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The Snoopman Files

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
Dec 26, 2025

As a kid in the 60s, 70s I lived a couple of hours from that disaster so it was not an irregular convo in the family. I recall my mother saying that every time there was a royal visit there was some disaster. She put it down I think, to a curse. The lies & trickery go back a good ways that's for sure.

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Mitchell Maxberry's avatar
Mitchell Maxberry
Dec 25, 2025

Please correct the error . The Mustang fighter aircraft are not JETS , they are prop driven aircraft , theses were P-51's . And because of that accident it over reacted and withdrew them from service . And to make it worse a similar event occurred in ether Jan or Feb 1945 when NZ lost 5 or 6 pilots on one day , most due to flying Corsairs into a thunderstorm near Green Island . Oh and by the way the US commander on that island was Lieutenant Richard Nixon .

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