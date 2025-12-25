This second look at the Tangiwai Railway Disaster is a summary of Part 2 of a series, Staged Disasters Down Under, which reveals key New Zealand crises that were thematically encoded with historical riffs to signal authorship, cooperation, promises, threats, scapegoats, and caution — while telegraphing hidden objectives — in plain sight. Staged crises occur with precision timing to riff off historical events so that the newsmaking psycho-dramatic terror theater, simultaneously performs as cryptic signals intelligence, boasts its ritualized spectacular power and functions to maintain discipline among a cryptocracy, or a shadow government.

Some Māori language places encountered in this dispatch: Whangaehu River (pronounced Fung-ga-aye-who), Waiouru (pronounced Why-oo-rue), Ruapehu (pronounced Rue-a-pay-who), and Tangiwai (pronounced Tung-ey-why), which poignantly denotes a place of the 'weeping waters', as derived from tangi, to weep or lament; and wai, or water. (Dictionary of Maori Place Names, A.W.Reed)

➳ Summary of the Tangiwai Railway Disaster: 24 December 1953 — Death Toll: 151

Snapshot: The loss of Train No. 626 carrying 285 people at Tangiwai on Christmas Eve 1953 was a staged catalytic event scripted to feature 'night terrors', as a rite of passage offering during the Coronation Tour of 1953-54.

At 10.21pm on the evening of December 24th 1953, or Christmas Eve, an oil-powered steam locomotive and its first five carriages plunged into the Whangaehu River, at Tangiwai, located to the south of Mount Ruapehu, in the central plateau region of New Zealand’s North Island. A sixth carriage soon followed, while three first class carriages and the postal and guard vans remained on the tracks. The raging river and its icy slurry of boulders smashed the train like it was caught in an unholy tantrum.

Of the 285 aboard the train, 151 died and the disaster clocked in as the world’s eighth worst railway accident. In the geographically isolated archipelago of two million people, the tragic news shocked the nation on Christmas Day. Everyone knew someone who knew the dead, the survivors, the rescuers, or the bereaved.

The terrible news was reported as an accident and the inquiry absolved any blame.

Former Māori Television news and current affairs editor Steve Snoopman presents the case that the Tangiwai Railway Disaster was staged as a ritualized rite of passage.

A cover-up of New Zealand’s worst railway disaster occurred at the public inquiry.

This crime was ‘necessary’ to not simply protect the state from insurance claims. But also, the official cause of the disaster, which was essentially classified as an ‘Act of God’, was ‘necessary’ since that finding hid a terrific secret.* The lahar that smashed a railway bridge, causing an express night-train to plummet into a swollen river, was in fact staged by an emergent cryptocratic dark state inflicting this rite of passage ritual.

A 2002 documentary found that two mountaineers had carried out an independent study of the Crater Lake in 1950 and sent their report to the Geological Survey Branch of the Department of Science and Industrial Research (DSIR) in 1951. They warned of the dangers of build up in the Crater Lake and suggested methods for a controlled release. They were ignored. Their letter only appeared as an index in the main body of the Tangiwai Inquiry Report. The ‘Narrative’ stated no one was to blame for the lahar.

Yet, this train terror theater was timed to riff off the same evening that the Church of England’s trailblazing first missionary slept restlessly in the Bay of Islands in 1814, before he would perform the first Christian Christmas Service the following day, December 25th at, Oihi Beach, which is a south-facing bay and valley adjacent to the historic Rangihoua Pā, located on the Purerua Peninsula in the Bay of Islands.

And, so what better way for this train terror theater to happen, than the day after the the first reigning British Monarch set foot in New Zealand? As the head of the Anglican Church, the Queen’s landfall in the archipelago coincided with the then-official date that the Church of England missionary, Samuel Marsden, made landfall at Rangihoua, the site of the first Christian Mission Station. And, what sick psychopathic humor for the Tangiwai Train Tragedy to feature a pier that lost its footing in a lahar like a loose tooth knocked free from the ‘bridge’ of the mouth by a thumping fist in an explosive playground fight? After all, the pier that failed first had been damaged in a lahar in 1925. And, how fitting it was the newly-minted monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, could in effect scoop a ‘breaking news’ broadcast to the world, announcing a “most grievous railway accident”, which effectively hid the terrorism.

And since this first broadcast as ‘Monarch’ outside the British Isles just happened to coincide with the historical date of December 25th in 1814, marking the first Christian sermon performed in New Zealand by the Rev. Marsden, who had slept like a man with night terrors on Christmas Eve, it was particularly uncanny for a night train terror ‘accident’ to occur while many passengers slept restfully on the Wellington to Auckland Express. Especially, given that the British Monarch is the Supreme Governor of the Anglican Church of England, or Anglocized Catholicism.

In her first Christmas Broadcast as the British Monarch, Elizabeth of the House of Saxe Coburg and Gotha also spoke of a new kind of empire forged over the past-half century, that drew upon the spirit of the ‘Prince of Peace’. Elizabeth II claimed the British Commonwealth exemplified the supreme ideal of the ‘brotherhood of man’.

Potently, this ‘Prince of Peace’ was an invention of the Roman Imperial Cult prior to the Flavian Dynasty, that created the phantom Jesus Christ character in part to assimilate Jews into the Roman Empire following the First Roman Jewish War of 66CE to 73 CE. This Roman Imperial Cult, which began as an institution with the rule of Julius Caesar, plagiarized mythological elements from prior city state cults to create this phantom messianic prophet character who would uncannily foretell the key events of the First Roman-Jewish War. The Gospels attributed to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, were part of a broader literary fraud to assimilate the pagan cults into the Roman Empire’s new imperial project to forge a hegemonic religion: Christianity.

To gain early adherents to this Romanism religious cult, an ‘institutional bridge’ was built to help pagans move from the world of their traditional religious beliefs to the new world of the Christian faith. The Catechumenate was this institutional bridge. The early churches of Rome developed a rigorous training program to prepare apprentices for baptism. This commitment to preparation was called a catechumen.

Ergo, a rail bridge was destroyed to gain a commitment from the apprentice perpetrators to symbolically signal a new institutional bridge was to be constructed to reforge the new Roman Empire. This occult flipping of meaning is called inversion.

The selection of the Tangiwai Rail Bridge as the technical mechanism for this staged disaster in 1953, worked as the tactic of inversion, to inflict a wicked symbol sorcery.

As with all of these staged disasters, their cover stories play on an apparent individual, institutional, or ideological ‘failure’, to identify and avoid pitfalls, blind spots, and common mistakes, that practically guarantee the odds of a catastrophic crisis.

These staged disasters play with the tactic of inversion, where naïveté is cultured into the gentile peasant monkeys, such that they plan for success without asking the critical counter-question: what would guarantee failure? Yet, initiates of secret orders also learn about inversions in metaphorical ceremonial stages, journeys, and trials with symbol-laden allegorical tales performed as rituals to achieved degrees of a craft.

As such, this dispatch explores the ‘Tangiwai Disaster’ as a novel Gladio staged terror event, as part of a series of ‘worst of type disasters’ inflicted upon New Zealanders, to shift the political center of gravity by embroiling state, district and city officials. Ergo, the public inquiries are performative theater and are part of the cover-ups, to deflect attention horizontally among the monkeys to cue arguments about blame, while never imagining the cause is a pyramidic cryptocracy inflicting novel Trojan Horse attacks.

In essence, the Tangiwai Railway Disaster metaphorically telegraphed a ticket price paid to join the Gladio reign of terror, amid the Queen’s land-lady Coronation Tour.

During World World II, Winston Churchill had conceived of a ‘stay behind army’ in Western Europe, that would be supplied with weapons caches behind enemy lines.

After the war, this idea morphed into a ‘stay behind army’ to defend against the vast Soviet Russian Empire. But, after the success of Operation Gladio, which involved agent provocateurs disrupting the Italian election campaigning in 1948, as well as assassinations and bombings, the stay behind army networks were trained by the CIA and MI6 to carry out ‘fourth generation warfare’ across Western Europe. These operations were inflicted upon the citizenries of every NATO country through to 1990, when the terrorism attacks were exposed as being conducted by the stay behind armies. Gladio worked because communists were blamed for the bombings of train stations, buses, and planes, shootings and assassinations. Thus, a structure of contrived ignorance shielded the perpetrators while communist groups were fingered.

Gladio’s ‘strategy of tension’ was designed to shift the political center of gravity away from communist parties and socialist governments to right wing parties favouring unbridled capitalism capable of hoofing it past regulators all the way to the bank, while constructing the architecture for police state formation with sly syndicates.

But, New Zealand’s population was too small and connected to carry off the kind of false flag attacks envisaged for Western Europe because no one would believe New Zealand’s communists were that militant. And, people generally immigrated to the South Pacific archipelago because they wanted a fresh start, away from such strife.

Since the core idea of Gladio was to shift a nation’s political center of gravity in favour of right wing parties by associating terrorism with communism, the mayhem makers of New Zealand’s emergent cryptocracy initially pursued a strategy to blame nature for disasters, or the incompetence of a crew, and later, it would be ‘systemic failure’.

After a trip to the Watties canning factory at Hastings, the monarch boarded a train for Palmerston North, on January 7 1954; a trip that expressed confidence in the Railways Department and thematically riffed off a key date in the administration of the Order of St John in New Zealand, when it gain a Dominion Executive status, on Jnuary 7 1910; the Monarch is the Supreme Governor of the Order of St. John.

A cryptocratic dark state would inflict disaster terrorism to politically capture the nation by embroiling successive administrations in crisis cover-ups over time.

Therefore, the opening of the Royal Visit was not only riffing off the historical record of the trail-blazing Church of England missionary Reverend Samuel Marsden. But also, the mayhem-makers behind the Tangiwai Rail Bridge ‘accident’ gleefully overlayed their own cryptic cypher onto the Coronation Tour with their symbol sorcery, by riffing off the same historical moments and some others — to hack reality.

Black humor is detectable in the symbol sorcery. This wretched rite of passage ritual symbolized a ‘ticket price’ paid to further the integration of New Zealand with the Commonwealth. The replacement railway bridge would potently signify an ‘institutional bridge’ to train initiates to be loyal subjects to the new ‘Roman Empire’.

The Tangiwai Rail Bridge No. 136 became an activated talisman in a new dark secret zeitgeist of techno-sorcery, that exploits places for their names, history, or symbolism.

And so, when Queen Elizabeth II presented a new flag, or the Queen’s Colour, to the Royal New Zealand Navy at the main administrative base for the Navy at Devonport, on 24 December 1953, the timing actually riffed off the historical hoisting of the Union Jack atop the Rangihouia Pā, on December 24 1814. Potently, it was at Rangihouia Pā that the first Church of England Mission Station would be built.

The emergent cryptocracy behind the ‘rail accident’ at Tangiwai had signalled their looming mayhem two days prior. On December 22nd 1953, two Royal New Zealand Air Force pilots flying Mustang fighter aircraft crashed in fog while en route to Whenuapai Air Base in West Auckland on the same date, December 22nd in 1814, that Reverend Samuel Marsden landed three horses at the site of the Rangihoua Mission Station. The squadron of Mustang fighters set out flying below minimum safe altitude following the coastline, after leaving Ohakea Air Force base. They were due to flyover the SS Gothic to welcome the royal couple as they aproached the City of Auckland.

The mayhem makers’ cryptic psychopathic humour was codified into the crashes of the Mustangs. After all, the name Mustang derives from the free-roaming wild horse of the Western United States, descended from horses brought to the Americas by the Spanish conquistadors. The Mustang crashes were the ‘go signal’ for the Tangiwai op.

Ergo, on the same date that a missionary’s seahorse anchored at Solstice in 1814, two Mustang skyhorses crashed at Solstice, telegraphing an ironhorse’s imminent demise.

The planners would also mock the victims, the survivors and rescuers as well as the bereaved, by structuring this catalytic disaster terrorism event to play out like a ‘Royal Game of the Goose’-themed board game. By codifying this disaster terrorism with a night terrors metaphor, the cryptocratic dark state performed an exhibition of spectacular power on the watch of Freemason Prime Minister, Bro. Sidney Holland.

Like a twisted version of a ‘Game of the Goose’, which is an old dice-roll race game originally featuring 63 playing squares representing the “Grand Climacteric” signifying the crucial years of life, and where the Hazard spaces include the Bridge, which is thought to represent a rite of passage — a Terror Archipelago Edition could feature a ‘Tangiwai Bridge’ and a touring Queen expressing sympathy to the bereaved.

Poignantly, in the Royal Game of the Goose there are six Hazard spaces. The Bridge represents a rite of passage; the Hotel represents the earth; Death refers to a new start; the Maze represents something wrong, and the Well and Prison spaces mean help is required. The game appears to have originated in Italy in the 15th Century as a spiral game created with the intent to symbolize ‘the fates’ humans experience in life.

The Royal Game of the Goose is known to date back over five hundred years; it is mentioned in a 15 th century Italian sermon as something which should not be played at Christmas time, should it cause a distraction, according to Catherine Sutherland, Deputy Librarian, Pepys Library and Special Collections at the Magdalene College Libraries . In the game there are 63 spaces, which in the numerology of the Ancient Greeks and early modern period was symbolic: Each 7th and 9 th year of a person’s life were believed to represent critical or ‘climacteric’ points, and so by multiplying these two numbers together, number 63 was known as the ‘Grand Climacteric’. It is known that Elizabeth I’s astrologers were concerned for her welfare in her 63 rd year, for example. In the game, Seville suggests that 63 as the endpoint of the game represents ‘the evolution of a human life: once the Grand Climactic was passed, peace and wisdom were to be enjoyed’. The goose is a symbol of good luck and spiritual advancement – by landing on the spaces depicting geese, the player advances further in the game, by the same number of places the player has just thrown on the dice. The ‘hazard’ spaces, illustrated with symbols which hamper spiritual advancement, such as the prison (space number 19) or the inn (space number 52). Space number 58 with the skeleton symbolises the ‘death space’: if a player lands on this space, they must start at the beginning of the game again.

Ergo, after the bridge disaster — deemed to have occurred by an earthly hazard — the Masonic prime minister is woken by a phone ringing in the Grand Hotel, symbolizing the earthly business. Mr Holland is advised the death toll is high and will likely rise, which adds to the potency of the Christmas Eve train tragedy at Tangiwai. And, while the various officials investigated the scene of the tragedy, its origins and the official records to determine cause, what happened and if anyone was derelict in their duties, they were in effect performing tasks on the Maze hazard space, where the dead got a new start. And so, Mr Holland authorized an inquiry, which in essence meant those officials who were culpable, had to sit still at the ‘Well’ Hazard Square, while Judge W. F. Stilwell presided over the performative theater as the chairman of the Board of Inquiry, to rescue them — lest they landed on the Prison space. That eventuality couldn’t be allowed to happen, since the point of the staged disaster was for it to function as a ‘rite of passage’ ritual on the eve of the monarch boasting how a new kind of empire was forged in half a century by a peace-loving brotherhood of man.

A conspiracy to reforge the British Empire was greenlighted at Lord Nathaniel Rothschild’s country estate on February 15th 1890, as Gerry Doherty’s and Jim Macgregor’s recount in Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War. The 1890 scheme evolved into a plot for war against Germany with Russia as an ally to get the two to smash each other twice, because a British Secret Élite viewed the possibility of a trade alliance between Germany and Russia as a death knell to the British Empire. This Secret Élite established the Round Table Movement in 1909, which published a journal to get élites to rally around the Empire, promising a ‘universal peace’. The real plan was to destroy nation state autonomy, with super-imperialists ruling the world, as Guido Preparata’s Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich, and William Engdahl’s A Century of War: Anglo-American Oil Politics and the New World Order — make abundantly clear. But, Britain over-reached, and it’s empire morphed.

Princess Elizabeth was named as the new monarch on February 6th 1952, the day that her father King George VI died after a period of declining health. What are the odds that the King of the British Commonwealth and Empire would die on the historical date of the first signings of the 1840 Waitangi Treaty? It gets curiouser and curiouser.

Is it not strange that the Coronation took place on June 2nd 1953, 14 months later?

After all, her father’s coronation occurred in an efficient six months after being named king. And while the coronation of Edward VII took 18 months to organize in 1902, and George V’s crowning in 1911 took 13 months, these dawdling delays were a bit more understandable given that communication and travel weren’t as fast and there were delicate matters of shifting allegiances, while Britain was plotting World War I.

It’s like a black operation involving a ‘worst of type’ disaster needed military planning.

How spooky that the place selected for a black operation was called ‘Tangiwai’, given that it is an anagram of the place-name, ‘Waitangi’. Especially, since the British Sovereign is heir to the Realm of New Zealand for a period of no less than forever. At least, that’s the fraud of the English version of the Waitangi Treaty. When in fact, the mission to treat with ‘the natives’ was theater and the mechanisms to construe paper sovereignty were gained in 1840, occurred by another route. Those card plays started with the boundary of New South Wales was extended on June 15 1839, to envelop N.Z. like blowing a giant gum-bubble. And the card plays essentially ended with the Royal Charter of November 16th 1840. Who in their right mind in the British Establishment would argue with Queen Victoria, about a rort more obvious than the time the Romans made up a fiction that ‘Saint Patrick’ talked Ireland into ceding sovereignty?

Since the Queen made the error of failing to be born a man, she could not be the Grand Master of English Freemasonry. But, as the supreme head of several other important civil, religious, and military orders, the British Monarch can wield power.

Once such chivalrous feudal institution, is the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta. It is Snoopman’s contention that the ‘Hospiltallers’ were used as a transmission mechanism to wield power by stealth, as well as the Royal Victorian Order. In the aftermath of Tangiwai, numerous personages were awarded Royal Victorian Order medals as Coronation Tour Honours. Some key figures were knighted, becoming like a Carrollian Queen of Hearts’ ‘Pack of Cards’.

And so, on January 7 1954, after a trip to the Watties canning factory at Hastings, the monarch boarded a train for Palmerston North. Ergo, the Queen expressed confidence in New Zealand’s Railways Department. How uncanny that on January 7th 1910, the administration of the Order of St John in New Zealand was undertaken by a Dominion executive, as any newsroom possessing a copy of A.W. Reed’s It Happened Today in New Zealand would know. The Monarch is the sovereign head of the Order of St. John.

The Order’s Priory in England tracked the progress of the Dominion’s membership, meaning a profile of useful assets with their contact details was facilitated via reports.

The supposition presented here is that following World War II, a kind of warfare was imported into New Zealand that was so novel in its nature, that neither its immigrant or native populations would suspect they were being subjected to a psychic-voodoo.

This novel covert, or clandestine, warfare has featured a general trend in increasing its techno-prowess, while the cryptocratic dark state network grew in size, sway and sophistication. But always, one characteristic remained a constant; a thematic riffing off historical events to signify a cryptographic disaster, where the worst types of tragedy out-do the previous ‘bests’ in natural disasters, or unintended human-made crises. Or, where a calamity is staged to look like an illness, a lone wolf or beyond N.Z.’s control.

This Staged Disasters Down Under series revisits: the Ballantynes’ Fire, 18 November 1947; Tangiwhai Disaster, 24 December 1953; Brynderwyn Bus Tragedy, 7 February 1963; Kaimai DC-3 Disaster, July 3 1963; and the Wahine Disaster, 10 April 1968.

This series of ‘worst types of disasters’, or the diabolical attempts to make them so, joins up with the Darkest Days by Dates Down Under series, starting with the Mount Erebus Disaster in 1979 and ending with the Manawanui Grounding in 2024.

Brazenly, ‘the news’ is weaponized as a vector conveying codified signals that the ‘incidents’ were staged. Date riffs are a key detectable sign communicating threats, cooperation, authorship, and to telegraph covert objectives, scapegoats and rewards.

This isn’t to say that the news media are ‘all in’ on the rort. Most would be appalled.

Newsrooms miss the point of the adventures under ground, which occurred as a result of Alice falling down the rabbit hole. Alice woke up, and emerged — changed.

Lewis Carroll, a mathematician, used inversions as paradoxes of logic to create the distorting dream world of Wonderland, which had an internal consistency of madness.

For example, the Queen of Hearts insisted a trial should start with the sentence, followed by the evidence. Alice called out the monarch’s “nonsense”. Elizabeth II — the Queen, who’d won everyone’s hearts on her worldwide Coronation Tour — called the Tangiwai Disaster a “most grievous railway accident”. And with that appraisal, none of Queen’s ‘Pack of Cards’, who’d been brought into the Royal Victorian Order, were going to argue with the Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

An accident, by definition, means there is no foul play. That is to say, any sentence is nullified before the evidence of a public inquiry had been presented for scrutiny.

The Tangiwai Railway Disaster Inquiry Board did not excoriate anyone for wrong doing. Yet, Pier 4 was badly damaged by a lahar in 1925 and was not properly repaired, nor replaced. At intervals, remedial work to the bridge occurred, with concrete blocks, bags of cement and rocks, to buttress the columns from scouring by the periodically turbulent river, the report recounted. No one was prosecuted by the police, either.

Wilful Negligence or Worse? Pier No. 4 shows signs of scouring despite the makeshift remedy of surrounding it’s base with concrete blocks; this photo which was taken a few months before the Tangiwai Rail ‘Accident’, was unknown to the Board of Inquiry — according to the documentary, The Truth About Tangiwai .

Meanwhile, the late-running freight train travelling from the north, that had stopped at Karioi Station to shunt wagons, was made to wait for Locomotive KA 949 to pass. Any one of the four express trains scheduled for late travel that evening could’ve been the one that plunged into the Whangaehu River. The busy night turned nightmarish.

With portable radio sets, it would be easy for field operatives to clock the lahar’s progress as it coursed its meandering way down the Whangaehu, and relay those times, to an operations unit to calculate an estimated time of arrival at Tangiwai.

In the year prior, a comprehensive appraisal of New Zealand Railways’ efficiency occurred by the mechanism of a Royal Commission. This study not only was an accounting of the Railways capacity, staffing, and financials, but it also heard evidence from freight customers, commercial chambers, and councils regarding transportation.

What are the odds the first sitting of the Royal Commission took place on March 24th 1952, which thematically riffed off the deliberate scuttling of the schooner yacht Ariadne, wrecked at the Waitaki River’s mouth on 24.03.1901? And, what are the odds that the report’s deadline was June 30th 1952, since this date riffed off the opening of the electric tram service in Wellington on June 30th in 1904. Ergo, under the cover of an urgent Royal Commission, an exercise to glean data, profile people, and carry out reconnaissance was thematically ‘bookended’ with a historical scuttling crime, and a technological development of transportation history riff. The brotherhood is stealthy.

One month later, July 29, the Hope Gibbons Building Fire destroyed the Government’s archived records of the Department of Public Works and DSIR’s Geographical Survey.

Evidently, the practice of deciding the depth of a bridge foundations was decided by the engineer in charge of construction. And so, the fire created ‘gaps’ in the records.

Noting the bridge was inspected following the lahar of 1925, the Inquiry Board said:

“The first indication on the Railways Department’s files of damage to the bridge is on 23 January 1925 (see District Engineer’s file 2443/8, Exhibit No. 31). A note on file CE. 19592/11, Exhibit No. 39, shows that the Public Works records disclosed no information concerning the depths of foundations; this is dated 30 January 1925.”

These dates seem to have inspired the mayhem makers behind the ‘Tangiwai Disaster’ to mimic escapees from hell, and who might have been tracked down by Dante Alighieri, if he had taken to time-travelling. According to A.W. Reed’s It happened Today in New Zealand, on 23 January 1882, a disastrous fire occurred in the business district of Queenstown, which was deliberately started by a grocer. And, on January 30 1853, Sir Grey and Rev. Richard Taylor explored the eastern slopes of Mount Ruapehau and the summit ice-field. Ergo, it’s like the mayhem makers telegraphed how a staged collapse of the rail bridge at Tangiwai would follow a lahar triggered by deliberately set explosives. But, first it would be necessary to destroy records pertaining to the bridge’s construction, lest an inquiry was compelled to find fault.

How uncanny that the eight-storey office fire, became a blaze around 3pm on July 29 1952, after a vat of industrial thinners caught alight in a smaller building out back?

Given the loss to a treasure trove of historical documents, what are the odds that on the same date, July 29 in 1897, a steamer called the Tasmania struck rocks in a gale, and sank off Table Cape, Māhia Peninsula, in the Hawke’s Bay region, and a treasure trove of jewells belonging to a merchant, Isador Jonah Rothschild — was lost?



Ergo, the ‘Tangiwai Railway Disaster’ was an exhibition of spectacular techno-sorcery.

The apprentice perpetrators, or catechumen, had undergone a rite of passage ritual that played out like a Royal Game of the Goose to symbolically signal a new ‘institutional bridge’ was planned. A rail bridge was destroyed to signal commitment.

The apprentices had, in effect, ‘Crossed the Rubicon’, in preparation for their baptism as members of the ‘New Zealand Militant Order of the Cryptocratic Dark State’.

The start of the Queen’s reign on Waitangi Day in 1952, became the fulcrum upon which to spin an inversion, where the logic of inactions, errors and omissions could result in catastrophic failure to become a catalytic alchemical night terror at Tangiwai.

At the place of the weeping waters, the broken Tangiwai Bridge became a talisman that taunted, while the train’s physics bled into the maelstrom of an engineered lahar that arrived with precision timing to maximize the mayhem, and to add potency to the historic Christmas broadcast of a monarch whose reign started on Waitangi Day in 1952. The taunting creepiness behind selecting a place called ‘Tangiwai’ to stage a rite of passage ritual, given that it is an anagram of the place-name, ‘Waitangi’ — reveals the gleeful dark humour of the transnational and domestic cryptocratic alchemists.

Ergo, there lurks another layer to New Zealand’s recent past and the trail of meta-data reveals encrypted ‘glyphs’ or ‘runes’ of a network who ‘hex’ targets in terrible tricks.

Snoopman’s time travelling tale traces an epitome of evil most of his fellow monkeys might thunk could only happen in horror novels, grim stage plays or in epic noir flicks.

As such, the full version of this dispatch teaches snoop-readers how to apply Sherlock Holmes or Agatha Christie logic to Nancy Drew or Scooby Doo enduring mysteries, current crimes and unfolding news events in order to spot-light the spooky darkness.

Key Finding: The horrific Tangiwai Disaster was deliberately staged as a rite of passage ritual to telegraph New Zealand’s place as a staging ground for experiments in a novel kind of warfare. The Christmas Day radio announcements by Freemason Prime Minister Bro. Sidney Holland, and the Supreme Governor of the Church of Engand, Queen Elizabeth II, signalled a Masonic-Protestant plot. This exhibition of spectacular power demonstrated how staged disasters could be inflicted as Trojan Horse attacks without the citizens realizing they had been targetted. In turn, the weaponized mayhem would compromise officials in cover-ups in various cities, districts and regions over time — to pull the political center of gravity into the orbit of a cryptocracy. The techno-sorcery underpinning the Tangiwai Disaster signalled a cryptic Anglocized night terror-theming. The themed date riffing is the dead giveaway of a Trojan Gladio op.

*The adjective “terrific” derived from the Latin word “terrificus,” which means “causing terror or fear.” Terrific used to describe events that inspired fear or terror, but by the late 19th Century the adjective came to describe things deemed awe-inspiring. This shift in meaning paved the way for the contemporary usage of “terrific” as an adjective of praise and admiration, like humanity had come under the spell of dark wizards and witches skilled in symbol sorcery.

N.B. The ‘New Zealand Militant Order of the Cryptocratic Dark State’ is merely a descriptor for the criminal network that runs the archipelago from the shadows. See “Terror Archipelago Down Under: Part 1” for more detailed context.

See full dispatch: Tangiwai Railway Disaster, 24 December 1953 — Death Toll: 151 Part 2 of Staged Disasters Down Under

See also: Ballantynes’ Fire, 18 November 1947 — Death Toll: 41 Part 1 of Staged Disasters Down Under

This series cites the NZ History website, administered by the Department of Internal Affairs, as well as A.W.Reed’s 1973 compedium of significant events entitled, It Happened Today in New Zealand, and also other sources. News headlines are reworked into collages, with graphical colouring-in by Snoopman.

If you haven’t yet subscribed to The Snoopman Files, you must be super-retarded.

Back when Snoopman was ‘Snoopboy’, he delivered the Auckland Star during the exciting days when Pope John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan survived assassination attempts. There was also a cervical cancer scare linked to tampons. The lead story didn’t state the tampons’ intentions. No one on his paper-round would say. Ever since, Snoopman notices when context in news is missing in action.

Editor’s Note: If we have made any errors, please contact Steve Snoopman with your counter-evidence. Or, if you wish to share information related to these dispatches, by email, please also state the topic in the subject line, using relevant noun words, so that your email is searchable for following up later … e: snoopman72@proton.me