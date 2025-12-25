The Snoopman Files

The Snoopman Files

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February 2026

15 Years Ago: Christchurch Earthquake
Decrypting a Geophysical Warfare Event Masquerading as a Natural Disaster
  Steve Snoopman
40 Years Ago: The Mikhail Lermontov Sinking
Decrypting the French Sabotage Mission of a 20,000-Tonne Russian Ocean Liner
  Steve Snoopman
Psy-warfare from Zaoui to Iti to Dotcom
Part 3 – Hollywood’s make-believe villain, Kim Dotcom (alias Kim Kimble)
  Steve Snoopman
Staged Disasters Down Under: Part 3
The Brynderwyn Bus Buskin, 7 February 1963 — Death Toll: 15
  Steve Snoopman
Dirty Deeds by Dates Down Under #003
Wellington Sewerage Discharge Crisis, February 4 2026
  Steve Snoopman
Psy-warfare from Zaoui to Iti to Dotcom
Part 2: Tame Iti as the Crown’s new Scapegoat to Resolve Multiple Crises
  Steve Snoopman
Psy-warfare from Zaoui to Iti to Dotcom
Part 1 — Lt. Colonel Samraoui’s character assassination of Ahmed Zaoui
  Steve Snoopman

December 2025

November 2025

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