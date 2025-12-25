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Thirteen Secrets of N.Z.'s Banks [A Summary]
How New Zealand’s Banking Cartel Manages Financial Enslavement
23 hrs ago
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Steve Snoopman
8
4
3
Mammon’s Monsters and their 13 Secrets
The Hidden Wiring of New Zealand’s Banking System, its Capture by the Transnational Cryptocratic Dark State, and its Role in the American Empire
23 hrs ago
•
Steve Snoopman
1
1
February 2026
15 Years Ago: Christchurch Earthquake
Decrypting a Geophysical Warfare Event Masquerading as a Natural Disaster
Feb 22
•
Steve Snoopman
3
1
40 Years Ago: The Mikhail Lermontov Sinking
Decrypting the French Sabotage Mission of a 20,000-Tonne Russian Ocean Liner
Feb 17
•
Steve Snoopman
3
Psy-warfare from Zaoui to Iti to Dotcom
Part 3 – Hollywood’s make-believe villain, Kim Dotcom (alias Kim Kimble)
Feb 8
•
Steve Snoopman
5
1
Staged Disasters Down Under: Part 3
The Brynderwyn Bus Buskin, 7 February 1963 — Death Toll: 15
Feb 7
•
Steve Snoopman
1
Dirty Deeds by Dates Down Under #003
Wellington Sewerage Discharge Crisis, February 4 2026
Feb 4
•
Steve Snoopman
5
10
Psy-warfare from Zaoui to Iti to Dotcom
Part 2: Tame Iti as the Crown’s new Scapegoat to Resolve Multiple Crises
Feb 4
•
Steve Snoopman
2
Psy-warfare from Zaoui to Iti to Dotcom
Part 1 — Lt. Colonel Samraoui’s character assassination of Ahmed Zaoui
Feb 3
•
Steve Snoopman
2
December 2025
72 Years Ago: Tangiwai Railway Disaster
How Cryptocratic Alchemists Staged a Rite of Passage Ritual on Christmas Eve 1953
Dec 25, 2025
•
Steve Snoopman
4
4
Staged Disasters Down Under: Part 2
Tangiwai Railway Disaster, 24 December 1953 — Death Toll: 151
Dec 24, 2025
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Steve Snoopman
1
2
November 2025
Staged Disasters Down Under: Part 1
Ballantynes' Fire, 18 November 1947 — Death Toll: 41
Nov 30, 2025
•
Steve Snoopman
8
4
1
© 2026 Steve Snoopman
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