also a cervical cancer scare linked to tampons. The lead story didn’t state the tampons’ intentions. No one on his paper-round would say. Ever since, Snoopman notices when context in news is missing in action.

Editor’s Note: If we have made any errors, please contact Steve Snoopman with your counter-evidence. Or, if you wish to share information related to these dispatches, by email, please also state the topic in the subject line, using relevant noun words, so that your email is searchable for following up later … e: snoopman72@proton.me

See: Moving a Mountain — The Crash of Flight TE901: November 28 1979





Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 1 [The Snoopman Files]

The Great Divide — 1981 Springbok Rugby Tour, New Zealand





Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 2 [The Snoopman Files]

Transport Themed Terrorism — Wellington Trades Hall Bombing, March 27 1984





Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 3 [The Snoopman Files]

Kiwi Dollar Weaponized as Ransom Notes — ‘Bastille Day’ Currency Crisis, 1984 Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 4

Accommodating France — Rainbow Warrior Bombing, 10 July 1985 Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 5

The Russians are Coming! The Mikhail Lermontov Sinking, 16 February 1986 Darkest Days by Dates Down Under: Part 6 [The Snoopman Files]

Ballantynes’ Fire, 18 November 1947 — Death Toll: 41 Staged Disasters Down Under: Part 1 [The Snoopman Files]

Tangiwai Railway Disaster, 24 December 1953 — Death Toll: 151 Staged Disasters Down Under: Part 2 [The Snoopman Files]

The Brynderwyn Bus Buskin, 7 February 1963 — Death Toll: 15 Staged Disasters Down Under: Part 3 [The Snoopman Files]

Decoding the Loss of NAC Flight 441, 3 July 1963 — Death Toll: 23 Staged Disasters Down Under — Part 4

“Into the Erebus Abyss — Air New Zealand Flight TE901 Rabbit Hole Redux” “Terror Archipelago Down Under?” Part 2 [The Snoopman Files]

Steve Snoopman also posts on Snoopman News [at] https://snoopman.net.nz/